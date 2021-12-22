Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Zijin Mining Group Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2899   CNE100000502

ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(2899)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zijin Mining : Joint Development Project of Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine Awarded National Demonstration Projects for Water and Soil Conservation

12/22/2021 | 08:17am EST
Zijin News - In the list recently released by the Ministry of Water Resources, the Joint Development Project of Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine has been awarded the 2021 National Demonstration Projects for Water and Soil Conservation.

The gold-copper joint development project, launched by Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine in 2006, has a designed capacity of 16 tonnes of gold and 22,000 tonnes of cathode copper per annum.

It aims to replace existing mining facilities with new ones, expand the gold processing plant, and promote mine afforestation, and water and soil conservation around the mine.

The Joint Development Project of Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine restores parts of the land back to nature once mining stops and makes sure the mined areas are regenerated gradually and in a tailored manner.

Both engineering and horticultural measures including stratified water control, shortening slopes, soil improvement, and plant selection, have been adopted to promptly restore vegetation on the slopes of slag dump, spoils dump, and tailings dam.

So far, the project has built a national mine park, comprising a botanical garden, a tea garden, a fruit garden, and an ecological farm.

Disclaimer

Zijin Mining Group Company Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 13:16:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 214 B 33 532 M 33 532 M
Net income 2021 15 084 M 2 368 M 2 368 M
Net Debt 2021 50 002 M 7 849 M 7 849 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 250 B 39 161 M 39 174 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 36 860
Free-Float 75,7%
Managers and Directors
Lai Chang Zou President & Executive Director
Shui Qing Lin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jing He Chen Chairman
Kai Xi Jiang Chief Scientist & Engineer
Guang Zhu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED6.49%39 161
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.97%46 487
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.03%32 711
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION7.24%25 308
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-14.69%23 685
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.0.88%18 689