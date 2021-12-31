Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. ZIL Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZIL   PK0033501013

ZIL LIMITED

(ZIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZIL : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2021-12-31

03/29/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZIL Limited has established itself as a leading "Personal Care and Hygiene Company" of Pakistan with its brands Capri, HYPro, Opal, Lily and Beauty Drop. ZIL Limited is constantly working towards improving quality and standards of its products while introducing innovative variants in the market according to the changing needs and preferences of Pakistani women. The resilience, agility, commitment and strategic vision ensued in our ZIL team has enabled us to grow and prosper in this dynamic market environment.

About Us

Activity Calendar 2021

Highlights of Activity Calendar 2021.

Contents

Company Information Our Mission

04

06

Our Vision Core Values Code of Conduct

06

07

08

Corporate Social Responsibility & Corporate Memberships Directors' Pro le

11

13

Board and Management Committees ZIL Brands

18

19

Chairman's Review Report Directors' Report

25

27

Meetings of the Board of Directors Vertical Analysis

33

44

Horizontal Analysis Ratios of Last Six Years Graphical Presentation Statement of Value Addition Pattern of Shareholding Categories of Shareholders Key Shareholding

46

48

50

52

53

54

Statement of Compliance with Listed Companies

(Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019

Independent Auditor's Review Report

To the Members on Statement of Compliance contained in Listed

Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019

Independent Auditor's Report to the Members

Financials Statements

Notice of Annual General Meeting Important Information for Shareholders Form of Proxy

03

59 64 116 119

55

56

58

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ZIL Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 06:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZIL LIMITED
2021ZIL Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
2021Zil Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021ZIL Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021ZIL Limited Proposes Final Cash Dividend for the Financial Year 2020
CI
2021Zil Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2021ZIL Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2020Zil Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
CI
2020Zil Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
CI
2020ZIL : Credit of Final Cash Dividend of ZIL Limited
AQ
2020ZIL : Transaction of 3,000 shares of ZIL Limited
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 443 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net income 2020 13,3 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net cash 2020 22,9 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
P/E ratio 2020 51,2x
Yield 2020 1,13%
Capitalization 416 M 2,29 M 2,29 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 170
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart ZIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ZIL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Saad Amanullah Khan Independent Non-Executive Director
Muhammad Salman Hussain Chawala Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIL LIMITED-22.86%2
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-5.93%366 344
UNILEVER PLC-13.13%114 396
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-25.01%98 594
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-11.66%62 860
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-16.36%60 197