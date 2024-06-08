Zijin Mining Group and Barrick Gold Corporation announced a joint decision to contribute $1 million in humanitarian aid to assist with relief and reconstruction efforts following the major landslide in the Muliataka region of Enga Province on May 24.

The Papua New Guinea government reported that the landslide, which occurred in the early hours of May 24, resulted in a significant humanitarian disaster. Initial estimates suggest that the death toll may exceed 600. The landslide also damaged the critical Highlands Highway, hampering initial rescue efforts.

In response, New Porgera Limited (NPL), the operator of the Porgera Gold Mine, promptly mobilized to assist with rescue operations. NPL provided an excavator, a bulldozer, and a truck from the mine to help the government clear a makeshift road, contributing to the vital relief efforts. Additionally, five NPL employees actively participated in the relief center, assisting with logistics, inventory, community relations, and media.

To date, NPL has delivered two batches of relief supplies to the affected area, including cash, food, medical supplies, and tarpaulins for temporary shelter. It also sourced eight shipping containers to store relief supplies. NPL will continue to work closely with the Enga provincial government to distribute aid to the valley communities, which rely on the now-impassable Highlands Highway for supplies.

The Porgera Gold Mine, one of Papua New Guinea's largest gold projects, is wholly owned by New Porgera Limited. The company is 51% owned by the Papua New Guinea government, local landowners, and the Enga provincial government, with Zijin Mining and Barrick Gold each holding a 24.5% interest. Sinceresuming operations in December 2023, the mine has operated with high efficiency, showing rapid improvements in mineral processing and heap leach recoveries, consistently exceeding production expectations. As the restart progresses, production capacity is expected to continue increasing.