SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent, and finance homes, announced today Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Hofmann will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 6 at 1:20 p.m Pacific time.

A live audio webcast and replay of Hofmann's fireside chat will be available through the "Events & Presentations" section of Zillow Group's Investor Relations website: http://investors.zillowgroup.com .

