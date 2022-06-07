Zimbabwe Newspapers 1980 : June 7, 20222022 AGM Notice

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Ninety-fth (95th) Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Ltd will be held virtually on 28th June 2022 at 1100 hours by electronic communication only and not by physical meeting to transact the following business:

Ordinary Business

Minutes

To approve the minutes of the last meeting held on 29th June 2021. Financial Statements and Reports

To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements and the Reports of the Directors and Auditors for the nancial year ended 31st December 2021. Dividend

To sanction the payment of a dividend of RTGS$0,0350 per ordinary share for the year ended 31st December 2021 as recommended by the Board. Directors To conrm the retirement of Ms. K. Dube as a Board Member eective 29th June 2021. To re-elect the following Directors who were appointed as Directors of the Company with eect from 1st October 2021 and retire in terms of Article 57 of the Company's

Articles of Association. All being eligible oer themselves for re-election and each Director will be appointed through a separate resolution;

Mr. C. Mukwasi Mrs. M. A. Ziyambi Mrs. R. Nyahwa Ms. E. Dube Dr. A. J. V. Maunganidze.

To re-elect the following Directors who retire by rotation in terms of Article 68 of the Company's Articles of Association, and being eligible, oer themselves for re-election.

Mr. T. A. G. Sithole Mr. T. Chiweshe Ms. T. L. Chibvongodze

NB: Each Director will be appointed through a separate resolution.

Directors Fees

To conrm and approve the Directors' fees for the year ended 31st December 2021. Independent Auditors

To conrm and approve the remuneration of the Auditors for the year ended 31st December 2021 and to re-appoint Messrs Baker Tilly as auditors for the current year. Any Other Business

To transact all such business as may be transacted at an Annual General Meeting.

Login Instructions

May you please ensure that you have downloaded the ZOOM application and follow the login instructions below:

Meeting ID: 84576810793

Password: Shareholders to contact the Transfer Secretaries on the following numbers: 0772 862956, 0772 936413, 0773 668857. Write your username on Zoom in the format below:

XXXXXX SHAREHOLDER NAME

Where XXXXXX is your shareholder number.

If you have any challenges kindly contact us on 0772 862956, 0772 936413, 0773 140140, 0773 668857.

General Notes

In terms of Article 37 of the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association, a notice of 42 days must be given for any special business to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting. In terms of Section 171 of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act [Chapter 24:31], Members are entitled to appoint one or more proxies to act in the alternative, to attend, speak and vote in their place at the meeting. A proxy need not be a Member of the Company. Registration must be completed not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting. Proxy forms must be at the registered oce of the company not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting. Email proxy to the Zimpapers Company Secretary or the Transfer Secretaries - ZB Transfer Secretaries - TRANSFERSECRETARIES@zb.co.zw not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting.

By order of the Board.

Daphine Tomana

COMPANY SECRETARY 6th Floor, Herald House

Cnr, G. Silundika/Sam Nujoma Street, Harare P. O. Box 55

HARARE

3rd June 2022