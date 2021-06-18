Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. : Announces Closing of $345 Million Initial Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:ZTAQU) (the “Company”), a blank check company led by Stuart J. Zimmer, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 34,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 4,500,000 units from the Company. Gross proceeds from the offering to the Company were $345,000,000. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company’s efforts to identify a prospective business combination opportunity will not be limited to a particular industry, it intends to capitalize on the Zimmer Partners LP platform to identify, acquire and operate a business in industries that may provide opportunities for attractive risk-adjusted returns in the energy value chain in North America, with a focus on energy transition and sustainability.

Citigroup and Barclays acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

