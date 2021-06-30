Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zillow Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZG   US98954M1018

ZILLOW GROUP, INC.

(ZG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zillow Group Chief People Officer Dan Spaulding speaks to Recode about flexible work: ‘Many people don't want to work unless it's from home'

06/30/2021 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Zillow Group Chief People Officer Dan Spaulding speaks to Recode about flexible work: 'Many people don't want to work unless it's from home'
June 30th, 2021 in Zillow Group news

Zillow Group's Dan Spaulding was interviewed by Rani Molla from Recode about the (50%) increase in applicants Zillow saw since announcing a permanent shift to flexible work and how the Company is reimagining workspaces for intentional collaboration. Read the full story here.

Disclaimer

Zillow Group Inc. published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 15:02:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZILLOW GROUP, INC.
11:03aZILLOW GROUP CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER DA : ‘Many people don't want to work unl..
PU
06/29U.S. home prices rose in April at fastest pace in 15 years - S&P/Case-Shiller
RE
06/29APPLIED ENERGETICS  : U.S. home prices rose in April at fastest pace in 15 years..
RE
06/25Instant House Purchasing Activity Ramps up in First Quarter Amid Elevated Dem..
MT
06/25ZILLOW GROUP CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER, D : ‘Do chance meetings at the office b..
PU
06/24ZILLOW  : Affordability and More Space Are Strong Draws for Canadian Home Shoppe..
AQ
06/23ZILLOW  : “There's never been a better time” to refinance your home
PU
06/22ZILLOW  : Seller Strategies Report
PU
06/22Record-high U.S. house prices, tight supply weigh on sales
RE
06/21ZILLOW  : “This is a business of human connection.” How Zillow's tec..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 512 M - -
Net income 2021 19,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 926 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 896x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30 789 M 30 789 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,24x
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 5 868
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart ZILLOW GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zillow Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZILLOW GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 124,59 $
Average target price 176,11 $
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard N. Barton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Daimler President
Allen W. Parker Chief Financial Officer
Lloyd D. Frink Executive Chairman
David A. Beitel Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-10.22%29 398
KE HOLDINGS INC.-21.71%61 534
CBRE GROUP, INC.37.10%28 696
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED7.49%12 787
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED69.00%10 816
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED33.69%10 481