  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Zijin Mining Group Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2899   CNE100000502

ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(2899)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:02:22 2023-06-09 am EDT
11.58 HKD   +0.70%
02:52aZijin Mining : Kamoa-Kakula Achieves Record Copper Production of 35,856 tonnes in May
PU
06/07Dknews : Kazakhstan and China: Strategic Cooperation in the Mining and Metallurgical Industry
PU
06/06Zijin Mining : Holds 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zijin Mining : Kamoa-Kakula Achieves Record Copper Production of 35,856 tonnes in May

06/09/2023 | 02:52am EDT
Zijin Mining's Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo achieved a monthly production record of 35,856 tonnes of copper in concentrate during May. The monthly copper output is equivalent to an annualized production of approximately 430,000 tonnes.

Copper production during April was 34,826 tonnes of copper in concentrate, bringing quarter-to-date production to 70,682 tonnes. In Q1 2023, Kamoa-Kakula produced 93,603 tonnes of copper.

A new daily milling record of 29,366 tonnes of ore was also achieved by the Phase 1 and 2 concentrators. This is equivalent to an annual milling rate of 9.8 million tonnes per annum (after accounting for availability). This record far exceeds the increased milling capacity of 9.2 million tonnes per annum following the debottlenecking program of the Phase 1 and 2 concentrators, which was completed in February 2023.

Average copper recoveries for the month were 87%, above the Phase 1 and 2 concentrator nameplate recovery rates.

Construction activities for the Phase 3 expansion, including the largest copper smelter in Africa, with a capacity of 500,000 tonnes of 99+%-pure copper anodes, are advancing on schedule for first production in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Translator:Vivian Jian Reviser: Li Yuanxing Editor-in-Chief: Wang Jie

Attachments

Disclaimer

Zijin Mining Group Company Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 06:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 305 B 42 915 M 42 915 M
Net income 2023 24 605 M 3 460 M 3 460 M
Net Debt 2023 87 440 M 12 296 M 12 296 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 2,37%
Capitalization 297 B 41 771 M 41 771 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 48 836
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zijin Mining Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 10,44 CNY
Average target price 14,04 CNY
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lai Chang Zou Vice Chairman & President
Shui Qing Lin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jing He Chen Chairman
Chao Yang Que Vice President
Jing Wen Mao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED8.70%41 771
NEWMONT CORPORATION-10.93%33 299
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-2.24%29 830
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION5.68%28 041
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.85%25 052
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.13.69%20 403
