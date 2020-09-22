Log in
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(2899)
Zijin Mining : Notice of Board Meeting

09/22/2020

Notice of Board Meeting

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 19 October 2020 at the conference room at 41/F., Tower B, Zhonghang Zijin Plaza, No. 1811 Huandao Road East, Siming District, Xiamen City, Fujian Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), for the purpose of, among other things, considering and approving the 2020 third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 and its publication.

22 September 2020, Fujian, the PRC

*The Company's English name is for identification purpose only

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zijin Mining Group Company Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 08:49:02 UTC
