    2899   CNE100000502

ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(2899)
Zijin Mining : Proxy Form for H Shares Shareholders for the Annual General Meeting

04/28/2021 | 05:25am EDT
Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.*

紫 金礦業集團 股份有限公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2899)

Proxy Form for H Shares Shareholders for the Annual General Meeting

I/We (note 1) of

am/are the registered holder(s) of (note 2)

shares H Shares ("Shares") in Zijin Mining

Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT (note 3)

of

if he/she could not attend, then appoint (note 3)

of

if he/she could not attend, then appoint the Chairman of the annual general meeting for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "AGM") as my/our proxy(ies)

of (note 4)Shares of the Company to attend the AGM to be held at the conference room at 21/F., Zijin

Headquarters, No. 1 Zijin Road, Shanghang County, Longyan City, Fujian Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 9 a.m. on 28 May 2021 (Friday) or at any adjourned meetings thereof, and to exercise the right of voting at such meeting in respect of the resolutions as hereunder indicated, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy(ies) think(s) fit.

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

For

Against

Abstain

(note 5)

(note 5)

(note 5)

1.

to consider and approve the proposal in relation to amendments to the articles of association of the

Company (details set out in Appendix A);

2.

to consider and approve the proposal in relation to a general mandate to issue debt financing instruments

(details set out in Appendix B);

to consider and approve the proposal to the shareholders' general meeting in relation to grant of a

3.

general mandate to the Board of Directors to issue A Shares and/or H Shares of the Company (details

set out in Appendix C);

4.

to consider and approve the proposal in relation to the arrangement of guarantees to the Company's

subsidiaries, associates and other party for the year 2021 (details set out in Appendix D);

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

5.

to consider and approve the Report of the Board of Directors of the Company for 2020;

6.

to consider and approve the Report of the Independent Directors of the Company for 2020;

7.

to consider and approve the Report of the Supervisory Committee of the Company for 2020;

8.

to consider and approve the Company's financial report for the year ended 31 December 2020;

9.

to consider and approve the Company's 2020 annual report and its summary report;

10.

to consider and approve the profit distribution proposal of the Company for the year ended 31 December

2020 (details set out in Appendix E);

to consider and approve the calculation and distribution proposal for the remuneration of the Executive

11.

Directors and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the seventh term of the Company for the year

ended 31 December 2020 (details set out in Appendix F);

to consider and approve the reappointment of Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP as the Company's auditor

12.

for the year ended 31 December 2021, and to authorise the chairman of the Board of Directors, president

and financial controller to determine the remuneration; and

13.

to consider and approve the proposal in relation to purchase of liability insurance for the Company and

its Directors, Supervisors and senior management (details set out in Appendix G).

Dated:

Signature(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK LETTERS.
  2. Please insert the number of Shares (i) registered in your name(s) and (ii) those related to this proxy form.
  3. Please insert the full name and address of the person to be appointed as proxy. If you do not insert the name and address of the person to be appointed as your proxy in the space provided, the Chairman of the AGM will be your proxy.
  4. Please insert clearly the number of Shares of the Company registered in your name(s) which the appointed proxy can exercise the voting right in the AGM. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to be related to all the Shares of the Company registered in your name(s).
  5. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN TO VOTE IN ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAIN". Blank votes or abstentions shall not be counted as number of voting rights in calculating the votes for the resolutions. If no such indication is given, the proxy will be entitled to cast your vote at his discretion.
  6. This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a legal person or body corporate, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of a director of the legal person or body corporate or proxy duly authorised in writing.
  7. To be valid, this proxy form (or if it is signed by attorney duly authorised in writing, then together with such power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney or authority) must be deposited not later than 24 hours before the specified time for holding the meeting (i.e. not later than 9 a.m. on Thursday, 27 May 2021, Hong Kong time), in respect of H Shares, at the Company's Registrar of H Shares - Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
  8. Completion and delivery of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM if you so wish.
  • The English name of the Company is for identification purpose only

Should there be any discrepancy, the Chinese text of this proxy form shall prevail over its English text.

Disclaimer

Zijin Mining Group Company Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 211 B 32 599 M 32 599 M
Net income 2021 12 715 M 1 960 M 1 960 M
Net Debt 2021 49 752 M 7 670 M 7 670 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 278 B 42 899 M 42 878 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 36 860
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zijin Mining Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,17 CNY
Last Close Price 9,64 CNY
Spread / Highest target 56,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lai Chang Zou President & Executive Director
Shui Qing Lin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jing He Chen Chairman
Kai Xi Jiang Chief Scientist & Engineer
Guang Zhu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED31.44%42 899
NEWMONT CORPORATION7.21%51 539
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-7.62%39 368
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION9.09%27 066
POLYUS-3.61%26 323
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-2.99%19 037
