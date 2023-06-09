Advanced search
    2899   CNE100000502

ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(2899)
2023-06-09
11.62 HKD   +1.04%
07:05aZijin Mining : Water Supply Project Funded by Zijin's South African Subsidiary Benefits 10,000 Community Members
PU
02:52aZijin Mining : Kamoa-Kakula Achieves Record Copper Production of 35,856 tonnes in May
PU
06/07Dknews : Kazakhstan and China: Strategic Cooperation in the Mining and Metallurgical Industry
PU
Zijin Mining : Water Supply Project Funded by Zijin's South African Subsidiary Benefits 10,000 Community Members

06/09/2023 | 07:05am EDT
On May 25, Nkwe Platinum, Zijin Mining's subsidiary in South Africa, handed over a newly completed water supply project to local municipal authorities. Nearly 10,000 residents from four surrounding communities of Nkwe no longer have to fetch water from wells.

The project was part of Nkwe Platinum's Social and Labor Plan, which was initiated in May, 2021. With an investment of R12 million (RMB4.4 million), a total of 31 wells were either built or upgraded, and were supported by the installation of 52 water tanks and water supply pipes.

The project supports nearly 10,000 residents within the four communities by providing 320,000 liters of clean water per day. It also created 72 job opportunities for members of these communities.

Maleke Mokganyetji, executive mayor of the Sekhukhune District Municipality, praised Zijin Mining for its commitment to development for all and its efforts to forge a shared future with its host communities.

She said: "It is not uncommon for the government and the businesspeople to fight over the implementation of the Social Labor Plans. But today we have gathered here because Nkwe Platinum Limited have, out of their own volition, initiated water projects to supply water to our own communities in line with their vision of Mining for a Better Society".

"Nkwe's project is indeed a silver lining that will propel other mines to implement their social labor plans for the benefit of our communities," she commented.


Translator:Vivian Jian Reviser: Li Yuanxing Editor-in-Chief: Wang Jie

Disclaimer

Zijin Mining Group Company Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 11:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
