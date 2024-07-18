Zillow was an early innovator in agent profiles, understanding the value of displaying reviews and information for buyers, sellers and agents alike. Now, as we continue to elevate home buying and selling, we've updated our find an agent search tool and agent profile pages with a fresh look, new content and metrics.

A good digital first impression is key to winning business. Nearly all buyers and sellers work with a real estate agent, and most hire the first agent they contact, according to Zillow research. Strong sales history, recent sales, and online reviews and ratings also factor into buyer and seller decisions when choosing to work with an agent. This information and more is now available in Zillow's updated agent profiles.

Making a winning first impression

A Zillow agent profile is an agent's opportunity to create a winning first impression on the more than 200 million monthly unique users on Zillow. It's a key tool that agents can use to set themselves apart, build their brand and establish local expertise. Zillow's agent profiles have gotten a major design upgrade, and include new content and metrics to help agents show their personality and show off their expertise.

What's new for agents?

Prominently displayed video; popular social media links; richer metrics, such as price range; additional options for personalizing their page; and more give agents new ways to enhance their brand presence and stand out to buyers and sellers on Zillow.

Zillow has long served shoppers who want to connect with a local agent. Now, our find an agent search tool is also a way for sellers to start their journey on Zillow and to find the right agent, faster. The improved agent search experience includes detailed agent information in search results, advanced filtering, and a modernized look and feel. More features will continue to roll out through the rest of the year.

With these updates, Zillow is building on its history of investing in tools that help all agents differentiate themselves and grow their brand. Agent profiles on Zillow are available to all agents, not just Zillow Premier Agent partners, for free. Agents can keep their profile page up to date to make sure their accomplishments shine and to help shoppers and sellers get to know them.

Great search experiences for all

This refresh of Zillow's agent tools is one of several new features we are offering to provide the best experiences on our site for agents and consumers.

Zillow also launched a major update to the look and feel of for-sale property listings on our site, improving home shoppers' experience with a more intuitive and simplified layout. The new look for the find an agent search tool and agent profiles build on these improvements to create a consistent, seamless design across our users' search experiences.

Zillow Showcase positions agents to be the sought-after listing agent in their market. This unmatched listing marketing experience has been proven to help real estate agents win more listings and sell their clients' homes faster and for more.¹

positions agents to be the sought-after listing agent in their market. This unmatched listing marketing experience has been to help real estate agents win more listings and sell their clients' homes faster and for more.¹ Personalization and filtering , together with Zillow's AI-powered natural language search , help shoppers easily find what they're looking for so they can confidently navigate the market. Digitally weeding out properties that won't work and touring only the properties that are the best fit save shoppers, sellers and their agents time, too.

¹All claims are based on the data available here.