Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZIM   IL0065100930

ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.

(ZIM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services : Announces Signing of Operational Cooperation Agreement Amendment with the 2M Partners - Form 6-K

02/17/2022 | 08:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ZIM Announces Signing of Operational Cooperation Agreement
Amendment with the 2M Partners

HAIFA, Israel, February 17, 2022 - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that following its previous update on the extension of its operational cooperation agreement with the 2M partners, the parties have formally finalized the related documents in connection with their continued collaboration. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

As previously communicated, effective April 2, 2022, ZIM and the 2M alliance partners will operate their joint services on the Asia - US East Coast (USEC) and Asia - US Gulf Coast (USGC) trades based on a slot exchange and vessel sharing agreement. Accordingly, ZIM will now solely operate two out of the six joint Asia to USEC services (ZCP & ZSE) as well as three additional vessels on one of two joint Asia to USGC services (ZGX).

About ZIM
ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a global container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets in which it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a veteran shipping liner, with decades of experience providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services, a reputation for industry-leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

ZIM Forward Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including forward-looking statements regarding ZIM's ability to meet growing market demand and to provide reliable service to customers, as well as assessment as to the growth trend of the market. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the possibility that ZIM will not be able to meet demand from customers, the risk that the growth trend of the market will not continue or be slower than expected, and other factors detailed from time to time in ZIM's periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including ZIM's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 22, 2021. ZIM expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, or otherwise. ZIM does not make any prediction or statement about the performance of its securities.
ZIM Contacts
Media:
Avner Shats
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-8652520
shats.avner@zim.com

Investor Relations:
Elana Holzman
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-865-2300
holzman.elana@zim.com

Leon Berman
The IGB Group
212-477-8438
lberman@igbir.com

Disclaimer

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 13:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.
08:18aZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES : Announces Signing of Operational Cooperation Agreement ..
PU
02/10ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Signs $870 Million Chartering Deal for 13 Vessels
MT
02/10ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES : Announces New Chartering Agreement for Thirteen Vessels..
PU
02/10ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Announces New Chartering Agreement for Thirteen V..
CI
02/07ZIM to Present at the Stifel 2022 Transportation & Logistics Conference
PR
02/03ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES : to Enhance its Latin America Services
PU
02/02ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES : Read More of stock information
PU
02/01ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES : New ZMI Service is Extended to Serve the East Mediterra..
PU
01/28Jefferies Adjusts ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' Price Target to $100 from $80, Keep..
MT
01/27ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES : Provides Update on Operational Cooperation Agreement wi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 629 M - -
Net income 2021 4 471 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,91x
Yield 2021 23,9%
Capitalization 8 531 M 8 531 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 794
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.
Duration : Period :
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 71,94 $
Average target price 80,26 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eliyahu Glickman President & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Destriau Chief Financial Officer
Yair Seroussi Chairman
Eyal Ben-Amram Chief Information Officer & EVP
David Arbel Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.22.22%8 531
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-6.32%25 346
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA35.87%3 270
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.19.10%2 758
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED9.80%2 400
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-6.41%2 133