ZIM Integrated Shipping Services : Corp Presentation

12/23/2021 | 08:07am EST
December 2021

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains or may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, may include projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business as well as its intended dividend policy. These statements are only predictions based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events or results. There are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: market changes in freight, bunker, charter and other rates or prices, new legislation or regulation affecting the Company's operations, new competition and changes in the competitive environment, the outcome of legal proceedings to which the Company is a party, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in its 2020 Annual Report.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

Use of non-IFRS financial measures

The Company presents non-IFRS measures as additional performance measures as the Company believes that it enables the comparison of operating performance between periods on a consistent basis. These measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for operating income, any other performance measures, or cash flow data, which were prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles as measures of profitability or liquidity. Please note that Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account debt service requirements, or other commitments, including capital expenditures, and therefore, does not necessarily indicate the amounts that may be available for the Company's use. In addition, Non-IFRS financial measures, as those presented by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, due to differences in the way these measures are calculated.

Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) adjusted to exclude financial expenses (income), net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization in order to reach EBITDA, and further adjusted to exclude impairment of assets, non-cash charter hire expenses, capital gains (losses) beyond the ordinary course of business and expenses related to legal contingencies.

Adjusted EBIT: net income (loss) adjusted to exclude financial expenses (income), net and income taxes, in order to reach our results from operating activities, or EBIT, and further adjusted to exclude impairment of assets, non-cash charter hire expenses, capital gains (losses) beyond the ordinary course of business and expenses related to legal contingencies.

Free cash flow: net cash generated from operating activities minus capital expenditures, net.

Total cash position: includes cash and cash equivalents and investments in bank deposits and other investment instruments.

Net debt: face value of short- and long-term debt, minus cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and other investment instruments..

Net leverage ratio: net debt (defined above) divided by Adjusted EBITDA of the last twelve-month period.

2

Our Mission

Outperform the market and lead in EBIT margin

By delivering innovative shipping to loyal customers with outstanding digital service and a personal touch

3

The New ZIM

Global-niche

Actively managing

Innovation and

Customer-centric

Focus on

strategy

capacity to optimize

digitalization

approach

ESG as

operational

"Powered by our

core value

efficiency and

Leverage Big Data,

Customers"

advance

commercial strategy

BI and AI to propel

profitability and establish growth engines

4

Differentiated Global-Niche Strategy

With Leading Presence on Select Trade Routes

TRADE EXPOSURE BY

CARRIED TEU

( JAN-SEPT 2021)

TRANSPACIFIC 41%

ZIM operates on a global scale (established operations in 100+ countries) with a strong focus on select markets where it holds a competitive advantage

ATLANTIC 17%

CROSS SUEZ 10%

INTRA-ASIA 26%

LATIN AMERICA 6%

5

Asia-

America West Coast

Asia -

America

East Coast

Intra Asia

Far-East

Asia -

Australia

India

Asia - US Gulf Coast

Asia - Europe

Asia Africa

Asia -

S. America

Mediterranean -

N. Europe

Mediterranean -

N. America

Intra

America

Europe-

S. America

Asia -

S. America

IntraMediterranean and BlackSea

Asia - Europe

Asia Africa

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
