Zijin Mining : Water Supply Project Funded by Zijin's South African Subsidiary Benefits 10,000 Community Members

On May 25, Nkwe Platinum, Zijin Mining's subsidiary in South Africa, handed over a newly completed water supply project to local municipal authorities. Nearly 10,000 residents from four surrounding communities of Nkwe no longer have to fetch water from wells.

The project was part of Nkwe Platinum's Social and Labor Plan, which was initiated in May, 2021. With an investment of R12 million (RMB4.4 million), a total of 31 wells were either built or upgraded, and were supported by the installation of 52 water tanks and water supply pipes.

The project supports nearly 10,000 residents within the four communities by providing 320,000 liters of clean water per day. It also created 72 job opportunities for members of these communities.

Maleke Mokganyetji, executive mayor of the Sekhukhune District Municipality, praised Zijin Mining for its commitment to development for all and its efforts to forge a shared future with its host communities.

She said: "It is not uncommon for the government and the businesspeople to fight over the implementation of the Social Labor Plans. But today we have gathered here because Nkwe Platinum Limited have, out of their own volition, initiated water projects to supply water to our own communities in line with their vision of Mining for a Better Society".

"Nkwe's project is indeed a silver lining that will propel other mines to implement their social labor plans for the benefit of our communities," she commented.



