Seasonal cooling, cost strains bring housing market closer to 'normal'
Lower mortgage rates bring monthly costs down, but the housing market is still reeling from affordability problems
- The share of homes sold above list price fell to 28%, the lowest rate since June 2020.
- Monthly mortgage costs have fallen more than $100 from peak as rates have relaxed, but are still nearly double what they were in 2019.
- It takes about 30 days to sell a home, compared to six in April 2022 and 43 in 2019.
SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The housing market continued its return back to earth in December as affordability challenges kept demand in check, the latest Zillow® data shows. Falling mortgage rates lowered costs slightly, and a number of key indicators inched closer to seasonal norms during what is typically the slowest time of year.
Buyers should appreciate that list prices are once again roughly indicative of the sale price and even slightly aspirational on the part of sellers. Just over a quarter (28%) of homes nationwide sold above their first list price in November (the most recent data).
That's the lowest portion since June 2020, when the housing market was just getting over the initial shock of COVID-19 and starting to heat up, but it's still higher than the 21% sold above list price in November 2019. Metros with the highest share of homes selling above list price are relatively affordable: Buffalo (63%), Hartford (57%) and Milwaukee (48%).
"The housing market ended 2022 in a deep freeze, but there are some green shoots pushing up," said Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow. "The recent thaw in mortgage rates has begun to attract some renewed interest from buyers, and home sales are climbing again compared to last year. If rates continue to march down this spring and sellers return in seasonal force, the housing market just might get to have a normal — maybe even boring — year."
Typical time on market — how long a listing waits before going pending — is now up to 30 days. It's a far less frenzied environment than last December's 13 days till pending and the low of just six days that was seen in the past two springs, but still considerably faster than the 43 days to pending before the pandemic, in December 2019.
Homes in Western metros that were white hot in 2021 are now taking the longest to sell: 68 days in Austin, 57 days in Las Vegas and 55 days in Phoenix. Meanwhile, the fastest-moving markets are more affordable; Hartford, Cincinnati, Kansas City and Columbus all saw median listings go pending in two weeks or less.
Monthly mortgage costs are now just under $1,800 for a typically valued home after a 20% down payment, a decline of more than $100 from the peak in October. But payments are still 62% higher than last December and are $875 higher than in December 2019. These affordability challenges are dragging demand down from the lofty heights seen earlier in the pandemic. Sales in November measured by Zillow's nowcast were down 33% year over year and 16% compared to 2019.
Total inventory is declining roughly in line with pre-pandemic seasonal norms and is gaining ground over last year, rising from a 26% annual deficit in January 2022 to now standing at 16% above the previous year.
But the recovery of inventory is being driven by falling sales, not the addition of new listings. Still high yet falling mortgage rates may be convincing current homeowners to hold on to their property until the spring selling season. December is usually the slowest time of year for sellers to list, but new additions in December were significantly lower than in 2019, and new for-sale listing levels have lost ground to the previous year for eight consecutive months.
Typical rents nationwide slid for three straight months to close out 2022, but at $1,981, they are still up 7.4% year over year.
Zillow will roll out a new Zillow Home Value Index, based on the more accurate neural Zestimate® model, in next month's report.
Metropolitan
Area*
December
Zillow
Home
Value
Index
(ZHVI)
(Raw)
Monthly
Mortgage
Cost (at
20%
Down)
Monthly
Mortgage
Cost
Change,
Year over
Year (YoY)
Monthly
Mortgage
Cost
Change,
Month
over
Month
Total
Inventory
Change,
YoY
Median
Days on
Market
Change,
YoY
Zillow
Observed
Rent
Index
(ZORI)
United States
$356,819
$1,795
62.5 %
-0.7 %
15.9 %
17
$1,981
New York, NY
$619,155
$3,105
58.4 %
-0.5 %
-8.7 %
4
$3,062
Los Angeles,
CA
$893,468
$4,512
52.4 %
-1.0 %
22.9 %
21
$2,917
Chicago, IL
$307,549
$1,552
57.8 %
-0.8 %
-12.5 %
12
$1,839
Dallas–Fort
Worth, TX
$382,179
$1,944
66.9 %
-1.1 %
11.9 %
13
$1,802
Philadelphia,
PA
$344,532
$1,724
60.9 %
-0.1 %
-5.3 %
7
$1,777
Houston, TX
$311,338
$1,573
64.4 %
-0.8 %
23.0 %
22
$1,654
Washington,
DC
$551,067
$2,770
55.0 %
-0.5 %
-0.4 %
17
$2,198
Miami–Fort
Lauderdale,
FL
$476,860
$2,391
79.9 %
-0.4 %
22.7 %
17
$2,771
Atlanta, GA
$380,619
$1,916
65.6 %
-0.8 %
21.3 %
26
$1,953
Boston, MA
$642,106
$3,230
56.2 %
-0.9 %
8.3 %
10
$2,874
San
Francisco, CA
$1,348,952
$6,832
47.2 %
-1.5 %
19.6 %
25
$3,100
Detroit, MI
$238,838
$1,198
57.0 %
-0.5 %
13.8 %
13
$1,421
Riverside, CA
$570,580
$2,888
58.1 %
-1.0 %
39.7 %
29
$2,514
Phoenix, AZ
$437,703
$2,225
53.1 %
-1.5 %
40.4 %
40
$1,882
Seattle, WA
$725,882
$3,761
54.4 %
-2.1 %
75.5 %
35
$2,166
Minneapolis–
St. Paul, MN
$370,054
$1,862
53.8 %
-0.7 %
5.9 %
18
$1,614
San Diego, CA
$865,499
$4,392
55.5 %
-1.4 %
32.9 %
23
$2,991
St. Louis, MO
$245,958
$1,236
60.2 %
-0.4 %
2.4 %
9
$1,291
Tampa, FL
$387,110
$1,951
75.4 %
-0.8 %
57.0 %
24
$2,093
Baltimore,
MD
$378,283
$1,903
57.2 %
-0.5 %
-6.5 %
10
$1,764
Denver, CO
$614,979
$3,107
56.2 %
-1.1 %
61.0 %
31
$1,970
Pittsburgh,
PA
$209,325
$1,050
51.5 %
-0.5 %
3.0 %
9
$1,328
Portland, OR
$556,622
$2,816
53.3 %
-1.1 %
29.0 %
32
$1,875
Charlotte, NC
$384,179
$1,936
69.0 %
-0.8 %
5.3 %
20
$1,781
Sacramento,
CA
$582,243
$2,950
51.4 %
-1.3 %
33.2 %
25
$2,264
San Antonio,
TX
$336,791
$1,703
63.6 %
-1.0 %
47.8 %
29
$1,481
Orlando, FL
$398,331
$2,008
74.4 %
-0.8 %
37.8 %
23
$1,996
Cincinnati,
OH
$267,706
$1,338
62.0 %
-0.2 %
-7.8 %
5
$1,516
Cleveland,
OH
$219,740
$1,101
60.8 %
-0.4 %
0.2 %
9
$1,331
Kansas City,
MO
$293,088
$1,469
61.9 %
-0.1 %
10.0 %
9
$1,356
Las Vegas, NV
$418,083
$2,101
57.2 %
-1.6 %
59.0 %
47
$1,800
Columbus,
OH
$304,421
$1,522
62.4 %
-0.6 %
14.1 %
9
$1,409
Indianapolis,
IN
$273,939
$1,378
65.0 %
-0.6 %
26.6 %
15
$1,443
San Jose, CA
$1,521,049
$7,724
50.9 %
-2.0 %
-11.0 %
6
$3,216
Austin, TX
$531,197
$2,700
47.2 %
-1.9 %
53.7 %
46
$1,869
Virginia
Beach, VA
$336,585
$1,687
61.2 %
-0.4 %
-9.4 %
7
$1,629
Nashville, TN
$446,141
$2,254
68.4 %
-1.2 %
69.0 %
33
$1,856
Providence,
RI
$446,479
$2,250
58.1 %
-0.8 %
-6.9 %
8
$1,899
Milwaukee,
WI
$275,271
$1,371
60.0 %
0.2 %
-34.4 %
0
$1,194
Jacksonville,
FL
$374,244
$1,884
72.7 %
-0.9 %
56.9 %
34
$1,757
Memphis, TN
$237,529
$1,192
65.0 %
-0.5 %
15.7 %
17
$1,481
Oklahoma
City, OK
$226,242
$1,132
65.4 %
-0.1 %
22.5 %
14
$1,306
Louisville, KY
$245,203
$1,231
59.9 %
-0.4 %
0.6 %
10
$1,281
Hartford, CT
$326,038
$1,628
62.1 %
0.1 %
-20.4 %
3
$1,667
Richmond,
VA
$347,267
$1,739
62.7 %
-0.4 %
7.9 %
9
$1,548
New Orleans,
LA
$266,726
$1,343
56.1 %
-0.8 %
52.1 %
28
$1,525
Buffalo, NY
$247,238
$1,234
59.7 %
-0.1 %
4.9 %
8
$1,218
Raleigh, NC
$433,424
$2,205
62.7 %
-1.9 %
46.0 %
$1,744
Birmingham,
AL
$252,018
$1,259
62.1 %
-0.3 %
29.0 %
18
$1,293
Salt Lake City,
UT
$569,969
$2,901
53.5 %
-1.5 %
90.8 %
34
$1,751
*Table ordered by market size
