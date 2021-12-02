Zillow raises revenue forecast for homes business; to buy back shares worth $750 mln

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Zillow Group Inc on Thursday raised
its revenue forecast for the unit that manages the business of
buying and selling homes after the online real-estate firm said
it had made "significant progress" in winding down inventory.
The company, which operates popular home valuation tool
Zestimates, said it now expects fourth-quarter revenue in its
homes segment of $2.3 billion to $2.9 billion, compared with its
prior estimate range of $1.7 billion to $2.1 billion.
Shares of the company, which also authorized a $750 million
share buyback plan, were up 6% after the bell.
They have fallen over 37% since the company announced its
exit from the home-flipping business "Zillow Offers" early in
November, citing home price volatility.
"(We) recognize that no longer operating Zillow Offers will
allow us to have a more capital-efficient balance sheet and
business moving forward," Zillow Chief Executive Rich Barton
said in a statement.
Under Zillow Offers, the company used to buy homes from
owners, refurbish them and sell them later.
Zillow has now either sold, is under contract to sell or has
agreed on sale terms for more than 50% of the homes it had
expected to re-sell.
(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)