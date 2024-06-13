June 13, 2024- Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today provided an update on the Company's repurchase program:

Quarter to date through June 13, 2024, Zillow Group has purchased $380 million of the Company's outstanding capital, consisting of $88 million aggregate principal amount of the Company's convertible senior notes due in 2025 and $292 million of shares at a weighted average price of $42.34 per share for a total of 7 million shares.

"We are focused on execution and excited about the opportunities in front of Zillow to drive profitable growth over time," said Zillow Group co-founder and CEO Rich Barton. "We believe this is an opportunistic time to leverage our strong cash position to drive value as we support growth and return capital to our shareholders."

Since the fourth quarter of 2021, Zillow Group has repurchased a total of approximately $2 billion of stock at a weighted average price of $45.10 per share, for a total of 44 million shares and $146 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes. Zillow Group has $381 million remaining under its repurchase authorization as of June 13, 2024. As part of its repurchase program, Zillow Group evaluates factors such as historical and projected performance, cash position, global economic conditions, and stock market prices in determining capital allocation for securities repurchases. The timing, method, price and volume of repurchases are at Zillow Group's discretion and may involve various transaction approaches, including entering into a 10b5-1 program. There is no obligation to repurchase a specific number of securities, and the program is subject to modification, suspension or termination.

