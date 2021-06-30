Zillow Group Chief People Officer Dan Spaulding speaks to Recode about flexible work: ‘Many people don't want to work unless it's from home'

Zillow Group's Dan Spaulding was interviewed by Rani Molla from Recode about the (50%) increase in applicants Zillow saw since announcing a permanent shift to flexible work and how the Company is reimagining workspaces for intentional collaboration. Read the full story here.

