    2899   CNE100000502

ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(2899)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:27:32 2023-06-07 am EDT
11.40 HKD    0.00%
03:18aDknews : Kazakhstan and China: Strategic Cooperation in the Mining and Metallurgical Industry
PU
06/06Zijin Mining : Holds 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
05/31Zijin Mining Unit Resumes Work at Copper Mine After Fatal Accident
MT
DKNews: Kazakhstan and China: Strategic Cooperation in the Mining and Metallurgical Industry

06/07/2023 | 03:18am EDT
The national company KAZAKH INVEST and the Chinese metallurgical company Zijin Mining have agreed to develop deposits of non-ferrous and noble metals in Kazakhstan. The memorandum of cooperation was signed on the sidelines of the 13th International Mining and Metallurgical Congress "Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress", DKNews.kz reports.

Zijin Mining Group Co is a large mining group engaged in the exploration and development of gold, copper, zinc, and other mineral resources worldwide. The company is implementing more than 30 major mining projects in 12 countries and 14 regions of China. The company's market capitalization exceeded $47 billion in 2022.

Bauyrzhan Aitkulov, the Head of Projects of the Investment Task Force Division at "NC "KAZAKH INVEST" JSC emphasized that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Zijin Mining has high potential, including for the development of the mining industry as a whole.

He emphasized that the experience, know-how, and access to advanced technologies of Zijin Mining will enable the efficient development of deposits, ensuring sustainable development and compliance with environmental standards.

Azamat Kozhanov, Managing Director of "NC "KAZAKH INVEST" JSC noted that China is an important partner for Kazakhstan and invited investors to consider the possibility of developing rare-earth deposits as well.

The national company "KAZAKH INVEST" sets the task of creating a favorable investment environment, attracting capital and technologies, as well as contributing to the development of the national economy based on sustainable and responsible use of natural resources. Cooperation with major companies in the development of non-ferrous and noble metal deposits is an important step in this direction.


Source: DKNews

Disclaimer

Zijin Mining Group Company Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 07:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
