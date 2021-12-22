Zijin Mining : Joint Development Project of Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine Awarded National Demonstration Projects for Water and Soil Conservation

Zijin News - In the list recently released by the Ministry of Water Resources, the Joint Development Project of Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine has been awarded the 2021 National Demonstration Projects for Water and Soil Conservation.

The gold-copper joint development project, launched by Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine in 2006, has a designed capacity of 16 tonnes of gold and 22,000 tonnes of cathode copper per annum.

It aims to replace existing mining facilities with new ones, expand the gold processing plant, and promote mine afforestation, and water and soil conservation around the mine.

The Joint Development Project of Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine restores parts of the land back to nature once mining stops and makes sure the mined areas are regenerated gradually and in a tailored manner.

Both engineering and horticultural measures including stratified water control, shortening slopes, soil improvement, and plant selection, have been adopted to promptly restore vegetation on the slopes of slag dump, spoils dump, and tailings dam.

So far, the project has built a national mine park, comprising a botanical garden, a tea garden, a fruit garden, and an ecological farm.