MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Zijin Mining Group Company Limited 2899 CNE100000502 ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED (2899) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/21 4.99 HKD -1.77% 06:28a ZIJIN MINING : Announcement-Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2020 PU 08/21 Zijin Mining Group 1st Half Net Profit Rose 31% on Year DJ 08/18 Ivanhoe Mines and China's CNMC announce Africa partnership RE Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Zijin Mining : Announcement-Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2020 0 08/23/2020 | 06:28am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Announcement Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2020 The board of directors (the "Board") of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2020 ("this period"/the "reporting period"). This interim results announcement has been reviewed and passed by the Board and the audit and internal control committee. The following unaudited consolidated financial information was prepared in accordance with the Basic Standards and the Specific Standards of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises ("ASBE") issued by the Ministry of Finance ("MOF"), and Application Guidance for ASBE, interpretations and other relevant regulations issued and revised thereafter (hereafter referred to as "CAS"). This announcement contains some forward looking statements and future plans of the Company, which do not constitute any actual commitment to investors. Investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks. This announcement is written in both Chinese and English. In the case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail over its English version. 1 I. GROUP'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (AS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CAS) In this announcement, unless otherwise indicated in the context, the currency is RMB. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 30 June 2020 ASSETS Note 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) RMB RMB CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 9,808,104,318 6,225,144,800 Held for trading financial assets 1,491,320,277 687,951,525 Trade receivables 15 1,001,354,194 944,115,730 Receivables financing 1,811,745,612 1,318,505,074 Prepayments 1,247,918,503 1,323,248,170 Other receivables 1,132,304,154 899,847,411 Inventories 16,684,316,867 14,886,554,158 Current portion of non-current assets 678,006,310 956,692,852 Other current assets 1,494,346,478 1,352,336,396 Total current assets 35,349,416,713 28,594,396,116 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Long-term equity investments 7,095,006,094 6,924,416,093 Other equity instrument investments 4,106,025,139 4,410,441,677 Other non-current financial assets 640,179,725 951,779,422 Investment properties 127,122,462 130,373,389 Fixed assets 38,416,158,075 38,624,766,390 Construction in progress 12,291,312,532 5,876,829,425 Right-of-use assets 316,324,575 354,772,381 Intangible assets 32,748,627,475 24,162,508,461 Goodwill 314,149,588 314,149,588 Long-term deferred assets 1,346,584,995 1,205,837,946 Deferred tax assets 920,495,723 836,666,816 Other non-current assets 16,133,236,948 11,444,009,515 Total non-current assets 114,455,223,331 95,236,551,103 TOTAL ASSETS 149,804,640,044 123,830,947,219 2 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) As at 30 June 2020 LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY Note 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) RMB RMB CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term borrowings 18,309,136,784 14,440,917,886 Held for trading financial liabilities 1,487,828,736 326,139,054 Bills payable 1,263,893,820 420,860,145 Trade payables 16 4,431,074,566 4,382,104,169 Contract liabilities 555,956,075 359,453,565 Employee benefits payable 664,822,059 852,297,934 Taxes payable 1,476,374,260 985,193,397 Other payables 8,650,510,828 5,326,849,819 Current portion of non-current liabilities 10,219,991,726 5,768,840,060 Other current liabilities 3,013,277,260 500,000,000 Total current liabilities 50,072,866,114 33,362,656,029 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term borrowings 16,837,557,955 13,826,221,524 Bonds payable 12,765,020,819 11,966,468,687 Lease liabilities 254,634,090 282,347,122 Long-term payables 1,755,151,393 1,201,391,669 Provision 3,089,341,970 2,927,712,283 Deferred income 476,075,750 496,720,164 Deferred tax liabilities 5,088,686,671 2,687,831,677 Total non-current liabilities 40,266,468,648 33,388,693,126 TOTAL LIABILITIES 90,339,334,762 66,751,349,155 3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) As at 30 June 2020 LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY Note 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) (Audited) RMB RMB EQUITY Share capital 2,537,725,995 2,537,725,995 Other equity instruments 4,985,500,000 4,985,500,000 Including: Renewable corporate bonds 4,985,500,000 4,985,500,000 Capital reserve 18,607,343,292 18,690,342,400 Other comprehensive income 13 (1,215,468,787) (473,929,209) Special reserve 185,549,034 120,952,216 Surplus reserve 1,319,401,104 1,319,401,104 Retained earnings 17 23,889,633,000 24,005,972,520 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 50,309,683,638 51,185,965,026 Non-controlling interests 9,155,621,644 5,893,633,038 TOTAL EQUITY 59,465,305,282 57,079,598,064 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' 149,804,640,044 123,830,947,219 EQUITY 4 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Note For the six months For the six months ended 30 June 2020 ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB OPERATING INCOME 2 83,142,262,114 67,198,395,835 Less: Operating costs 2 74,016,285,931 59,642,296,042 Taxes and surcharges 3 1,186,119,620 869,115,800 Selling expenses 330,176,103 629,077,911 Administrative expenses 1,825,200,364 1,858,045,581 Research and development expenses 251,270,945 134,560,641 Financial expenses 4 918,149,434 850,886,565 Including: Interest expenses 1,164,881,403 1,116,416,722 Interest income 276,774,340 234,767,888 Add: Other income 151,750,120 120,118,883 Investment income 5 27,239,648 57,950,947 Including: Share of profits of associates and joint ventures 89,172,185 10,772,724 (Losses)/Gains on changes in fair value 6 (226,816,398) 38,852,781 Credit impairment losses 7 758,951 (66,101,798) Impairment losses on assets 8 (211,397,991) (149,879,084) Gains/(Losses) on disposal of 3,157,191 (33,784) non-current assets OPERATING PROFIT 9 4,359,751,238 3,215,321,240 Add: Non-operating income 53,508,572 21,672,368 Less: Non-operating expenses 10 318,742,296 197,477,460 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 4,094,517,514 3,039,516,148 Less: Income tax expenses 11 1,003,523,337 800,346,358 NET PROFIT 3,090,994,177 2,239,169,790 Classification according to the continuity of operations Net profit from continuing operations 3,090,994,177 2,239,169,790 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 2,421,386,475 1,853,453,618 Non-controlling interests 669,607,702 385,716,172 5 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (CONTINUED) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Note NET OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AFTER TAX Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Changes in fair value of other equity instrument investments Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Hedging costs - forward elements Exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements denominated in foreign currencies Other comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests Sub-total of net other comprehensive income after tax TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Attributable to: Owners of the parent Non-controlling shareholders Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 12 Diluted earnings per share 12 For the six months For the six months ended 30 June 2020 ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB (421,363,440)1,007,649,350 (11,860,837)(43,791,312) (308,315,301)49,899,721 (741,539,578)1,013,757,759 75,951,09028,358,841 (665,588,488)1,042,116,600 2,425,405,6893,281,286,390 1,679,846,8972,867,211,377 745,558,792414,075,013 0.095 0.080 0.095 0.080 6 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 For the six months For the six months ended 30 June 2020 ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB I. CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Cash receipts from sale of goods and rendering of services 85,140,582,276 69,697,273,879 Refund of taxes 414,681,038 277,435,263 Other cash receipts relating to operating activities 332,087,338 282,064,208 Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 85,887,350,652 70,256,773,350 Cash payments for goods purchased and services received 73,243,627,872 60,327,215,713 Cash payments to and on behalf of employees 2,616,815,653 2,270,770,365 Payments of various types of taxes 2,486,111,182 2,405,013,799 Other cash payments relating to operating activities 1,065,718,777 847,565,369 Sub-total of cash outflows used in operating activities 79,412,273,484 65,850,565,246 Net cash flows from operating activities 6,475,077,168 4,406,208,104 II. CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash receipts from disposals and recovery of investments 486,019,428 395,293,030 Cash receipts from investment income 25,023,858 78,817,710 Net cash receipts from disposals of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 16,803,857 20,331,374 Other cash receipts relating to investing activities 40,282,225 633,831,259 Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 568,129,368 1,128,273,373 Cash payments for acquisitions or constructions of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 3,762,262,525 3,815,716,103 Cash payments for acquisitions of investments 10,749,748,329 1,501,248,276 Other cash payments relating to investing activities 2,673,286,438 466,973,260 Sub-total of cash outflows used in investing activities 17,185,297,292 5,783,937,639 Net cash flows used in investing activities (16,617,167,924) (4,655,664,266) 7 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 For the six months For the six months ended 30 June 2020 ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Cash receipts from capital contributions 3,015,645,020 5,291,400 Including: Cash receipts from capital contributions from non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries 3,015,645,020 5,291,400 Cash receipts from borrowings 16,157,262,230 6,663,314,566 Cash receipts from the gold leasing business 4,883,713,667 3,159,475,582 Cash receipts from issuance of bonds 3,064,790,364 2,500,000,000 Cash receipts from issuance of ultra short-term financing bonds 4,500,000,000 1,000,000,000 Other cash receipts relating to financing activities 172,504,927 5,092,655 Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities 31,793,916,208 13,333,174,203 Cash repayments of borrowings 9,170,131,600 5,848,818,265 Cash repayments of the gold leasing business 2,846,128,117 3,815,055,963 Cash repayments of bonds - 2,697,470,000 Cash repayments of ultra short-term financing bonds 2,000,000,000 - Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profits or settlement of interest expenses 1,750,469,222 1,338,114,297 Including: Payments for distribution of dividends or profits to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries 469,014,817 365,970,328 Other cash payments relating to financing activities 2,807,885,568 96,111,554 Sub-total of cash outflows used in financing activities 18,574,614,507 13,795,570,079 Net cash flows from/(used in) financing activities 13,219,301,701 (462,395,876) IV. EFFECT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH (24,221,274) (190,201,388) EQUIVALENTS NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 3,052,989,671 (902,053,426) Add: Opening balance of cash and cash equivalents 6,085,591,450 9,932,838,151 VI. CLOSING BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH 9,138,581,121 9,030,784,725 EQUIVALENTS 8 Notes: BASIS OF PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The financial statements were prepared in accordance with the Basic Standards and the Specific Standards of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises ("ASBE") issued by the Ministry of Finance, and Application Guidance for ASBE, interpretations and other relevant regulations issued and revised thereafter (hereafter referred to as "CAS").

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Except for certain financial instruments, the financial statements have been prepared using historical cost as the principle of measurement. Held for sale disposal groups are presented at the lower of book value and net amount of the fair value less the selling expenses. Where assets are impaired, provisions for asset impairment are made in accordance with the relevant requirements.

As at 30 June 2020, the Group recorded current assets of RMB35,349,416,713 and current liabilities of RMB50,072,866,114. The balance of the current assets was less than that of the current liabilities. In view of this circumstance, the management of the Company has given consideration to the future liquidity of the Group and its available financial sources in assessing whether the Group will have sufficient financial resources to continue as a going concern, mainly including that the Group generates sufficient net cash flows from operating activities and has sufficient bank line of credit.

Therefore, the management of the Company believes that the Group has adequate working capital to continue operation and fulfill the due financial responsibility. The management of the Company therefore is of the opinion that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the consolidated financial statements. OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING COSTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Operating income Operating costs Operating income Operating costs (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB RMB RMB Principal operations 82,202,143,642 73,240,884,302 66,394,712,379 58,966,803,643 Other 940,118,472 775,401,629 803,683,456 675,492,399 operations 83,142,262,114 74,016,285,931 67,198,395,835 59,642,296,042 9 3. TAXES AND SURCHARGES For the six For the six months ended months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB Resource tax 840,709,119 606,558,690 Property tax 33,864,910 28,731,203 Education surcharges 33,777,717 37,142,257 Stamp duty 31,223,430 26,415,515 City construction and maintenance tax 25,695,189 31,429,041 Local development fund 16,123,864 11,391,585 Land use tax 11,424,664 10,753,887 Environmental protection tax 4,746,019 10,614,569 Mineral concentrates tax 70,651,583 12,944,260 Others 117,903,125 93,134,793 1,186,119,620 869,115,800 4. FINANCIAL EXPENSES For the six For the six months ended months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB Interest expenses 1,352,243,669 1,162,696,009 Including: Bank loans 983,409,821 812,040,166 Bonds payable 353,639,464 347,828,065 Ultra short-term financing bonds 15,194,384 2,827,778 Less: Interest income 276,774,340 234,767,888 Less: Capitalised interest expenses 187,362,266 46,279,287 Exchange gains (22,974,795) (67,731,756) Bank charges 53,017,166 36,969,487 918,149,434 850,886,565 Capitalised interest expenses for the six months ended 30 June 2020 were included in construction in progress. There was no interest income arising from impaired financial assets for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019. 10 5. INVESTMENT INCOME For the six For the six months ended months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB Income from long-term equity investments under the equity method 89,172,185 10,772,724 Income from disposal of long-term equity investments 1,093,075 17,626,774 Dividend income from other equity instrument investments during holding period 17,331,900 15,789,867 (Losses)/Income from disposal of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (Note 1) (83,302,738) 13,706,567 Others 2,945,226 55,015 27,239,648 57,950,947 Note 1: Details of (losses)/income from disposal of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss are as follows: Held for trading equity instrument investments - Losses arising from stock investments Losses arising from gold leasing investments at fair value Income/(Losses) from derivative instruments with designated hedging relationship 4. (Losses)/Income arising from derivative instruments without designated hedging relationship (4-1) Forward exchange contracts (4-2) Commodity hedging contracts 5. Others 6. (LOSSES)/GAINS ON CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) RMB (36,391,326) (307,448) 13,715,254 (87,099,578) (27,550,265) (59,549,313) 26,780,360 (83,302,738) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) RMB (140,100,310) (86,716,088) (226,816,398) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) RMB (35,565,776) (561,413) (681,228) 31,607,549 (260,820) 31,868,369 18,907,435 13,706,567 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) RMB 41,209,935 (2,357,154) 38,852,781 11 6. (LOSSES)/GAINS ON CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE (CONTINUED) Details of (losses)/gains on changes in fair value are as follows: For the six For the six months ended months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB 1. Held for trading equity instrument investments - Gains arising from changes in fair value of stock investments 91,986,155 20,710,783 2. (Losses)/Gains arising from changes in fair value of gold leasing at fair value (51,217,230) 5,489,870 3. Hedging instruments - Gains arising from changes in fair value of ineffectively hedged derivative instruments 3,596,533 - 4. Losses arising from changes in fair value of derivative instruments without designated hedging relationship (276,803,830) (29,373,296) (4-1) Forward exchange contracts 1,859,240 479,629 (4-2) Commodity hedging contracts (207,307,902) (29,852,925) (4-3) Others (71,355,167) - 5. Others 5,621,974 42,025,424 (226,816,398) 38,852,781 7. CREDIT IMPAIRMENT LOSSES For the six For the six months ended months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB Bad debt provision for trade receivables 4,868,064 (378,965) Bad debt provision for other receivables (4,109,113) (64,784,677) Bad debt provision for receivables financing - (934,130) Bad debt provision for prepayments - (4,026) 758,951 (66,101,798) 12 8. IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON ASSETS Impairment provision for fixed assets Provision for decline in value of inventories Impairment provision for intangible assets Impairment provision for construction in progress Impairment provision for long-term equity investments Impairment provision for other non-current assets 9. NON-OPERATING INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) RMB (129,439,981) (55,410,762) (10,316,081) - (5,224,244) (11,006,923) (211,397,991) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) RMB (7,162,091) (35,949,901) (56,773,189) (2,955,201) (47,038,702) - (149,879,084) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) RMB Penalty income 6,585,914 Waiver of debts 15,593,783 Others 31,328,875 53,508,572 10. NON-OPERATING EXPENSES For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) RMB Losses on write-off of fixed assets 150,908,702 Donations 103,838,564 Penalties and compensations 3,192,440 Losses on stocktaking 82,571 Others 60,720,019 318,742,296 Non-recurring For the six profits or losses months ended for the six months 30 June 2019 ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB 5,772,959 6,585,914 15,593,783

15,899,409 31,328,875 21,672,368 53,508,572 Non-recurring For the six profits or losses months ended for the six months 30 June 2019 ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB 44,565,723 150,908,702 93,624,103 103,838,564 2,104,064 3,192,440 82,571

57,183,570 60,720,019 197,477,460 318,742,296 13 11. INCOME TAX EXPENSES For the six For the six months ended months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB Current income tax expenses 973,972,835 836,734,034 Deferred tax expenses 29,550,502 (36,387,676) 1,003,523,337 800,346,358 Reconciliation of income tax expenses to profit before tax is as follows: For the six For the six months ended months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB Profit before tax 4,094,517,514 3,039,516,148 Tax at the applicable tax rate (Note 1) 1,023,629,379 759,879,037 Effect of different tax rates applicable to certain subsidiaries (Note 1) (221,949,513) 28,357,742 Adjustments in respect of current tax of previous periods (9,082,971) 1,497,026 Income not subject to tax (Note 2) (24,192,063) (6,456,903) Effect of unrecognised deductible temporary differences 235,118,505 17,069,456 and deductible tax losses Tax charge at the Group's effective tax rate 1,003,523,337 800,346,358 Note 1: Provision for the PRC corporate income tax expenses has been made at the applicable tax rates based on the estimated taxable profits. Provision for Hong Kong profits tax expenses has been made at the applicable tax rate based on assessable profits. Taxes on profits assessable elsewhere have been calculated at the rates of tax prevailing and in accordance with current laws, interpretations and customs in the countries/jurisdictions in which the Group operates. Note 2: The amount for the six months ended 30 June 2020 mainly included investment income from long-term equity investments under the equity method of RMB89,172,185 (six months ended 30 June 2019: investment income of RMB10,772,724). 14 12. EARNINGS PER SHARE For the six months For the six months ended 30 June 2020 ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB/share RMB/share Basic earnings per share Continuing operations 0.095 0.080 Diluted earnings per share Continuing operations 0.095 0.080 Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the consolidated net profit for the current period attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding. There were no potential dilutive ordinary shares for the Company. Basic earnings per share is calculated as follows: For the six months For the six months ended 30 June 2020 ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB Earnings Consolidated net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company for the current period Continuing operations Shares Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Adjusted weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding 2,421,386,475 30 June 2020 25,377,259,946 25,377,259,946 1,853,453,618 30 June 2019 23,031,218,891 23,031,218,891 15 13. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME The accumulated balance of other comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent in the consolidated statement of financial position is as follow: 30 June 2020 Opening Closing balance Movements balance Amount before tax Income tax Amount after tax (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Changes in fair value of other equity instrument investments (Note) 95,489,647 (426,302,852) 4,939,412 (421,363,440) (325,873,793) Hedging costs - forward elements (3,839,794) (11,860,837) - (11,860,837) (15,700,631) Exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements denominated in (565,579,062) (308,315,301) - (308,315,301) (873,894,363) foreign currencies (473,929,209) (746,478,990) 4,939,412 (741,539,578) (1,215,468,787) 31 December 2019 Opening Movements Closing balance balance Amount before tax Income tax Amount after tax (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Changes in fair value of other equity instrument investments (Note) (948,864,104) 1,045,753,536 (1,399,785) 1,044,353,751 95,489,647 Hedging costs - forward elements 61,666,120 (65,505,914) - (65,505,914) (3,839,794) Exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements denominated in foreign (688,775,081) 123,196,019 - 123,196,019 (565,579,062) currencies (1,575,973,065) 1,103,443,641 (1,399,785) 1,102,043,856 (473,929,209) Note: Changes in fair value were mainly attributable to the change in fair value of the stocks of Ivanhoe. 16 13. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED) Total amount of other comprehensive income recognised in the statement of profit or loss during the current period: For the period ended 30 June 2020 Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Changes in fair value of other equity instrument investments Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Hedging costs - forward elements Exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements denominated in foreign currencies Less: Amount of other comprehensive income recognised in the previous periods transferred into profit or loss Attributable to Amount before during the Less: Attributable to non-controlling tax current period Income tax the parent interests (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB (426,833,753) - (5,018,205) (421,363,440) (452,108) (4,313,168) 6,874,371 - (11,860,837) 673,298 (232,585,401) - - (308,315,301) 75,729,900 (663,732,322) 6,874,371 (5,018,205) (741,539,578) 75,951,090 For the period ended 30 June 2019 Less: Amount Less: Amount of other of other comprehensive comprehensive income income recognised in recognised in the previous the previous periods periods transferred transferred into into retained profit or loss earnings Attributable to Amount before during the during the Less: Attributable to non-controlling tax current period current period Income tax the parent interests (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Other comprehensive RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Changes in fair value of other equity instrument investments 1,013,700,546 - - 6,705,483 1,007,649,350 (654,287) Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Hedging costs - forward elements (23,954,574) 23,503,690 - - (43,791,312) (3,666,952) Exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements denominated in foreign 82,579,801 - - - 49,899,721 32,680,080 currencies 1,072,325,773 23,503,690 - 6,705,483 1,013,757,759 28,358,841 17 14. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION For management purposes, the Group is divided into business units based on its products and services and has nine reportable operating segments as follows: the gold bullion segment engages in the production of gold bullion through the Group's integrated production processes, i.e., mining, processing and refining; the processed, refined and trading gold segment engages in the production of gold bullion by processing gold concentrates produced by the Group or purchased from external suppliers and gold bullion in the business of physical gold trading; the gold concentrates segment engages in the production of gold concentrates that are up to smelting standard by processing gold ore produced by the Group; the copper cathodes segment engages in the production of copper cathodes through the Group's integrated processes, i.e., mining, processing and refining; the refined copper segment engages in the production of copper cathodes by processing copper concentrates produced by the Group or purchased from external suppliers; the copper concentrates segment engages in the production of copper concentrates that are up to smelting standard by processing copper ore produced by the Group; other concentrates segment comprises, principally, the production of zinc concentrates, tungsten concentrates, lead concentrates and iron ore; the zinc bullion segment engages in the production of zinc bullion; and segment of others comprises, principally, sales income from sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron etc., and trading income from copper cathode, etc. The management monitors the results of the Group's operating segments separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated based on reportable segment profit, which is a measure of adjusted operating profit before tax. The adjusted operating profit before tax is measured consistently with the Group's operating profit before tax except that interest income, finance costs, dividend income, fair value changes from the Group's financial instruments as well as head office and corporate expenses are excluded from such measurement. Segment assets exclude cash and cash equivalents, deferred tax assets, equity investments at fair value through profit or loss, derivative financial instruments and other unallocated head office and corporate assets as these assets are managed on a group basis. Segment liabilities exclude financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, derivative financial instruments, bank and other borrowings, deferred tax liabilities, taxes payable, bonds payable and other unallocated head office and corporate liabilities as these liabilities are managed on a group basis. Intersegment sales and transfers are transacted with reference to the selling prices used for sales made to third parties. 18 14. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED) RMB (Unaudited) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Processed, refined Gold Copper Refined Copper Other Item Gold bullion and trading gold concentrates cathodes copper concentrates concentrates Zinc bullion Others Eliminations Total I. Operating income 4,731,246,279 52,295,315,961 1,962,051,000 2,377,681,926 11,458,104,041 5,265,053,735 2,645,809,763 1,543,658,774 20,466,981,680 (19,603,641,045) 83,142,262,114 Including: Sales to external customers 3,266,116,889 47,041,184,069 640,717,143 2,002,912,570 10,824,992,573 2,094,576,169 2,235,397,138 1,453,257,333 13,583,108,230 - 83,142,262,114 Intersegment sales 1,465,129,390 5,254,131,892 1,321,333,857 374,769,356 633,111,468 3,170,477,566 410,412,625 90,401,441 6,883,873,450 (19,603,641,045) - II. Segment profit 1,229,461,244 17,478,365 388,832,169 271,549,946 178,761,812 1,297,506,358 618,977,983 115,563,242 (466,767,192) - 3,651,363,927 III. Segment assets 63,781,976,601 13,453,573,054 11,932,390,555 9,038,411,965 13,739,040,558 21,172,238,231 12,013,618,134 2,493,523,414 126,856,302,342 (140,164,542,621) 134,316,532,233 Unallocated assets 15,488,107,811 Total assets 149,804,640,044 IV. Segment liabilities 33,208,102,696 9,440,635,808 7,009,689,194 4,806,867,309 9,465,259,228 12,558,737,332 8,808,673,919 1,493,454,279 96,197,888,160 (108,510,638,294) 74,478,669,631 Unallocated liabilities 15,860,665,131 Total liabilities 90,339,334,762 V. Supplemental information 1. Depreciation and amortisation 81,299,041 1,829,758,833 33,434,935 23,763,690 388,653,419 104,196,898 62,245,348 50,224,657 698,383,717 - 3,271,960,538 2. Capital expenditure 405,804,109 121,354,193 396,090,431 66,252,171 335,935,083 417,960,954 577,074,662 75,900,557 1,855,936,143 - 4,252,308,303 19 14. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED) RMB (Unaudited) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Processed, refined Gold Copper Refined Copper Other Item Gold bullion and trading gold concentrates cathodes copper concentrates concentrates Zinc bullion Others Eliminations Total I. Operating income 3,597,089,056 38,126,759,799 1,446,053,071 1,476,874,027 9,491,325,715 4,453,783,462 3,982,664,815 2,045,680,369 18,594,633,064 (16,016,467,543) 67,198,395,835 Including: Sales to external customers 2,163,223,861 34,612,165,905 580,528,964 466,561,538 8,938,616,941 2,219,318,329 3,240,857,047 2,013,327,280 12,963,795,970 - 67,198,395,835 Intersegment sales 1,433,865,195 3,514,593,894 865,524,107 1,010,312,489 552,708,774 2,234,465,133 741,807,768 32,353,089 5,630,837,094 (16,016,467,543) - II. Segment profit 905,446,265 100,689,054 324,253,328 321,919,138 187,153,772 1,844,351,546 1,699,564,015 216,935,024 (1,430,734,754) - 4,169,577,388 III. Segment assets 53,841,538,701 12,789,428,779 10,962,675,110 7,523,206,624 10,204,651,060 18,923,114,873 11,884,058,425 2,716,608,846 147,683,217,279 (174,641,781,092) 101,886,718,605 Unallocated assets 14,695,242,837 Total assets 116,581,961,442 IV. Segment liabilities 29,070,638,932 8,512,613,594 6,670,228,887 4,620,461,056 5,954,171,449 12,758,741,957 8,051,707,816 1,389,658,796 79,733,998,381 (117,754,975,422) 39,007,245,446 Unallocated liabilities 30,554,577,275 Total liabilities 69,561,822,721 Supplemental information 1. Depreciation and amortisation 76,400,897 1,023,608,034 35,695,780 10,004,905 337,625,499 71,101,877 47,972,002 66,664,971 518,603,288 - 2,187,677,253 2. Capital expenditure 888,178,682 90,233,627 514,684,428 418,746,710 122,998,659 1,473,944,397 489,996,597 15,145,358 865,801,538 - 4,879,729,996 20 15. TRADE RECEIVABLES Trade receivables are interest-free with a credit period of one to six months in general. Ageing analysis of the trade receivables is as follows: 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) RMB RMB Within 1 year 980,529,425 920,113,326 Over 1 year but within 2 years 17,219,510 9,114,974 Over 2 years but within 3 years 3,250,334 20,743,565 Over 3 years 14,361,546 13,018,550 1,015,360,815 962,990,415 Less: Bad debt provision for trade receivables 14,006,621 18,874,685 1,001,354,194 944,115,730 The ageing of trade receivables is calculated based on the issue date of the sales invoice. The movements of bad debt provision for trade receivables are as follows: At the At the beginning of end of the year Additions Reversal Write-off the period RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) 18,874,685 140,028 (5,008,092) - 14,006,621 31 December 2019 (Audited) 11,986,497 8,813,200 (389,998) (1,535,014) 18,874,685 30 June 2020 Carrying amount Bad debt provision Amount Amount (Unaudited) Proportion (%) (Unaudited) Proportion (%) RMB RMB For which bad debt provision has been made individually 7,170,751 0.71 7,170,751 100 Provision for bad debts based on credit risk characteristics 1,008,190,064 99.29 6,835,870 0.68 1,015,360,815 100.00 14,006,621 1.38 21 15. TRADE RECEIVABLES (CONTINUED) For which bad debt provision has been made individually Provision for bad debts based on credit risk characteristics 31 December 2019 Carrying amount Bad debt provision Amount Proportion (%) Amount Proportion (%) (Audited) (Audited) RMB RMB 11,234,457 1.17 11,234,457 100.00 951,755,958 98.83 7,640,228 0.80 962,990,415 100.00 18,874,685 1.96 The Group's trade receivables with bad debt provision using the ageing analysis method are as follows: 30 June 2020 Carrying amount with estimated Expected credit loss rate Entire lifetime expected default (%) credit losses (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB Within 1 year 980,429,385 0.30 2,941,288 Over 1 year but within 2 years 17,219,510 6.00 1,033,171 Over 2 years but within 3 years 2,006,265 15.00 300,940 Over 3 years 8,534,903 30.00 2,560,471 1,008,190,064 6,835,870 31 December 2019 Carrying amount with estimated Expected credit loss rate Entire lifetime expected default (%) credit losses (Audited) (Audited) RMB RMB Within 1 year 920,012,775 0.30 2,760,038 Over 1 year but within 2 years 9,114,974 6.00 546,899 Over 2 years but within 3 years 16,367,816 15.00 2,455,173 Over 3 years 6,260,393 30.00 1,878,118 951,755,958 7,640,228 For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the provision for bad debts was RMB140,028 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB431,512), and a provision of RMB5,008,092 was recovered or reversed (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB52,547). For the six months ended 30 June 2020, trade receivables written off amounted to nil (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB431,512). 22 16. TRADE PAYABLES 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) RMB RMB Trade payables 4,431,074,566 4,382,104,169 As at 30 June 2020, an ageing analysis of the trade payables, based on the invoice dates, was as follows: 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) RMB RMB Within 1 year 3,906,553,188 3,754,308,693 Over 1 year but within 2 years 218,633,203 358,375,254 Over 2 years but within 3 years 145,074,442 125,860,772 Over 3 years 160,813,733 143,559,450 4,431,074,566 4,382,104,169 17. RETAINED EARNINGS 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) RMB RMB As at the beginning of the year 24,005,972,520 22,181,224,459 Net profit attributable to owners of the parent 2,421,386,475 4,283,957,365 Gains on disposal of other equity instrument investments - 102,412,585 Less: Interest payable on renewable corporate bonds - 258,500,000 Dividends payable in cash for ordinary shareholders 2,537,725,995 2,303,121,889 As at the end of the period 23,889,633,000 24,005,972,520 Pursuant to the resolution of the shareholders' general meeting on 12 June 2020, cash dividend of RMB0.10 per share (2019: RMB0.10 per share) would be distributed from the Company to all shareholders, calculated on the basis of 25,377,259,946 issued shares (2019: 23,031,218,891 shares), with an aggregate amount of RMB2,537,725,995 (2019: RMB2,303,121,889). 23 18. NET CURRENT LIABILITIES 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) RMB RMB Current assets 35,349,416,713 28,594,396,116 Less: Current liabilities 50,072,866,114 33,362,656,029 Net current liabilities (14,723,449,401) (4,768,259,913) 19. TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) RMB RMB Total assets 149,804,640,044 123,830,947,219 Less: Current liabilities 50,072,866,114 33,362,656,029 Total assets less current liabilities 99,731,773,930 90,468,291,190 20. PROVISION FOR DEPRECIATION For the six months For the six months ended 30 June ended 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB Fixed assets 2,481,173,387 1,531,863,801 Investment properties 3,250,927 12,112,481 24 II. OPERATION OVERVIEW Overview of the Company's operation I. The Company's main businesses, operating model and conditions of the industry during the reporting period (1) Business scope The Company is a sizeable multinational mining group which is globally engaged in the exploration and exploitation of gold, copper, zinc and other mineral resources, as well as research on engineering technology. The Company's business also optimally extends to refining, processing, trading, etc. to foster a more complete industry chain. Key mineral investment projects of the Company scatter across 14 provinces or regions in the PRC and 12 countries overseas. Overseas projects are mainly distributed across the countries along the "Belt and Road Initiative". (2) Operating model Focusing on mining with an optimal extension of its industry chain, the Company has fostered strong comparative advantages across different aspects of operations, namely resources exploration, research on mining technology, design, construction, production, operation, safety and environmental protection, as well as high construction and operational efficiency and good cost-control ability. An operation model with Zijin characteristics is thereby developed. The Company's strategic value, social value, investment value and brand value continue to rise over the years. 1. Operation and management of mines The Company is committed in making development and utilisation of mineral resources as its core business, with gold, copper and zinc being the key types of minerals. It has developed a batch of self-operated and self-managed core mining projects, striving to achieve a low-cost,high-tech and efficient mine development model that maximises economic and social benefits. (1) Gold Gold business is the key contributor to the Company's operating income and profit. Possessing over 2,000 tonnes of gold resources reserve, the Company owns the largest gold resources reserve volume among Chinese listed companies. The Company's core gold mining projects in the PRC which are currently in production include the Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine in Fujian, the Shuguang Gold and Copper Mine in Jilin, the Shuiyindong Gold Mine in Guizhou, and Luoyang Kunyu; in overseas countries the projects include Norton in Australia, the Buriticá Gold Mine in Colombia, the Jilau-Taror Gold Mines in Tajikistan, the Taldybulak Levoberezhny Gold Mine in Kyrgyzstan and so on. At the moment, the Company is propelling development of the Timok Copper and Gold Mine in Serbia, and scaling up the production volume and capacity of a number of projects, being the Paddington Operations in Australia, the Liba Gold Mine in Longnan, Gansu, the Yixingzhai Gold Mine in Shanxi and so on, which are designated as volume-driven projects. It is expected that the Company's gold production volume will keep increasing. (2) Copper Copper business is a high-potential segment capable of achieving exploding growth. With over 62 million tonnes of copper metal resources in its possession, the Company is one of the Chinese enterprises having the largest resources reserve and production volumes of copper. The Company's core copper mining projects in the PRC which are currently in production include the Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine in Fujian, the Duobaoshan Copper Mine in Heilongjiang, the Ashele Copper Mine in Xinjiang, and the Shuguang Gold and Copper Mine in Jilin; in overseas countries the projects include the Kolwezi Copper Mine in the DR Congo, the Bor Copper Mine in Serbia and so on. The Company is driving for faster monetisation of its resources advantage. It is expected that a number of world-class,super-large copper mines will soon complete construction and commence production. For example, in 2021, projects including Julong Copper in Tibet, the Kamoa Copper Mine in the DR Congo as well as the Timok Copper and Gold Mine in Serbia are anticipated to be ready for phase one production. The Company has also reserved a number of projects at which preliminary works are underway, for example the Río Blanco Copper and Molybdenum Mine in Peru. (3) Zinc The capability to operate with low-grade resources is a clear edge of the Company's zinc (lead) business. The Company's core zinc mining projects in the PRC which are currently in production include the Wulagen Lead and Zinc Mine in Xinjiang and the Miaogou-Sanguikou Lead and Zinc Mine in Inner Mongolia; in overseas countries the projects include the Tuva Zinc and Polymetallic Mine, the Bisha Copper and Zinc Mine in Eritrea and so on. 2. Self-initiated research, design and construction of mines To maximise overall economic and social benefits, the Company pioneered the project management model of "five ore treatment processes into one" to realise coordination, study and full-process control over the five stages of prospecting, mining, processing, refining and environmental protection. In addition to possessing a full chain of research institutes and outstanding research capacity, the Company has the exclusive State Key Laboratory of Comprehensive Utilisation 25 of Low-grade Refractory Gold Ores in the gold industry, as well as design and construction entities with grade-A qualifications. These bring about a high level of integration of the industry, the academia as well as research and development capabilities in the Company's technological systems, and strengthen mine designing and construction capacity. Technological capacity and advantage have become the core competitive strengths of the Company. 3. Self-initiated exploration and acquisition of resources Adhering to the strategy of prioritising mineral resources, the Company has developed leading self-initiated exploration technologies and capabilities in the industry, which are applied towards the study of geological conditions and patterns of mineralisation in existing prospecting and mining areas (sections). Remarkable results have been achieved in exploration to boost reserve volume in recent years. Furthermore, with outstanding, professional analytic and decision-making ability, the Company is capable of acquiring large and super-large mineral resources at the right time to raise its overall mineral resource volume and meet the Company's need for sustainable development. 4. Optimal extension into refining business As the Company remains focused on the mining of gold, copper and zinc as its key business, it also optimally taps into refining and processing business, for the purposes of creating synergy in the upper and lower stream of its industry chain, expanding business scale, enhancing security for the industry, and generating income from value-adding services. Auxiliary copper and zinc refining projects such as Zijin Copper and Bayannur Zijin are environmentally friendly and rank top places in the domestic industry in terms of technological and economic indicators. 5. Mining related finance and trading The Company proactively promotes the collaboration between mining and finance business, by establishing a range of global financial service platforms to support mining business, including a finance company, Hong Kong corporate treasury centre and a capital investment company, and by systematically planning for the formation of a capital management, operation and value-adding chain for financing the mining business. The Company actively explores mining-related trade and logistics business, and has set up a number of platforms for managing sales and logistics of products. (3) External business environment during the reporting period During the reporting period, uncertainty in the global environment was on the rise as the pandemic crisis coupled with global economic recession. Meanwhile, in China, pandemic management and control were effective, and the economy demonstrated strong resilience with signs of stable recovery, leading to good progress in work and production resumption. 1. Gold During the reporting period, gold made a "strong return" given its inflation-proof,safe-haven and monetary characteristics. Gold price reached historical highs repeatedly, being one of the best performing mainstream assets during the reporting period. International gold price was USD1,519/ounce at the beginning of 2020, and it surged to USD1,772/ounce at the end of the reporting period. The average gold price for the first half of 2020 was USD1,645.42/ounce, representing a 25.94% increase compared with the same period last year; average gold price in China was RMB369.98/gramme, representing a 28.48% increase compared with the same period last year. Since the beginning of the third quarter, gold price has been spiraling continuously, and once exceeded USD2,000/ounce in early August 2020. According to the statistics of the World Gold Council, global investors' holdings of gold-backedexchange-traded funds (ETFs) increased by 922 tonnes of gold, totalling USD60 billion, in the first half of 2020. According to the statistics of the China Gold Association, in the first half of 2020, the total national gold production volume was 217.80 tonnes, representing a decrease of 7.30% compared with the same period last year. Actual gold consumption volume was 323.59 tonnes, representing a decrease of 38.25% compared with the same period last year. During the reporting period, production of mine-produced gold and non-ferrous gold by-product in China reached 141.82 tonnes and 28.25 tonnes respectively. 2. Copper and zinc During the reporting period, copper price bottomed in the first quarter under the impact of the pandemic, yet demand for copper improved from the second quarter onwards as Chinese economy has been on a positive track of recovery and various countries restarted their economies. A stable rising trend of copper price was further supported by tight supply in major copper producing regions, such as South America, under the influence of the pandemic, the adoption of accommodative monetary policy worldwide and so on. 26 Copper price in London was USD6,156/tonne at the beginning of the year, reaching the highest price at USD6,343/tonne, the lowest price at USD4,618/tonne and closing at USD6,039/tonne at the end of June 2020. Average copper price in London during the reporting period was USD5,500/tonne, and average copper spot price in China during the reporting period was RMB45,841/tonne. During the reporting period, zinc price rallied after a period of decline, which was consistent with the general price trends of base metals. Zinc price was USD2,293/tonne at the beginning of the year, reaching the highest price at USD2,467/tonne and the lowest price at USD1,774/tonne. It closed at USD2,057/tonne at the end of June 2020. Average zinc price in London during the reporting period was USD2,047/tonne, and average zinc spot price in China during the reporting period was RMB17,160/tonne. According to the statistics of the World Bureau of Metal Statistics ("WBMS"), in the first half of 2020, the global production volume of mine-produced copper was 10.05 million tonnes, representing an increase of 0.7% compared with the same period last year; the global production volume of refined copper was 11.85 million tonnes, representing an increase of 5.1% compared with the same period last year; the global copper consumption volume was 12.00 million tonnes, representing an increase of 3.81% compared with the same period last year. According to the statistics of International Lead and Zinc Study Group ("ILZSG"), in the first half of 2020, the global production volume of mine-produced zinc was 5.82 million tonnes, representing a decrease of 7.49% compared with the same period last year; the global production volume of refined zinc was 6.63 million tonnes, representing an increase of 0.70% compared with the same period last year; the global zinc consumption volume was 6.42 million tonnes, representing a decrease of 3.69% compared with the same period last year. In China, the statistics of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC indicated that copper concentrates containing copper metal of 800,000 tonnes in aggregate were produced in the first half of 2020, representing an increase of 8.4% compared with the same period last year. The production volumes of refined copper and copper materials were 4.82 million tonnes and 9.40 million tonnes respectively, representing an increase of 4.6% and 6.1% compared with the same period last year respectively. The production volume of zinc concentrates was 1.206 million tonnes, representing a decrease of 1% compared with the same period last year. The production volume of zinc was 3.048 million tonnes, representing an increase of 7.7% compared with the same period last year. (4) Positions in the industry The Company occupied a leading position among the Chinese listed companies of the same kinds in terms of the production volumes of and profits generated from mine-produced gold, mine-produced copper and mine-produced zinc, all of which are the Company's key products. The Company has become one of the companies having the best efficiency, controlling the largest volume of metallic mineral resources and being the most competitive in the global arena in the Chinese metal mining industry. It ranked 778th in the list of "Forbes Global 2000: World's Largest Public Companies", the 3rd among the global gold corporations in the rank, the 9th among the global non-ferrous metal corporations, the 1st among Chinese gold corporations and the 1st among Chinese non-ferrous metal corporations. It occupied the 77th place in Fortune China 500 for the year 2020. II. Significant changes in the Company's major assets during the reporting period The total assets of the Group as at 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB149.805 billion, representing a 20.98% growth compared with the end of last year, among which, overseas assets amounted to RMB85.679 billion, representing 57.19% of the total assets. III. Analysis on the core competitiveness during the reporting period Innovation is the core competitiveness of the Company. The Company has formulated unique concepts regarding innovative development, considering that innovation is a fine integration of general scientific theories and the objective reality, and that innovation is the process of incessantly challenging oneself. (1) Advantage in self-initiated technological innovation The Company possesses core technologies and occupies a leading industrial position in aspects of geological prospecting, hydrometallurgy, comprehensive recovery and utilisation of low-grade refractory resources, large-scale engineering development and so on. The Company is one of the few multinational mining corporations around the globe equipped with autonomous system technology and engineering management capabilities, with comprehensive scientific research system and institutions. The Company owns several high-level research and development platforms and design entities for scientific research including the exclusive State Key Laboratory in the domestic gold industry, the state-accredited enterprise technology centres, workstations for academicians' scientific research, workstations for post-doctors' scientific research, mining and metallurgy research institute, etc. A technological innovation system with Zijin's characteristics and a batch of independent intellectual property rights and scientific research achievements are formed. The Company, together with 13 subsidiaries, were recognised as the national "High and New Technology 27 Enterprises". (2) Unique project management model Under the guidance of economic mining and systems engineering, the Company explored and initiated coordinated research and full procedural control on five processes including geological prospecting, mining, processing, refining and environmental protection, according to the workflow of ore treatment, which were consolidated into the innovative project management model of "integrating five ore treatment processes into one" with the overall goal of maximisation of economic and social benefits. The Company promoted the application of innovative project management model of "integrating five ore treatment processes into one", and attained prominent results. Eco- and efficient development was realised domestically at the Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine in Fujian, the Shuiyindong Gold Mine in Guizhou, the Ashele Copper Mine in Xinjiang, the Shuguang Gold and Copper Mine in Jilin and other mines. In overseas countries, the Kolwezi Copper Mine in the DR Congo emerged as the model for mine construction and operation in Africa. Zeravshan in Tajikistan, Norton in Australia and Serbia Zijin Copper turned loss into profit after being transferred from Western management. (3) Advantage in strong resources base The Company owns over 2,000 tonnes of gold, over 62 million tonnes of copper and approximately 10 million tonnes of zinc (lead) resources, in which the copper resource volume is approximately half of the total volume in China, providing a strong resources base for the leaping development of the Company. The volume of the Company's gold resources also keeps growing. The Buriticá Gold Mine in Colombia is a world-class super high-gradelarge-scale gold mine, having gold resources of 353 tonnes grading 9.3g/t in average; projects such as Norton in Australia, Longnan Zijin and Guizhou Zijin achieved over 100 tonnes of resources reserve volume by carrying out self-initiated prospecting; the newly acquired Julong Copper in Tibet owns the largest porphyry-type copper deposit that has ever been discovered in China, which has a copper equivalent resources volume of 10.40 million tonnes grading 0.41% in average. There are also massive volumes of low-grade copper and molybdenum resources present in the mining zones of the project. Provided that the necessary technological and economic conditions exist, the copper resources reserve within Julong Copper's mining zones could exceed 20 million tonnes. The Kamoa Copper Mine in the DR Congo is the world's fourth largest high-grade copper mine grading 2.53% in average. The various product composition of the Company generates synergies, offering protection against fluctuations of metal prices in their different cycles and enhances risk-proof capability and profitability. (4) Advantage in internationalised construction and operation The Company holds firm to the strategic development goal of becoming an extra-large scale international mining group with high technology and efficiency. It has accumulated rich experience in operating and managing overseas projects and owns key mineral resources projects in 12 overseas countries. Subsidiaries focused on self-initiated construction and self-operated management. The Company's overseas resources reserve volume and production volume of key mineral products exceeded or accounted for almost half of the Company's total amount, contributing over one-third of the Group's gross profit. The Company has become one of the Chinese enterprises owning the largest resource volumes of gold and non-ferrous metals and producing the largest volume of metallic mineral products, being recognised as the first-mover under the "Belt and Road Initiative" in the Chinese mining industry. The Company is accelerating the internationalised and globalised transformation of its operational and management systems. A three-stage schedule for deepening reforms, being in line with the Company's strategic plan, has been confirmed. Moreover, having recruited a team of high-quality internationalised talents, the Company is capable of and ready for competing in the international landscape. (5) Leading advantage in low-cost operation The Company generally obtained mineral resources at a relatively low cost. On the one hand, by way of conducting comprehensive self-initiated exploration and prospecting, the Company attained fruitful results in mine exploration and reserve increment in recent years. On the other hand, the Company closely adhered to the national strategy and worked on counter-cyclical acquisitions to obtain mineral resources at a relatively low cost. Since 2015, the Company successively completed significant project acquisitions including the Kamoa Copper Mine in the DR Congo, the Bor Copper Mine and the Timok Copper and Gold Mine in Serbia, the Buriticá Gold Mine in Colombia and Julong Copper in Tibet. Making use of its own design platform, the Company optimised the design plans of several crucial construction projects. Under the premise of guaranteeing the project quality, the Company substantially lowered the investment cost, shortened the construction period and realised favourable efficacy overall. The Company formulated a targeted development strategy of "one policy for one entity", highlighting comprehensive development and utilisation of large-scale,low-grade resources. As a result, the competitiveness in production and operational costs was further invigorated. (6) Advantage in modern corporate governance 28 The Company is one of the Chinese mining companies that has undergone mixed-ownership reform at the earliest time and completed the most successful corporate governance system reform. The Company operates under a separation of ownership and management, with high efficiency in decision-making and flexible operation mechanism. The Company's Party Committee, Board of Directors, Supervisory Committee and senior management are properly organised, with clear duties and responsibilities, integration and coordination. The Company vigorously implemented reform on management system, endeavoured to develop a "concise, regulated and efficient" operations management system for the Group and attained phased results. The Company's vitality was further stimulated; the management capabilities in capital, costs, logistics, construction and other aspects were obviously enhanced, and informatisation, automatisation and intellectualisation levels and platform development were fully strengthened. With specified strategic goal and clear orientation, the Company operates in a consistent and firm manner. The majority of the Company's management personnel are industry experts, who are professional, dedicated and loyal. Discussion and analysis on operating performance Business overview During the reporting period, the Company closely adhered to the general roadmap of "deepening reforms, achieving leaping growth and sustainable development". With the new term of the Board and management planning scientifically and determination of the staff, the Company successfully overcame the challenges posed by the pandemic and external impacts, and continued to deepen reforms, orderly controlled and prevented the pandemic, and enhanced management quality and effectiveness. Production capacity of gold, copper and other products was further expanded. Crucial projects were carried out in the expeditious "Zijin speed". Investments and acquisitions also achieved material breakthroughs. The key indicators of production and operation beat market adversities by realising substantial growth, exemplifying the Company's leading resilience and risk endurance among its peers. The goal of "winning the first battle beyond expectation" for years 2020 to 2022, being a pivotal stage in the Company's development, has been attained. The Company's gold segment continued to gain momentum. Despite suspension of production at the Porgera Gold Mine due to difficulties encountered in the renewal of mining lease, the production volume of mine-produced gold reached 20.24 tonnes, representing an increase of 5.93% compared with the same period last year. Gross profit from the gold segment accounted for 38.60% of the Group's overall gross profit. In particular, the taking over of the Buriticá Gold Mine in Colombia was smooth and the project commenced production; the contribution from Norton, Hunchun Zijin and Guizhou Zijin increased. Copper segment also sustained a rapid growth pattern. The production volume of mine-produced copper reached 230.7 thousand tonnes, representing an increase of 34.85% compared with the same period last year. Gross profit from the copper segment accounted for 37.35% of the Group's overall gross profit. In particular, both the production volume and profit of COMMUS, Serbia Zijin Copper and Duobaoshan Copper Industry beat their original targets substantially. During the reporting period, the Group realised sales income of RMB83.142 billion, representing an increase of 23.73% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: RMB67.198 billion), and the net profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB2.421 billion, representing an increase of 30.64% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: RMB1.853 billion). As at the end of June 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to RMB149.805 billion, representing an increase of 20.98% compared with the beginning of the year (at the beginning of the year: RMB123.831 billion), and net assets amounted to RMB59.465 billion, in which the net assets attributable to owners of the parent amounted to RMB50.310 billion, representing a decrease of 1.71% compared with the beginning of the year (at the beginning of the year: RMB51.186 billion). Gold mine business During the reporting period, the Group produced 162,233kg (5,215,911 ounces) of gold, representing an increase of 6.92% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 151,735kg). Among which, 20,237kg (650,641 ounces) of mine-produced gold was produced, representing an increase of 5.93% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 19,104kg). Name Interest held by Mine-produced the Group gold (kg) Major enterprises Zeravshan in Tajikistan 70% 3,152 Norton Gold Fields Pty Limited in 100% 3,022 or mines Australia Porgera Gold Mine in Papua New 2,675 (production 47.50% volume on equity Guinea basis) 29 Altynken in Kyrgyzstan 60% 2,114 Jilin Hunchun Shuguang Gold and 100% 1,628 Copper Mine Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine in 100% 1,069 Fujian Duobaoshan Copper Industry in 100% 1,001 Heilongjiang Total production volume of other gold-producing enterprises of the Group 5,576 Total 20,237 141,996kg (4,565,270 ounces) of refined, processed and trading gold was produced, representing an increase of 7.06% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 132,631kg). Sales income from the gold business represented approximately 61.28% (after elimination) of the operating income during the reporting period, and the gross profit generated from the products accounted for approximately 38.60% of the gross profit of the Group. (1 troy ounce = 31.1035 grammes) Copper mine business During the reporting period, the Group produced 521,848 tonnes of copper, representing a growth of 31.36% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 397,269 tonnes). Among which, 230,710 tonnes of mine-produced copper were produced, representing an increase of 34.85% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 171,089 tonnes). Name Interest held by Mine-produced Note the Group copper (tonne) Kolwezi Copper Mine in the DR 72% 58,302 Including: 27,934 tonnes of Congo electrodeposited copper Duobaoshan Copper Industry in 100% 51,578 Heilongjiang Major Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine in 100% 43,902 Including: 9,612 tonnes of enterprises or mines Fujian electrodeposited copper Serbia Zijin Copper Doo Bor 63% 26,156 Electrolytic copper Ashele Copper in Xinjiang 51% 22,787 Bisha Mining Share Company in 55% 10,174 Eritrea Jilin Hunchun Shuguang Gold and 100% 8,452 Copper Mine Total of other mines 9,359 Total 230,710 291,138 tonnes of copper were produced from refinery, representing an increase of 28.72% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 226,180 tonnes). Sales income from the copper mine business represented approximately 17.95% (after elimination) of the operating income during the reporting period, and the gross profit generated from the products accounted for approximately 37.35% of the gross profit of the Group. Lead and zinc mine business During the reporting period, the Group produced 264,430 tonnes of zinc, representing a decrease of 10.48% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 295,377 tonnes). Among which, the Group produced 159,051 tonnes of mine-produced zinc in concentrate form, representing a decrease of 14.83% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 186,748 tonnes). 105,379 tonnes of zinc bullion were produced from refinery, representing a decrease of 2.99% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 108,628 tonnes). During the reporting period, 18,246 tonnes of lead in concentrate form were produced, representing an increase of 30 4.75% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 17,418 tonnes). Mine-produced Name Interest held Mine-produced Mine-produced zinc + by the Group zinc (tonne) lead (tonne) mine-produced lead (tonne) Major Bisha Mining Share 55% 56,203 - 56,203 Company in Eritrea enterprises Xinjiang Zijin Zinc Co., 100% 43,663 7,141 50,804 or mines Ltd. Urad Rear Banner Zijin 95% 31,250 6,377 37,627 Mining Co., Ltd. Longxing in Tuva, Russia 70% 21,448 1,106 22,554 Ashele Copper in Xinjiang 51% 5,902 - 5,902 Total of other mines 585 3,622 4,207 Total 159,051 18,246 177,297 Sales income from the lead and zinc mine business represented approximately 3.14% (after elimination) of the operating income during the reporting period, and the gross profit generated from the products accounted for approximately 3.36% of the gross profit of the Group. Silver, iron mine and other businesses During the reporting period, the Group produced 389,266kg of silver, representing an increase of 55.33% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 250,609kg), among which, 143,881kg of mine-produced silver was produced, representing an increase of 31.35% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 109,541kg); 245,385kg of silver was produced from refinery as by-product, representing an increase of 73.95% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 141,068kg). Name Interest held by the Mine-produced Group silver (kg) Bisha Mining Share Company in Eritrea 55% 32,457 Major Duobaoshan Copper Industry in Heilongjiang 100% 17,927 Shanxi Zijin Mining Co., Ltd. (including 100% 16,515 enterprises or Yilian) mines Ashele Copper in Xinjiang 51% 15,738 Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine in Fujian 100% 15,768 Luoyang Kunyu Mining Co., Ltd. 70% 15,488 Wuping Zijin Mining Co., Ltd. in Fujian 77.5% 7,217 Total of other mines 22,771 Total 143,881 During the reporting period, the Group produced 2.1323 million tonnes of iron ore, representing an increase of 5.21% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 2.0268 million tonnes). Name Interest held by the Iron ore Major Group (million tonnes) Xinjiang Jinbao Mining Co., Ltd. 56% 1.73 enterprises or 0.4023 (production mines Fujian Makeng Mining Co., Ltd. 41.5% volume on equity basis) Sales income from iron mine, silver and other products represented approximately 17.63% (after elimination) of the operating income during the reporting period, and the gross profit generated from the products accounted for approximately 20.69% of the gross profit of the Group. Major measures taken during the reporting period: 1. Taking scientific, efficient and effective steps to control and prevent the pandemic 31 The Company fully overcame the crisis caused by the pandemic and the impacts of significant volatility in metal prices. By cautiously preventing and controlling the pandemic, as well as rigorously monitoring production and operation, the Company's production, operation and management were carried out in order. No confirmed case of COVID-19 infection was reported from domestic projects. As for overseas projects, large groups of employees stood firm at their posts for a prolonged period. By applying scientific measures for control and prevention, challenges posed by the pandemic on overseas projects were tackled. In addition, to implement the enterprise's original aspiration and mission of "contributing to the society by the development of mining industry", the Company donated RMB10 million to Fujian Province's medical team assisting Hubei Province, and over USD2 million to the localities of the Company's overseas operations. In particular, Serbia Zijin Copper assisted and sponsored Serbia's building of a state "Fire Eye" Laboratory for testing and detecting novel coronavirus. 2. Implementing major acquisitions to foster advantage in resources The smooth completion for acquisition of Continental Gold project was followed by a steady transition. As a result, pilot run and trial production were successfully carried out, and the first batch of products was produced. In the meantime, the Company achieved another major breakthrough in acquisition. The completion of acquisition of 50.1% equity interest in Julong Copper allows the Company to assume a leading role in the development of China's largest porphyry-type copper mine, which possesses copper metal of 10.40 million tonnes grading 0.41% in average. Upon completion of the acquisition, the Company possesses copper resources of over 62 million tonnes on equity basis. This not only represents a substantial increase in the copper resources owned by the Company in China, but also further cements its absolute leading position in the Chinese copper industry. Currently, the Company is actively moving forward the acquisition of Guyana Goldfields project, which is expected to be completed by the end of August 2020. In the meantime, the Company continued to actively implement geological prospecting programmes. Supplementary survey in the margin and deeper parts of existing mines carried out both within and outside China attained remarkable outcomes. In which, the Yixingzhai Gold Mine in Fanshi, Shanxi raised gold metal volume by 54.72 tonnes, grading 2.12 grammes/tonne; new developments were made in the prospecting exercises of the Shanggong Gold Mine and the Luyuangou Gold Mine in Henan; material breakthroughs were attained in the prospecting exercises of Norton in Australia, the Čukaru Peki Copper and Gold Mine in Serbia and the Bor Copper Mine in Serbia. 3. Comprehensively moving forward the Company's internationalisation development Owing to significant improvement in the operational capabilities of the Company's overseas projects, considerable increase was achieved in the production volume and profit contribution ratio of gold and copper products produced overseas. The Company's overseas projects produced 12.13 tonnes of mine-produced gold, 100,900 tonnes of mine-produced copper and 77,700 tonnes of mine-produced zinc, representing an increase of 6.08%, 52.93% and a decrease of 19.67% compared with the same period last year respectively, and representing 59.95%, 43.71% and 48.82% of the total production volumes of the Group respectively. The year of 2020 is designated as the Company's "year of project development". In this regard, conversion of advantage in resources to advantage in efficacy was accelerated, and major projects were developed in order. Remarkable results have been achieved in general. Constructions of the Buriticá Gold Mine in Colombia, Zijin Zinc's phase three technological upgrade and auxiliary refining facility, Heilongjiang Zijin Copper, as well as CARRILU's cement and lime project were basically completed, all of which had commenced production; the Kakula Copper Mine mining and processing project, Serbia Zijin Copper, the Timok Copper and Gold Mine project, the Tongshan Mine mining project in Heilongjiang, as well as Longnan Zijin's Liba Gold Mine transformation and expansion project were all proceeding ahead of schedule. The production of the Porgera Gold Mine project, a joint operation between the Company and Barrick Gold Corporation, came to a halt owing to difficulties encountered in the renewal of mining lease. Presently, BNL, the operator of the project, is actively seeking to reach a lawful and reasonable agreement. Negotiation and conciliation with the Papua New Guinean government are still underway. To mitigate the impact of Porgera Gold Mine's production halt on the Company's gold production volume, the Company will implement technological upgrade, scale up production and adopt other relevant measures to further boost the capacity of its existing gold mines. 4. Deepening reforms with all-out effort The Company continued to deepen reforms by accelerating development of a highly fitting and internationalised, or even globalised operation and management system. A reform deepening taskforce and a reform office were set up to take charge of the reform work. Furthermore, phase one of the overall framework for the Company's informatisation development has generally been completed, with the quality and outcome of informatisation development basically meeting expectation. The mechanisms for cultivating specialised talents, including "reserve talents for senior management", "outstanding 32 youth talents", "outstanding artisan", "outstanding graduates" and so on were further consolidated and developed. Management of offshore capital of the Company was further strengthened, allowing faster capital recovery and a more unified management over capital and tax matters. 5. Making substantial improvements in sustainable development capacity The Board attaches great importance to governance for sustainable development. Performance in production safety, occupational health and environmental protection remained stable and positive as no new cases of occupational disease were reported, the goal of "zero environmental incident" was met, and 9 mining entities were rated as national green mines. The Company remains committed to building a "community with shared future" for Zijin's overseas operations, by accelerating exchange between Zijin culture and other cultures and fostering respect for cultural diversity, as well as promoting mutual development with local communities, carrying out poverty alleviation and charity work. Moreover, the Company cares for the safety and development of the community in which its entities, employees and business partners are based. By taking part and playing active roles in the work for containing and preventing novel coronavirus pandemic both domestically and overseas, the Company reinforced the image as a responsible, sizeable multinational company. III. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Analysis of main businesses 1. Operating results During the reporting period, the Company recorded operating income of RMB83.142 billion, representing an increase of 23.73% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: RMB67.198 billion). The table below sets out the sales by product for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 respectively: Item January - June 2020 January - June 2019 Product name Unit price Sales volume Amount Unit price Sales volume Amount (tax excluded) RMB'000 (tax excluded) RMB'000 Mine-produced 350.63 RMB/g 19,089 kg 6,693,300 274.95 RMB/g 18,342 kg 5,043,140 gold Refined, processed and 371.13 RMB/g 140,909 kg 52,295,320 287.96 RMB/g 132,404 kg 38,126,760 trading gold Mine-produced 2.53 RMB/g 142,621 kg 360,790 2.38 RMB/g 108,348 kg 258,370 silver Mine-produced electrodeposited 36,319 RMB/t 37,534 t 1,363,230 40,578 RMB/t 16,335 t 662,840 copper Mine-produced electrolytic 38,784 RMB/t 26,156 t 1,014,460 41,705 RMB/t 19,519 t 814,030 copper Mine-produced copper 31,937 RMB/t 164,860 t 5,265,050 34,016 RMB/t 130,934 t 4,453,780 concentrates Refined copper 39,440 RMB/t 290,518 t 11,458,100 41,908 RMB/t 226,482 t 9,491,330 Mine-produced 7,480 RMB/t 170,018 t 1,271,760 11,582 RMB/t 191,658 t 2,219,800 zinc Refined zinc 14,697 RMB/t 105,032 t 1,543,660 18,869 RMB/t 108,415 t 2,045,680 Iron ore 619 RMB/t 1.6369 Mt 1,013,260 612 RMB/t 1.792 Mt 1,096,680 Others 20,466,970 19,002,460 Internal sales -19,603,640 -16,016,470 elimination Total 83,142,260 67,198,400 Note 1: During the reporting period, other sales income mainly included: RMB10.232 billion from trading and logistics, RMB853 million from refined and processed silver, RMB1.196 billion from gold manufacturing products, RMB261 million from copper pipe, RMB446 million from copperplate and RMB7.479 billion from other products, services, etc. 33 During the reporting period, the Company strived to cope with the risks brought by the fall in metal prices in the first quarter, strengthened its production organisation, grasped the favourable opportunity of a rebound of copper price in the second quarter and increased sales, thereby realising favourable economic results. Due to the increase in the sales volume of mineral products compared with the same period last year, gross profit increased by RMB897 million, representing 62% of the increment in the gross profit of mineral products. Due to the increase in the sales price of mineral products compared with the same period last year, the gross profit increased by RMB252 million, representing 18% of the increment in the gross profit of the mineral products. The Company strictly controlled the costs while increasing production volume. Due to the decline in costs of mineral products, the gross profit increased by RMB294 million, representing 20% of the increment in the gross profit of mineral products. 2. Analysis on costs and gross profit margin The Group is mainly engaged in mine development and refining and processing. The Group's costs of sales of products mainly includes mining, processing, refining, mineral products and concentrates procurement, ore transportation costs, raw materials consumption, energy, salaries and depreciation of fixed assets, etc. The table below sets out details of the unit cost of sales and gross profit margin by product for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 respectively (Note 1): Unit cost of sales Gross profit margin (%) 2020 2019 Compared 2020 2019 Item Unit with the January - January - same January - January - June June period last June June year (%) Mine-produced gold RMB/g 170.64 175.16 -2.58 51.33 36.29 Refined, processed and RMB/g 368.66 286.69 28.59 0.66 0.44 trading gold Mine-produced silver RMB/g 1.35 1.58 -14.67 46.72 33.76 Mine-produced RMB/t 18,573 26,016 -28.61 48.86 35.89 electrodeposited copper Mine-produced electrolytic RMB/t 27,770 35,444 -21.65 28.40 15.01 copper Mine-produced copper RMB/t 18,092 16,943 6.78 43.35 50.19 concentrates Refined copper RMB/t 37,981 40,549 -6.33 3.70 3.24 Mine-produced zinc RMB/t 6,523 5,936 9.89 12.79 48.75 Refined zinc RMB/t 13,576 17,148 -20.83 7.63 9.12 Iron ore RMB/t 168.07 166.11 1.18 72.85 72.86 Overall gross profit margin 10.98 11.24 Overall gross profit margin 45.13 44.00 of mining entities Note 1: The gross profit margins by product were calculated based on the figures before eliminating internal sales, and the overall gross profit margins were calculated after eliminating internal sales. The Group's overall gross profit margin was 10.98%, representing a decrease of 0.26 percentage point compared with the same period last year, which was mainly due to the increase in the proportion of refined, processed and trading income. Among which, the overall gross profit margin of mining entities was 45.13%, representing an increase of 1.13 percentage points compared with the same period last year; the overall gross profit margin of refining entities was 1.49%, representing an increase of 0.08 percentage point compared with the same period last year. 3. Analysis on financial data (1) Selling expenses The selling expenses of the Group for the first half of 2020 was RMB330.18 million, representing a decrease of 47.51% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: RMB629.08 million), which was mainly because the transportation expenses relating to sales for the current period were accounted for as operating costs. (2) Administrative expenses The administrative expenses of the Group for the first half of 2020 was RMB1.82520 billion, representing a decrease of 34 1.77% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: RMB1.85805 billion), which was mainly due to decrease in exploration expenses compared with the same period last year. (3) Financial expenses The financial expenses of the Group for the first half of 2020 was RMB918.15 million, representing an increase of 7.91% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: RMB850.89 million), which was mainly due to increase in interest expenses. (4) Impairment losses on assets/credit impairment losses The Group provided impairment losses on assets/credit impairment losses of RMB210.64 million in the first half of 2020 (same period last year: RMB215.98 million), including (1) net reversal of provision of RMB760 thousand for bad debts after offsetting between provision and reversal of bad debts; (2) net provision of RMB55.41 million on inventories after offsetting between provision and reversal for decline in value of inventories; (3) provision of RMB129.44 million for impairment losses on fixed assets; (4) provision of RMB10.32 million for impairment losses on intangible assets; (5) provision of RMB5.22 million for impairment losses on long-term equity investments; and (6) provision of RMB11.01 million for impairment losses on other non-current assets. (5) Investment income The investment income of the Group during the first half of 2020 was RMB27.24 million, representing a decrease of RMB30.71 million compared with the same period last year (same period last year: income of RMB57.95 million). It was mainly due to decrease in income from disposal of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss during the current period compared with the same period last year. (6) Donations During the reporting period, the Group made donations of RMB103.84 million (same period last year: 93.62 million). (7) Net assets attributable to owners of the listed company As at the end of the reporting period, net assets attributable to owners of the listed company was RMB50.3 billion, representing a decrease of 1.71% compared with the beginning of the year. During the reporting period, net profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB2.421 billion. However, profit distribution of RMB2.538 billion was declared. At the same time, there was an unrealised loss of RMB421 million caused by fair value changes of Ivanhoe stocks, etc. held by the Group which were measured at fair value through other comprehensive income during the current period, and a -RMB308 million exchange difference arising from translation of financial statements denominated in foreign currencies due to exchange rate fluctuation during the current period. (8) Working capital and sources of fund As at 30 June 2020, the Group's cash and cash equivalents was RMB9.139 billion, representing an increase of RMB108 million or 1.19% compared with the same period last year. During the reporting period, the net cash inflows from the Group's operating activities was RMB6.475 billion, representing an increase of RMB2.069 billion compared with the same period last year, in which, the cash inflows from operating activities was RMB85.888 billion, representing an increase of RMB15.631 billion compared with the same period last year; cash outflows used in operating activities was RMB79.412 billion, representing an increase of RMB13.562 billion compared with the same period last year. The main reason for the increase in net cash flows from the Group's operating activities was increase in gross profit, which was caused by increase in sales volumes of gold and copper compared with the same period last year, rising gold price, decrease in costs, etc. During the reporting period, net cash outflows used in the Group's investing activities was RMB16.617 billion, representing an increase in outflow of RMB11.962 billion compared with the same period last year. The main investment expenditures in the first half of 2020 included: (1) cash payments of RMB3.762 billion for acquisitions and constructions of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets; and (2) net cash outflows of approximately RMB10.264 billion for cash payments for acquisitions and cash received from recovery of investments. During the reporting period, net cash inflows generated from the Group's financing activities was RMB13.219 billion, while during the same period last year, the net cash outflows was RMB462 million. It was mainly due to the substantial increase in financing scale compared with the same period last year. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's total borrowings amounted to RMB58.826 billion (31 December 2019: RMB45.071 billion), among which, the amount repayable within one year was approximately RMB30.780 billion; the amount 35 repayable within one to two years was approximately RMB7.669 billion; the amount repayable within two to five years was approximately RMB17.576 billion; and the amount repayable over five years was approximately RMB2.801 billion. The interest rates for all the abovementioned borrowings ranged from 0.61% to 4.9% per annum. The Group's daily capital requirements and capital expenditures in maintenance nature can be financed from its internal cash flow. The Group also has loan facilities with no usage restriction of approximately RMB172.285 billion granted by banks. Gearing ratio Gearing ratio refers to the proportion of consolidated total liabilities to the consolidated total equity. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's consolidated total liabilities amounted to RMB90,339,334,762 (30 June 2019: RMB69,561,822,721) and the Group's consolidated total equity was RMB59,465,305,282 (30 June 2019: RMB47,020,138,721). As at 30 June 2020, the gearing ratio of the Group was 1.5192 (30 June 2019: 1.4794). Non-recurring profit or loss items and their amounts Unit: RMB Non-recurring profit or loss items Amount Note (if applicable) Losses on disposal of non-current assets -147,751,253 Government grants recognised in profit or loss for the 151,750,120 current period, except for government grants which are closely related to the Company's normal business operations, and in line with the country's policies, calculated according to certain standards or continuously granted in fixed amount Capital utilisation fee received from non-financial 251,654,568 enterprises recognised in profit or loss for the current period Gains or losses on changes in fair value arising from held -234,489,804 for trading financial assets, derivative financial assets, held for trading financial liabilities and derivative financial liabilities, investment income or losses on disposal of held for trading financial assets, derivative financial assets, held for trading financial liabilities, derivative financial liabilities and other debt investments except for the effective portion of hedges related to the Company's normal business operations Reversal of impairment provision for receivables and 4,203,734 contract assets individually subject to impairment test Non-operating income and expenses other than the aforesaid -114,325,279 Including donations of RMB103,838,564 items Other profit or loss items which meet the definition of 1,093,075 non-recurring profit or loss Impact on the non-controlling interests 40,371,363 Impact on income tax 49,045,821 Total 1,552,345 4. Analysis on businesses by region and information on major suppliers and customers Status of main businesses by region Over 87.53% of the Company's operating income was originated from customers in Mainland China, and 55.66% of the operating income was from the Shanghai Gold Exchange. Therefore, it is not necessary to sort customers by region. Information on major suppliers and customers During the reporting period, the Group's total procurement from the top five suppliers amounted to RMB18.492 billion, representing 24.98% of the Group's total procurement amount. During the reporting period, the Group's total sales income from the top five customers amounted to RMB53.188 billion, representing 63.97% of the Group's total sales income. 5. Table of analysis on changes in relevant items in financial statements Unit: RMB Item Amount for the Amount for the same Changes (%) 36 current period period last year Operating income 83,142,262,114 67,198,395,835 23.73 Operating costs 74,016,285,931 59,642,296,042 24.10 Taxes and surcharges 1,186,119,620 869,115,800 36.47 Selling expenses 330,176,103 629,077,911 -47.51 Administrative expenses 1,825,200,364 1,858,045,581 -1.77 Financial expenses 918,149,434 850,886,565 7.91 Research and development expenses 251,270,945 134,560,641 86.73 Investment income 27,239,648 57,950,947 -53.00 Including: Share of profits of associates 89,172,185 10,772,724 727.76 and joint ventures (Losses)/Gains on changes in fair value (226,816,398) 38,852,781 Not applicable Credit impairment losses 758,951 (66,101,798) Not applicable Impairment losses on assets (211,397,991) (149,879,084) Not applicable Gains/(Losses) on disposal of non-current 3,157,191 (33,784) Not applicable assets Non-operating income 53,508,572 21,672,368 146.90 Non-operating expenses 318,742,296 197,477,460 61.41 Net profit attributable to non-controlling 669,607,702 385,716,172 73.60 interests Changes in fair value of other equity (421,363,440) 1,007,649,350 Not applicable instrument investments Hedging costs - forward elements (11,860,837) (43,791,312) Not applicable Exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements (308,315,301) 49,899,721 Not applicable denominated in foreign currencies Net cash flows from operating activities 6,475,077,168 4,406,208,104 46.95 Net cash flows used in investing activities (16,617,167,924) (4,655,664,266) Not applicable Net cash flows from/(used in) financing 13,219,301,701 (462,395,876) Not applicable activities Changes in operating income: Please refer to the above analysis Changes in operating costs: Please refer to the above analysis Taxes and surcharges: Mainly due to the increase in taxes due to increase in sales income from mineral products Changes in selling expenses: Please refer to the above analysis Changes in administrative expenses: Please refer to the above analysis Changes in financial expenses: Please refer to the above analysis Changes in research and development expenses: Mainly due to increase in research and development expenses during the current period Changes in investment income: Please refer to the above analysis Changes in share of profits of associates and joint ventures: Mainly due to increase in profitability of certain associates and joint ventures Changes in (losses)/gains on changes in fair value: Mainly due to the increase in unrealised losses of commodity hedging of refining segment during the current period Changes in credit impairment losses: Mainly due to a substantial amount of bad debt provision for other receivables made during the same period last year Change in impairment losses on assets: Mainly due to the provision for impairment losses of fixed assets during the reporting period Change in gains/(losses) on disposal of non-current assets: Mainly due to the gains on disposal of fixed assets during the reporting period whilst losses on disposal were recorded during the same period last year Changes in non-operating income: Mainly due to recognition of waiver of debts during the current period Change in non-operating expenses: Mainly due to increase in losses on write-off of fixed assets during the current period compared with the same period last year Changes in net profit attributable to non-controlling interests: Mainly due to increase in profitability of certain non-wholly owned subsidiaries in the first half of 2020 compared with the same period last year Changes in fair value of other equity instrument investments: Mainly due to unrealised losses on the stocks at fair value through other comprehensive income during the reporting period, while there was an unrealised gains during the same period last year Exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements denominated in foreign currencies: Mainly due to the fluctuation of exchange rate between Renminbi and foreign currencies 37 Hedging costs - forward elements: Due to the implementation of fair value hedge accounting, forward elements were initially recognised in other comprehensive income, and was subsequently amortised and transferred into profit or loss for the period in which hedging relationship affects the profit or loss Changes in net cash flows from operating activities: Please refer to the above analysis Changes in net cash flows used in investing activities: Please refer to the above analysis Changes in net cash flows from/(used in) financing activities: Please refer to the above analysis Progress of business plans (1) Industry development and trends Looking ahead to the second half of 2020, it is mostly likely that prevention and control of the pandemic will become routine. As frictions increasingly develop in global finance, trade and technology, more uncertainty is expected in the future, the accommodative monetary policy prevailing worldwide is also likely to continue. In China, the national policies of "stability on the six fronts" and "security in the six areas" are being firmly implemented to stimulate market dynamics and drive reforms vigorously. The development of new western land-sea corridor, free trade zones and free trade ports is accelerated, and a new development pattern, in which domestic circulation plays a leading role, while domestic and international dual circulations complement one another, is promoted. Prediction of price trend of key metals It is expected that gold price will continue to be supported by the macro environment and accommodative monetary policy. Nevertheless, with constrains in vaccine development and volatility in US dollar and bond markets, gold price is likely to hover in a broad price range; the supply and demand for copper ores are generally at a tight balance, but going forward, copper price may benefit from the continuance of an accommodative monetary policy; the fundamentals of zinc price has improved and there is room for upward movement. (2) Business plan Specific business strategies for the second half of 2020 Remain vigilant and conscientiously prevent and control outbreak of the pandemic in both domestic and overseas entities

The Company will stay fully alert of the complexity and uncertainty in the development of the pandemic in overseas countries, remain vigilant to control and prevent outbreak of the pandemic, cautiously carry out pandemic control and preventive measures, and pragmatically reinforce the successful outcomes attained in combating the pandemic. The Company will also brace for occurrence of discreet, unexpected events arising from the spread of pandemic in overseas countries, make early assessment and take necessary precautions, and impose stronger and more effective long-term preventive measures on personnel and articles by applying technology, in order to safeguard employees' lives, health and safety, and ensure orderly project operation and construction. Seize the opportunity to fully complete production and operational targets The Company will fully implement the work requirements for 2020 - the "year of project development", and pragmatically meet the core indicators for converting advantage in resources into advantages in products and efficacy. Development progress of key projects will be accelerated, and full efforts will be made to ensure major projects commence production and meet their production targets. Decisions will be implemented with precision to ensure effective cost control. Scientific measures will be applied to supplement production and operation. Emphatically release and raise the production capacity of gold operations. To seize the rising trend of gold price, the Company will increase the production volume of gold products to enhance the enterprise's value. It will develop the Buriticá Gold Mine in Colombia in full steam to ensure the project commences production and meets the designated targets; strive to resume production at Longnan Zijin's Liba Gold Mine and implement the 10,000t/d mining and processing technological upgrade; ensure Guizhou Zijin's Changtian Gold Mine commences production; and raise the production capacity of Shanxi Zijin, Norton, Luoyang Kunyu and so on. It will also ensure that the acquisition of Guyana Goldfields project will be completed smoothly, and tap into the existing capacity of the operation. With every stakeholder's interests in mind, the Company will strive to work out a lawful and reasonable solution to address the mining lease issue of the Porgera Gold Mine project. Strive to achieve fruitful results in both production volumes and efficacies of copper and zinc segments. Leveraging on the favourable conditions of high copper and zinc prices, the Company will drive forward the development of Julong Copper's Zhibula Copper Mine in Tibet to ensure production commences early, at the same time it will consolidate and boost the volumes and efficiencies of high-qualityprojects such as Serbia Zijin Copper, the Kolwezi Copper Mine in the DR Congo, the Duobaoshan Copper Mine in Heilongjiang and the Bisha Zinc and Copper Mine in Eritrea. Development of Julong Copper's Qulong Copper Mine in Tibet, the Timok Copper and Gold Mine, the Kamoa-KakulaCopper Mine in the DR Congo and other large mines of high potentials will be duly proceeded to ensure 38 production can commence in 2021 as scheduled. Xinjiang Jinbao's iron ore technological revamp will also be carried out speedily. Integrate business and finance by moving forward the public issuance of convertible corporate bonds Adhering to the strategic requirements of asset securitisation, the Company will emphatically push forward the public issuance of A Share convertible corporate bonds and optimise its financial structure to support the development of key projects. Moreover, a scientific approach will be adopted to take advantage of capital instruments and favourable national policies to assist production and operation. Steps will be taken to strengthen risk resilience of onshore and offshore assets in the post-pandemic era. The prospect of gradually establishing operating platforms in Hainan and other regions for offshore capital, logistics and sale that fit with the enterprise's development needs will also be explored. Deepen reforms and gradually develop a highly fitting, globalised system for operation and management To carry out comprehensive and in-depth reforms, the Company will internationalise and globalise domestic operation and management systems gradually to meet the general goal of implementing extensive reforms. The basic framework for internationalised operation and management will be formulated in the second half of 2020. The Company will also thoroughly implement the five-year plan for informatisation development, deeply incorporate informatisation into production, operation and management, and actively develop a scientific, highly efficient institution with good workflow management. The importance of value creation and market standards will be emphasised. The plan of recruiting talents and elites globally will also be continued to develop and cultivate a talent pool for the Company. 5. Continue to innovate and encourage a new phase of scientific and technological development The Company will steadfastly uphold innovation as the enterprise's core competitive strength and perennial growth driver, and foster sustainable development to be its future way to success. Guided by science and technology and focusing on actual needs in production, the Company will build a fertile soil for research and development, emphasise the effectiveness of scientific and technological methods, step up the application of science and technology in key investment projects and critical technological revamps, and refine the application of "five ore treatment processes into one", an innovative project management model bearing Zijin characteristics. The Company's Sixth Science and Technology Symposium and the Summit for Technological Innovation and Sustainable Development in Mining Industry will be convened by the highest standards and quality, to fully showcase Zijin-styled scientific and technological innovation and the eco-brand of the Company. 6. Inherit the culture and fulfill the responsibilities of a corporate citizen Being an internationalised mining company, the Company will foster the humanity concept of building a "community with shared future" as its cornerstone, actively inherit and extensively promote the excellent corporate culture of Zijin, facilitate exchanges between Zijin culture and culture of the localities where the Company's operations are based, weave cultural concepts and core values deeply into the fabrics of the enterprise, and gain wide recognition from staff as well as prompting them to take voluntary actions. Caring for lives and environmental protection will always be the firm "red line" and "bottom line" in the enterprise's production and operation. Corporate governance will be carried out in accordance with laws to raise the compliance level of the business. In addition, the interests of stakeholders will be safeguarded and promoted in the pursuit of mutual development, so as to benefit the society as a whole with the Company's existence. Analysis of assets and liabilities Status of assets and liabilities Unit: RMB Proportion to Proportion Percentage change Amount at the in the amount at the total assets at to total Amount at the end of the reporting Item end of the the end of the assets at the end of 2019 period compared reporting period reporting end of 2019 with the amount at period (%) (%) the end of 2019 (%) Cash and cash equivalents 9,808,104,318 6.55 6,225,144,800 5.03 57.56 Held for trading financial 1,491,320,277 1.00 687,951,525 0.56 116.78 assets Receivables financing 1,811,745,612 1.21 1,318,505,074 1.06 37.41 Other non-current financial 640,179,725 0.43 951,779,422 0.77 -32.74 assets Construction in progress 12,291,312,532 8.20 5,876,829,425 4.75 109.15 Intangible assets 32,748,627,475 21.86 24,162,508,461 19.51 35.53 Other non-current assets 16,133,236,948 10.77 11,444,009,515 9.24 40.98 39 Held for trading financial 1,487,828,736 0.99 326,139,054 0.26 356.19 liabilities Bills payable 1,263,893,820 0.84 420,860,145 0.34 200.31 Contract liabilities 555,956,075 0.37 359,453,565 0.29 54.67 Taxes payable 1,476,374,260 0.99 985,193,397 0.80 49.86 Other payables 8,650,510,828 5.77 5,326,849,819 4.30 62.39 Current portion of 10,219,991,726 6.82 5,768,840,060 4.66 77.16 non-current liabilities Other current liabilities 3,013,277,260 2.01 500,000,000 0.40 502.66 Long-term payables 1,755,151,393 1.17 1,201,391,669 0.97 46.09 Deferred tax liabilities 5,088,686,671 3.40 2,687,831,677 2.17 89.32 Other comprehensive (1,215,468,787) -0.81 (473,929,209) -0.38 Not applicable income Special reserve 185,549,034 0.12 120,952,216 0.10 53.41 Non-controlling interests 9,155,621,644 6.11 5,893,633,038 4.76 55.35 Other explanations: Cash and cash equivalents: Mainly due to the cash reserved for profit distribution for 2019. Held for trading financial assets: Mainly due to increase in wealth management products. Receivables financing: Mainly due to increase in sales of goods to be settled by bills. Other non-current financial assets: Mainly due to inclusion of newly acquired enterprises in the scope of consolidation. Construction in progress: Mainly due to inclusion of newly acquired enterprises in the scope of consolidation. Intangible assets: Mainly due to inclusion of newly acquired enterprises in the scope of consolidation. Other non-current assets: Mainly due to increase in prepaid funds for acquisitions. Held for trading financial liabilities: Mainly due to the increase in gold leasing not comprehensively quoted in Renminbi. Bills payable: Mainly due to the increase in procurements of goods to be settled by bills. Contract liabilities: Mainly due to increase in advances from sales of goods. Taxes payable: Mainly due to increase in corporate income tax and value-added tax. Other payables: Mainly due to provision for profit distribution pursuant to the resolution of shareholders' general meeting. Current portion of non-current liabilities: Mainly due to reclassification of bonds payable and long-term borrowings due within one year. Other current liabilities: Mainly due to increase in issuance of ultra short-term financing bonds during the reporting period. Long-term payables: Mainly due to inclusion of newly acquired enterprises in the scope of consolidation. Deferred tax liabilities: Mainly due to inclusion of newly acquired enterprises in the scope of consolidation. Other comprehensive income: Mainly due to the unrealised losses arising from stocks at fair value through other comprehensive income held during the current period. Special reserve: Mainly due to increase in provision for work safety fund by certain subsidiaries. Non-controlling interests: Mainly due to the increase in capital contributions from non-controlling shareholders during the current period. Analysis on investment status Overall analysis on external equity investment The Company consistently implements the development strategy of "internationalisation, project upsizing and asset securitisation" with gold and copper as the main focuses, and continues to pay close attention to high-quality mining resources projects across the world. In the first half of 2020, the acquisition of Continental Gold in Colombia was completed and trial production and production commencement were realised. The Company grasped the favourable opportunities in merger and acquisition market and completed the acquisition of 50.1% equity interest in Julong Copper, thereby obtaining the control of the largest porphyry-type copper mine in China; entered into arrangement agreement with Guyana Goldfields Inc. with the proposal to acquire 100% equity interest in Guyana Goldfields. It is anticipated that the transaction will be completed by the end of August 2020. (1) Key equity investments On 6 June 2020, Tibet Zijin, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into agreements with Tibet Zangge Venture Capital Group Co., Ltd., Zangge Holding Limited by Share Ltd, Tibet Zhongsheng Mining Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Chenfang Asset Management Company Limited and Tibet Huibaihong Industrial Co., Ltd., and proposed to acquire 50.1% equity interest in Julong Copper with RMB3.88275 billion in cash. The acquisition was completed in July 2020. 40 Julong Copper possessed the Qulong Copper and Polymetallic Mine, the Rongmucuola Copper and Polymetallic Mine and the Zhibula Copper and Polymetallic Mine. The Qulong Copper and Polymetallic Mine and the Rongmucuola Copper and Polymetallic Mine are a complete porphyry-type copper deposit while the Zhibula Copper and Polymetallic Mine is a skarn copper deposit. Phase 1 of Qulong project is being constructed at a daily ore processing volume of 100 + 50 thousand tonnes. Nearly half of the constructions are completed. It is expected that the project will complete construction and commence production by the end of 2021, producing 165 thousand tonnes of copper and 6.2 thousand tonnes of molybdenum per annum. The Zhibula Copper and Polymetallic Mine strives to resume production in September 2020. On 11 June 2020, the Company entered into an arrangement agreement with Guyana Goldfields Inc. The Company, through a wholly-owned subsidiary established in Canada by Gold Mountains (H.K.) International Mining Company Limited, the Company's overseas wholly-owned subsidiary, proposed to acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Guyana Goldfields (the "Target Shares") for cash consideration of CAD$1.85 per Target Share. The total consideration for the acquisition is approximately CAD$323 million. After completion of the acquisition, the Company will own 100% equity interest in Guyana Goldfields. The main asset of Guyana Goldfields is 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine. According to the NI 43-101 technical report, the Aurora Gold Mine has measured + indicated gold resource volume of 118.69 tonnes, grading 3.15g/t in average, and inferred gold resource volume of 59.13 tonnes, grading 2.28g/t in average. The Aurora Gold Mine is an operating mine. The mining conditions are favourable and the processing and refining techniques are simple. The current production capacity is higher than 7,000 tonnes/day. After completion of the acquisition, it is anticipated that the Company's gold production volume will be raised. (2) Key non-equity investments Investment Actual during the accumulated reporting Project return status Project name Amount Progress investment period (RMB (RMB billion) billion) Zijin Zinc RMB714 The expanded mining operation is 0.092 0.58 After reaching the phase three million ready to provide ore feed at designated production technological present. Processing project was capacity, Zijin Zinc's upgrade completed in July 2020 and has annual production of entered the stage of trial zinc metal and lead production. Expansion of the new metal will be tailings storage commenced in approximately 125 April 2020, and is currently in thousand tonnes and good progress. 23.4 thousand tonnes respectively. Xinjiang Zijin RMB1.497 The roasting furnace was ignited 0.385 1.254 After completion of Non-ferrous billion on 30 June 2020. Construction of the project, the zinc refining pyrometallurgical facilities and designated production (Note) installation of equipment are near capacity will be 100 completion. Installation works for thousand tonnes of hydrometallurgical facilities and zinc bullion per environmental protection facilities annum. are still underway. 41 Zijin Bor USD1.294 The overall project development 1.351 2.318 After completion of Copper billion plan was completed; NC Mine 2.5 technological upgrade technological (USD350 million tonnes/year technological and expansion of the upgrade million capital upgrade project resumed project, 120 thousand (mine+ increment production in May 2020; MS Mine tonnes of smelter plant) included) technological upgrade and mine-produced expansion project completed the copper metal is basic work for crushing and expected to be floatation systems, the construction produced annually of major structure is in progress; and the smelter plant VK Mine technological upgrade is expected to possess and expansion project completed a capacity of refining preliminary design, tenders for 180 thousand tonnes medium to long-term equipment of copper metal (with and land levelling; JM Mine rooms to increase to technological upgrade and 200 thousand tonnes) expansion project completed annually feasibility study and commenced tenders for key projects for shafts; the construction of slag processing plant, electrolysis section, laboratory building, etc. in the technological upgrade of smelter plant commenced. Note: The total investment slightly increased due to the construction of newly approved county living area, off-site slag yard, etc. (3) Financial assets measured at fair value Book value at Changes in Stock Abbreviation of Initial Number of owners' equity the end of the investment cost shares held during the code stock reporting period (RMB) (share) reporting period (RMB) (RMB) IVN Ivanhoe Mines 2,363,052,199 165,412,636 3,301,381,767 -454,429,060 AKG Asanko Gold 91,638,745 15,300,000 142,760,963 42,227,983 42 Analysis of major subsidiaries and associates Unit: RMB million Gold segment Company name Mine Interest held by the Total assets Net assets Operating Net profit Group income Hunchun Zijin Mining Co., Ltd. Shuguang Gold Mine 100% 2,070.90 1,783.58 822.33 354.49 Norton Gold Fields Pty Limited Paddington Operations 100% 2,536.66 1,600.91 1,046.45 313.93 Altynken Limited Liability Company Taldybulak Levoberezhny Gold Mine 60% 2,521.17 960.84 807.08 258.31 Joint Venture Zeravshan Limited Liability Company Jilau, Taror Gold Mines 70% 2,770.56 (228.49) 758.02 178.19 Barrick (Niugini) Limited (Note 1) Porgera Gold Mine 50% 2,995.23 1,796.08 980.33 63.85 Zijin Mining Group Company Limited* (Note 2) Zijinshan Gold Mine 100% - - - - Copper segment Company name Mine Interest held by the Total assets Net assets Operating Net profit Group income Zijin Mining Group Company Limited* (Note 2) Zijinshan Copper Mine 100% - - - - Heilongjiang Duobaoshan Copper Industry Inc. Duobaoshan Copper Mine 100% 7,267.21 3,817.95 2,150.76 398.15 La Compagnie Minière de Musonoie Global Société Kolwezi Copper Mine 72% 4,150.27 1,266.28 2,064.34 366.06 par Actions Simplifiée Xinjiang Ashele Copper Co., Ltd. Ashele Copper Mine 51% 2,915.75 1,826.79 905.35 357.05 Hunchun Zijin Mining Co., Ltd. Shuguang Copper Mine 100% 2,070.90 1,783.58 822.33 354.49 Serbia Zijin Copper Doo Bor Bor Copper Mine (JM/VK/NC/MS) 63% 7,998.99 4,412.04 1,957.20 246.92 Zinc segment Company name Mine Interest held by the Total assets Net assets Operating Net profit Group income Xinjiang Zijin Zinc Co., Ltd. Wulagen Lead and Zinc Mine 100% 3,278.55 1,764.38 424.33 114.10 Bisha Mining Share Company Bisha Copper and Zinc Mine 55% 3,603.14 2,615.80 952.41 (1.80) Urad Rear Banner Zijin Mining Co., Ltd. Miaogou-Sanguikou Lead and Zinc Mine 95% 2,151.40 1,419.67 325.48 (22.72) Longxing Limited Liability Company in Russia Kyzyl-Tash Turk Zinc and Polymetallic mine 70% 3,583.78 858.91 315.48 (143.28) Refining segment Company name Major product Interest held by the Total assets Net assets Operating Net profit Group income 43 Zijin Copper Co., Ltd. Refined copper 100% 10,025.31 3,454.49 9,291.47 121.34 Bayannur Zijin Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd. Zinc bullion 87.2% 2,922.95 1,265.99 1,633.51 96.34 Jilin Zijin Copper Co., Ltd. Refined copper 100% 3,603.29 963.70 3,231.28 (124.22) Other segments Company name Major product Interest held by the Total assets Net assets Operating Net profit Group income Xinjiang Jinbao Mining Co., Ltd. Iron ore 56% 1,802.94 1,250.28 1,013.72 532.26 Fujian Makeng Mining Co., Ltd. Iron ore 41.5% 4,864.66 1,466.44 733.89 151.05 Notes: The data of Barrick (Niugini) Limited is on equity basis; Zijinshan is a branch of the Company and not separately reported. 44 Possible risks The novel coronavirus pneumonia pandemic is still spreading worldwide. Global economic recovery is slow, which may have a relatively large impact on the Company's operation. Metal price risks. Metal products such as gold, copper and zinc are the major sources of the Company's income and profit. Price fluctuations of the aforesaid products will impose substantial impacts on the Company's operating results. To ensure a stable operation, the Company will fully leverage on its technological and managerial strengths and low-cost operational advantages to raise efficiency and control costs strictly. Financial market risks. The Company has a certain amount of financial assets and assets denominated in foreign currencies. As a result, fluctuations in interest rates, exchange rates and stock prices in the market could cause risks of fluctuations in the Company's asset value and operating results. The Company will strengthen management over its financial assets, optimise the Company's asset and liability structure in foreign currencies, thoroughly study the relevant measures for controlling the risks of financial assets, establish and perfect the management and risk control policies for financial assets and strive to lessen the impact from the fluctuation through early assessment and swift reactions. Country and community risks. Internationalisation is the main direction for the Company's future development. Certain overseas projects of the Company are located in countries with political instability, inadequate legal policies or discordant local communities. These factors lead to a certain level of country and community risks. The Company will proactively study laws and policies of the countries where the projects are situated, strengthen communication with local governments and communities by diplomatic means at the state level, promote harmonious co-development concepts, namely "extensive consultation, joint contribution, shared benefits and common prosperity", and strive to seek solutions to problems and difficulties which hinder the enterprise's "going-out" development. Safety and environmental protection risks. Mining companies have relatively higher safety and environmental protection risks. The Company always adheres to the principle of "safety first, emphasis on precaution and comprehensive management" by strengthening the implementation of production safety responsibilities, continuously improving the safety standardisation operating system and comprehensively using system, managerial, economic and other measures, for ensuring the continuity and stability of production safety of the Company. The Company attaches great importance to and continues to improve the work on environmental protection. It adheres to the environmental protection concept of "green mountains and clear water are as good as mountains of gold and silver", earnestly puts environmental protection and ecological restoration into practice, emphatically promotes the development of green mines, and remains highly committed to forming the eco-development model. Significant matters Details of shareholders' general meetings Index of the designated Date of publishing the Session of meeting Convening date website publishing the resolutions resolutions The first extraordinary For details, please refer to the general meeting in 2020, the Company's announcement first A Shareholders' class 4 February 2020 disclosed on HKEXnews 4 February 2020 meeting in 2020 and the first website H Shareholders' class (http://www.hkexnews.hk) meeting in 2020 dated 4 February 2020 For details, please refer to the Company's announcement 2019 annual general 12 June 2020 disclosed on HKEXnews 12 June 2020 meeting website (http://www.hkexnews.hk) dated 12 June 2020 Plan for profit distribution or conversion of capital reserve into share capital Proposed plan for profit distribution or conversion of capital reserve into share capital for the half year Profit distribution or conversion into share capital N/A Bonus shares for every 10 shares (share) 0 Dividend for every 10 shares (RMB) (tax included) 0 Capital conversion for every 10 shares (share) 0 45 Explanation on plan for profit distribution or conversion of capital reserve into share capital Not applicable Performance of undertakings Undertakings by the actual controller, shareholders, related parties, acquirers of the Company, the Company and other relevant undertaking parties which were made during the reporting period or remained valid within the reporting period Whether there Whether the Background Type of the Undertaking Time of undertaking of the Contents of the undertaking undertaking and is any validity has been undertaking parties undertaking its validity period period strictly complied with During the period of being the substantial shareholder of the Company, Minxi Xinghang and its wholly-owned or controlling enterprises will not engage in The undertaking any business that is in competition with or was made by constitutes a competitive threat to the Minxi Xinghang Company's main businesses or main in 2008 when the Undertaking Avoidance Minxi products within or outside the PRC, A Shares of the of Xinghang including investing, acquiring, merging or relating to Company were competition State-owned entrusting to operate and manage locally or initial listed. The Yes Yes within the Assets globally a company, business or other public undertaking is same Investment economic association which main business offering valid so long as industry Co., Ltd. or product is the same with or similar to Minxi Xinghang that of the Company. If the Company is the substantial develops any new business segment in the shareholder of future, the Company will have the priority the Company to enter that business industry while Minxi Xinghang and its other wholly-owned or controlling enterprises will not develop the same business segment. Undertaking The The Company undertakes that the The undertaking Company and its subsidiaries will not relating to Others was made on 26 Yes Yes Company engage in business relating to real estate re-financing July 2019 development in the future. Details of share incentive scheme, employee stock ownership scheme or other employee incentive measures and their impacts The relevant share incentive related matters which have been published in provisional announcements and without further progress or changes in subsequent implementation Summary of the event Index for details Registration of the A Shares subscribed by phase 1 of For details, please refer to the Resolutions of the First employee stock ownership scheme of Zijin Mining Group Holders' Meeting of Phase 1 Employee Stock Ownership Co., Ltd.* (the "Employee Stock Ownership Scheme") Scheme of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* and under non-public issuance of A Shares was completed at Announcement in relation to the Issuance Results of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Non-public Issuance of A Shares and Changes in Share Limited Shanghai Branch on 7 June 2017. 129,163,987 A Capital of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* dated 8 June 2017, Shares were subscribed for; the subscription amount was respectively, and Announcement on Trading of A Shares RMB401.7 million; the subscription price was RMB3.11 Subject to Trading Moratorium Issued under Non-public per share and the lock-up period was 36 months. Issuance of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.*, Indicative The lock-up period of the A Shares held by the Employee Announcement in relation to Expiration of Lock-up Period for Phase 1 of Employee Stock Ownership Scheme of Zijin Stock Ownership Scheme expired on 8 June 2020, and Mining Group Co., Ltd.*, Announcement in relation to those A Shares are listed and become tradable. At the Extension of Duration of Phase 1 of the Employee Stock second meeting of holders of the Employee Stock Ownership Scheme of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* and Ownership Scheme and the ninth extraordinary meeting in Announcement in relation to the Resolutions of the Second 2020 of the seventh term of the Board, it was considered Holders' Meeting of Phase 1 of Employee Stock Ownership and approved that the duration of the Employee Stock Scheme of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* dated 28 May Ownership Scheme to be extended from 48 months to 72 2020, respectively, published on HKEXnews website months, i.e., to be extended to 6 June 2023. (http://www.hkexnews.hk). Material connected transactions Connected transactions related to daily business operation 46 Matters which have been published in provisional announcements and without further progress or changes in subsequent implementation Summary of the event Index for details The Company's subsidiary, Xinjiang Ashele Copper Co., For details, please refer to the Company's Ltd., entered into a copper concentrates supply contract with announcement disclosed on HKEXnews website Xinjiang Wuxin Copper Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Ashele (http://www.hkexnews.hk) dated 2 February 2020. Copper's substantial shareholder, Xinjiang Nonferrous Metal Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., on 31 January 2020. One of Ashele Copper's ordinary businesses is selling copper concentrates and the contract was entered into under normal commercial terms, which reflects the principles of fairness and reasonableness. During the reporting period, the total amount of the transaction was RMB559 million (tax excluded). Others For the purpose of broadening the financing channels of the Company, optimising the financing structure and securing the smooth implementation of key construction projects, the Company initiated a new round of refinancing during the first half of the year by proposing to issue Renminbi-denominated ordinary share (A Share) convertible corporate bonds to the public. The total amount of proceeds proposed to be raised will not exceed RMB6 billion, which will be mainly used for project construction of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mine in the DR Congo, the Upper Zone of the Timok Copper and Gold Mine in Serbia and the Tongshan Copper Mine in Heilongjiang. The Company convened a Board meeting and shareholders' meetings on 12 June 2020 and 20 July 2020 respectively, at which matters in relation to issuance of the convertible corporate bonds were considered and approved. The Company applied to the CSRC and obtained its acceptance of application in late July 2020. On 7 August 2020, the Company received the "Notice regarding China Securities Regulatory Commission's First Feedback on the Review of Administrative Permission Items" (No. 201989) issued by the CSRC. The relevant matters are currently in progress. Information of corporate bonds Basic information of corporate bonds Unit: RMB billion Date of Outstanding Interest Payment of Listing Name of bond Abbreviation Code Date of maturity rate principal issuance balance place (%) and interest 2016 Corporate Bonds 16 Zijin 01 136304 18 March 18 March 2021 0.30253 2.99 Interest to be Shanghai (the First Tranche) 2016 paid annually, Stock (Type One) of Zijin principal to be Exchange Mining Group Co., repaid in full at Ltd.* maturity. 2016 Corporate Bonds 16 Zijin 02 136305 18 March 18 March 2021 2.0 3.37 Interest to be Shanghai (the First Tranche) 2016 paid annually, Stock (Type Two) of Zijin principal to be Exchange Mining Group Co., repaid in full at Ltd.* maturity. 2016 Corporate Bonds 16 Zijin 03 136549 15 July 15 July 2021 0.044001 3.05 Interest to be Shanghai (the Second Tranche) 2016 paid annually, Stock (Type One) of Zijin principal to be Exchange Mining Group Co., repaid in full at Ltd.* maturity. 2016 Corporate Bonds 16 Zijin 04 136550 15 July 15 July 2021 1.2 3.45 Interest to be Shanghai (the Second Tranche) 2016 paid annually, Stock (Type Two) of Zijin principal to be Exchange Mining Group Co., repaid in full at Ltd.* maturity. 2017 Renewable 17 Zijin Y1 143917 12 The base period is 3 0.5 5.17 When the Shanghai Corporate Bonds September years. At the end of Company does Stock (the First Tranche) 2017 the base period and not exercise the Exchange of Zijin Mining Group the end of each option to delay Co., Ltd.* (publicly renewal period, the interest issued) Company has a right payment, the to exercise the interest shall be renewal option to paid annually. renew the bonds for one more period (i.e., 3 years). The 47 renewable corporate bonds will mature when the Company does not exercise the renewal option and redeems the bonds in full amount. 2018 Renewable 18 Zijin Y1 136951 16 The base period is 3 4.5 5.17 When the Shanghai Corporate Bonds October years. At the end of Company does Stock (the First Tranche) 2018 the base period and not exercise the Exchange of Zijin Mining Group the end of each option to delay Co., Ltd.* (publicly renewal period, the interest issued) Company has a right payment, the to exercise the interest shall be renewal option to paid annually. renew the bonds for one more period (i.e., 3 years). The renewable corporate bonds will mature when the Company does not exercise the renewal option and redeems the bonds in full amount. Settlement of interests and principals of the corporate bonds Interest payments of 2016 Corporate Bonds (the First Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.*, 2016 Corporate Bonds (the Second Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* and 2017 Renewable Corporate Bonds (the First Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (publicly issued) were settled on schedule. The date of payment of the initial interest of 2018 Renewable Corporate Bonds (the First Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (publicly issued) was 17 October 2019. No interest payment was made during the reporting period. Use of proceeds raised from the corporate bonds As at the date of this announcement, RMB5 billion of proceeds raised from 2016 Corporate Bonds (the First Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* has been fully used for supplementing working capital, and the unused balance of the proceeds is RMB0; and RMB3 billion of proceeds raised from 2016 Corporate Bonds (the Second Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* has been fully used for supplementing working capital, and the unused balance of the proceeds is RMB0; RMB0.5 billion of proceeds raised from 2017 Renewable Corporate Bonds (the First Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (publicly issued) has been fully used for supplementing working capital, and the unused balance of the proceeds is RMB0; RMB4.5 billion of proceeds raised from 2018 Renewable Corporate Bonds (the First Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (publicly issued) has been fully used for supplementing working capital, and the unused balance of the proceeds is RMB0. During the reporting period, the specific accounts for the proceeds raised were well operated. Settlement of interests and principals of other bonds and debt financing instruments of the Company As at 30 June 2020, the Company has issued medium-term notes with a carrying amount of RMB11.3 billion, ultra short-term financing bonds with a carrying amount of RMB3 billion and notes denominated in United States dollar with an aggregate face value of USD350 million. All the interest payments were settled on schedule. Accounting data and financial indicators as at the end of the reporting period and as at the end of last year (or during the reporting period and during the same period last year) As at the end of Change as at the end of As at the end the reporting period Reason for the Major indicators the reporting of last year compared with as at the change period end of last year (%) Current ratio 70.60% 85.71% Decreased by 15.11 Adjustment to debt percentage points structure Quick ratio 37.28% 41.09% Decreased by 3.81 Adjustment to debt percentage points structure Debt-to-asset ratio (%) 60.30 53.91 Increased by 6.39 Adjustment to debt percentage points structure Loan repayment rate (%) 100.00 100.00 - - During the During the Change of the reporting Reason for the reporting period same period period compared with the change 48 (January - June) last year same period last year (%) EBITDA to interest coverage ratio 6.31 5.46 15.64 Adjustment to debt structure Interest repayment ratio (%) 86.14 78.88 Increased by 7.26 Adjustment to debt percentage points structure IV. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Explanation on the Relevant Matters of Corporate Governance During the reporting period, the Company strictly followed the requirements of the "Company Law of the PRC", "Securities Law of the PRC", "Code of Corporate Governance for Listed Companies", "Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on Shanghai Stock Exchange", "Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited" and other domestic and foreign laws and regulations, continuously improved the Company's corporate governance structure, regulated the Company's operation, and enhanced the Company's corporate governance standard. Currently, the Company has already established a relatively sound corporate governance structure and corporate governance system. The Execution of or Adjustment to the Profit Distribution Proposal During the Reporting Period On 12 June 2020, the 2019 annual general meeting of the Company considered and approved the profit distribution proposal of the Company for 2019. On the basis of 25,377,259,946 shares as at 31 December 2019, final cash dividend of RMB1 per 10 shares (tax included) shall be paid to the qualified shareholders of the Company. The total distribution of cash dividend amounted to RMB2,537,725,994.6. The above profit distribution was completed on 17 July 2020. For details of the profit distribution, please refer to the Company's Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting dated 14 May 2020 and the announcements disclosed on the HKEXnews website dated 25 May 2020 and 17 July 2020. Interim Dividend No interim dividend was declared for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil). Purchase, Sale or Redemption of Listed Securities of the Company Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold, redeemed or wrote off any of the Company's listed securities for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Corporate Governance Report As required by provision A.1.8 of Appendix 14 Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report to the Listing Rules (the "CG Code"), an issuer should arrange appropriate insurance cover in respect of potential legal action against its directors. The Board currently considers that the Company and the Board have adopted sufficient measures to prevent the Directors from committing errors and minimise the risk in claims against the Directors. Therefore, the Company has not made any relevant insurance arrangement at this stage. However, the Board will review the policy of insurance from time to time and may arrange insurance later. As required by provision F.1.3 of the CG Code, an issuer's company secretary should report to the board chairman and/or the chief executive. The Board considers that the company secretary in Hong Kong reporting to the secretary to the Board is more suitable to meet the management needs of the Group and it enables a unified management of all listing-related matters in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Save as disclosed above, for the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Board confirmed that the Group has adopted and complied with the provisions of the CG Code and has followed most of its recommended best practices with no deviation. Audit and Internal Control Committee The audit and internal control committee of the Board has reviewed the Group's unaudited financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and further discussed the auditing, internal control and financial reporting matters. The audit and internal control committee considers that the Group's financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are in compliance with the applicable accounting standards and relevant laws and regulations and has made sufficient disclosure. Independent Non-executive Directors The Company complied with rules 3.10(1) and 3.10(2) of the Listing Rules, which provide that the Company should appoint a sufficient number of independent non-executive directors and that at least one of them must have appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise. The Company appointed five 49 independent non-executive Directors and one of them possesses accounting or related financial management expertise. Brief biographies of the independent non-executive Directors have been provided in the Company's 2019 annual report. Securities Transactions by the Directors and Supervisors The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules as the model code for the trading of securities by the Directors and the Supervisors of the Company. The effective date was 23 December 2003. Having made specific enquiries with all Directors and Supervisors of the Company, the Company confirmed that all Directors and Supervisors have complied with the provisions of the Model Code for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Shareholdings of the Directors and Supervisors in the Company As at 30 June 2020, Mr. Chen Jinghe, an executive Director and the chairman of the Board, held 112,050,000 A Shares and 15,000,000 H Shares; Mr. Lan Fusheng, an executive Director and vice-chairman, held 7,730,510 A Shares; Mr. Zou Laichang, an executive Director and president, held 1,623,050 A Shares; Mr. Lin Hongfu, an executive Director, held 978,938 A Shares; Ms. Lin Hongying, an executive Director, held 227,000 A Shares; Mr. Xie Xionghui, an executive Director, held 149,000 A Shares; Mr. Lin Shuiqing, a Supervisor, held 300,000 A Shares; Mr. Liu Wenhong, a Supervisor, held 26,450 A Shares and 10,000 H Shares; and Mr. Cao Sanxing, a Supervisor, held 124,000 A Shares. Changes in the Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management of the Company There were no changes in the Directors, Supervisors and senior management of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Appointment and Dismissal of Auditor According to the resolution passed at the Company's 2019 annual general meeting, the Company reappointed Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP as the Company's auditor for the year 2020. Important Events After the Reporting Period On 6 June 2020, Tibet Zijin Industrial Co., Ltd. ("Tibet Zijin"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, entered into the Equity Transfer Agreements in relation to Tibet Julong Copper Co., Ltd. with Zangge Group, Zhongsheng Mining, Shenzhen Chenfang, Xiao Yongming, Julong Copper, etc. Tibet Zijin proposed to acquire 50.1% equity interest in Julong Copper in cash at a consideration of RMB3.88275 billion, and agreed that if the phase 2 project of additional mining and processing scale of 150 thousand tonnes/day of the Qulong Copper and Polymetallic Mine (including the Rongmucuola Copper and Polymetallic Mine) fulfills the conditions as stipulated in the agreements, the acquirer shall make certain compensation to the current sellers of the equity interest in Julong Copper. As at 10 July 2020, Tibet Zijin completed the acquisition of 50.1% equity interest in Julong Copper. The relevant change in industrial and commercial registration was also completed. On 11 June 2020, the Company entered into an arrangement agreement with Guyana Goldfields Inc. The Company, through a wholly-owned subsidiary established in Canada by Gold Mountains (H.K.), the Company's overseas wholly-owned subsidiary, proposed to acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Guyana Goldfields (the "Target Shares") for cash consideration of CAD$1.85 per Target Share. The total consideration for the acquisition is approximately CAD$323 million. After completion of the acquisition, the Company will own 100% equity interest in Guyana Goldfields. As at 30 June 2020, the acquisition had not been completed yet. Save as disclosed above, there is no important event affecting the Group which occurred after the end of the reporting period to the date of this announcement. Publishing of the Interim Report on the Website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited When appropriate, the Company will publish all the information in the interim report as required by Appendix 16 of the Listing Rules at HKEXnews website (http://www.hkexnews.hk). This announcement is written in both Chinese and English. In the case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail over its English version. Definition In this announcement, unless otherwise indicated in the context, the following expressions have the meanings set out below: 50 A Share(s) The domestic share(s) issued by the Company to domestic investors with a nominal value of RMB0.10 each, which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Altynken Altynken Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary of the Company Ashele Copper Xinjiang Habahe Ashele Copper Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company Bayannur Zijin Bayannur Zijin Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company BNL Barrick (Niugini) Limited, a company under joint operation of the Company Board, Board of Directors The board of Directors of the Company CAD Canadian dollar, the lawful currency of Canada CARRILU La Carrière Du Lualaba Société par Actions Simplifiée, a subsidiary of the Company COMMUS La Compagnie Minière de Musonoie Global Société par Actions Simplifiée, a subsidiary of the Company Company, Zijin Mining, Zijin Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* Continental Gold Continental Gold Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company CSRC China Securities Regulatory Commission Director(s) The director(s) of the Company DR Congo The Democratic Republic of the Congo Duobaoshan Copper Industry Heilongjiang Duobaoshan Copper Industry Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company Gold Mountains (H.K.) Gold Mountains (H.K.) International Mining Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company Group The Company and its subsidiaries Guizhou Zijin Guizhou Zijin Mining Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company Guyana Goldfields Guyana Goldfields Inc. H Share(s) The overseas-listed foreign invested share(s) in the Company's share capital, with a nominal value of RMB0.10 each, which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Heilongjiang Zijin Copper Heilongjiang Zijin Copper Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company Hong Kong Stock Exchange The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Ivanhoe Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Julong Copper Tibet Julong Copper Co., Ltd. Listing Rules The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Longnan Zijin Longnan Zijin Mining Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company Longxing Longxing Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary of the Company Luoyang Kunyu Luoyang Kunyu Mining Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company Minxi Xinghang Minxi Xinghang State-owned Assets Investment Company Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company Norton Norton Gold Fields Pty Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company PRC The People's Republic of China but for the purpose of this announcement, excludes Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Taiwan RMB Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC Serbia Zijin Copper, Zijin Bor Copper Serbia Zijin Copper Doo Bor, a subsidiary of the Company Shanxi Zijin Shanxi Zijin Mining Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company Supervisor(s) The supervisor(s) of the Company Supervisory Committee The supervisory committee of the Company Tibet Zijin Tibet Zijin Industrial Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company 51 Urad Rear Banner Zijin Urad Rear Banner Zijin Mining Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company USD United States dollar, the lawful currency of the United States of America Xinjiang Jinbao Xinjiang Jinbao Mining Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company Xinjiang Zijin Non-ferrous Xinjiang Zijin Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company Zeravshan Joint Venture Zeravshan Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary of the Company Zijin Copper Zijin Copper Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company Zijin Zinc Xinjiang Zijin Zinc Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company Fujian, the PRC, 21 August 2020 * The Company's English name is for identification purpose only 52 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Zijin Mining Group Company Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2020 10:27:18 UTC 0 All news about ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 06:28a ZIJIN MINING : Announcement-Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 3.. PU 08/21 Zijin Mining Group 1st Half Net Profit Rose 31% on Year DJ 08/18 Ivanhoe Mines and China's CNMC announce Africa partnership RE 08/18 ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release 08/07 ZIJIN MINING : Announcement in relation to Receipt of "Notice regarding China Se.. PU 07/28 ZIJIN MINING : Announcement in relation to China Securities Regulatory Commissio.. PU 07/17 Papua New Guinea may let Barrick reopen mine if court case dropped RE 07/12 Oil Search to write off some PNG exploration assets, power project RE 07/05 Recent flurry of M&A by China's big miners RE 07/05 Chinese miners' deal frenzy seen stalling on regulatory hurdles RE Financials CNY USD Sales 2020 156 B 22 501 M 22 501 M Net income 2020 4 743 M 686 M 686 M Net Debt 2020 40 602 M 5 869 M 5 869 M P/E ratio 2020 23,3x Yield 2020 2,41% Capitalization 147 B 21 293 M 21 294 M EV / Sales 2020 1,21x EV / Sales 2021 1,08x Nbr of Employees 19 963 Free-Float 74,6% Chart ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 16 Average target price 4,67 CNY Last Close Price 4,45 CNY Spread / Highest target 72,4% Spread / Average Target 4,78% Spread / Lowest Target -47,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Lai Chang Zou President & Executive Director Shui Qing Lin Chairman-Supervisory Board Jing He Chen Chairman Kai Xi Jiang Chief Scientist & Engineer Fu Sheng Lan Vice Chairman Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 28.61% 21 293 NEWMONT CORPORATION 50.91% 52 710 BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 63.81% 52 019 POLYUS 149.38% 31 739 FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION 46.05% 28 289 WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. 76.92% 23 230