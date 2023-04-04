ZIM Integrated Shipping Services : Quarterly Earnings Documents

ZIM Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022 Generates Strong Full Year Results: Revenue of $12.56 Billion, Net Income of $4.63 Billion, Adjusted EBITDA1 of $7.54 Billion, and Adjusted EBIT1 of $6.15 Billion Full Year 2023 Guidance: Expect to Generate Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8-$2.2 Billion and Adjusted EBIT of $100-$500 Million2 Declared Q4 2022 Dividend of Approximately $769 Million, or $6.40 per Share, Representing, Together with Previous Distributions Made on Account of 2022, Approximately 44% of the Full Year 2022 Net Income Haifa, Israel, March 13, 2023 - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.(NYSE: ZIM), a global container liner shipping company, announced today its consolidated results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Highlights Net income for the fourth quarter was $417 million (compared to $1.71 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021), or $3.44 per diluted share 3 (compared to $14.17 in the fourth quarter of 2021); net income for the full year was $4.63 billion (compared to $4.65 billion for the full year of 2021)

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $973 million, a year-over-year decrease of 59%; Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $7.54 billion, a year-over-year increase of 14%

Operating income (EBIT) for the fourth quarter was $585 million, a year-over-year decrease of 72%; operating income (EBIT) for the full year was $6.14 billion, a year- over-year increase of 5%. Reconciliation items between operating income and Adjusted EBIT in the fourth quarter and full year were minor

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $2.19 billion, a year-over-year decrease of 37%; revenues for the full year were $12.56 billion, a year-over-year increase of 17% See disclosure regarding "Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures." The Company does not provide IFRS guidance because it is not readily available. See disclosure regarding "Use of Non-IFRS Measures in the Company's 2023 Guidance." The number of shares used to calculate the diluted earnings per share is 120,431,208. The number of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2022, was 120,149,921.

Carried volume in the fourth quarter was 823 thousand TEUs, a year-over-year decrease of 4%; carried volume in the full year was 3,380 thousand TEUs, a year-over-year decrease of 3%

Average freight rate per TEU in the fourth quarter was $2,122, a year-over-year decrease of 42%; average freight rate per TEU in the full year was $3,240, a year-over- year increase of 16%

Net leverage ratio 1 of 0.0x at December 31, 2022, similar to December 31, 2021; reached positive net cash position of $279 million as of December 31, 2022

of 0.0x at December 31, 2022, similar to December 31, 2021; reached positive net cash position of $279 million as of December 31, 2022 Declared dividend of approximately $769 million, or $6.40 per share, representing, together with previous distributions made on account of 2022, approximately 44% of the full year 2022 net income Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, stated, "2022 was an exceptional year for ZIM, as we capitalized on both our differentiated strategy and the attractive market, driving record full year Adjusted EBITDA and EBIT results. Returning cash to shareholders remains a priority for our company, and we are pleased to have drawn on our strong performance to declare a fourth quarter dividend of approximately $769 million, or $6.40 per share. In total, we will be providing shareholders dividends of $2.04 billion, representing approximately 44% of total 2022 net income." Mr. Glickman added, "Over the past two years we have taken important steps amidst a highly lucrative market to best position ZIM to execute in a more normalized trading environment. Specifically, we enhanced our vessel sourcing strategy to secure attractive newbuild capacity and improve our cost structure. We have also diversified our commercial presence to ensure ZIM is optimizing its performance to create long-term sustainable shareholder value. Our chartered LNG-powered newbuild capacity is expected to significantly improve our cost structure throughout 2023 and beyond, strengthen our commercial prospects and advance our ESG objectives for ZIM and our customers. Consistent with our global niche strategy, we continuously review and adapt our network to swiftly respond to customers' changing needs, capitalize on shifting market dynamics and new growth opportunities and maximize profitability." Mr. Glickman concluded, "While macroeconomic uncertainties, the precipitous decline in freight rates over the past few months and the supply-demand imbalance continue to drive a challenging near-term outlook for container shipping, we are confident in ZIM's strategy and believe we will generate positive EBIT in 2023. For the full year, we expect to generate Adjusted EBITDA between $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion and Adjusted EBIT between $100 million to $500 million. In 2023 and beyond, our focus on leveraging digital strategies, operating a high-quality sustainable fleet, and further implementing our global niche strategy positions us well to best serve our customers and generate long-term sustainable value for our shareholders." - 2 -

Summary of Key Financial and Operational Results Q4.22 Q4.21 2022 2021 Carried volume (K-TEUs) 823 858 3,380 3,481 Average freight rate ($/TEU) 2,122 3,630 3,240 2,786 Revenue ($ in millions) 2,189 3,466 12,562 10,729 Operating income (EBIT) ($ in millions) 585 2,116 6,136 5,816 Profit before income tax ($ in millions) 558 2,083 6,027 5,660 Net income ($ in millions) 417 1,708 4,629 4,649 Adjusted EBITDA1 ($ in millions) 973 2,362 7,541 6,597 Adjusted EBIT1 ($ in millions) 585 2,114 6,145 5,820 Adjusted EBITDA margin 44% 68% 60% 61% Adjusted EBIT margin 27% 61% 49% 54% Diluted EPS ($) 3.44 14.17 38.35 39.02 Net cash generated from operating activities ($ in millions) 1,069 2,005 6,110 5,971 Free cash flow1 ($ in millions) 1,048 1,661 5,796 4,877 DEC.22 DEC.21 Net debt (Net cash)1 ($ in millions) (279) (509) Financial and Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Total revenues were $2.19 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $3.47 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a decrease in freight rates. ZIM carried 823 thousand TEUs in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 858 thousand TEUs in the fourth quarter of 2021. The average freight rate per TEU was $2,122 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $3,630 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating income (EBIT) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $585 million, compared to $2.12 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, resulting from a decrease in freight rates, as well as increased costs, primarily bunker and vessels chartering costs. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $417 million, compared to $1.71 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. - 3 -

Adjusted EBITDA was $973 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.36 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBIT was $585 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.11 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT margins for the fourth quarter of 2022 were 44% and 27%, respectively. This compares to 68% and 61% for the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. Net cash generated from operating activities was $1.07 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.00 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. Financial and Operating Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 Total revenues were $12.56 billion for the full year of 2022, compared to $10.73 billion for the full year of 2021, primarily driven by elevated freight rates. ZIM carried 3,380 thousand TEUs in the full year of 2022, compared to 3,481 thousand TEUs in the full year of 2021. The average freight rate per TEU was $3,240 for the full year of 2022, compared to $2,786 for the full year of 2021. Operating income (EBIT) for the full year of 2022 was $6.14 billion, compared to $5.82 billion for the full year of 2021. Full-year operating income benefited from elevated freight rates, the impact of which was partially offset by increased bunker and vessel chartering costs. Net income for the full year of 2022 was $4.63 billion, compared to $4.65 billion for the full year of 2021. Net income for the full year of 2022 included a tax expense of $1.40 billion, compared to $1.01 billion for the full year of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.54 billion for the full year of 2022, compared to $6.60 billion for the full year of 2021. Adjusted EBIT was $6.15 billion for the full year of 2022, compared to $5.82 billion for the full year of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT margins for the full year of 2022 were 60% and 49%, respectively. This compares to 61% and 54% for the full year of 2021, respectively. Net cash generated from operating activities was $6.11 billion for the full year of 2022, compared to $5.97 billion for the full year of 2021. Liquidity, Cash Flows and Capital Allocation ZIM's total cash position (which includes cash and cash equivalents and investments in bank deposits and other investment instruments) increased by $792 million from $3.81 billion as of December 31, 2021 to $4.60 billion as of December 31, 2022. Capital expenditures totaled $345 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $1.01 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net cash position as of December 31, 2022, was $279 million compared to - 4 -