Zijin Mining : Kamoa-Kakula Achieves Record Copper Production of 35,856 tonnes in May

Zijin Mining's Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo achieved a monthly production record of 35,856 tonnes of copper in concentrate during May. The monthly copper output is equivalent to an annualized production of approximately 430,000 tonnes.



Copper production during April was 34,826 tonnes of copper in concentrate, bringing quarter-to-date production to 70,682 tonnes. In Q1 2023, Kamoa-Kakula produced 93,603 tonnes of copper.

A new daily milling record of 29,366 tonnes of ore was also achieved by the Phase 1 and 2 concentrators. This is equivalent to an annual milling rate of 9.8 million tonnes per annum (after accounting for availability). This record far exceeds the increased milling capacity of 9.2 million tonnes per annum following the debottlenecking program of the Phase 1 and 2 concentrators, which was completed in February 2023.

Average copper recoveries for the month were 87%, above the Phase 1 and 2 concentrator nameplate recovery rates.

Construction activities for the Phase 3 expansion, including the largest copper smelter in Africa, with a capacity of 500,000 tonnes of 99+%-pure copper anodes, are advancing on schedule for first production in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Translator:Vivian Jian Reviser: Li Yuanxing Editor-in-Chief: Wang Jie