Zijin Mining : Chairman Chen Jinghe attends the Investing in African Mining Indaba and delivers a keynote speech

Chen Jinghe delivered the keynote speech

Zijin News - On February 6, the 29th Investing in African Mining Indaba was held in Cape Town, South Africa. Mr. Chen Jinghe, Chairman of Zijin Mining, was invited to attend the conference. He delivered a keynote speech entitled "Mining for a Better Society", calling on industry peers to preserve the globalization trend in the mining industry.

After briefly describing Zijin Mining's business, development plan and strategic goals, Mr. Chen shared details on the company's major assets in Africa and core projects in battery-metal mining, such as copper and lithium.

Chen Jinghe delivered the keynote speech



He noted that curbing global warming and de-carbonization had become a global consensus and that it had triggered an energy revolution and spawned growth opportunities for the mining industry.

To facilitate the world's climate action, Zijin Mining has expanded into the renewables industry while continuing its low-carbon shift. It has scaled up investments in minerals vital for renewables, such as copper and lithium, aiming to become an important global supplier of battery metals.

Furthermore, Zijin Mining will develop some other renewable energy businesses where it makes sense. As the company proceeds with the development of intelligent mines, it will build more natural carbon sinks with its eco-friendly mining technologies. It will implement its Climate Change Action Plan to peak carbon emissions by 2029 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Chen Jinghe emphasized that Zijin Mining adheres to a modern mining model that is green, efficient, and sustainable and is committed to supplying low-carbon materials for the beautiful life of humanity. The company believes in forging a shared future with all stakeholders, so it has been promoting social and economic development in its host communities. It considers all stakeholders' needs and fulfils its employment, tax, and charity obligations.

As a latecomer to the global mining market, Zijin Mining will benchmark against leading global miners, develop an internationally competitive workforce and build an ESG system on high standards. Meanwhile, it will continue contributing to host countries, communities and other stakeholders.

Chen Jinghe noted that Africa is a vast continent with rich mineral resources and that its bright future would encourage Zijin Mining to increase local investment.

Zijin Mining booth at Indaba

In closing, he stressed that mining globalization matters as much as economic globalization, so he called on peer companies in different countries to collaborate and preserve the mining globalization trend, thereby maximizing all stakeholders' benefits.

Investing in African Mining Indaba is one of the world's largest mining conferences. This year's conference runs under the theme of "Unlocking African Mining Investment: Stability, Security, and Supply". More than 6,500 representatives of government agencies, mining companies and miningservices companies from 92 countries attended the event.







