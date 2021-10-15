Log in
    2899   CNE100000502

ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(2899)
  Report
Zijin Mining Rises After Its Serbian Mine Gets Permits to Commence Production

10/15/2021 | 12:05am EDT
By Yongchang Chin

Zijin Mining shares surged higher after the company said late Thursday it would commence operations at its copper and gold mine in Serbia.

The shares rose as much as 13% in early trade on Friday but have since pulled back and were last 8.2% higher at HK$11.10.

The Hong Kong-listed mining company said its project at the upper zone of the Cukaru Peki copper and gold mine had received permits from Serbia's mining and energy ministry and it will formally commence production.

The reserve volume of resources at the upper zone project, wholly owned by a Serbian subsidiary of Zijin Mining, are 1.28 million tons of copper and 81 tons of gold, it said. The project is designed to process 3.3 million tons of ore a year.

Zijin Mining said the project is expected to produce 50,000 tons of copper and three tons of gold in 2021.

The news comes amid an increasingly tight copper market, according to Goldman Sachs. A significant shortage of the metal is expected in the fourth quarter and "global visible copper stocks could reach all-time lows by year-end," the investment bank said in a note.

It expects copper prices to hit its end-year target of $10,500 a ton, it added. The three-month LME copper contract was last 0.5% higher at $10,035 a ton.

Write to Yongchang Chin at yongchang.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-21 0004ET

