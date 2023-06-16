Zimmer Biomet : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 16, 2023
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.
345 East Main Street
Warsaw, Indiana46580
EXPLANATORY NOTE
This Current Report on Form 8-Kis being filed by Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), solely for purposes of filing an opinion of its counsel, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, regarding the legality of the shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, that are being registered for resale from time to time by certain selling stockholders pursuant to the prospectus supplement being filed by the Company on the date hereof (the "Resale Prospectus Supplement").
EXHIBIT INDEX
|
5.1
Opinion of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP relating to the Resale Prospectus Supplement.
23.1
Consent of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1).
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)