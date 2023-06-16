Advanced search
    ZBH   US98956P1021

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS

(ZBH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02:20 2023-06-16 pm EDT
144.10 USD   +1.07%
Zimmer Biomet : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 8-K
PU
06/14Health insurers slammed after UnitedHealth says more surgeries driving up costs
RE
06/07Transcript : Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Presents at Jefferies 2023 Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-07-2023 12:30 PM
CI
Zimmer Biomet : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 8-K

06/16/2023 | 04:48pm EDT
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 16, 2023

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-16407 13-4151777
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

345 East Main Street

Warsaw, Indiana46580

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (574)373-3121

Not applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange
on which registered

Common Stock, $0.01 par value ZBH New York Stock Exchange
2.425% Notes due 2026 ZBH 26 New York Stock Exchange
1.164% Notes due 2027 ZBH 27 New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter)

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act ☐

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Current Report on Form 8-Kis being filed by Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), solely for purposes of filing an opinion of its counsel, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, regarding the legality of the shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, that are being registered for resale from time to time by certain selling stockholders pursuant to the prospectus supplement being filed by the Company on the date hereof (the "Resale Prospectus Supplement").

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)

Exhibits

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit
No.

Description

5.1 Opinion of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP relating to the Resale Prospectus Supplement.
23.1 Consent of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1).
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: June 16, 2023

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.
By:

/s/ Chad F. Phipps

Name: Chad F. Phipps
Title: Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Attachments

Disclaimer

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 20:47:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 323 M - -
Net income 2023 932 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 117 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,0x
Yield 2023 0,68%
Capitalization 29 738 M 29 738 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,62x
EV / Sales 2024 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 66,0%
