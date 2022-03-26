ZIM Integrated Shipping Services : Asia – Pacific North-West and Asia – East Med Service Structure Update

Haifa, Israel - March 24, 2022 - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is updating a previous announcement regarding its new Asia - Pacific North-West and Asia - East Mediterranean services.

Given the current port congestions, and to secure the highest service reliability possible, ZIM has decided to serve the trades with two separate loops:

Asia - Pacific North-West will be served by a new loop, ZIM North Pacific (ZNP) on the following rotation:

Kaohsiung - Yantian - Ningbo - Shanghai - Pusan - Vancouver - Pusan - Kaohsiung

Asia - East Mediterranean will be served by a new loop, ZIM Med Premium Service (ZMP) on the following rotation:

Pusan - Qingdao- Ningbo - Shanghai - Da Chan Bay - Port Kelang - Haifa - Ashdod - Istanbul - Yarimca - Port Kelang - Da Chan Bay - Xiamen - Pusan

Both services, due to commence in April, are solely operated by ZIM, providing significant advantages to ZIM customers, and ensuring high service levels.

About ZIM

ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a global container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets in which it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a veteran shipping liner, with decades of experience providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services, and a reputation for industry-leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, may include projections of the Company's new service capabilities and advantages, future financial results thereof, as well as its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. These statements are only predictions based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events or results. There are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: market changes in freight, bunker, charter and other rates or prices, new legislation or regulation affecting the Company's operations, new competition and changes in the competitive environment, the outcome of legal proceedings to which the Company is a party, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in its 2020 Annual Report.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

ZIM Media Contact:

Avner Shats

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

+972-4-8652520

[email protected]