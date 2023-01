Jan 5 (Reuters) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc:

* ZIMMER BIOMET TO ACQUIRE EMBODY, INC.

* ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC - PROPOSED DEAL FOR FOR $155 MILLION AT CLOSING AND UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $120 MILLION

* ZIMMER BIOMET - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO OVERALL REVENUE GROWTH AND SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: