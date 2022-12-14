Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Zimmer Biomet Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZBH   US98956P1021

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS

(ZBH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-12-13 pm EST
128.43 USD   +1.82%
12/12Citigroup Adjusts Zimmer Biomet Holdings' Price Target to $130 From $116, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
12/01Transcript : Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Presents at Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, Dec-01-2022 02:00 PM
CI
12/01NeuroOne Ships Initial Zimmer Biomet Order for its Evo sEEG System for Less than 30 Day Use
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zimmer Biomet to Present at Goldman Sachs CEOs Unscripted Conference and 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/14/2022 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that members of its Executive Management Team are scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs CEOs Unscripted Conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:25 a.m. ET and at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 3:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of these presentations can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. The webcasts will be archived for replay following the conferences.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.  

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation. 

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

345 E. Main St.
Warsaw, IN 46580
www.zimmerbiomet.com   

Media

Investors

Meredith Weissman

Keri Mattox

(703) 346-3127

(215) 275-2431

meredith.weissman@zimmerbiomet.com

keri.mattox@zimmerbiomet.com



Heather Zoumas-Lubeski


(445) 248-0577


Heather.ZoumasLubeski@zimmerbiomet.com


Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-to-present-at-goldman-sachs-ceos-unscripted-conference-and-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301702457.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS
12/12Citigroup Adjusts Zimmer Biomet Holdings' Price Target to $130 From $116, Keeps Neutral..
MT
12/01Transcript : Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Presents at Piper Sandler 34th Annu..
CI
12/01NeuroOne Ships Initial Zimmer Biomet Order for its Evo sEEG System for Less than 30 Day..
AQ
11/30NeuroOne Says it Shipped First Electrode Device Order to Zimmer Biomet
MT
11/23Health Care Up on Growth Optimism -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
11/23Wells Fargo Upgrades Zimmer Biomet Holdings to Equalweight from Underweight, Raises Pri..
MT
11/22Zimmer Biomet Expands Persona Knee System Portfolio with FDA Clearance of Persona Osseo..
AQ
11/21Zimmer Biomet Holdings Says FDA Cleared Persona OsseoTi Keel Tibia for Knee Replacement
MT
11/21Zimmer Biomet to Present at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
PR
11/21Zimmer Biomet Expands Persona® Knee System Portfolio with FDA Clearance of Persona® Oss..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS
More recommendations