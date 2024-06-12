DURHAM, N.C. and WARSAW, Ind., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RevelAi Health and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced a multi-year co-marketing agreement to commercialize generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered engagement solutions that advance value-based orthopedic care and health equity. During the multi-year agreement, Zimmer Biomet will commercialize RevelAi Health's patient care-management platform, care team dashboard for providers, and any future products or services.

"Leveraging generative AI to streamline clinical care workflows while addressing socio-demographic disparities is a unique opportunity to drive equitable value-based outcomes," said Christian Péan MD, MS, CEO of RevelAi Health and an orthopedic trauma surgeon at Duke University School of Medicine. "Our AI-enabled asynchronous care model delivers personalized, timely, and effective patient care while reducing clinician burnout. Our collaboration with Zimmer Biomet is a significant step towards ensuring that every patient receives the care they deserve."

RevelAi Health is a software as a service (SAAS) health technology company that specializes in cutting-edge generative AI population health solutions. RevelAi Health's clinician-validated large language model helps healthcare providers transition seamlessly to value-based care, meeting essential CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) requirements, including Patient Reported Outcome measures and Social Drivers of Health (SDOH) Screening.

RevelAi Health also offers a first-of-its-kind patient care management system, leveraging text messaging and clinician-guided voice agent to streamline care workflows that enhance patient engagement.

"Making orthopedic care more accessible and providing innovative solutions that meet both the clinical and social needs of the communities we serve are key to improving health outcomes," said Edmond Davis, Senior Director-Health Equity at Zimmer Biomet. "Teaming up with RevelAi allows us to combine our innovative technologies and shared objective to address the needs of underserved and vulnerable populations, while helping clinicians optimize value-based outcomes."

For more information about this partnership and the technologies involved, please visit www.revelaihealth.com and www.zimmerbiomet.com/en/value-based-care.html.

About RevelAi Health

RevelAi Health is a leader in deploying artificial intelligence to enhance patient outcomes while reducing clinician burnout in healthcare. By focusing on AI-driven clinical workflows and addressing social drivers of health, RevelAi Health aims to deliver equitable, value-based healthcare solutions for diverse patient populations.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

