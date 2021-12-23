ZIM Integrated Shipping Services : Corp Presentation

Disclaimer

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) adjusted to exclude financial expenses (income), net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization in order to reach EBITDA, and further adjusted to exclude impairment of assets, non-cash charter hire expenses, capital gains (losses) beyond the ordinary course of business and expenses related to legal contingencies.

Adjusted EBIT: net income (loss) adjusted to exclude financial expenses (income), net and income taxes, in order to reach our results from operating activities, or EBIT, and further adjusted to exclude impairment of assets, non-cash charter hire expenses, capital gains (losses) beyond the ordinary course of business and expenses related to legal contingencies.

Free cash flow: net cash generated from operating activities minus capital expenditures, net.

Total cash position: includes cash and cash equivalents and investments in bank deposits and other investment instruments.

Net debt: face value of short- and long-term debt, minus cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and other investment instruments..

Net leverage ratio: net debt (defined above) divided by Adjusted EBITDA of the last twelve-month period.