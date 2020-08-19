Zillow : New Construction Launches Builder Ratings and Reviews

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow today announced the availability of Builder Ratings and Reviews. This rich, buyer-generated content will be displayed on builder profiles, community pages and paid new construction listings on Zillow. New homeowners will be surveyed at move-in and asked to rate their overall experience, the quality of their home, builder responsiveness, the confidence they have in a builder and whether or not they would recommend that builder to other home buyers.

The new feature addresses a common desire among new construction home shoppers interested in learning more about the company building their home. According to the Zillow Consumer Housing Trends Report, 76% of new construction buyers say that reputation is very or extremely important1.

"Zillow was founded on the core value of 'turning on the lights,' arming consumers with the information they need to make what will likely be the biggest purchase decision of their life," said Lucy Wohltman, Vice President of Zillow New Construction. "Builder Ratings and Reviews provides our customers with the confidence to pursue the home of their dreams, and gives our partners the tools they need to manage their reputation."

The new feature is free to builders already partnering with Zillow through its Promoted Communities listing product, and provides builders the opportunity to enhance their reputation, and influence customer decisions during a critical time in the home shopping journey.

"The feedback we collect from our new buyer surveys provides us with insightful data, helping us work toward delivering the best possible homebuyer experience," said Ashely Hoyt Director of Market and Consumer Research at Stanley Martin Homes. "Through our partnership with Zillow, we are able to promote our brand to a broader homebuyer audience and show our commitment to quality and service."

The Builder Ratings and Reviews program will be facilitated by Avid Ratings, who already work with more than 25% of the top home builders in the U.S. and Canada. While Builder Reviews and Ratings cannot be edited or deleted, builders are encouraged to respond publicly to any reviews and those responses are displayed directly below a corresponding review on Zillow. All reviews are verified and closely monitored by Avid for inappropriate and discriminatory content.

"We are always looking for better ways to help our customers improve homebuyer loyalty and increase company profitability. The Zillow partnership enables new and existing customers to increase their brand, strengthen their reputation, and increase sales by reaching millions of shoppers visiting Zillow websites each month. Surveying homeowners and displaying those reviews on Zillow is complimentary for Avid and Zillow customers," said Aaron Everson, CEO, Avid Ratings.

Page views for paid new construction listings increased dramatically during the spring and summer, with greater than 34% year-over-year growth over the last for 4 months, and were up 81% in July, as shoppers continue to show an interest in designing a new home. Builder Ratings and Reviews are available on all participating builders' paid new construction listings on Zillow.

