Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Zijin Mining Group Company Limited    2899   CNE100000502

ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(2899)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zijin Mining : Announcement on Estimated Increase in Operating Results for the First Quarter of 2021

03/24/2021 | 07:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement on Estimated Increase in Operating Results for the First Quarter of 2021

The major financial data for the first quarter of 2021 contained in this announcement are preliminary accounting data and are unaudited. Specific data to be disclosed by the Company in its first quarterly report 2021 shall prevail. Investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.

Important notes:

It is preliminarily estimated that the Company realised net profit attributable to owners of the listed company ranging from RMB2.3 billion to RMB2.5 billion for the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of between 121.15% to 140.38% compared with the same period last year.

I. Details of estimated operating results for the reporting period

(1) Reporting period of the estimated operating results

From 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021.

(2) Details of estimated operating results

Based on the preliminary estimation by the Company's Finance Department, it is estimated that the Company realised net profit attributable to owners of the listed company ranging from RMB2.3 billion to RMB2.5 billion for the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of between 121.15% to 140.38% compared with the same period last year.

(3) The estimated operating results of the Company have not been audited by certified public accountant.

II. Operating results for the same period last year

  • (1) Net profit attributable to owners of the listed company: RMB1.04 billion.

(2)Earnings per share: RMB0.041.

III. Main reasons affecting the changes of operating results during the reporting period

During the reporting period, the Company strived to overcome the impact of the pandemic in overseas countries and effect of the Chinese New Year holiday, fully captured market opportunities and actively organised production. As a result, both of the production volumes and selling prices of mine-produced products increased year-on-year.

IV. Risk warning

There is no material uncertainty in respect of the Company which may affect the accuracy of the content in this estimated operating results announcement.

V. Other matters

The above estimated figures are only preliminary accounting data. Specific and accurate financial data to be formally disclosed by the Company in its first quarterly report 2021 shall prevail. Investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.

This announcement is written in both Chinese and English. In the case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail over its English version.

Investors and shareholders are advised by the board of directors to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

24 March 2021, Fujian, the PRC

*The Company's English name is for identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Zijin Mining Group Company Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 11:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
07:19aZIJIN MINING  : Announcement on Estimated Increase in Operating Results for the ..
PU
03/21ZIJIN MINING  : Reports Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020
AQ
03/21China's January-February Raw Coal Output Surges 25%
MT
03/21Zijin Mining's Profit, Revenue Jump in 2020 as Gold, Metal Prices Surge
MT
03/21ZIJIN MINING  : Net Profit Climbed 52% in 2020 as Production, Sales Rose
DJ
03/19ZIJIN MINING  : Announcement in relation to Amendments to the Articles of Associ..
PU
03/15ZIJIN MINING  : Announcement in relation to Holding of 2020 Annual Results Brief..
PU
03/04SHANDONG GOLD MINING  : Hostility to Beijing drives Chinese gold diggers into ne..
RE
03/03MARKET CHATTER : New Coal Mine in China's Shaanxi Province Wins Safety Nod
MT
03/03China to Limit Annual Coal Output by 2025 Amid Years-Long Overcapacity
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 197 B 30 202 M 30 202 M
Net income 2021 11 595 M 1 779 M 1 779 M
Net Debt 2021 43 015 M 6 598 M 6 598 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 2,78%
Capitalization 248 B 38 111 M 38 095 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 36 860
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zijin Mining Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 10,96 CNY
Last Close Price 8,44 CNY
Spread / Highest target 88,7%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lai Chang Zou President & Executive Director
Shui Qing Lin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jing He Chen Chairman
Kai Xi Jiang Chief Scientist & Engineer
Guang Zhu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED14.58%42 089
NEWMONT CORPORATION0.38%49 155
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-12.21%36 138
POLYUS-6.75%25 849
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-2.83%23 024
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-9.91%17 631
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ