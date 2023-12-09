The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated unaudited interim Financial Statements.

Date of approval of the Financial Statements: November 15, 2023.

The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated unaudited interim Financial Statements.

The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated unaudited interim Financial Statements.

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax

Net change in fair value of investments in equity instruments

Items of other comprehensive income that would never be

Net change in fair value of investments in debt instruments at

fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax

Net change in fair value of investments in debt instruments at

Items of other comprehensive income that were or will be

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

Attribute to the owners of the Company

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

Attribute to the owners of the Company

The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated unaudited interim Financial Statements.

Share of profits (losses) and change in fair value of

The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated unaudited interim Financial Statements.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Reporting entity

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (hereinafter - the "Company" or "ZIM") and its subsidiaries (hereinafter - "the Group" or "the Companies") and the Group's interests in associates, operate in the field of cargo shipping and related services.

ZIM is a company incorporated in Israel, with limited liability. ZIM's ordinary shares have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "ZIM" on January 28, 2021. The address of the Company's registered office is 9 Andrei Sakharov Street, Haifa, Israel.

Basis of compliance

Statement of compliance

These condensed consolidated unaudited interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022 (hereafter - the "annual Financial Statements"). These condensed consolidated unaudited interim Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors on November 15, 2023. Estimates

The preparation of Financial Statements in conformity with IFRSs requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making the judgements about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The significant judgments made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the principal assumptions used in the estimation of uncertainty were the same as those applied to the annual financial statements.



Significant accounting policies

The accounting policies applied by the Group in these unaudited condensed consolidated interim Financial Statements are the same as those applied by the Group in its annual Financial Statements.

10