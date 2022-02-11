Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Zillow Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ZG   US98954M1018

ZILLOW GROUP, INC.

(ZG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zillow shares surge as strong home segment boosts revenue

02/11/2022 | 08:24am EST
FILE PHOTO - U.S. Supreme Court is asked to preserve CDC's residential eviction moratorium

(Reuters) - Shares of Zillow Group Inc rose 13% premarket on Friday after the online real estate firm's fourth-quarter revenue handily beat estimates on a strong performance in its home segment.

The segment, which helps customers list their properties for sale, marked an 11-fold rise in revenue as Zillow managed to sell inventory faster and at better prices despite setbacks from the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The results hint at a turn in Zillow's fortunes. Its shares had slumped nearly 50% in November, when unpredictable home prices forced it to announce a surprise exit from its business of flipping houses, a venture that was expected to disrupt the real estate market.

On Friday, Zillow posted quarterly revenue of $3.88 billion, compared with $789 million a year earlier and far higher than analysts' estimate of $2.98 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Several brokerages raised their price targets for the company on Friday, encouraged by its transformation to move towards a "housing super app". The Seattle-based company's new app aims to integrate the currently fragmented process of buying or selling a house.

"Zillow economists seem more optimistic than the consensus industry forecast, but also management is using a more cautious view in its outlook," brokerage Wedbush said in a note.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 524 M - -
Net income 2021 -651 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 369 M 12 369 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 7 999
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ZILLOW GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zillow Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZILLOW GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 47,86 $
Average target price 77,24 $
Spread / Average Target 61,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard N. Barton Director
Susan Daimler President
Allen W. Parker Chief Financial Officer
Lloyd D. Frink Executive Chairman
David A. Beitel Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-23.08%12 369
CBRE GROUP, INC.-3.96%34 179
KE HOLDINGS INC.11.83%26 795
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-2.64%12 988
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-19.65%6 937
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.4.20%6 832