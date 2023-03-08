Advanced search
    ZBH   US98956P1021

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS

(ZBH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:53 2023-03-07 pm EST
123.15 USD   -1.18%
Zimmer Biomet Announces Quarterly Dividend for First Quarter of 2023

03/08/2023 | 07:01am EST
WARSAW, Ind., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the first quarter of 2023. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about April 28, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 29, 2023.


About the Company

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.  

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation. 

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Media

Investors

Meredith Weissman

Keri Mattox

(703) 346-3127

(215) 275-2431

meredith.weissman@zimmerbiomet.com

 

keri.mattox@zimmerbiomet.com

 



Heather Zoumas-Lubeski

Zach Weiner

(445) 248-0577

(908) 591-6955

heather.zoumaslubeski@zimmerbiomet.com

 

zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-announces-quarterly-dividend-for-first-quarter-of-2023-301765298.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
