Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZIM   IL0065100930

ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.

(ZIM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services : Asia – Pacific North-West and Asia – East Med Service Structure Update

03/26/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Haifa, Israel - March 24, 2022 - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is updating a previous announcement regarding its new Asia - Pacific North-West and Asia - East Mediterranean services.

Given the current port congestions, and to secure the highest service reliability possible, ZIM has decided to serve the trades with two separate loops:

Asia - Pacific North-West will be served by a new loop, ZIM North Pacific (ZNP) on the following rotation:

Kaohsiung - Yantian - Ningbo - Shanghai - Pusan - Vancouver - Pusan - Kaohsiung

Asia - East Mediterranean will be served by a new loop, ZIM Med Premium Service (ZMP) on the following rotation:

Pusan - Qingdao- Ningbo - Shanghai - Da Chan Bay - Port Kelang - Haifa - Ashdod - Istanbul - Yarimca - Port Kelang - Da Chan Bay - Xiamen - Pusan

Both services, due to commence in April, are solely operated by ZIM, providing significant advantages to ZIM customers, and ensuring high service levels.

About ZIM

ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a global container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets in which it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a veteran shipping liner, with decades of experience providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services, and a reputation for industry-leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, may include projections of the Company's new service capabilities and advantages, future financial results thereof, as well as its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. These statements are only predictions based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events or results. There are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: market changes in freight, bunker, charter and other rates or prices, new legislation or regulation affecting the Company's operations, new competition and changes in the competitive environment, the outcome of legal proceedings to which the Company is a party, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in its 2020 Annual Report.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

ZIM Media Contact:

Avner Shats
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-8652520
[email protected]

Disclaimer

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 19:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.
03:11pZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES : Asia – Pacific North-West and Asia – East M..
PU
03/23ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES : Updates on Withholding Tax Procedures on April 2022 Cas..
PU
03/22SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Higher Midday; Alibaba Rises on Share Buyback ..
MT
03/17SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Mixed Midday; GameStop, Alibaba in Focus
MT
03/17SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Down Premarket; Alibaba, Tesla Poised to Fall After So..
MT
03/16ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES : Notice and Proxy Statement, each dated March 16, 2022, ..
PU
03/16SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Higher Midday; Alibaba, GameStop in Focus
MT
03/15SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; GameStop Poised to Rise
MT
03/13ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd to Launch ZIM eCommerce Baltimore eXpress, New Spe..
CI
03/10Jefferies Adjusts ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' Price Target to $120 from $100, Kee..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 377 M - -
Net income 2022 4 410 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 545 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,87x
Yield 2022 25,7%
Capitalization 8 190 M 8 190 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 427
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.
Duration : Period :
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 68,40 $
Average target price 85,30 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eliyahu Glickman President & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Destriau Chief Financial Officer
Yair Seroussi Chairman
Eyal Ben-Amram Chief Information Officer & EVP
David Arbel Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.16.21%8 190
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-7.02%24 437
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA24.90%3 094
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.29.78%3 010
DANAOS CORPORATION37.13%2 121
COSTAMARE INC.34.55%2 103