  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Zillow Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ZG   US98954M1018

ZILLOW GROUP, INC.

(ZG)
  Report
Zillow raises revenue forecast for homes business; to buy back shares worth $750 mln

12/02/2021 | 05:39pm EST
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Zillow Group Inc on Thursday raised its revenue forecast for the unit that manages the business of buying and selling homes after the online real-estate firm said it had made "significant progress" in winding down inventory.

The company, which operates popular home valuation tool Zestimates, said it now expects fourth-quarter revenue in its homes segment of $2.3 billion to $2.9 billion, compared with its prior estimate range of $1.7 billion to $2.1 billion.

Shares of the company, which also authorized a $750 million share buyback plan, were up 6% after the bell.

They have fallen over 37% since the company announced its exit from the home-flipping business "Zillow Offers" early in November, citing home price volatility.

"(We) recognize that no longer operating Zillow Offers will allow us to have a more capital-efficient balance sheet and business moving forward," Zillow Chief Executive Rich Barton said in a statement.

Under Zillow Offers, the company used to buy homes from owners, refurbish them and sell them later.

Zillow has now either sold, is under contract to sell or has agreed on sale terms for more than 50% of the homes it had expected to re-sell. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 720 M - -
Net income 2021 -614 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 556 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 463 M 13 463 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 7 999
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ZILLOW GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zillow Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZILLOW GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 52,38 $
Average target price 89,29 $
Spread / Average Target 70,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard N. Barton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Daimler President
Allen W. Parker Chief Financial Officer
Lloyd D. Frink Executive Chairman
David A. Beitel Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-61.47%13 463
CBRE GROUP, INC.51.50%31 165
KE HOLDINGS INC.-67.76%23 627
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED58.33%11 569
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION40.80%8 449
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.52.32%5 956