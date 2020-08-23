Zijin Mining : Announcement-Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2020

Log in
08/23/2020 | 06:28am EDT

Announcement

Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2020 ("this period"/the "reporting period"). This interim results announcement has been reviewed and passed by the Board and the audit and internal control committee.

The following unaudited consolidated financial information was prepared in accordance with the Basic Standards and the Specific Standards of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises ("ASBE") issued by the Ministry of Finance ("MOF"), and Application Guidance for ASBE, interpretations and other relevant regulations issued and revised thereafter (hereafter referred to as "CAS").

This announcement contains some forward looking statements and future plans of the Company, which do not constitute any actual commitment to investors. Investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.

This announcement is written in both Chinese and English. In the case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail over its English version.

1

I. GROUP'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (AS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CAS)

In this announcement, unless otherwise indicated in the context, the currency is RMB.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2020

ASSETS

Note

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

9,808,104,318

6,225,144,800

Held for trading financial assets

1,491,320,277

687,951,525

Trade receivables

15

1,001,354,194

944,115,730

Receivables financing

1,811,745,612

1,318,505,074

Prepayments

1,247,918,503

1,323,248,170

Other receivables

1,132,304,154

899,847,411

Inventories

16,684,316,867

14,886,554,158

Current portion of non-current assets

678,006,310

956,692,852

Other current assets

1,494,346,478

1,352,336,396

Total current assets

35,349,416,713

28,594,396,116

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Long-term equity investments

7,095,006,094

6,924,416,093

Other equity instrument investments

4,106,025,139

4,410,441,677

Other non-current financial assets

640,179,725

951,779,422

Investment properties

127,122,462

130,373,389

Fixed assets

38,416,158,075

38,624,766,390

Construction in progress

12,291,312,532

5,876,829,425

Right-of-use assets

316,324,575

354,772,381

Intangible assets

32,748,627,475

24,162,508,461

Goodwill

314,149,588

314,149,588

Long-term deferred assets

1,346,584,995

1,205,837,946

Deferred tax assets

920,495,723

836,666,816

Other non-current assets

16,133,236,948

11,444,009,515

Total non-current assets

114,455,223,331

95,236,551,103

TOTAL ASSETS

149,804,640,044

123,830,947,219

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2020

LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY

Note

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Short-term borrowings

18,309,136,784

14,440,917,886

Held for trading financial liabilities

1,487,828,736

326,139,054

Bills payable

1,263,893,820

420,860,145

Trade payables

16

4,431,074,566

4,382,104,169

Contract liabilities

555,956,075

359,453,565

Employee benefits payable

664,822,059

852,297,934

Taxes payable

1,476,374,260

985,193,397

Other payables

8,650,510,828

5,326,849,819

Current portion of non-current liabilities

10,219,991,726

5,768,840,060

Other current liabilities

3,013,277,260

500,000,000

Total current liabilities

50,072,866,114

33,362,656,029

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Long-term borrowings

16,837,557,955

13,826,221,524

Bonds payable

12,765,020,819

11,966,468,687

Lease liabilities

254,634,090

282,347,122

Long-term payables

1,755,151,393

1,201,391,669

Provision

3,089,341,970

2,927,712,283

Deferred income

476,075,750

496,720,164

Deferred tax liabilities

5,088,686,671

2,687,831,677

Total non-current liabilities

40,266,468,648

33,388,693,126

TOTAL LIABILITIES

90,339,334,762

66,751,349,155

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2020

LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY

Note

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

EQUITY

Share capital

2,537,725,995

2,537,725,995

Other equity instruments

4,985,500,000

4,985,500,000

Including: Renewable corporate bonds

4,985,500,000

4,985,500,000

Capital reserve

18,607,343,292

18,690,342,400

Other comprehensive income

13

(1,215,468,787)

(473,929,209)

Special reserve

185,549,034

120,952,216

Surplus reserve

1,319,401,104

1,319,401,104

Retained earnings

17

23,889,633,000

24,005,972,520

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

50,309,683,638

51,185,965,026

Non-controlling interests

9,155,621,644

5,893,633,038

TOTAL EQUITY

59,465,305,282

57,079,598,064

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND OWNERS'

149,804,640,044

123,830,947,219

EQUITY

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Note

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30 June 2020

ended 30 June 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

OPERATING INCOME

2

83,142,262,114

67,198,395,835

Less: Operating costs

2

74,016,285,931

59,642,296,042

Taxes and surcharges

3

1,186,119,620

869,115,800

Selling expenses

330,176,103

629,077,911

Administrative expenses

1,825,200,364

1,858,045,581

Research and development expenses

251,270,945

134,560,641

Financial expenses

4

918,149,434

850,886,565

Including: Interest expenses

1,164,881,403

1,116,416,722

Interest income

276,774,340

234,767,888

Add: Other income

151,750,120

120,118,883

Investment income

5

27,239,648

57,950,947

Including: Share of profits of

associates and joint

ventures

89,172,185

10,772,724

(Losses)/Gains on changes in fair value

6

(226,816,398)

38,852,781

Credit impairment losses

7

758,951

(66,101,798)

Impairment losses on assets

8

(211,397,991)

(149,879,084)

Gains/(Losses) on disposal of

3,157,191

(33,784)

non-current assets

OPERATING PROFIT

9

4,359,751,238

3,215,321,240

Add: Non-operating income

53,508,572

21,672,368

Less: Non-operating expenses

10

318,742,296

197,477,460

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

4,094,517,514

3,039,516,148

Less: Income tax expenses

11

1,003,523,337

800,346,358

NET PROFIT

3,090,994,177

2,239,169,790

Classification according to the continuity

of operations

Net profit from continuing operations

3,090,994,177

2,239,169,790

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

2,421,386,475

1,853,453,618

Non-controlling interests

669,607,702

385,716,172

5

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (CONTINUED) For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Note

NET OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME AFTER TAX

Other comprehensive income that

will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

Changes in fair value of other equity

instrument investments

Other comprehensive income that

may be reclassified to profit or loss in

subsequent periods

Hedging costs - forward elements

Exchange differences arising from

translation of financial statements

denominated in foreign currencies

Other comprehensive income

attributable to owners of the parent

Other comprehensive income

attributable to non-controlling interests

Sub-total of net other comprehensive

income after tax

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling shareholders

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share

12

Diluted earnings per share

12

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30 June 2020

ended 30 June 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

(421,363,440)1,007,649,350

(11,860,837)(43,791,312)

(308,315,301)49,899,721

(741,539,578)1,013,757,759

75,951,09028,358,841

(665,588,488)1,042,116,600

2,425,405,6893,281,286,390

1,679,846,8972,867,211,377

745,558,792414,075,013

0.095

0.080

0.095

0.080

6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30 June 2020

ended 30 June 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

I.

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Cash receipts from sale of goods and rendering of

services

85,140,582,276

69,697,273,879

Refund of taxes

414,681,038

277,435,263

Other cash receipts relating to operating activities

332,087,338

282,064,208

Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities

85,887,350,652

70,256,773,350

Cash payments for goods purchased and services

received

73,243,627,872

60,327,215,713

Cash payments to and on behalf of employees

2,616,815,653

2,270,770,365

Payments of various types of taxes

2,486,111,182

2,405,013,799

Other cash payments relating to operating activities

1,065,718,777

847,565,369

Sub-total of cash outflows used in operating activities

79,412,273,484

65,850,565,246

Net cash flows from operating activities

6,475,077,168

4,406,208,104

II.

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Cash receipts from disposals and recovery of

investments

486,019,428

395,293,030

Cash receipts from investment income

25,023,858

78,817,710

Net cash receipts from disposals of fixed assets,

intangible assets and other long-term assets

16,803,857

20,331,374

Other cash receipts relating to investing activities

40,282,225

633,831,259

Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities

568,129,368

1,128,273,373

Cash payments for acquisitions or constructions of

fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term

assets

3,762,262,525

3,815,716,103

Cash payments for acquisitions of investments

10,749,748,329

1,501,248,276

Other cash payments relating to investing activities

2,673,286,438

466,973,260

Sub-total of cash outflows used in investing activities

17,185,297,292

5,783,937,639

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(16,617,167,924)

(4,655,664,266)

7

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30 June 2020

ended 30 June 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

  1. CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Cash receipts from capital contributions

3,015,645,020

5,291,400

Including: Cash receipts from capital

contributions from non-controlling

shareholders of subsidiaries

3,015,645,020

5,291,400

Cash receipts from borrowings

16,157,262,230

6,663,314,566

Cash receipts from the gold leasing business

4,883,713,667

3,159,475,582

Cash receipts from issuance of bonds

3,064,790,364

2,500,000,000

Cash receipts from issuance of ultra short-term

financing bonds

4,500,000,000

1,000,000,000

Other cash receipts relating to financing activities

172,504,927

5,092,655

Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities

31,793,916,208

13,333,174,203

Cash repayments of borrowings

9,170,131,600

5,848,818,265

Cash repayments of the gold leasing business

2,846,128,117

3,815,055,963

Cash repayments of bonds

-

2,697,470,000

Cash repayments of ultra short-term financing bonds

2,000,000,000

-

Cash payments for distribution of dividends or

profits or settlement of interest expenses

1,750,469,222

1,338,114,297

Including: Payments for distribution of dividends

or profits to non-controlling

shareholders of subsidiaries

469,014,817

365,970,328

Other cash payments relating to financing activities

2,807,885,568

96,111,554

Sub-total of cash outflows used in financing activities

18,574,614,507

13,795,570,079

Net cash flows from/(used in) financing activities

13,219,301,701

(462,395,876)

IV.

EFFECT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE

CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH

(24,221,274)

(190,201,388)

EQUIVALENTS

  1. NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND

CASH EQUIVALENTS

3,052,989,671

(902,053,426)

Add: Opening balance of cash and cash equivalents

6,085,591,450

9,932,838,151

VI.

CLOSING BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH

9,138,581,121

9,030,784,725

EQUIVALENTS

8

Notes:

  1. BASIS OF PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
    The financial statements were prepared in accordance with the Basic Standards and the Specific Standards of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises ("ASBE") issued by the Ministry of Finance, and Application Guidance for ASBE, interpretations and other relevant regulations issued and revised thereafter (hereafter referred to as "CAS").
    The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.
    Except for certain financial instruments, the financial statements have been prepared using historical cost as the principle of measurement. Held for sale disposal groups are presented at the lower of book value and net amount of the fair value less the selling expenses. Where assets are impaired, provisions for asset impairment are made in accordance with the relevant requirements.
    As at 30 June 2020, the Group recorded current assets of RMB35,349,416,713 and current liabilities of RMB50,072,866,114. The balance of the current assets was less than that of the current liabilities. In view of this circumstance, the management of the Company has given consideration to the future liquidity of the Group and its available financial sources in assessing whether the Group will have sufficient financial resources to continue as a going concern, mainly including that the Group generates sufficient net cash flows from operating activities and has sufficient bank line of credit.
    Therefore, the management of the Company believes that the Group has adequate working capital to continue operation and fulfill the due financial responsibility. The management of the Company therefore is of the opinion that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the consolidated financial statements.
  2. OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING COSTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Operating income

Operating costs

Operating income

Operating costs

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Principal

operations

82,202,143,642

73,240,884,302

66,394,712,379

58,966,803,643

Other

940,118,472

775,401,629

803,683,456

675,492,399

operations

83,142,262,114

74,016,285,931

67,198,395,835

59,642,296,042

9

3.

TAXES AND SURCHARGES

For the six

For the six

months ended

months ended

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

Resource tax

840,709,119

606,558,690

Property tax

33,864,910

28,731,203

Education surcharges

33,777,717

37,142,257

Stamp duty

31,223,430

26,415,515

City construction and maintenance tax

25,695,189

31,429,041

Local development fund

16,123,864

11,391,585

Land use tax

11,424,664

10,753,887

Environmental protection tax

4,746,019

10,614,569

Mineral concentrates tax

70,651,583

12,944,260

Others

117,903,125

93,134,793

1,186,119,620

869,115,800

4.

FINANCIAL EXPENSES

For the six

For the six

months ended

months ended

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

Interest expenses

1,352,243,669

1,162,696,009

Including: Bank loans

983,409,821

812,040,166

Bonds payable

353,639,464

347,828,065

Ultra short-term financing bonds

15,194,384

2,827,778

Less: Interest income

276,774,340

234,767,888

Less: Capitalised interest expenses

187,362,266

46,279,287

Exchange gains

(22,974,795)

(67,731,756)

Bank charges

53,017,166

36,969,487

918,149,434

850,886,565

Capitalised interest expenses for the six months ended 30 June 2020 were included in construction in progress. There was no interest income arising from impaired financial assets for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019.

10

5.

INVESTMENT INCOME

For the six

For the six

months ended

months ended

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

Income from long-term equity investments under the equity

method

89,172,185

10,772,724

Income from disposal of long-term equity investments

1,093,075

17,626,774

Dividend income from other equity instrument investments

during holding period

17,331,900

15,789,867

(Losses)/Income from disposal of financial assets and

liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (Note 1)

(83,302,738)

13,706,567

Others

2,945,226

55,015

27,239,648

57,950,947

Note 1: Details of (losses)/income from disposal of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss are as follows:

  1. Held for trading equity instrument investments - Losses arising from stock investments
  2. Losses arising from gold leasing investments at fair value
  3. Income/(Losses) from derivative instruments

with designated hedging relationship

4. (Losses)/Income arising from derivative instruments without designated hedging relationship

(4-1) Forward exchange contracts

(4-2) Commodity hedging contracts

5. Others

6. (LOSSES)/GAINS ON CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited)

RMB

(36,391,326)

(307,448)

13,715,254

(87,099,578)

(27,550,265)

(59,549,313)

26,780,360

(83,302,738)

For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited)

RMB

(140,100,310)

(86,716,088)

(226,816,398)

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)

RMB

(35,565,776)

(561,413)

(681,228)

31,607,549

(260,820)

31,868,369

18,907,435

13,706,567

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)

RMB

41,209,935

(2,357,154)

38,852,781

11

6. (LOSSES)/GAINS ON CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE (CONTINUED) Details of (losses)/gains on changes in fair value are as follows:

For the six

For the six

months ended

months ended

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

1. Held for trading equity instrument investments - Gains

arising from changes in fair value of stock investments

91,986,155

20,710,783

2. (Losses)/Gains arising from changes in fair value of

gold leasing at fair value

(51,217,230)

5,489,870

3. Hedging instruments - Gains arising from changes in fair

value of ineffectively hedged derivative instruments

3,596,533

-

4. Losses arising from changes in fair value of derivative

instruments without designated hedging relationship

(276,803,830)

(29,373,296)

(4-1) Forward exchange contracts

1,859,240

479,629

(4-2) Commodity hedging contracts

(207,307,902)

(29,852,925)

(4-3) Others

(71,355,167)

-

5. Others

5,621,974

42,025,424

(226,816,398)

38,852,781

7.

CREDIT IMPAIRMENT LOSSES

For the six

For the six

months ended

months ended

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

Bad debt provision for trade receivables

4,868,064

(378,965)

Bad debt provision for other receivables

(4,109,113)

(64,784,677)

Bad debt provision for receivables financing

-

(934,130)

Bad debt provision for prepayments

-

(4,026)

758,951

(66,101,798)

12

8. IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON ASSETS

Impairment provision for fixed assets Provision for decline in value of inventories Impairment provision for intangible assets Impairment provision for construction in progress Impairment provision for long-term equity investments Impairment provision for other non-current assets

9. NON-OPERATING INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited)

RMB

(129,439,981)

(55,410,762)

(10,316,081)

-

(5,224,244)

(11,006,923)

(211,397,991)

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)

RMB

(7,162,091)

(35,949,901)

(56,773,189)

(2,955,201)

(47,038,702)

-

(149,879,084)

For the six

months ended

30 June 2020

(Unaudited)

RMB

Penalty income

6,585,914

Waiver of debts

15,593,783

Others

31,328,875

53,508,572

10. NON-OPERATING EXPENSES

For the six

months ended

30 June 2020

(Unaudited)

RMB

Losses on write-off of fixed assets

150,908,702

Donations

103,838,564

Penalties and compensations

3,192,440

Losses on stocktaking

82,571

Others

60,720,019

318,742,296

Non-recurring

For the six

profits or losses

months ended

for the six months

30 June 2019

ended 30 June 2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

5,772,959

6,585,914

  • 15,593,783
    15,899,409 31,328,875

21,672,368

53,508,572

Non-recurring

For the six

profits or losses

months ended

for the six months

30 June 2019

ended 30 June 2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

44,565,723

150,908,702

93,624,103

103,838,564

2,104,064

3,192,440

  • 82,571
    57,183,570 60,720,019

197,477,460 318,742,296

13

11.

INCOME TAX EXPENSES

For the six

For the six

months ended

months ended

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

Current income tax expenses

973,972,835

836,734,034

Deferred tax expenses

29,550,502

(36,387,676)

1,003,523,337

800,346,358

Reconciliation of income tax expenses to profit before tax is as follows:

For the six

For the six

months ended

months ended

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

Profit before tax

4,094,517,514

3,039,516,148

Tax at the applicable tax rate (Note 1)

1,023,629,379

759,879,037

Effect of different tax rates applicable to certain subsidiaries

(Note 1)

(221,949,513)

28,357,742

Adjustments in respect of current tax of previous periods

(9,082,971)

1,497,026

Income not subject to tax (Note 2)

(24,192,063)

(6,456,903)

Effect of unrecognised deductible temporary differences

235,118,505

17,069,456

and deductible tax losses

Tax charge at the Group's effective tax rate

1,003,523,337

800,346,358

Note 1: Provision for the PRC corporate income tax expenses has been made at the applicable tax rates based on the estimated taxable profits. Provision for Hong Kong profits tax expenses has been made at the applicable tax rate based on assessable profits. Taxes on profits assessable elsewhere have been calculated at the rates of tax prevailing and in accordance with current laws, interpretations and customs in the countries/jurisdictions in which the Group operates.

Note 2: The amount for the six months ended 30 June 2020 mainly included investment income from long-term equity investments under the equity method of RMB89,172,185 (six months ended 30 June 2019: investment income of RMB10,772,724).

14

12. EARNINGS PER SHARE

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30 June 2020

ended 30 June 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB/share

RMB/share

Basic earnings per share

Continuing operations

0.095

0.080

Diluted earnings per share

Continuing operations

0.095

0.080

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the consolidated net profit for the current period attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding.

There were no potential dilutive ordinary shares for the Company.

Basic earnings per share is calculated as follows:

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30 June 2020

ended 30 June 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

Earnings

Consolidated net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company for the current period

Continuing operations

Shares

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding

Adjusted weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding

2,421,386,475

30 June 2020

25,377,259,946

25,377,259,946

1,853,453,618

30 June 2019

23,031,218,891

23,031,218,891

15

13. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

The accumulated balance of other comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent in the consolidated statement of financial position is as follow:

30 June 2020

Opening

Closing

balance

Movements

balance

Amount before tax

Income tax

Amount after tax

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Changes in fair value of other

equity instrument investments

(Note)

95,489,647

(426,302,852)

4,939,412

(421,363,440)

(325,873,793)

Hedging costs - forward

elements

(3,839,794)

(11,860,837)

-

(11,860,837)

(15,700,631)

Exchange differences arising

from translation of financial

statements denominated in

(565,579,062)

(308,315,301)

-

(308,315,301)

(873,894,363)

foreign currencies

(473,929,209)

(746,478,990)

4,939,412

(741,539,578)

(1,215,468,787)

31 December 2019

Opening

Movements

Closing

balance

balance

Amount before tax

Income tax

Amount after tax

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Changes in fair value of

other equity instrument

investments (Note)

(948,864,104)

1,045,753,536

(1,399,785)

1,044,353,751

95,489,647

Hedging costs - forward

elements

61,666,120

(65,505,914)

-

(65,505,914)

(3,839,794)

Exchange differences

arising from translation

of financial statements

denominated in foreign

(688,775,081)

123,196,019

-

123,196,019

(565,579,062)

currencies

(1,575,973,065)

1,103,443,641

(1,399,785)

1,102,043,856

(473,929,209)

Note: Changes in fair value were mainly attributable to the change in fair value of the stocks of Ivanhoe.

16

13. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)

Total amount of other comprehensive income recognised in the statement of profit or loss during the current period:

For the period ended 30 June 2020

Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

Changes in fair value of other equity instrument investments

Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

Hedging costs - forward elements

Exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements denominated in foreign currencies

Less: Amount

of other

comprehensive

income

recognised in

the previous

periods

transferred

into

profit or loss

Attributable to

Amount before

during the

Less:

Attributable to

non-controlling

tax

current period

Income tax

the parent

interests

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

(426,833,753)

-

(5,018,205)

(421,363,440)

(452,108)

(4,313,168)

6,874,371

-

(11,860,837)

673,298

(232,585,401)

-

-

(308,315,301)

75,729,900

(663,732,322)

6,874,371

(5,018,205)

(741,539,578)

75,951,090

For the period ended 30 June 2019

Less: Amount

Less: Amount

of other

of other

comprehensive

comprehensive

income

income

recognised in

recognised in

the previous

the previous

periods

periods

transferred

transferred

into

into retained

profit or loss

earnings

Attributable to

Amount before

during the

during the

Less:

Attributable to

non-controlling

tax

current period

current period

Income tax

the parent

interests

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Other comprehensive

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

income that will not be

reclassified to profit or

loss in subsequent periods

Changes in fair value of

other equity instrument

investments

1,013,700,546

-

-

6,705,483

1,007,649,350

(654,287)

Other comprehensive

income that may be

reclassified to profit or

loss in subsequent periods

Hedging costs - forward

elements

(23,954,574)

23,503,690

-

-

(43,791,312)

(3,666,952)

Exchange differences

arising from translation

of financial statements

denominated in foreign

82,579,801

-

-

-

49,899,721

32,680,080

currencies

1,072,325,773

23,503,690

-

6,705,483

1,013,757,759

28,358,841

17

14. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION

For management purposes, the Group is divided into business units based on its products and services and has nine reportable operating segments as follows:

  1. the gold bullion segment engages in the production of gold bullion through the Group's integrated production processes, i.e., mining, processing and refining;
  2. the processed, refined and trading gold segment engages in the production of gold bullion by processing gold concentrates produced by the Group or purchased from external suppliers and gold bullion in the business of physical gold trading;
  3. the gold concentrates segment engages in the production of gold concentrates that are up to smelting standard by processing gold ore produced by the Group;
  4. the copper cathodes segment engages in the production of copper cathodes through the Group's integrated processes, i.e., mining, processing and refining;
  5. the refined copper segment engages in the production of copper cathodes by processing copper concentrates produced by the Group or purchased from external suppliers;
  6. the copper concentrates segment engages in the production of copper concentrates that are up to smelting standard by processing copper ore produced by the Group;
  7. other concentrates segment comprises, principally, the production of zinc concentrates, tungsten concentrates, lead concentrates and iron ore;
  8. the zinc bullion segment engages in the production of zinc bullion; and
  9. segment of others comprises, principally, sales income from sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron etc., and trading income from copper cathode, etc.

The management monitors the results of the Group's operating segments separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated based on reportable segment profit, which is a measure of adjusted operating profit before tax. The adjusted operating profit before tax is measured consistently with the Group's operating profit before tax except that interest income, finance costs, dividend income, fair value changes from the Group's financial instruments as well as head office and corporate expenses are excluded from such measurement.

Segment assets exclude cash and cash equivalents, deferred tax assets, equity investments at fair value through profit or loss, derivative financial instruments and other unallocated head office and corporate assets as these assets are managed on a group basis.

Segment liabilities exclude financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, derivative financial instruments, bank and other borrowings, deferred tax liabilities, taxes payable, bonds payable and other unallocated head office and corporate liabilities as these liabilities are managed on a group basis.

Intersegment sales and transfers are transacted with reference to the selling prices used for sales made to third parties.

18

14. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED) RMB

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Processed, refined

Gold

Copper

Refined

Copper

Other

Item

Gold bullion

and trading gold

concentrates

cathodes

copper

concentrates

concentrates

Zinc bullion

Others

Eliminations

Total

I. Operating income

4,731,246,279

52,295,315,961

1,962,051,000

2,377,681,926

11,458,104,041

5,265,053,735

2,645,809,763

1,543,658,774

20,466,981,680

(19,603,641,045)

83,142,262,114

Including: Sales to

external customers

3,266,116,889

47,041,184,069

640,717,143

2,002,912,570

10,824,992,573

2,094,576,169

2,235,397,138

1,453,257,333

13,583,108,230

-

83,142,262,114

Intersegment sales

1,465,129,390

5,254,131,892

1,321,333,857

374,769,356

633,111,468

3,170,477,566

410,412,625

90,401,441

6,883,873,450

(19,603,641,045)

-

II. Segment profit

1,229,461,244

17,478,365

388,832,169

271,549,946

178,761,812

1,297,506,358

618,977,983

115,563,242

(466,767,192)

-

3,651,363,927

III. Segment assets

63,781,976,601

13,453,573,054

11,932,390,555

9,038,411,965

13,739,040,558

21,172,238,231

12,013,618,134

2,493,523,414

126,856,302,342

(140,164,542,621)

134,316,532,233

Unallocated assets

15,488,107,811

Total assets

149,804,640,044

IV. Segment liabilities

33,208,102,696

9,440,635,808

7,009,689,194

4,806,867,309

9,465,259,228

12,558,737,332

8,808,673,919

1,493,454,279

96,197,888,160

(108,510,638,294)

74,478,669,631

Unallocated liabilities

15,860,665,131

Total liabilities

90,339,334,762

V. Supplemental

information

1. Depreciation

and amortisation

81,299,041

1,829,758,833

33,434,935

23,763,690

388,653,419

104,196,898

62,245,348

50,224,657

698,383,717

-

3,271,960,538

2. Capital

expenditure

405,804,109

121,354,193

396,090,431

66,252,171

335,935,083

417,960,954

577,074,662

75,900,557

1,855,936,143

-

4,252,308,303

19

14. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED) RMB

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Processed, refined

Gold

Copper

Refined

Copper

Other

Item

Gold bullion

and trading gold

concentrates

cathodes

copper

concentrates

concentrates

Zinc bullion

Others

Eliminations

Total

I. Operating income

3,597,089,056

38,126,759,799

1,446,053,071

1,476,874,027

9,491,325,715

4,453,783,462

3,982,664,815

2,045,680,369

18,594,633,064

(16,016,467,543)

67,198,395,835

Including: Sales to

external customers

2,163,223,861

34,612,165,905

580,528,964

466,561,538

8,938,616,941

2,219,318,329

3,240,857,047

2,013,327,280

12,963,795,970

-

67,198,395,835

Intersegment sales

1,433,865,195

3,514,593,894

865,524,107

1,010,312,489

552,708,774

2,234,465,133

741,807,768

32,353,089

5,630,837,094

(16,016,467,543)

-

II. Segment profit

905,446,265

100,689,054

324,253,328

321,919,138

187,153,772

1,844,351,546

1,699,564,015

216,935,024

(1,430,734,754)

-

4,169,577,388

III. Segment assets

53,841,538,701

12,789,428,779

10,962,675,110

7,523,206,624

10,204,651,060

18,923,114,873

11,884,058,425

2,716,608,846

147,683,217,279

(174,641,781,092)

101,886,718,605

Unallocated assets

14,695,242,837

Total assets

116,581,961,442

IV. Segment liabilities

29,070,638,932

8,512,613,594

6,670,228,887

4,620,461,056

5,954,171,449

12,758,741,957

8,051,707,816

1,389,658,796

79,733,998,381

(117,754,975,422)

39,007,245,446

Unallocated liabilities

30,554,577,275

Total liabilities

69,561,822,721

  1. Supplemental information

1.

Depreciation

and amortisation

76,400,897

1,023,608,034

35,695,780

10,004,905

337,625,499

71,101,877

47,972,002

66,664,971

518,603,288

-

2,187,677,253

2.

Capital

expenditure

888,178,682

90,233,627

514,684,428

418,746,710

122,998,659

1,473,944,397

489,996,597

15,145,358

865,801,538

-

4,879,729,996

20

15. TRADE RECEIVABLES

Trade receivables are interest-free with a credit period of one to six months in general. Ageing analysis of the trade receivables is as follows:

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

Within 1 year

980,529,425

920,113,326

Over 1 year but within 2 years

17,219,510

9,114,974

Over 2 years but within 3 years

3,250,334

20,743,565

Over 3 years

14,361,546

13,018,550

1,015,360,815

962,990,415

Less: Bad debt provision for trade receivables

14,006,621

18,874,685

1,001,354,194

944,115,730

The ageing of trade receivables is calculated based on the issue date of the sales invoice.

The movements of bad debt provision for trade receivables are as follows:

At the

At the

beginning of

end of

the year

Additions

Reversal

Write-off

the period

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

30 June 2020 (Unaudited)

18,874,685

140,028

(5,008,092)

-

14,006,621

31 December 2019 (Audited)

11,986,497

8,813,200

(389,998)

(1,535,014)

18,874,685

30 June 2020

Carrying amount

Bad debt provision

Amount

Amount

(Unaudited)

Proportion (%)

(Unaudited)

Proportion (%)

RMB

RMB

For which bad debt provision has been

made individually

7,170,751

0.71

7,170,751

100

Provision for bad debts based on credit

risk characteristics

1,008,190,064

99.29

6,835,870

0.68

1,015,360,815

100.00

14,006,621

1.38

21

15. TRADE RECEIVABLES (CONTINUED)

For which bad debt provision has been made individually

Provision for bad debts based on credit risk characteristics

31 December 2019

Carrying amount

Bad debt provision

Amount

Proportion (%)

Amount

Proportion (%)

(Audited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

11,234,457

1.17

11,234,457

100.00

951,755,958

98.83

7,640,228

0.80

962,990,415

100.00

18,874,685

1.96

The Group's trade receivables with bad debt provision using the ageing analysis method are as follows:

30 June 2020

Carrying

amount with

estimated

Expected credit loss rate

Entire lifetime expected

default

(%)

credit losses

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

Within 1 year

980,429,385

0.30

2,941,288

Over 1 year but within 2 years

17,219,510

6.00

1,033,171

Over 2 years but within 3 years

2,006,265

15.00

300,940

Over 3 years

8,534,903

30.00

2,560,471

1,008,190,064

6,835,870

31 December 2019

Carrying

amount with

estimated

Expected credit loss rate

Entire lifetime expected

default

(%)

credit losses

(Audited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

Within 1 year

920,012,775

0.30

2,760,038

Over 1 year but within 2 years

9,114,974

6.00

546,899

Over 2 years but within 3 years

16,367,816

15.00

2,455,173

Over 3 years

6,260,393

30.00

1,878,118

951,755,958

7,640,228

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the provision for bad debts was RMB140,028 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB431,512), and a provision of RMB5,008,092 was recovered or reversed (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB52,547).

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, trade receivables written off amounted to nil (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB431,512).

22

16. TRADE PAYABLES

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

Trade payables

4,431,074,566

4,382,104,169

As at 30 June 2020, an ageing analysis of the trade payables, based on the invoice dates, was as follows:

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

Within 1 year

3,906,553,188

3,754,308,693

Over 1 year but within 2 years

218,633,203

358,375,254

Over 2 years but within 3 years

145,074,442

125,860,772

Over 3 years

160,813,733

143,559,450

4,431,074,566

4,382,104,169

17.

RETAINED EARNINGS

30 June 2020 31 December 2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

As at the beginning of the year

24,005,972,520

22,181,224,459

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent

2,421,386,475

4,283,957,365

Gains on disposal of other equity instrument investments

-

102,412,585

Less: Interest payable on renewable corporate bonds

-

258,500,000

Dividends payable in cash for ordinary shareholders

2,537,725,995

2,303,121,889

As at the end of the period

23,889,633,000

24,005,972,520

Pursuant to the resolution of the shareholders' general meeting on 12 June 2020, cash dividend of RMB0.10 per share (2019: RMB0.10 per share) would be distributed from the Company to all shareholders, calculated on the basis of 25,377,259,946 issued shares (2019: 23,031,218,891 shares), with an aggregate amount of RMB2,537,725,995 (2019: RMB2,303,121,889).

23

18. NET CURRENT LIABILITIES

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

Current assets

35,349,416,713

28,594,396,116

Less: Current liabilities

50,072,866,114

33,362,656,029

Net current liabilities

(14,723,449,401)

(4,768,259,913)

19.

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB

RMB

Total assets

149,804,640,044

123,830,947,219

Less: Current liabilities

50,072,866,114

33,362,656,029

Total assets less current liabilities

99,731,773,930

90,468,291,190

20. PROVISION FOR DEPRECIATION

For the six months

For the six months

ended 30 June

ended 30 June

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB

RMB

Fixed assets

2,481,173,387

1,531,863,801

Investment properties

3,250,927

12,112,481

24

II. OPERATION OVERVIEW

Overview of the Company's operation

I. The Company's main businesses, operating model and conditions of the industry during the reporting period

(1) Business scope

The Company is a sizeable multinational mining group which is globally engaged in the exploration and exploitation of gold, copper, zinc and other mineral resources, as well as research on engineering technology. The Company's business also optimally extends to refining, processing, trading, etc. to foster a more complete industry chain. Key mineral investment projects of the Company scatter across 14 provinces or regions in the PRC and 12 countries overseas. Overseas projects are mainly distributed across the countries along the "Belt and Road Initiative".

(2) Operating model

Focusing on mining with an optimal extension of its industry chain, the Company has fostered strong comparative advantages across different aspects of operations, namely resources exploration, research on mining technology, design, construction, production, operation, safety and environmental protection, as well as high construction and operational efficiency and good cost-control ability. An operation model with Zijin characteristics is thereby developed. The Company's strategic value, social value, investment value and brand value continue to rise over the years.

1. Operation and management of mines

The Company is committed in making development and utilisation of mineral resources as its core business, with gold, copper and zinc being the key types of minerals. It has developed a batch of self-operated and self-managed core mining projects, striving to achieve a low-cost,high-tech and efficient mine development model that maximises economic and social benefits.

(1) Gold

Gold business is the key contributor to the Company's operating income and profit. Possessing over 2,000 tonnes of gold resources reserve, the Company owns the largest gold resources reserve volume among Chinese listed companies. The Company's core gold mining projects in the PRC which are currently in production include the Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine in Fujian, the Shuguang Gold and Copper Mine in Jilin, the Shuiyindong Gold Mine in Guizhou, and Luoyang Kunyu; in overseas countries the projects include Norton in Australia, the Buriticá Gold Mine in Colombia, the Jilau-Taror Gold Mines in Tajikistan, the Taldybulak Levoberezhny Gold Mine in Kyrgyzstan and so on. At the moment, the Company is propelling development of the Timok Copper and Gold Mine in Serbia, and scaling up the production volume and capacity of a number of projects, being the Paddington Operations in Australia, the Liba Gold Mine in Longnan, Gansu, the Yixingzhai Gold Mine in Shanxi and so on, which are designated as volume-driven projects. It is expected that the Company's gold production volume will keep increasing.

(2) Copper

Copper business is a high-potential segment capable of achieving exploding growth. With over 62 million tonnes of copper metal resources in its possession, the Company is one of the Chinese enterprises having the largest resources reserve and production volumes of copper. The Company's core copper mining projects in the PRC which are currently in production include the Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine in Fujian, the Duobaoshan Copper Mine in Heilongjiang, the Ashele Copper Mine in Xinjiang, and the Shuguang Gold and Copper Mine in Jilin; in overseas countries the projects include the Kolwezi Copper Mine in the DR Congo, the Bor Copper Mine in Serbia and so on. The Company is driving for faster monetisation of its resources advantage. It is expected that a number of world-class,super-large copper mines will soon complete construction and commence production. For example, in 2021, projects including Julong Copper in Tibet, the Kamoa Copper Mine in the DR Congo as well as the Timok Copper and Gold Mine in Serbia are anticipated to be ready for phase one production. The Company has also reserved a number of projects at which preliminary works are underway, for example the Río Blanco Copper and Molybdenum Mine in Peru.

(3) Zinc

The capability to operate with low-grade resources is a clear edge of the Company's zinc (lead) business. The Company's core zinc mining projects in the PRC which are currently in production include the Wulagen Lead and Zinc Mine in Xinjiang and the Miaogou-Sanguikou Lead and Zinc Mine in Inner Mongolia; in overseas countries the projects include the Tuva Zinc and Polymetallic Mine, the Bisha Copper and Zinc Mine in Eritrea and so on.

2. Self-initiated research, design and construction of mines

To maximise overall economic and social benefits, the Company pioneered the project management model of "five ore treatment processes into one" to realise coordination, study and full-process control over the five stages of prospecting, mining, processing, refining and environmental protection. In addition to possessing a full chain of research institutes and outstanding research capacity, the Company has the exclusive State Key Laboratory of Comprehensive Utilisation

25

of Low-grade Refractory Gold Ores in the gold industry, as well as design and construction entities with grade-A qualifications. These bring about a high level of integration of the industry, the academia as well as research and development capabilities in the Company's technological systems, and strengthen mine designing and construction capacity. Technological capacity and advantage have become the core competitive strengths of the Company.

3. Self-initiated exploration and acquisition of resources

Adhering to the strategy of prioritising mineral resources, the Company has developed leading self-initiated exploration technologies and capabilities in the industry, which are applied towards the study of geological conditions and patterns of mineralisation in existing prospecting and mining areas (sections). Remarkable results have been achieved in exploration to boost reserve volume in recent years. Furthermore, with outstanding, professional analytic and decision-making ability, the Company is capable of acquiring large and super-large mineral resources at the right time to raise its overall mineral resource volume and meet the Company's need for sustainable development.

4. Optimal extension into refining business

As the Company remains focused on the mining of gold, copper and zinc as its key business, it also optimally taps into refining and processing business, for the purposes of creating synergy in the upper and lower stream of its industry chain, expanding business scale, enhancing security for the industry, and generating income from value-adding services. Auxiliary copper and zinc refining projects such as Zijin Copper and Bayannur Zijin are environmentally friendly and rank top places in the domestic industry in terms of technological and economic indicators.

5. Mining related finance and trading

The Company proactively promotes the collaboration between mining and finance business, by establishing a range of global financial service platforms to support mining business, including a finance company, Hong Kong corporate treasury centre and a capital investment company, and by systematically planning for the formation of a capital management, operation and value-adding chain for financing the mining business. The Company actively explores mining-related trade and logistics business, and has set up a number of platforms for managing sales and logistics of products.

(3) External business environment during the reporting period

During the reporting period, uncertainty in the global environment was on the rise as the pandemic crisis coupled with global economic recession. Meanwhile, in China, pandemic management and control were effective, and the economy demonstrated strong resilience with signs of stable recovery, leading to good progress in work and production resumption.

1. Gold

During the reporting period, gold made a "strong return" given its inflation-proof,safe-haven and monetary characteristics. Gold price reached historical highs repeatedly, being one of the best performing mainstream assets during the reporting period.

International gold price was USD1,519/ounce at the beginning of 2020, and it surged to USD1,772/ounce at the end of the reporting period. The average gold price for the first half of 2020 was USD1,645.42/ounce, representing a 25.94% increase compared with the same period last year; average gold price in China was RMB369.98/gramme, representing a 28.48% increase compared with the same period last year. Since the beginning of the third quarter, gold price has been spiraling continuously, and once exceeded USD2,000/ounce in early August 2020.

According to the statistics of the World Gold Council, global investors' holdings of gold-backedexchange-traded funds (ETFs) increased by 922 tonnes of gold, totalling USD60 billion, in the first half of 2020.

According to the statistics of the China Gold Association, in the first half of 2020, the total national gold production volume was 217.80 tonnes, representing a decrease of 7.30% compared with the same period last year. Actual gold consumption volume was 323.59 tonnes, representing a decrease of 38.25% compared with the same period last year. During the reporting period, production of mine-produced gold and non-ferrous gold by-product in China reached 141.82 tonnes and 28.25 tonnes respectively.

2. Copper and zinc

During the reporting period, copper price bottomed in the first quarter under the impact of the pandemic, yet demand for copper improved from the second quarter onwards as Chinese economy has been on a positive track of recovery and various countries restarted their economies. A stable rising trend of copper price was further supported by tight supply in major copper producing regions, such as South America, under the influence of the pandemic, the adoption of accommodative monetary policy worldwide and so on.

26

Copper price in London was USD6,156/tonne at the beginning of the year, reaching the highest price at USD6,343/tonne, the lowest price at USD4,618/tonne and closing at USD6,039/tonne at the end of June 2020. Average copper price in London during the reporting period was USD5,500/tonne, and average copper spot price in China during the reporting period was RMB45,841/tonne.

During the reporting period, zinc price rallied after a period of decline, which was consistent with the general price trends of base metals. Zinc price was USD2,293/tonne at the beginning of the year, reaching the highest price at USD2,467/tonne and the lowest price at USD1,774/tonne. It closed at USD2,057/tonne at the end of June 2020. Average zinc price in London during the reporting period was USD2,047/tonne, and average zinc spot price in China during the reporting period was RMB17,160/tonne.

According to the statistics of the World Bureau of Metal Statistics ("WBMS"), in the first half of 2020, the global production volume of mine-produced copper was 10.05 million tonnes, representing an increase of 0.7% compared with the same period last year; the global production volume of refined copper was 11.85 million tonnes, representing an increase of 5.1% compared with the same period last year; the global copper consumption volume was 12.00 million tonnes, representing an increase of 3.81% compared with the same period last year. According to the statistics of International Lead and Zinc Study Group ("ILZSG"), in the first half of 2020, the global production volume of mine-produced zinc was 5.82 million tonnes, representing a decrease of 7.49% compared with the same period last year; the global production volume of refined zinc was 6.63 million tonnes, representing an increase of 0.70% compared with the same period last year; the global zinc consumption volume was 6.42 million tonnes, representing a decrease of 3.69% compared with the same period last year.

In China, the statistics of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC indicated that copper concentrates containing copper metal of 800,000 tonnes in aggregate were produced in the first half of 2020, representing an increase of 8.4% compared with the same period last year. The production volumes of refined copper and copper materials were 4.82 million tonnes and 9.40 million tonnes respectively, representing an increase of 4.6% and 6.1% compared with the same period last year respectively. The production volume of zinc concentrates was 1.206 million tonnes, representing a decrease of 1% compared with the same period last year. The production volume of zinc was 3.048 million tonnes, representing an increase of 7.7% compared with the same period last year.

(4) Positions in the industry

The Company occupied a leading position among the Chinese listed companies of the same kinds in terms of the production volumes of and profits generated from mine-produced gold, mine-produced copper and mine-produced zinc, all of which are the Company's key products. The Company has become one of the companies having the best efficiency, controlling the largest volume of metallic mineral resources and being the most competitive in the global arena in the Chinese metal mining industry. It ranked 778th in the list of "Forbes Global 2000: World's Largest Public Companies", the 3rd among the global gold corporations in the rank, the 9th among the global non-ferrous metal corporations, the 1st among Chinese gold corporations and the 1st among Chinese non-ferrous metal corporations. It occupied the 77th place in Fortune China 500 for the year 2020.

II. Significant changes in the Company's major assets during the reporting period

The total assets of the Group as at 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB149.805 billion, representing a 20.98% growth compared with the end of last year, among which, overseas assets amounted to RMB85.679 billion, representing 57.19% of the total assets.

III. Analysis on the core competitiveness during the reporting period

Innovation is the core competitiveness of the Company. The Company has formulated unique concepts regarding innovative development, considering that innovation is a fine integration of general scientific theories and the objective reality, and that innovation is the process of incessantly challenging oneself.

(1) Advantage in self-initiated technological innovation

The Company possesses core technologies and occupies a leading industrial position in aspects of geological prospecting, hydrometallurgy, comprehensive recovery and utilisation of low-grade refractory resources, large-scale engineering development and so on. The Company is one of the few multinational mining corporations around the globe equipped with autonomous system technology and engineering management capabilities, with comprehensive scientific research system and institutions. The Company owns several high-level research and development platforms and design entities for scientific research including the exclusive State Key Laboratory in the domestic gold industry, the state-accredited enterprise technology centres, workstations for academicians' scientific research, workstations for post-doctors' scientific research, mining and metallurgy research institute, etc. A technological innovation system with Zijin's characteristics and a batch of independent intellectual property rights and scientific research achievements are formed. The Company, together with 13 subsidiaries, were recognised as the national "High and New Technology

27

Enterprises".

(2) Unique project management model

Under the guidance of economic mining and systems engineering, the Company explored and initiated coordinated research and full procedural control on five processes including geological prospecting, mining, processing, refining and environmental protection, according to the workflow of ore treatment, which were consolidated into the innovative project management model of "integrating five ore treatment processes into one" with the overall goal of maximisation of economic and social benefits. The Company promoted the application of innovative project management model of "integrating five ore treatment processes into one", and attained prominent results. Eco- and efficient development was realised domestically at the Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine in Fujian, the Shuiyindong Gold Mine in Guizhou, the Ashele Copper Mine in Xinjiang, the Shuguang Gold and Copper Mine in Jilin and other mines. In overseas countries, the Kolwezi Copper Mine in the DR Congo emerged as the model for mine construction and operation in Africa. Zeravshan in Tajikistan, Norton in Australia and Serbia Zijin Copper turned loss into profit after being transferred from Western management.

(3) Advantage in strong resources base

The Company owns over 2,000 tonnes of gold, over 62 million tonnes of copper and approximately 10 million tonnes of zinc (lead) resources, in which the copper resource volume is approximately half of the total volume in China, providing a strong resources base for the leaping development of the Company. The volume of the Company's gold resources also keeps growing. The Buriticá Gold Mine in Colombia is a world-class super high-gradelarge-scale gold mine, having gold resources of 353 tonnes grading 9.3g/t in average; projects such as Norton in Australia, Longnan Zijin and Guizhou Zijin achieved over 100 tonnes of resources reserve volume by carrying out self-initiated prospecting; the newly acquired Julong Copper in Tibet owns the largest porphyry-type copper deposit that has ever been discovered in China, which has a copper equivalent resources volume of 10.40 million tonnes grading 0.41% in average. There are also massive volumes of low-grade copper and molybdenum resources present in the mining zones of the project. Provided that the necessary technological and economic conditions exist, the copper resources reserve within Julong Copper's mining zones could exceed 20 million tonnes. The Kamoa Copper Mine in the DR Congo is the world's fourth largest high-grade copper mine grading 2.53% in average. The various product composition of the Company generates synergies, offering protection against fluctuations of metal prices in their different cycles and enhances risk-proof capability and profitability.

(4) Advantage in internationalised construction and operation

The Company holds firm to the strategic development goal of becoming an extra-large scale international mining group with high technology and efficiency. It has accumulated rich experience in operating and managing overseas projects and owns key mineral resources projects in 12 overseas countries. Subsidiaries focused on self-initiated construction and self-operated management. The Company's overseas resources reserve volume and production volume of key mineral products exceeded or accounted for almost half of the Company's total amount, contributing over one-third of the Group's gross profit. The Company has become one of the Chinese enterprises owning the largest resource volumes of gold and non-ferrous metals and producing the largest volume of metallic mineral products, being recognised as the first-mover under the "Belt and Road Initiative" in the Chinese mining industry.

The Company is accelerating the internationalised and globalised transformation of its operational and management systems. A three-stage schedule for deepening reforms, being in line with the Company's strategic plan, has been confirmed. Moreover, having recruited a team of high-quality internationalised talents, the Company is capable of and ready for competing in the international landscape.

(5) Leading advantage in low-cost operation

The Company generally obtained mineral resources at a relatively low cost. On the one hand, by way of conducting comprehensive self-initiated exploration and prospecting, the Company attained fruitful results in mine exploration and reserve increment in recent years. On the other hand, the Company closely adhered to the national strategy and worked on counter-cyclical acquisitions to obtain mineral resources at a relatively low cost. Since 2015, the Company successively completed significant project acquisitions including the Kamoa Copper Mine in the DR Congo, the Bor Copper Mine and the Timok Copper and Gold Mine in Serbia, the Buriticá Gold Mine in Colombia and Julong Copper in Tibet. Making use of its own design platform, the Company optimised the design plans of several crucial construction projects. Under the premise of guaranteeing the project quality, the Company substantially lowered the investment cost, shortened the construction period and realised favourable efficacy overall. The Company formulated a targeted development strategy of "one policy for one entity", highlighting comprehensive development and utilisation of large-scale,low-grade resources. As a result, the competitiveness in production and operational costs was further invigorated.

(6) Advantage in modern corporate governance

28

The Company is one of the Chinese mining companies that has undergone mixed-ownership reform at the earliest time and completed the most successful corporate governance system reform. The Company operates under a separation of ownership and management, with high efficiency in decision-making and flexible operation mechanism. The Company's Party Committee, Board of Directors, Supervisory Committee and senior management are properly organised, with clear duties and responsibilities, integration and coordination. The Company vigorously implemented reform on management system, endeavoured to develop a "concise, regulated and efficient" operations management system for the Group and attained phased results. The Company's vitality was further stimulated; the management capabilities in capital, costs, logistics, construction and other aspects were obviously enhanced, and informatisation, automatisation and intellectualisation levels and platform development were fully strengthened. With specified strategic goal and clear orientation, the Company operates in a consistent and firm manner. The majority of the Company's management personnel are industry experts, who are professional, dedicated and loyal.

Discussion and analysis on operating performance

Business overview

During the reporting period, the Company closely adhered to the general roadmap of "deepening reforms, achieving leaping growth and sustainable development". With the new term of the Board and management planning scientifically and determination of the staff, the Company successfully overcame the challenges posed by the pandemic and external impacts, and continued to deepen reforms, orderly controlled and prevented the pandemic, and enhanced management quality and effectiveness. Production capacity of gold, copper and other products was further expanded. Crucial projects were carried out in the expeditious "Zijin speed". Investments and acquisitions also achieved material breakthroughs. The key indicators of production and operation beat market adversities by realising substantial growth, exemplifying the Company's leading resilience and risk endurance among its peers. The goal of "winning the first battle beyond expectation" for years 2020 to 2022, being a pivotal stage in the Company's development, has been attained.

The Company's gold segment continued to gain momentum. Despite suspension of production at the Porgera Gold Mine due to difficulties encountered in the renewal of mining lease, the production volume of mine-produced gold reached 20.24 tonnes, representing an increase of 5.93% compared with the same period last year. Gross profit from the gold segment accounted for 38.60% of the Group's overall gross profit. In particular, the taking over of the Buriticá Gold Mine in Colombia was smooth and the project commenced production; the contribution from Norton, Hunchun Zijin and Guizhou Zijin increased. Copper segment also sustained a rapid growth pattern. The production volume of mine-produced copper reached 230.7 thousand tonnes, representing an increase of 34.85% compared with the same period last year. Gross profit from the copper segment accounted for 37.35% of the Group's overall gross profit. In particular, both the production volume and profit of COMMUS, Serbia Zijin Copper and Duobaoshan Copper Industry beat their original targets substantially.

During the reporting period, the Group realised sales income of RMB83.142 billion, representing an increase of 23.73% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: RMB67.198 billion), and the net profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB2.421 billion, representing an increase of 30.64% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: RMB1.853 billion). As at the end of June 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to RMB149.805 billion, representing an increase of 20.98% compared with the beginning of the year (at the beginning of the year: RMB123.831 billion), and net assets amounted to RMB59.465 billion, in which the net assets attributable to owners of the parent amounted to RMB50.310 billion, representing a decrease of 1.71% compared with the beginning of the year (at the beginning of the year: RMB51.186 billion).

Gold mine business

During the reporting period, the Group produced 162,233kg (5,215,911 ounces) of gold, representing an increase of 6.92% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 151,735kg).

Among which, 20,237kg (650,641 ounces) of mine-produced gold was produced, representing an increase of 5.93% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 19,104kg).

Name

Interest held by

Mine-produced

the Group

gold (kg)

Major enterprises

Zeravshan in Tajikistan

70%

3,152

Norton Gold Fields Pty Limited in

100%

3,022

or mines

Australia

Porgera Gold Mine in Papua New

2,675 (production

47.50%

volume on equity

Guinea

basis)

29

Altynken in Kyrgyzstan

60%

2,114

Jilin Hunchun Shuguang Gold and

100%

1,628

Copper Mine

Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine in

100%

1,069

Fujian

Duobaoshan Copper Industry in

100%

1,001

Heilongjiang

Total production

volume of other gold-producing enterprises of the Group

5,576

Total

20,237

141,996kg (4,565,270 ounces) of refined, processed and trading gold was produced, representing an increase of 7.06% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 132,631kg).

Sales income from the gold business represented approximately 61.28% (after elimination) of the operating income during the reporting period, and the gross profit generated from the products accounted for approximately 38.60% of the gross profit of the Group.

(1 troy ounce = 31.1035 grammes)

Copper mine business

During the reporting period, the Group produced 521,848 tonnes of copper, representing a growth of 31.36% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 397,269 tonnes).

Among which, 230,710 tonnes of mine-produced copper were produced, representing an increase of 34.85% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 171,089 tonnes).

Name

Interest held by

Mine-produced

Note

the Group

copper (tonne)

Kolwezi Copper Mine in the DR

72%

58,302

Including: 27,934 tonnes of

Congo

electrodeposited copper

Duobaoshan Copper Industry in

100%

51,578

Heilongjiang

Major

Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine in

100%

43,902

Including: 9,612 tonnes of

enterprises

or mines

Fujian

electrodeposited copper

Serbia Zijin Copper Doo Bor

63%

26,156

Electrolytic copper

Ashele Copper in Xinjiang

51%

22,787

Bisha Mining Share Company in

55%

10,174

Eritrea

Jilin Hunchun Shuguang Gold and

100%

8,452

Copper Mine

Total of other mines

9,359

Total

230,710

291,138 tonnes of copper were produced from refinery, representing an increase of 28.72% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 226,180 tonnes).

Sales income from the copper mine business represented approximately 17.95% (after elimination) of the operating income during the reporting period, and the gross profit generated from the products accounted for approximately 37.35% of the gross profit of the Group.

Lead and zinc mine business

During the reporting period, the Group produced 264,430 tonnes of zinc, representing a decrease of 10.48% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 295,377 tonnes). Among which, the Group produced 159,051 tonnes of mine-produced zinc in concentrate form, representing a decrease of 14.83% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 186,748 tonnes).

105,379 tonnes of zinc bullion were produced from refinery, representing a decrease of 2.99% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 108,628 tonnes).

During the reporting period, 18,246 tonnes of lead in concentrate form were produced, representing an increase of

30

4.75% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 17,418 tonnes).

Mine-produced

Name

Interest held

Mine-produced

Mine-produced

zinc +

by the Group

zinc (tonne)

lead (tonne)

mine-produced

lead (tonne)

Major

Bisha Mining Share

55%

56,203

-

56,203

Company in Eritrea

enterprises

Xinjiang Zijin Zinc Co.,

100%

43,663

7,141

50,804

or mines

Ltd.

Urad Rear Banner Zijin

95%

31,250

6,377

37,627

Mining Co., Ltd.

Longxing in Tuva, Russia

70%

21,448

1,106

22,554

Ashele Copper in Xinjiang

51%

5,902

-

5,902

Total of other mines

585

3,622

4,207

Total

159,051

18,246

177,297

Sales income from the lead and zinc mine business represented approximately 3.14% (after elimination) of the operating income during the reporting period, and the gross profit generated from the products accounted for approximately 3.36% of the gross profit of the Group.

Silver, iron mine and other businesses

During the reporting period, the Group produced 389,266kg of silver, representing an increase of 55.33% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 250,609kg), among which, 143,881kg of mine-produced silver was produced, representing an increase of 31.35% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 109,541kg); 245,385kg of silver was produced from refinery as by-product, representing an increase of 73.95% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 141,068kg).

Name

Interest held by the

Mine-produced

Group

silver (kg)

Bisha Mining Share Company in Eritrea

55%

32,457

Major

Duobaoshan Copper Industry in Heilongjiang

100%

17,927

Shanxi Zijin Mining Co., Ltd. (including

100%

16,515

enterprises or

Yilian)

mines

Ashele Copper in Xinjiang

51%

15,738

Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine in Fujian

100%

15,768

Luoyang Kunyu Mining Co., Ltd.

70%

15,488

Wuping Zijin Mining Co., Ltd. in Fujian

77.5%

7,217

Total of other mines

22,771

Total

143,881

During the reporting period, the Group produced 2.1323 million tonnes of iron ore, representing an increase of 5.21% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: 2.0268 million tonnes).

Name

Interest held by the

Iron ore

Major

Group

(million tonnes)

Xinjiang Jinbao Mining Co., Ltd.

56%

1.73

enterprises or

0.4023 (production

mines

Fujian Makeng Mining Co., Ltd.

41.5%

volume on equity

basis)

Sales income from iron mine, silver and other products represented approximately 17.63% (after elimination) of the operating income during the reporting period, and the gross profit generated from the products accounted for approximately 20.69% of the gross profit of the Group.

Major measures taken during the reporting period:

1. Taking scientific, efficient and effective steps to control and prevent the pandemic 31

The Company fully overcame the crisis caused by the pandemic and the impacts of significant volatility in metal prices. By cautiously preventing and controlling the pandemic, as well as rigorously monitoring production and operation, the Company's production, operation and management were carried out in order. No confirmed case of COVID-19 infection was reported from domestic projects. As for overseas projects, large groups of employees stood firm at their posts for a prolonged period. By applying scientific measures for control and prevention, challenges posed by the pandemic on overseas projects were tackled. In addition, to implement the enterprise's original aspiration and mission of "contributing to the society by the development of mining industry", the Company donated RMB10 million to Fujian Province's medical team assisting Hubei Province, and over USD2 million to the localities of the Company's overseas operations. In particular, Serbia Zijin Copper assisted and sponsored Serbia's building of a state "Fire Eye" Laboratory for testing and detecting novel coronavirus.

2. Implementing major acquisitions to foster advantage in resources

The smooth completion for acquisition of Continental Gold project was followed by a steady transition. As a result, pilot run and trial production were successfully carried out, and the first batch of products was produced. In the meantime, the Company achieved another major breakthrough in acquisition. The completion of acquisition of 50.1% equity interest in Julong Copper allows the Company to assume a leading role in the development of China's largest porphyry-type copper mine, which possesses copper metal of 10.40 million tonnes grading 0.41% in average. Upon completion of the acquisition, the Company possesses copper resources of over 62 million tonnes on equity basis. This not only represents a substantial increase in the copper resources owned by the Company in China, but also further cements its absolute leading position in the Chinese copper industry. Currently, the Company is actively moving forward the acquisition of Guyana Goldfields project, which is expected to be completed by the end of August 2020.

In the meantime, the Company continued to actively implement geological prospecting programmes. Supplementary survey in the margin and deeper parts of existing mines carried out both within and outside China attained remarkable outcomes. In which, the Yixingzhai Gold Mine in Fanshi, Shanxi raised gold metal volume by 54.72 tonnes, grading

2.12 grammes/tonne; new developments were made in the prospecting exercises of the Shanggong Gold Mine and the Luyuangou Gold Mine in Henan; material breakthroughs were attained in the prospecting exercises of Norton in Australia, the Čukaru Peki Copper and Gold Mine in Serbia and the Bor Copper Mine in Serbia.

3. Comprehensively moving forward the Company's internationalisation development

Owing to significant improvement in the operational capabilities of the Company's overseas projects, considerable increase was achieved in the production volume and profit contribution ratio of gold and copper products produced overseas. The Company's overseas projects produced 12.13 tonnes of mine-produced gold, 100,900 tonnes of mine-produced copper and 77,700 tonnes of mine-produced zinc, representing an increase of 6.08%, 52.93% and a decrease of 19.67% compared with the same period last year respectively, and representing 59.95%, 43.71% and 48.82% of the total production volumes of the Group respectively.

The year of 2020 is designated as the Company's "year of project development". In this regard, conversion of advantage in resources to advantage in efficacy was accelerated, and major projects were developed in order. Remarkable results have been achieved in general. Constructions of the Buriticá Gold Mine in Colombia, Zijin Zinc's phase three technological upgrade and auxiliary refining facility, Heilongjiang Zijin Copper, as well as CARRILU's cement and lime project were basically completed, all of which had commenced production; the Kakula Copper Mine mining and processing project, Serbia Zijin Copper, the Timok Copper and Gold Mine project, the Tongshan Mine mining project in Heilongjiang, as well as Longnan Zijin's Liba Gold Mine transformation and expansion project were all proceeding ahead of schedule.

The production of the Porgera Gold Mine project, a joint operation between the Company and Barrick Gold Corporation, came to a halt owing to difficulties encountered in the renewal of mining lease. Presently, BNL, the operator of the project, is actively seeking to reach a lawful and reasonable agreement. Negotiation and conciliation with the Papua New Guinean government are still underway. To mitigate the impact of Porgera Gold Mine's production halt on the Company's gold production volume, the Company will implement technological upgrade, scale up production and adopt other relevant measures to further boost the capacity of its existing gold mines.

4. Deepening reforms with all-out effort

The Company continued to deepen reforms by accelerating development of a highly fitting and internationalised, or even globalised operation and management system. A reform deepening taskforce and a reform office were set up to take charge of the reform work. Furthermore, phase one of the overall framework for the Company's informatisation development has generally been completed, with the quality and outcome of informatisation development basically meeting expectation.

The mechanisms for cultivating specialised talents, including "reserve talents for senior management", "outstanding

32

youth talents", "outstanding artisan", "outstanding graduates" and so on were further consolidated and developed. Management of offshore capital of the Company was further strengthened, allowing faster capital recovery and a more unified management over capital and tax matters.

5. Making substantial improvements in sustainable development capacity

The Board attaches great importance to governance for sustainable development. Performance in production safety, occupational health and environmental protection remained stable and positive as no new cases of occupational disease were reported, the goal of "zero environmental incident" was met, and 9 mining entities were rated as national green mines. The Company remains committed to building a "community with shared future" for Zijin's overseas operations, by accelerating exchange between Zijin culture and other cultures and fostering respect for cultural diversity, as well as promoting mutual development with local communities, carrying out poverty alleviation and charity work. Moreover, the Company cares for the safety and development of the community in which its entities, employees and business partners are based. By taking part and playing active roles in the work for containing and preventing novel coronavirus pandemic both domestically and overseas, the Company reinforced the image as a responsible, sizeable multinational company.

III. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Analysis of main businesses

1. Operating results

During the reporting period, the Company recorded operating income of RMB83.142 billion, representing an increase of 23.73% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: RMB67.198 billion).

The table below sets out the sales by product for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 respectively:

Item

January - June 2020

January - June 2019

Product name

Unit price

Sales volume

Amount

Unit price

Sales volume

Amount

(tax excluded)

RMB'000

(tax excluded)

RMB'000

Mine-produced

350.63

RMB/g

19,089

kg

6,693,300

274.95

RMB/g

18,342

kg

5,043,140

gold

Refined,

processed and

371.13

RMB/g

140,909

kg

52,295,320

287.96

RMB/g

132,404

kg

38,126,760

trading gold

Mine-produced

2.53

RMB/g

142,621

kg

360,790

2.38

RMB/g

108,348

kg

258,370

silver

Mine-produced

electrodeposited

36,319

RMB/t

37,534

t

1,363,230

40,578

RMB/t

16,335

t

662,840

copper

Mine-produced

electrolytic

38,784

RMB/t

26,156

t

1,014,460

41,705

RMB/t

19,519

t

814,030

copper

Mine-produced

copper

31,937

RMB/t

164,860

t

5,265,050

34,016

RMB/t

130,934

t

4,453,780

concentrates

Refined copper

39,440

RMB/t

290,518

t

11,458,100

41,908

RMB/t

226,482

t

9,491,330

Mine-produced

7,480

RMB/t

170,018

t

1,271,760

11,582

RMB/t

191,658

t

2,219,800

zinc

Refined zinc

14,697

RMB/t

105,032

t

1,543,660

18,869

RMB/t

108,415

t

2,045,680

Iron ore

619

RMB/t

1.6369

Mt

1,013,260

612

RMB/t

1.792

Mt

1,096,680

Others

20,466,970

19,002,460

Internal sales

-19,603,640

-16,016,470

elimination

Total

83,142,260

67,198,400

Note 1: During the reporting period, other sales income mainly included: RMB10.232 billion from trading and logistics, RMB853 million from refined and processed silver, RMB1.196 billion from gold manufacturing products, RMB261 million from copper pipe, RMB446 million from copperplate and RMB7.479 billion from other products, services, etc.

33

During the reporting period, the Company strived to cope with the risks brought by the fall in metal prices in the first quarter, strengthened its production organisation, grasped the favourable opportunity of a rebound of copper price in the second quarter and increased sales, thereby realising favourable economic results. Due to the increase in the sales volume of mineral products compared with the same period last year, gross profit increased by RMB897 million, representing 62% of the increment in the gross profit of mineral products. Due to the increase in the sales price of mineral products compared with the same period last year, the gross profit increased by RMB252 million, representing 18% of the increment in the gross profit of the mineral products. The Company strictly controlled the costs while increasing production volume. Due to the decline in costs of mineral products, the gross profit increased by RMB294 million, representing 20% of the increment in the gross profit of mineral products.

2. Analysis on costs and gross profit margin

The Group is mainly engaged in mine development and refining and processing. The Group's costs of sales of products mainly includes mining, processing, refining, mineral products and concentrates procurement, ore transportation costs, raw materials consumption, energy, salaries and depreciation of fixed assets, etc.

The table below sets out details of the unit cost of sales and gross profit margin by product for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 respectively (Note 1):

Unit cost of sales

Gross profit margin (%)

2020

2019

Compared

2020

2019

Item

Unit

with the

January -

January -

same

January -

January -

June

June

period last

June

June

year (%)

Mine-produced gold

RMB/g

170.64

175.16

-2.58

51.33

36.29

Refined, processed and

RMB/g

368.66

286.69

28.59

0.66

0.44

trading gold

Mine-produced silver

RMB/g

1.35

1.58

-14.67

46.72

33.76

Mine-produced

RMB/t

18,573

26,016

-28.61

48.86

35.89

electrodeposited copper

Mine-produced electrolytic

RMB/t

27,770

35,444

-21.65

28.40

15.01

copper

Mine-produced copper

RMB/t

18,092

16,943

6.78

43.35

50.19

concentrates

Refined copper

RMB/t

37,981

40,549

-6.33

3.70

3.24

Mine-produced zinc

RMB/t

6,523

5,936

9.89

12.79

48.75

Refined zinc

RMB/t

13,576

17,148

-20.83

7.63

9.12

Iron ore

RMB/t

168.07

166.11

1.18

72.85

72.86

Overall gross profit margin

10.98

11.24

Overall gross profit margin

45.13

44.00

of mining entities

Note 1: The gross profit margins by product were calculated based on the figures before eliminating internal sales, and the overall gross profit margins were calculated after eliminating internal sales.

The Group's overall gross profit margin was 10.98%, representing a decrease of 0.26 percentage point compared with the same period last year, which was mainly due to the increase in the proportion of refined, processed and trading income. Among which, the overall gross profit margin of mining entities was 45.13%, representing an increase of 1.13 percentage points compared with the same period last year; the overall gross profit margin of refining entities was 1.49%, representing an increase of 0.08 percentage point compared with the same period last year.

3. Analysis on financial data

(1) Selling expenses

The selling expenses of the Group for the first half of 2020 was RMB330.18 million, representing a decrease of 47.51% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: RMB629.08 million), which was mainly because the transportation expenses relating to sales for the current period were accounted for as operating costs.

(2) Administrative expenses

The administrative expenses of the Group for the first half of 2020 was RMB1.82520 billion, representing a decrease of

34

1.77% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: RMB1.85805 billion), which was mainly due to decrease in exploration expenses compared with the same period last year.

(3) Financial expenses

The financial expenses of the Group for the first half of 2020 was RMB918.15 million, representing an increase of 7.91% compared with the same period last year (same period last year: RMB850.89 million), which was mainly due to increase in interest expenses.

(4) Impairment losses on assets/credit impairment losses

The Group provided impairment losses on assets/credit impairment losses of RMB210.64 million in the first half of 2020 (same period last year: RMB215.98 million), including (1) net reversal of provision of RMB760 thousand for bad debts after offsetting between provision and reversal of bad debts; (2) net provision of RMB55.41 million on inventories after offsetting between provision and reversal for decline in value of inventories; (3) provision of RMB129.44 million for impairment losses on fixed assets; (4) provision of RMB10.32 million for impairment losses on intangible assets; (5) provision of RMB5.22 million for impairment losses on long-term equity investments; and (6) provision of RMB11.01 million for impairment losses on other non-current assets.

(5) Investment income

The investment income of the Group during the first half of 2020 was RMB27.24 million, representing a decrease of RMB30.71 million compared with the same period last year (same period last year: income of RMB57.95 million). It was mainly due to decrease in income from disposal of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss during the current period compared with the same period last year.

(6) Donations

During the reporting period, the Group made donations of RMB103.84 million (same period last year: 93.62 million).

(7) Net assets attributable to owners of the listed company

As at the end of the reporting period, net assets attributable to owners of the listed company was RMB50.3 billion, representing a decrease of 1.71% compared with the beginning of the year. During the reporting period, net profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB2.421 billion. However, profit distribution of RMB2.538 billion was declared. At the same time, there was an unrealised loss of RMB421 million caused by fair value changes of Ivanhoe stocks, etc. held by the Group which were measured at fair value through other comprehensive income during the current period, and a -RMB308 million exchange difference arising from translation of financial statements denominated in foreign currencies due to exchange rate fluctuation during the current period.

(8) Working capital and sources of fund

As at 30 June 2020, the Group's cash and cash equivalents was RMB9.139 billion, representing an increase of RMB108 million or 1.19% compared with the same period last year.

During the reporting period, the net cash inflows from the Group's operating activities was RMB6.475 billion, representing an increase of RMB2.069 billion compared with the same period last year, in which, the cash inflows from operating activities was RMB85.888 billion, representing an increase of RMB15.631 billion compared with the same period last year; cash outflows used in operating activities was RMB79.412 billion, representing an increase of RMB13.562 billion compared with the same period last year. The main reason for the increase in net cash flows from the Group's operating activities was increase in gross profit, which was caused by increase in sales volumes of gold and copper compared with the same period last year, rising gold price, decrease in costs, etc.

During the reporting period, net cash outflows used in the Group's investing activities was RMB16.617 billion, representing an increase in outflow of RMB11.962 billion compared with the same period last year. The main investment expenditures in the first half of 2020 included: (1) cash payments of RMB3.762 billion for acquisitions and constructions of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets; and (2) net cash outflows of approximately RMB10.264 billion for cash payments for acquisitions and cash received from recovery of investments.

During the reporting period, net cash inflows generated from the Group's financing activities was RMB13.219 billion, while during the same period last year, the net cash outflows was RMB462 million. It was mainly due to the substantial increase in financing scale compared with the same period last year.

As at 30 June 2020, the Group's total borrowings amounted to RMB58.826 billion (31 December 2019: RMB45.071 billion), among which, the amount repayable within one year was approximately RMB30.780 billion; the amount

35

repayable within one to two years was approximately RMB7.669 billion; the amount repayable within two to five years was approximately RMB17.576 billion; and the amount repayable over five years was approximately RMB2.801 billion. The interest rates for all the abovementioned borrowings ranged from 0.61% to 4.9% per annum.

The Group's daily capital requirements and capital expenditures in maintenance nature can be financed from its internal cash flow. The Group also has loan facilities with no usage restriction of approximately RMB172.285 billion granted by banks.

Gearing ratio

Gearing ratio refers to the proportion of consolidated total liabilities to the consolidated total equity. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's consolidated total liabilities amounted to RMB90,339,334,762 (30 June 2019: RMB69,561,822,721) and the Group's consolidated total equity was RMB59,465,305,282 (30 June 2019: RMB47,020,138,721). As at 30 June 2020, the gearing ratio of the Group was 1.5192 (30 June 2019: 1.4794).

Non-recurring profit or loss items and their amounts

Unit: RMB

Non-recurring profit or loss items

Amount

Note (if applicable)

Losses on disposal of non-current assets

-147,751,253

Government grants recognised in profit or loss for the

151,750,120

current period, except for government grants which are

closely related to the Company's normal business

operations, and in line with the country's policies,

calculated according to certain standards or continuously

granted in fixed amount

Capital utilisation fee received from non-financial

251,654,568

enterprises recognised in profit or loss for the current

period

Gains or losses on changes in fair value arising from held

-234,489,804

for trading financial assets, derivative financial assets,

held for trading financial liabilities and derivative

financial liabilities, investment income or losses on

disposal of held for trading financial assets, derivative

financial assets, held for trading financial liabilities,

derivative financial liabilities and other debt investments

except for the effective portion of hedges related to the

Company's normal business operations

Reversal of impairment provision for receivables and

4,203,734

contract assets individually subject to impairment test

Non-operating income and expenses other than the aforesaid

-114,325,279

Including donations of RMB103,838,564

items

Other profit or loss items which meet the definition of

1,093,075

non-recurring profit or loss

Impact on the non-controlling interests

40,371,363

Impact on income tax

49,045,821

Total

1,552,345

4. Analysis on businesses by region and information on major suppliers and customers

  1. Status of main businesses by region

Over 87.53% of the Company's operating income was originated from customers in Mainland China, and 55.66% of the operating income was from the Shanghai Gold Exchange. Therefore, it is not necessary to sort customers by region.

  1. Information on major suppliers and customers

During the reporting period, the Group's total procurement from the top five suppliers amounted to RMB18.492 billion, representing 24.98% of the Group's total procurement amount.

During the reporting period, the Group's total sales income from the top five customers amounted to RMB53.188 billion, representing 63.97% of the Group's total sales income.

5. Table of analysis on changes in relevant items in financial statements

Unit: RMB

Item

Amount for the

Amount for the same

Changes (%)

36

current period

period last year

Operating income

83,142,262,114

67,198,395,835

23.73

Operating costs

74,016,285,931

59,642,296,042

24.10

Taxes and surcharges

1,186,119,620

869,115,800

36.47

Selling expenses

330,176,103

629,077,911

-47.51

Administrative expenses

1,825,200,364

1,858,045,581

-1.77

Financial expenses

918,149,434

850,886,565

7.91

Research and development expenses

251,270,945

134,560,641

86.73

Investment income

27,239,648

57,950,947

-53.00

Including: Share of profits of associates

89,172,185

10,772,724

727.76

and joint ventures

(Losses)/Gains on changes in fair value

(226,816,398)

38,852,781

Not applicable

Credit impairment losses

758,951

(66,101,798)

Not applicable

Impairment losses on assets

(211,397,991)

(149,879,084)

Not applicable

Gains/(Losses) on disposal of non-current

3,157,191

(33,784)

Not applicable

assets

Non-operating income

53,508,572

21,672,368

146.90

Non-operating expenses

318,742,296

197,477,460

61.41

Net profit attributable to non-controlling

669,607,702

385,716,172

73.60

interests

Changes in fair value of other equity

(421,363,440)

1,007,649,350

Not applicable

instrument investments

Hedging costs - forward elements

(11,860,837)

(43,791,312)

Not applicable

Exchange differences arising from

translation of financial statements

(308,315,301)

49,899,721

Not applicable

denominated in foreign currencies

Net cash flows from operating activities

6,475,077,168

4,406,208,104

46.95

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(16,617,167,924)

(4,655,664,266)

Not applicable

Net cash flows from/(used in) financing

13,219,301,701

(462,395,876)

Not applicable

activities

  1. Changes in operating income: Please refer to the above analysis
  2. Changes in operating costs: Please refer to the above analysis
  3. Taxes and surcharges: Mainly due to the increase in taxes due to increase in sales income from mineral products
  4. Changes in selling expenses: Please refer to the above analysis
  5. Changes in administrative expenses: Please refer to the above analysis
  6. Changes in financial expenses: Please refer to the above analysis
  7. Changes in research and development expenses: Mainly due to increase in research and development expenses during the current period
  8. Changes in investment income: Please refer to the above analysis
  9. Changes in share of profits of associates and joint ventures: Mainly due to increase in profitability of certain associates and joint ventures
  10. Changes in (losses)/gains on changes in fair value: Mainly due to the increase in unrealised losses of commodity hedging of refining segment during the current period
  11. Changes in credit impairment losses: Mainly due to a substantial amount of bad debt provision for other receivables made during the same period last year
  12. Change in impairment losses on assets: Mainly due to the provision for impairment losses of fixed assets during the reporting period
  13. Change in gains/(losses) on disposal of non-current assets: Mainly due to the gains on disposal of fixed assets during the reporting period whilst losses on disposal were recorded during the same period last year
  14. Changes in non-operating income: Mainly due to recognition of waiver of debts during the current period
  15. Change in non-operating expenses: Mainly due to increase in losses on write-off of fixed assets during the current period compared with the same period last year
  16. Changes in net profit attributable to non-controlling interests: Mainly due to increase in profitability of certain non-wholly owned subsidiaries in the first half of 2020 compared with the same period last year
  17. Changes in fair value of other equity instrument investments: Mainly due to unrealised losses on the stocks at fair value through other comprehensive income during the reporting period, while there was an unrealised gains during the same period last year
  18. Exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements denominated in foreign currencies: Mainly due to the fluctuation of exchange rate between Renminbi and foreign currencies

37

  1. Hedging costs - forward elements: Due to the implementation of fair value hedge accounting, forward elements were initially recognised in other comprehensive income, and was subsequently amortised and transferred into profit or loss for the period in which hedging relationship affects the profit or loss
  2. Changes in net cash flows from operating activities: Please refer to the above analysis
  3. Changes in net cash flows used in investing activities: Please refer to the above analysis
  4. Changes in net cash flows from/(used in) financing activities: Please refer to the above analysis

Progress of business plans

(1) Industry development and trends

Looking ahead to the second half of 2020, it is mostly likely that prevention and control of the pandemic will become routine. As frictions increasingly develop in global finance, trade and technology, more uncertainty is expected in the future, the accommodative monetary policy prevailing worldwide is also likely to continue. In China, the national policies of "stability on the six fronts" and "security in the six areas" are being firmly implemented to stimulate market dynamics and drive reforms vigorously. The development of new western land-sea corridor, free trade zones and free trade ports is accelerated, and a new development pattern, in which domestic circulation plays a leading role, while domestic and international dual circulations complement one another, is promoted.

Prediction of price trend of key metals

It is expected that gold price will continue to be supported by the macro environment and accommodative monetary policy. Nevertheless, with constrains in vaccine development and volatility in US dollar and bond markets, gold price is likely to hover in a broad price range; the supply and demand for copper ores are generally at a tight balance, but going forward, copper price may benefit from the continuance of an accommodative monetary policy; the fundamentals of zinc price has improved and there is room for upward movement.

(2) Business plan

Specific business strategies for the second half of 2020

  1. Remain vigilant and conscientiously prevent and control outbreak of the pandemic in both domestic and overseas entities
    The Company will stay fully alert of the complexity and uncertainty in the development of the pandemic in overseas countries, remain vigilant to control and prevent outbreak of the pandemic, cautiously carry out pandemic control and preventive measures, and pragmatically reinforce the successful outcomes attained in combating the pandemic. The Company will also brace for occurrence of discreet, unexpected events arising from the spread of pandemic in overseas countries, make early assessment and take necessary precautions, and impose stronger and more effective long-term preventive measures on personnel and articles by applying technology, in order to safeguard employees' lives, health and safety, and ensure orderly project operation and construction.
  2. Seize the opportunity to fully complete production and operational targets

The Company will fully implement the work requirements for 2020 - the "year of project development", and pragmatically meet the core indicators for converting advantage in resources into advantages in products and efficacy. Development progress of key projects will be accelerated, and full efforts will be made to ensure major projects commence production and meet their production targets. Decisions will be implemented with precision to ensure effective cost control. Scientific measures will be applied to supplement production and operation.

Emphatically release and raise the production capacity of gold operations. To seize the rising trend of gold price, the Company will increase the production volume of gold products to enhance the enterprise's value. It will develop the Buriticá Gold Mine in Colombia in full steam to ensure the project commences production and meets the designated targets; strive to resume production at Longnan Zijin's Liba Gold Mine and implement the 10,000t/d mining and processing technological upgrade; ensure Guizhou Zijin's Changtian Gold Mine commences production; and raise the production capacity of Shanxi Zijin, Norton, Luoyang Kunyu and so on. It will also ensure that the acquisition of Guyana Goldfields project will be completed smoothly, and tap into the existing capacity of the operation. With every stakeholder's interests in mind, the Company will strive to work out a lawful and reasonable solution to address the mining lease issue of the Porgera Gold Mine project.

Strive to achieve fruitful results in both production volumes and efficacies of copper and zinc segments. Leveraging on the favourable conditions of high copper and zinc prices, the Company will drive forward the development of Julong Copper's Zhibula Copper Mine in Tibet to ensure production commences early, at the same time it will consolidate and boost the volumes and efficiencies of high-qualityprojects such as Serbia Zijin Copper, the Kolwezi Copper Mine in the DR Congo, the Duobaoshan Copper Mine in Heilongjiang and the Bisha Zinc and Copper Mine in Eritrea. Development of Julong Copper's Qulong Copper Mine in Tibet, the Timok Copper and Gold Mine, the Kamoa-KakulaCopper Mine in the DR Congo and other large mines of high potentials will be duly proceeded to ensure

38

production can commence in 2021 as scheduled. Xinjiang Jinbao's iron ore technological revamp will also be carried out speedily.

  1. Integrate business and finance by moving forward the public issuance of convertible corporate bonds Adhering to the strategic requirements of asset securitisation, the Company will emphatically push forward the public issuance of A Share convertible corporate bonds and optimise its financial structure to support the development of key projects. Moreover, a scientific approach will be adopted to take advantage of capital instruments and favourable national policies to assist production and operation. Steps will be taken to strengthen risk resilience of onshore and offshore assets in the post-pandemicera. The prospect of gradually establishing operating platforms in Hainan and other regions for offshore capital, logistics and sale that fit with the enterprise's development needs will also be explored.
  2. Deepen reforms and gradually develop a highly fitting, globalised system for operation and management

To carry out comprehensive and in-depth reforms, the Company will internationalise and globalise domestic operation and management systems gradually to meet the general goal of implementing extensive reforms. The basic framework for internationalised operation and management will be formulated in the second half of 2020. The Company will also thoroughly implement the five-year plan for informatisation development, deeply incorporate informatisation into production, operation and management, and actively develop a scientific, highly efficient institution with good workflow management. The importance of value creation and market standards will be emphasised. The plan of recruiting talents and elites globally will also be continued to develop and cultivate a talent pool for the Company.

5. Continue to innovate and encourage a new phase of scientific and technological development

The Company will steadfastly uphold innovation as the enterprise's core competitive strength and perennial growth driver, and foster sustainable development to be its future way to success. Guided by science and technology and focusing on actual needs in production, the Company will build a fertile soil for research and development, emphasise the effectiveness of scientific and technological methods, step up the application of science and technology in key investment projects and critical technological revamps, and refine the application of "five ore treatment processes into one", an innovative project management model bearing Zijin characteristics. The Company's Sixth Science and Technology Symposium and the Summit for Technological Innovation and Sustainable Development in Mining Industry will be convened by the highest standards and quality, to fully showcase Zijin-styled scientific and technological innovation and the eco-brand of the Company.

6. Inherit the culture and fulfill the responsibilities of a corporate citizen

Being an internationalised mining company, the Company will foster the humanity concept of building a "community with shared future" as its cornerstone, actively inherit and extensively promote the excellent corporate culture of Zijin, facilitate exchanges between Zijin culture and culture of the localities where the Company's operations are based, weave cultural concepts and core values deeply into the fabrics of the enterprise, and gain wide recognition from staff as well as prompting them to take voluntary actions. Caring for lives and environmental protection will always be the firm "red line" and "bottom line" in the enterprise's production and operation. Corporate governance will be carried out in accordance with laws to raise the compliance level of the business. In addition, the interests of stakeholders will be safeguarded and promoted in the pursuit of mutual development, so as to benefit the society as a whole with the Company's existence.

Analysis of assets and liabilities

Status of assets and liabilities

Unit: RMB

Proportion to

Proportion

Percentage change

Amount at the

in the amount at the

total assets at

to total

Amount at the

end of the reporting

Item

end of the

the end of the

assets at the

end of 2019

period compared

reporting period

reporting

end of 2019

with the amount at

period (%)

(%)

the end of 2019 (%)

Cash and cash equivalents

9,808,104,318

6.55

6,225,144,800

5.03

57.56

Held for trading financial

1,491,320,277

1.00

687,951,525

0.56

116.78

assets

Receivables financing

1,811,745,612

1.21

1,318,505,074

1.06

37.41

Other non-current financial

640,179,725

0.43

951,779,422

0.77

-32.74

assets

Construction in progress

12,291,312,532

8.20

5,876,829,425

4.75

109.15

Intangible assets

32,748,627,475

21.86

24,162,508,461

19.51

35.53

Other non-current assets

16,133,236,948

10.77

11,444,009,515

9.24

40.98

39

Held for trading financial

1,487,828,736

0.99

326,139,054

0.26

356.19

liabilities

Bills payable

1,263,893,820

0.84

420,860,145

0.34

200.31

Contract liabilities

555,956,075

0.37

359,453,565

0.29

54.67

Taxes payable

1,476,374,260

0.99

985,193,397

0.80

49.86

Other payables

8,650,510,828

5.77

5,326,849,819

4.30

62.39

Current portion of

10,219,991,726

6.82

5,768,840,060

4.66

77.16

non-current liabilities

Other current liabilities

3,013,277,260

2.01

500,000,000

0.40

502.66

Long-term payables

1,755,151,393

1.17

1,201,391,669

0.97

46.09

Deferred tax liabilities

5,088,686,671

3.40

2,687,831,677

2.17

89.32

Other comprehensive

(1,215,468,787)

-0.81

(473,929,209)

-0.38

Not applicable

income

Special reserve

185,549,034

0.12

120,952,216

0.10

53.41

Non-controlling interests

9,155,621,644

6.11

5,893,633,038

4.76

55.35

Other explanations:

  1. Cash and cash equivalents: Mainly due to the cash reserved for profit distribution for 2019.
  2. Held for trading financial assets: Mainly due to increase in wealth management products.
  3. Receivables financing: Mainly due to increase in sales of goods to be settled by bills.
  4. Other non-current financial assets: Mainly due to inclusion of newly acquired enterprises in the scope of consolidation.
  5. Construction in progress: Mainly due to inclusion of newly acquired enterprises in the scope of consolidation.
  6. Intangible assets: Mainly due to inclusion of newly acquired enterprises in the scope of consolidation.
  7. Other non-current assets: Mainly due to increase in prepaid funds for acquisitions.
  8. Held for trading financial liabilities: Mainly due to the increase in gold leasing not comprehensively quoted in Renminbi.
  9. Bills payable: Mainly due to the increase in procurements of goods to be settled by bills.
  10. Contract liabilities: Mainly due to increase in advances from sales of goods.
  11. Taxes payable: Mainly due to increase in corporate income tax and value-added tax.
  12. Other payables: Mainly due to provision for profit distribution pursuant to the resolution of shareholders' general meeting.
  13. Current portion of non-current liabilities: Mainly due to reclassification of bonds payable and long-term borrowings due within one year.
  14. Other current liabilities: Mainly due to increase in issuance of ultra short-term financing bonds during the reporting period.
  15. Long-termpayables: Mainly due to inclusion of newly acquired enterprises in the scope of consolidation.
  16. Deferred tax liabilities: Mainly due to inclusion of newly acquired enterprises in the scope of consolidation.
  17. Other comprehensive income: Mainly due to the unrealised losses arising from stocks at fair value through other comprehensive income held during the current period.
  18. Special reserve: Mainly due to increase in provision for work safety fund by certain subsidiaries.
  19. Non-controllinginterests: Mainly due to the increase in capital contributions from non-controlling shareholders during the current period.

Analysis on investment status

Overall analysis on external equity investment

The Company consistently implements the development strategy of "internationalisation, project upsizing and asset securitisation" with gold and copper as the main focuses, and continues to pay close attention to high-quality mining resources projects across the world. In the first half of 2020, the acquisition of Continental Gold in Colombia was completed and trial production and production commencement were realised. The Company grasped the favourable opportunities in merger and acquisition market and completed the acquisition of 50.1% equity interest in Julong Copper, thereby obtaining the control of the largest porphyry-type copper mine in China; entered into arrangement agreement with Guyana Goldfields Inc. with the proposal to acquire 100% equity interest in Guyana Goldfields. It is anticipated that the transaction will be completed by the end of August 2020.

(1) Key equity investments

  1. On 6 June 2020, Tibet Zijin, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into agreements with Tibet Zangge Venture Capital Group Co., Ltd., Zangge Holding Limited by Share Ltd, Tibet Zhongsheng Mining Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Chenfang Asset Management Company Limited and Tibet Huibaihong Industrial Co., Ltd., and proposed to acquire 50.1% equity interest in Julong Copper with RMB3.88275 billion in cash. The acquisition was completed in July 2020.

40

Julong Copper possessed the Qulong Copper and Polymetallic Mine, the Rongmucuola Copper and Polymetallic Mine and the Zhibula Copper and Polymetallic Mine. The Qulong Copper and Polymetallic Mine and the Rongmucuola Copper and Polymetallic Mine are a complete porphyry-type copper deposit while the Zhibula Copper and Polymetallic Mine is a skarn copper deposit.

Phase 1 of Qulong project is being constructed at a daily ore processing volume of 100 + 50 thousand tonnes. Nearly half of the constructions are completed. It is expected that the project will complete construction and commence production by the end of 2021, producing 165 thousand tonnes of copper and 6.2 thousand tonnes of molybdenum per annum. The Zhibula Copper and Polymetallic Mine strives to resume production in September 2020.

  1. On 11 June 2020, the Company entered into an arrangement agreement with Guyana Goldfields Inc. The Company, through a wholly-owned subsidiary established in Canada by Gold Mountains (H.K.) International Mining Company Limited, the Company's overseas wholly-owned subsidiary, proposed to acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Guyana Goldfields (the "Target Shares") for cash consideration of CAD$1.85 per Target Share. The total consideration for the acquisition is approximately CAD$323 million. After completion of the acquisition, the Company will own 100% equity interest in Guyana Goldfields.

The main asset of Guyana Goldfields is 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine. According to the NI 43-101 technical report, the Aurora Gold Mine has measured + indicated gold resource volume of 118.69 tonnes, grading 3.15g/t in average, and inferred gold resource volume of 59.13 tonnes, grading 2.28g/t in average. The Aurora Gold Mine is an operating mine. The mining conditions are favourable and the processing and refining techniques are simple. The current production capacity is higher than 7,000 tonnes/day. After completion of the acquisition, it is anticipated that the Company's gold production volume will be raised.

(2) Key non-equity investments

Investment

Actual

during the

accumulated

reporting

Project return status

Project name

Amount

Progress

investment

period

(RMB

(RMB

billion)

billion)

Zijin Zinc

RMB714

The expanded mining operation is

0.092

0.58

After

reaching

the

phase three

million

ready to provide ore feed at

designated production

technological

present.

Processing project

was

capacity, Zijin Zinc's

upgrade

completed in July 2020 and has

annual production

of

entered the stage of trial

zinc

metal and

lead

production. Expansion of the new

metal

will

be

tailings

storage

commenced

in

approximately

125

April 2020, and is currently in

thousand

tonnes

and

good progress.

23.4

thousand tonnes

respectively.

Xinjiang Zijin

RMB1.497

The roasting furnace was ignited

0.385

1.254

After

completion

of

Non-ferrous

billion

on 30 June 2020. Construction of

the

project,

the

zinc refining

pyrometallurgical

facilities

and

designated production

(Note)

installation of equipment are near

capacity

will be

100

completion. Installation works for

thousand

tonnes

of

hydrometallurgical

facilities

and

zinc

bullion

per

environmental protection facilities

annum.

are still underway.

41

Zijin

Bor

USD1.294

The

overall

project

development

1.351

2.318 After

completion

of

Copper

billion

plan was completed; NC Mine 2.5

technological upgrade

technological

(USD350

million tonnes/year

technological

and expansion of the

upgrade

million capital

upgrade

project

resumed

project, 120 thousand

(mine+

increment

production in May 2020; MS Mine

tonnes

of

smelter plant)

included)

technological

upgrade

and

mine-produced

expansion

project completed

the

copper

metal

is

basic work for crushing and

expected

to

be

floatation systems, the construction

produced

annually

of major structure is in progress;

and the smelter plant

VK

Mine

technological

upgrade

is expected to possess

and

expansion project completed

a capacity of refining

preliminary

design,

tenders

for

180 thousand tonnes

medium to long-term equipment

of copper metal (with

and land levelling; JM Mine

rooms

to

increase

to

technological

upgrade

and

200 thousand tonnes)

expansion

project

completed

annually

feasibility

study and

commenced

tenders for key projects for shafts;

the construction of slag processing

plant,

electrolysis

section,

laboratory

building,

etc.

in

the

technological

upgrade of

smelter

plant commenced.

Note: The total investment slightly increased due to the construction of newly approved county living area, off-site slag yard, etc.

(3) Financial assets measured at fair value

Book value at

Changes in

Stock

Abbreviation of

Initial

Number of

owners' equity

the end of the

investment cost

shares held

during the

code

stock

reporting period

(RMB)

(share)

reporting period

(RMB)

(RMB)

IVN

Ivanhoe Mines

2,363,052,199

165,412,636

3,301,381,767

-454,429,060

AKG

Asanko Gold

91,638,745

15,300,000

142,760,963

42,227,983

42

Analysis of major subsidiaries and associates

Unit: RMB million

Gold segment

Company name

Mine

Interest held by the

Total assets

Net assets

Operating

Net profit

Group

income

Hunchun Zijin Mining Co., Ltd.

Shuguang Gold Mine

100%

2,070.90

1,783.58

822.33

354.49

Norton Gold Fields Pty Limited

Paddington Operations

100%

2,536.66

1,600.91

1,046.45

313.93

Altynken Limited Liability Company

Taldybulak Levoberezhny Gold Mine

60%

2,521.17

960.84

807.08

258.31

Joint Venture Zeravshan Limited Liability Company

Jilau, Taror Gold Mines

70%

2,770.56

(228.49)

758.02

178.19

Barrick (Niugini) Limited (Note 1)

Porgera Gold Mine

50%

2,995.23

1,796.08

980.33

63.85

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited* (Note 2)

Zijinshan Gold Mine

100%

-

-

-

-

Copper segment

Company name

Mine

Interest held by the

Total assets

Net assets

Operating

Net profit

Group

income

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited* (Note 2)

Zijinshan Copper Mine

100%

-

-

-

-

Heilongjiang Duobaoshan Copper Industry Inc.

Duobaoshan Copper Mine

100%

7,267.21

3,817.95

2,150.76

398.15

La Compagnie Minière de Musonoie Global Société

Kolwezi Copper Mine

72%

4,150.27

1,266.28

2,064.34

366.06

par Actions Simplifiée

Xinjiang Ashele Copper Co., Ltd.

Ashele Copper Mine

51%

2,915.75

1,826.79

905.35

357.05

Hunchun Zijin Mining Co., Ltd.

Shuguang Copper Mine

100%

2,070.90

1,783.58

822.33

354.49

Serbia Zijin Copper Doo Bor

Bor Copper Mine (JM/VK/NC/MS)

63%

7,998.99

4,412.04

1,957.20

246.92

Zinc segment

Company name

Mine

Interest held by the

Total assets

Net assets

Operating

Net profit

Group

income

Xinjiang Zijin Zinc Co., Ltd.

Wulagen Lead and Zinc Mine

100%

3,278.55

1,764.38

424.33

114.10

Bisha Mining Share Company

Bisha Copper and Zinc Mine

55%

3,603.14

2,615.80

952.41

(1.80)

Urad Rear Banner Zijin Mining Co., Ltd.

Miaogou-Sanguikou Lead and Zinc Mine

95%

2,151.40

1,419.67

325.48

(22.72)

Longxing Limited Liability Company in Russia

Kyzyl-Tash Turk Zinc and Polymetallic mine

70%

3,583.78

858.91

315.48

(143.28)

Refining segment

Company name

Major product

Interest held by the

Total assets

Net assets

Operating

Net profit

Group

income

43

Zijin Copper Co., Ltd.

Refined copper

100%

10,025.31

3,454.49

9,291.47

121.34

Bayannur Zijin Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd.

Zinc bullion

87.2%

2,922.95

1,265.99

1,633.51

96.34

Jilin Zijin Copper Co., Ltd.

Refined copper

100%

3,603.29

963.70

3,231.28

(124.22)

Other segments

Company name

Major product

Interest held by the

Total assets

Net assets

Operating

Net profit

Group

income

Xinjiang Jinbao Mining Co., Ltd.

Iron ore

56%

1,802.94

1,250.28

1,013.72

532.26

Fujian Makeng Mining Co., Ltd.

Iron ore

41.5%

4,864.66

1,466.44

733.89

151.05

Notes:

  1. The data of Barrick (Niugini) Limited is on equity basis;
  2. Zijinshan is a branch of the Company and not separately reported.

44

Possible risks

The novel coronavirus pneumonia pandemic is still spreading worldwide. Global economic recovery is slow, which may have a relatively large impact on the Company's operation.

  1. Metal price risks. Metal products such as gold, copper and zinc are the major sources of the Company's income and profit. Price fluctuations of the aforesaid products will impose substantial impacts on the Company's operating results. To ensure a stable operation, the Company will fully leverage on its technological and managerial strengths and low-cost operational advantages to raise efficiency and control costs strictly.
  2. Financial market risks. The Company has a certain amount of financial assets and assets denominated in foreign currencies. As a result, fluctuations in interest rates, exchange rates and stock prices in the market could cause risks of fluctuations in the Company's asset value and operating results. The Company will strengthen management over its financial assets, optimise the Company's asset and liability structure in foreign currencies, thoroughly study the relevant measures for controlling the risks of financial assets, establish and perfect the management and risk control policies for financial assets and strive to lessen the impact from the fluctuation through early assessment and swift reactions.
  3. Country and community risks. Internationalisation is the main direction for the Company's future development. Certain overseas projects of the Company are located in countries with political instability, inadequate legal policies or discordant local communities. These factors lead to a certain level of country and community risks. The Company will proactively study laws and policies of the countries where the projects are situated, strengthen communication with local governments and communities by diplomatic means at the state level, promote harmonious co-development concepts, namely "extensive consultation, joint contribution, shared benefits and common prosperity", and strive to seek solutions to problems and difficulties which hinder the enterprise's "going-out" development.
  4. Safety and environmental protection risks. Mining companies have relatively higher safety and environmental protection risks. The Company always adheres to the principle of "safety first, emphasis on precaution and comprehensive management" by strengthening the implementation of production safety responsibilities, continuously improving the safety standardisation operating system and comprehensively using system, managerial, economic and other measures, for ensuring the continuity and stability of production safety of the Company. The Company attaches great importance to and continues to improve the work on environmental protection. It adheres to the environmental protection concept of "green mountains and clear water are as good as mountains of gold and silver", earnestly puts environmental protection and ecological restoration into practice, emphatically promotes the development of green mines, and remains highly committed to forming the eco-development model.

Significant matters

Details of shareholders' general meetings

Index of the designated

Date of publishing the

Session of meeting

Convening date

website publishing the

resolutions

resolutions

The first extraordinary

For details, please refer to the

general meeting in 2020, the

Company's

announcement

first A Shareholders' class

4 February 2020

disclosed

on

HKEXnews

4 February 2020

meeting in 2020 and the first

website

H Shareholders' class

(http://www.hkexnews.hk)

meeting in 2020

dated 4 February 2020

For details, please refer to the

Company's

announcement

2019 annual general

12 June 2020

disclosed

on

HKEXnews

12 June 2020

meeting

website

(http://www.hkexnews.hk)

dated 12 June 2020

Plan for profit distribution or conversion of capital reserve into share capital

Proposed plan for profit distribution or conversion of capital reserve into share capital for the half year

Profit distribution or conversion into share capital

N/A

Bonus shares for every 10 shares (share)

0

Dividend for every 10 shares (RMB) (tax included)

0

Capital conversion for every 10 shares (share)

0

45

Explanation on plan for profit distribution or conversion of capital reserve into share capital

Not applicable

Performance of undertakings

Undertakings by the actual controller, shareholders, related parties, acquirers of the Company, the Company and other relevant undertaking parties which were made during the reporting period or remained valid within the reporting period

Whether there

Whether the

Background

Type of the

Undertaking

Time of

undertaking

of the

Contents of the undertaking

undertaking and

is any validity

has been

undertaking

parties

undertaking

its validity period

period

strictly

complied with

During the period of being the substantial

shareholder of the Company, Minxi

Xinghang and its wholly-owned or

controlling

enterprises will

not engage in

The

undertaking

any business that is in competition with or

was

made

by

constitutes

a

competitive

threat to

the

Minxi

Xinghang

Company's

main

businesses

or

main

in 2008 when the

Undertaking

Avoidance

Minxi

products

within

or outside

the

PRC,

A Shares

of

the

of

Xinghang

including investing, acquiring, merging or

relating

to

Company

were

competition

State-owned

entrusting to operate and manage locally or

initial

listed.

The

Yes

Yes

within the

Assets

globally

a

company, business or

other

public

undertaking

is

same

Investment

economic association which main business

offering

valid

so

long

as

industry

Co., Ltd.

or product is the same with or similar to

Minxi

Xinghang

that

of

the

Company. If

the

Company

is the

substantial

develops any new business segment in the

shareholder

of

future, the Company will have the priority

the Company

to enter that business industry while Minxi

Xinghang and its other wholly-owned or

controlling enterprises will not develop the

same business segment.

Undertaking

The

The

Company

undertakes

that

the

The

undertaking

Company

and its

subsidiaries

will

not

relating to

Others

was made on 26

Yes

Yes

Company

engage in

business relating

to real

estate

re-financing

July 2019

development in the future.

Details of share incentive scheme, employee stock ownership scheme or other employee incentive measures and their impacts

The relevant share incentive related matters which have been published in provisional announcements and without further progress or changes in subsequent implementation

Summary of the event

Index for details

Registration of the A Shares subscribed by phase 1 of

For details, please refer to the Resolutions of the First

employee stock ownership scheme of Zijin Mining Group

Holders' Meeting of Phase 1 Employee Stock Ownership

Co., Ltd.* (the "Employee Stock Ownership Scheme")

Scheme of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* and

under non-public issuance of A Shares was completed at

Announcement in relation to the Issuance Results of

China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation

Non-public Issuance of A Shares and Changes in Share

Limited Shanghai Branch on 7 June 2017. 129,163,987 A

Capital of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* dated 8 June 2017,

Shares were subscribed for; the subscription amount was

respectively, and Announcement on Trading of A Shares

RMB401.7 million; the subscription price was RMB3.11

Subject to Trading Moratorium Issued under Non-public

per share and the lock-up period was 36 months.

Issuance of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.*, Indicative

The lock-up period of the A Shares held by the Employee

Announcement in relation to Expiration of Lock-up Period

for Phase 1 of Employee Stock Ownership Scheme of Zijin

Stock Ownership Scheme expired on 8 June 2020, and

Mining Group Co., Ltd.*, Announcement in relation to

those A Shares are listed and become tradable. At the

Extension of Duration of Phase 1 of the Employee Stock

second meeting of holders of the Employee Stock

Ownership Scheme of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* and

Ownership Scheme and the ninth extraordinary meeting in

Announcement in relation to the Resolutions of the Second

2020 of the seventh term of the Board, it was considered

Holders' Meeting of Phase 1 of Employee Stock Ownership

and approved that the duration of the Employee Stock

Scheme of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* dated 28 May

Ownership Scheme to be extended from 48 months to 72

2020, respectively, published on HKEXnews website

months, i.e., to be extended to 6 June 2023.

(http://www.hkexnews.hk).

Material connected transactions

Connected transactions related to daily business operation

46

Matters which have been published in provisional announcements and without further progress or changes in subsequent implementation

Summary of the event

Index for details

The Company's subsidiary, Xinjiang Ashele Copper Co.,

For details, please refer to the Company's

Ltd., entered into a copper concentrates supply contract with

announcement disclosed on HKEXnews website

Xinjiang Wuxin Copper Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Ashele

(http://www.hkexnews.hk) dated 2 February 2020.

Copper's substantial shareholder, Xinjiang Nonferrous

Metal Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., on 31 January 2020. One

of Ashele Copper's ordinary businesses is selling copper

concentrates and the contract was entered into under normal

commercial terms, which reflects the principles of fairness

and reasonableness. During the reporting period, the total

amount of the transaction was RMB559 million (tax

excluded).

Others

For the purpose of broadening the financing channels of the Company, optimising the financing structure and securing the smooth implementation of key construction projects, the Company initiated a new round of refinancing during the first half of the year by proposing to issue Renminbi-denominated ordinary share (A Share) convertible corporate bonds to the public. The total amount of proceeds proposed to be raised will not exceed RMB6 billion, which will be mainly used for project construction of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mine in the DR Congo, the Upper Zone of the Timok Copper and Gold Mine in Serbia and the Tongshan Copper Mine in Heilongjiang.

The Company convened a Board meeting and shareholders' meetings on 12 June 2020 and 20 July 2020 respectively, at which matters in relation to issuance of the convertible corporate bonds were considered and approved. The Company applied to the CSRC and obtained its acceptance of application in late July 2020. On 7 August 2020, the Company received the "Notice regarding China Securities Regulatory Commission's First Feedback on the Review of Administrative Permission Items" (No. 201989) issued by the CSRC. The relevant matters are currently in progress.

Information of corporate bonds

Basic information of corporate bonds

Unit: RMB

billion

Date of

Outstanding

Interest

Payment of

Listing

Name of bond

Abbreviation

Code

Date of maturity

rate

principal

issuance

balance

place

(%)

and interest

2016 Corporate Bonds

16 Zijin 01

136304

18 March

18 March 2021

0.30253

2.99

Interest to be

Shanghai

(the First Tranche)

2016

paid annually,

Stock

(Type One) of Zijin

principal to be

Exchange

Mining Group Co.,

repaid in full at

Ltd.*

maturity.

2016 Corporate Bonds

16 Zijin 02

136305

18 March

18 March 2021

2.0

3.37

Interest to be

Shanghai

(the First Tranche)

2016

paid annually,

Stock

(Type Two) of Zijin

principal to be

Exchange

Mining Group Co.,

repaid in full at

Ltd.*

maturity.

2016 Corporate Bonds

16 Zijin 03

136549

15 July

15 July 2021

0.044001

3.05

Interest to be

Shanghai

(the Second Tranche)

2016

paid annually,

Stock

(Type One) of Zijin

principal to be

Exchange

Mining Group Co.,

repaid in full at

Ltd.*

maturity.

2016 Corporate Bonds

16 Zijin 04

136550

15 July

15 July 2021

1.2

3.45

Interest to be

Shanghai

(the Second Tranche)

2016

paid annually,

Stock

(Type Two) of Zijin

principal to be

Exchange

Mining Group Co.,

repaid in full at

Ltd.*

maturity.

2017 Renewable

17 Zijin Y1

143917

12

The base period is 3

0.5

5.17

When the

Shanghai

Corporate Bonds

September

years. At the end of

Company does

Stock

(the First Tranche)

2017

the

base

period

and

not exercise the

Exchange

of Zijin Mining Group

the

end

of

each

option to delay

Co., Ltd.* (publicly

renewal

period,

the

interest

issued)

Company has a right

payment, the

to

exercise

the

interest shall be

renewal

option

to

paid annually.

renew the bonds for

one

more period

(i.e., 3 years).

The

47

renewable corporate

bonds

will

mature

when

the Company

does not exercise the

renewal

option

and

redeems the bonds in

full amount.

2018 Renewable

18 Zijin Y1

136951

16

The base period is 3

4.5

5.17

When the

Shanghai

Corporate Bonds

October

years. At the end of

Company does

Stock

(the First Tranche)

2018

the

base

period

and

not exercise the

Exchange

of Zijin Mining Group

the

end

of

each

option to delay

Co., Ltd.* (publicly

renewal

period,

the

interest

issued)

Company has a right

payment, the

to

exercise

the

interest shall be

renewal

option

to

paid annually.

renew the bonds for

one

more

period

(i.e.,

3 years).

The

renewable corporate

bonds

will

mature

when

the Company

does not exercise the

renewal

option

and

redeems the bonds in

full amount.

Settlement of interests and principals of the corporate bonds

Interest payments of 2016 Corporate Bonds (the First Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.*, 2016 Corporate Bonds (the Second Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* and 2017 Renewable Corporate Bonds (the First Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (publicly issued) were settled on schedule. The date of payment of the initial interest of 2018 Renewable Corporate Bonds (the First Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (publicly issued) was 17 October 2019. No interest payment was made during the reporting period.

Use of proceeds raised from the corporate bonds

As at the date of this announcement, RMB5 billion of proceeds raised from 2016 Corporate Bonds (the First Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* has been fully used for supplementing working capital, and the unused balance of the proceeds is RMB0; and RMB3 billion of proceeds raised from 2016 Corporate Bonds (the Second Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* has been fully used for supplementing working capital, and the unused balance of the proceeds is RMB0; RMB0.5 billion of proceeds raised from 2017 Renewable Corporate Bonds (the First Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (publicly issued) has been fully used for supplementing working capital, and the unused balance of the proceeds is RMB0; RMB4.5 billion of proceeds raised from 2018 Renewable Corporate Bonds (the First Tranche) of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (publicly issued) has been fully used for supplementing working capital, and the unused balance of the proceeds is RMB0.

During the reporting period, the specific accounts for the proceeds raised were well operated.

Settlement of interests and principals of other bonds and debt financing instruments of the Company

As at 30 June 2020, the Company has issued medium-term notes with a carrying amount of RMB11.3 billion, ultra short-term financing bonds with a carrying amount of RMB3 billion and notes denominated in United States dollar with an aggregate face value of USD350 million. All the interest payments were settled on schedule.

Accounting data and financial indicators as at the end of the reporting period and as at the end of last year (or during the reporting period and during the same period last year)

As at the end of

Change as at the end of

As at the end

the reporting period

Reason for the

Major indicators

the reporting

of last year

compared with as at the

change

period

end of last year (%)

Current ratio

70.60%

85.71%

Decreased by 15.11

Adjustment to debt

percentage points

structure

Quick ratio

37.28%

41.09%

Decreased by 3.81

Adjustment to debt

percentage points

structure

Debt-to-asset ratio (%)

60.30

53.91

Increased by 6.39

Adjustment to debt

percentage points

structure

Loan repayment rate (%)

100.00

100.00

-

-

During the

During the

Change of the reporting

Reason for the

reporting period

same period

period compared with the

change

48

(January - June)

last year

same period last year (%)

EBITDA to interest coverage ratio

6.31

5.46

15.64

Adjustment to debt

structure

Interest repayment ratio (%)

86.14

78.88

Increased by 7.26

Adjustment to debt

percentage points

structure

IV. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Explanation on the Relevant Matters of Corporate Governance

During the reporting period, the Company strictly followed the requirements of the "Company Law of the PRC", "Securities Law of the PRC", "Code of Corporate Governance for Listed Companies", "Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on Shanghai Stock Exchange", "Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited" and other domestic and foreign laws and regulations, continuously improved the Company's corporate governance structure, regulated the Company's operation, and enhanced the Company's corporate governance standard. Currently, the Company has already established a relatively sound corporate governance structure and corporate governance system.

The Execution of or Adjustment to the Profit Distribution Proposal During the Reporting Period

On 12 June 2020, the 2019 annual general meeting of the Company considered and approved the profit distribution proposal of the Company for 2019. On the basis of 25,377,259,946 shares as at 31 December 2019, final cash dividend of RMB1 per 10 shares (tax included) shall be paid to the qualified shareholders of the Company. The total distribution of cash dividend amounted to RMB2,537,725,994.6. The above profit distribution was completed on 17 July 2020.

For details of the profit distribution, please refer to the Company's Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting dated 14 May 2020 and the announcements disclosed on the HKEXnews website dated 25 May 2020 and 17 July 2020.

Interim Dividend

No interim dividend was declared for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil).

Purchase, Sale or Redemption of Listed Securities of the Company

Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold, redeemed or wrote off any of the Company's listed securities for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

Corporate Governance Report

As required by provision A.1.8 of Appendix 14 Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report to the Listing Rules (the "CG Code"), an issuer should arrange appropriate insurance cover in respect of potential legal action against its directors. The Board currently considers that the Company and the Board have adopted sufficient measures to prevent the Directors from committing errors and minimise the risk in claims against the Directors. Therefore, the Company has not made any relevant insurance arrangement at this stage. However, the Board will review the policy of insurance from time to time and may arrange insurance later. As required by provision F.1.3 of the CG Code, an issuer's company secretary should report to the board chairman and/or the chief executive. The Board considers that the company secretary in Hong Kong reporting to the secretary to the Board is more suitable to meet the management needs of the Group and it enables a unified management of all listing-related matters in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

Save as disclosed above, for the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Board confirmed that the Group has adopted and complied with the provisions of the CG Code and has followed most of its recommended best practices with no deviation.

Audit and Internal Control Committee

The audit and internal control committee of the Board has reviewed the Group's unaudited financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and further discussed the auditing, internal control and financial reporting matters. The audit and internal control committee considers that the Group's financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are in compliance with the applicable accounting standards and relevant laws and regulations and has made sufficient disclosure.

Independent Non-executive Directors

The Company complied with rules 3.10(1) and 3.10(2) of the Listing Rules, which provide that the Company should appoint a sufficient number of independent non-executive directors and that at least one of them must have appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise. The Company appointed five

49

independent non-executive Directors and one of them possesses accounting or related financial management expertise. Brief biographies of the independent non-executive Directors have been provided in the Company's 2019 annual report.

Securities Transactions by the Directors and Supervisors

The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules as the model code for the trading of securities by the Directors and the Supervisors of the Company. The effective date was 23 December 2003. Having made specific enquiries with all Directors and Supervisors of the Company, the Company confirmed that all Directors and Supervisors have complied with the provisions of the Model Code for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

Shareholdings of the Directors and Supervisors in the Company

As at 30 June 2020, Mr. Chen Jinghe, an executive Director and the chairman of the Board, held 112,050,000 A Shares and 15,000,000 H Shares; Mr. Lan Fusheng, an executive Director and vice-chairman, held 7,730,510 A Shares; Mr. Zou Laichang, an executive Director and president, held 1,623,050 A Shares; Mr. Lin Hongfu, an executive Director, held 978,938 A Shares; Ms. Lin Hongying, an executive Director, held 227,000 A Shares; Mr. Xie Xionghui, an executive Director, held 149,000 A Shares; Mr. Lin Shuiqing, a Supervisor, held 300,000 A Shares; Mr. Liu Wenhong, a Supervisor, held 26,450 A Shares and 10,000 H Shares; and Mr. Cao Sanxing, a Supervisor, held 124,000 A Shares.

Changes in the Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management of the Company

There were no changes in the Directors, Supervisors and senior management of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

Appointment and Dismissal of Auditor

According to the resolution passed at the Company's 2019 annual general meeting, the Company reappointed Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP as the Company's auditor for the year 2020.

Important Events After the Reporting Period

  1. On 6 June 2020, Tibet Zijin Industrial Co., Ltd. ("Tibet Zijin"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, entered into the Equity Transfer Agreements in relation to Tibet Julong Copper Co., Ltd. with Zangge Group, Zhongsheng Mining, Shenzhen Chenfang, Xiao Yongming, Julong Copper, etc. Tibet Zijin proposed to acquire 50.1% equity interest in Julong Copper in cash at a consideration of RMB3.88275 billion, and agreed that if the phase 2 project of additional mining and processing scale of 150 thousand tonnes/day of the Qulong Copper and Polymetallic Mine (including the Rongmucuola Copper and Polymetallic Mine) fulfills the conditions as stipulated in the agreements, the acquirer shall make certain compensation to the current sellers of the equity interest in Julong Copper. As at 10 July 2020, Tibet Zijin completed the acquisition of 50.1% equity interest in Julong Copper. The relevant change in industrial and commercial registration was also completed.
  2. On 11 June 2020, the Company entered into an arrangement agreement with Guyana Goldfields Inc. The Company, through a wholly-owned subsidiary established in Canada by Gold Mountains (H.K.), the Company's overseas wholly-owned subsidiary, proposed to acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Guyana Goldfields (the "Target Shares") for cash consideration of CAD$1.85 per Target Share. The total consideration for the acquisition is approximately CAD$323 million. After completion of the acquisition, the Company will own 100% equity interest in Guyana Goldfields. As at 30 June 2020, the acquisition had not been completed yet.

Save as disclosed above, there is no important event affecting the Group which occurred after the end of the reporting period to the date of this announcement.

Publishing of the Interim Report on the Website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

When appropriate, the Company will publish all the information in the interim report as required by Appendix 16 of the Listing Rules at HKEXnews website (http://www.hkexnews.hk).

This announcement is written in both Chinese and English. In the case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail over its English version.

Definition

In this announcement, unless otherwise indicated in the context, the following expressions have the meanings set out below:

50

A Share(s)

The domestic share(s) issued by the Company to domestic investors with a

nominal value of RMB0.10 each, which are listed on the Shanghai Stock

Exchange

Altynken

Altynken Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary of the Company

Ashele Copper

Xinjiang Habahe Ashele Copper Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company

Bayannur Zijin

Bayannur Zijin Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company

BNL

Barrick (Niugini) Limited, a company under joint operation of the Company

Board, Board of Directors

The board of Directors of the Company

CAD

Canadian dollar, the lawful currency of Canada

CARRILU

La Carrière Du Lualaba Société par Actions Simplifiée, a subsidiary of the

Company

COMMUS

La Compagnie Minière de Musonoie Global Société par Actions Simplifiée, a

subsidiary of the Company

Company, Zijin Mining, Zijin

Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.*

Continental Gold

Continental Gold Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

CSRC

China Securities Regulatory Commission

Director(s)

The director(s) of the Company

DR Congo

The Democratic Republic of the Congo

Duobaoshan Copper Industry

Heilongjiang Duobaoshan Copper Industry Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary

of the Company

Gold Mountains (H.K.)

Gold Mountains (H.K.) International Mining Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Company

Group

The Company and its subsidiaries

Guizhou Zijin

Guizhou Zijin Mining Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company

Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc.

H Share(s)

The overseas-listed foreign invested share(s) in the Company's share capital,

with a nominal value of RMB0.10 each, which are listed on the Hong Kong

Stock Exchange

Heilongjiang Zijin Copper

Heilongjiang Zijin Copper Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company

Hong Kong Stock Exchange

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Ivanhoe

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Julong Copper

Tibet Julong Copper Co., Ltd.

Listing Rules

The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of

Hong Kong Limited

Longnan Zijin

Longnan Zijin Mining Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company

Longxing

Longxing Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary of the Company

Luoyang Kunyu

Luoyang Kunyu Mining Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company

Minxi Xinghang

Minxi Xinghang State-owned Assets Investment Company Limited, a

substantial shareholder of the Company

Norton

Norton Gold Fields Pty Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

PRC

The People's Republic of China but for the purpose of this announcement,

excludes Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Taiwan

RMB

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

Serbia Zijin Copper, Zijin Bor Copper

Serbia Zijin Copper Doo Bor, a subsidiary of the Company

Shanxi Zijin

Shanxi Zijin Mining Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

Supervisor(s)

The supervisor(s) of the Company

Supervisory Committee

The supervisory committee of the Company

Tibet Zijin

Tibet Zijin Industrial Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

51

Urad Rear Banner Zijin

Urad Rear Banner Zijin Mining Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company

USD

United States dollar, the lawful currency of the United States of America

Xinjiang Jinbao

Xinjiang Jinbao Mining Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company

Xinjiang Zijin Non-ferrous

Xinjiang Zijin Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of

the Company

Zeravshan

Joint Venture Zeravshan Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary of the

Company

Zijin Copper

Zijin Copper Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

Zijin Zinc

Xinjiang Zijin Zinc Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

Fujian, the PRC, 21 August 2020

* The Company's English name is for identification purpose only

52

