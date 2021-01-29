Log in
ZIMPLATS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ZIM)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/28
12.8 AUD   -6.36%
05:51aZIMPLATS : Report for The Quarter Ended 31 December 2020
PU
01/27ZIMPLATS : Report for The Quarter Ended 30 September 2020
PU
2020ZIMPLATS : Dividend Policy
PU
Zimplats : Report for The Quarter Ended 31 December 2020

01/29/2021
Zimplats Holdings

Limited

REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

KEY FEATURES

  • Four employees tested positive for COVID-19, three of them had since recovered while one was still under management at the company's medical facility as at the end of the quarter
  • There were no lost-time injuries recorded
  • Attained 3.3 million fatality free shifts
  • Tonnes mined decreased 3% from the previous quarter and tonnes milled increased 1% from the previous quarter
  • Six elements (6E), (platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium and gold) production increased 3% from previous quarter
  • Cash cost per 6E ounce produced increased 2% from the previous quarter

SAFETY

Safety performance remained good with no lost time injury reported, same as the previous quarter.

The Group achieved 3.3 million fatality free shifts.

PRODUCTION

December

September

%

December

%

quarter

quarter

quarter

change

change

2020

2020

2019

Mining

Ore mined

Tonnes (000)

1 810

1 864

(3)

1 803

-

6E head grade

g/t

3.48

3.49

-

3.48

-

Processing

Ore milled

Tonnes (000)

1 684

1 670

1

1 669

1

6E recovery

%

79.2

78.8

1

79.1

-

Metal in final product

Platinum

Ounces

66 965

65 069

3

53 107

26

Palladium

Ounces

57 553

56 016

3

45 367

27

Gold

Ounces

7 839

7 396

6

6 705

17

Rhodium

Ounces

5 968

5 828

2

4 837

23

Ruthenium

Ounces

5 400

5 262

3

3 883

39

Iridium

Ounces

2 562

2 453

4

2 008

28

6E total

146 287

142 023

3

115 908

26

Silver

Ounces

11 617

11 316

3

12 836

(9)

Nickel

Tonnes

1 200

1 111

8

916

31

Copper

Tonnes

947

872

9

620

53

Cobalt

Tonnes

15

13

15

12

25

Ore mined decreased by 3% from the previous quarter mainly due to a production fleet transferred from Rukodzi Mine, a higher productivity mine, to the lower productivity Mupani Mine which is under development.

6E metal production in final product increased by 3% from previous quarter due to 1% increase in milled throughput and 1% increase in concentrators recovery rate. 6E metal production in final product increased by 26% from the quarter ended

31 December 2019. 6E metal production in final product for the quarter ended 31 December 2019 was affected by an increase in concentrate stocks and the build-up of inventory in the furnace on start-up after the 122-day major rebuild shutdown.

FINANCIAL

December

September

December

quarter

quarter

% change

quarter

% change

2020

2020

2019

Total operating cash costs (US$000)

96 542

95 631

(1)

93 108

(4)

Transfer to closing stocks (US$000)

(1 779)

(5 623)

(68)

(6 884)

(74)

Cash cost of metal produced (US$000)

94 763

90 008

(5)

86 224

(10)

Operating cash costs per 6E ounce (US$)

648

634

(2)

744

12

Total operating cash costs increased by 1% from the previous quarter mainly due to local government rates and computer software licence fees which are paid bi-annually. A total of US$1.8 million was transferred from operating costs to closing stocks during the quarter compared to US$5.6 million in the previous quarter. This was due to the 3% decrease in tonnes of ore mined and 1% increase in the volume of ore milled. There was no build-up of concentrate stocks in the quarter. Consequently, operating cash costs per 6E ounce increased by 2% from the previous quarter.

EXPLORATION

A total of US$0.5 million was spent on exploration projects and US$0.9 million was committed.

COVID-19 UPDATE

The Group recorded four positive COVID-19 cases during the quarter taking the cumulative number of confirmed cases since the inception of the pandemic to seven. Six employees had fully recovered by the end of the quarter and one employee was recovering well at the Group's medical facility. The four cases recorded were managed in line with the Group's COVID-19 code of practice which incorporates Zimbabwe Ministry of Health and Child Care and World Health Organisation guidelines resulting in no disruption to operations.

An increase in the country infection rate was witnessed towards the end of the quarter and management has responded by intensifying prevention measures in the Group. The workforce is adapting well to the current COVID-19 environment as the new normal.

SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION

Shareholder enquiries

Matters relating to shareholdings should be directed to the share registry at: Computershare Registry Services Pty Ltd, GPO Box 7054,

Sydney NSW 1115, Australia. Tel: +61 3 9415 4000, Fax: +61 3 9473 2500.

Contact - Guernsey

Contact - Australia

Contact - Zimbabwe

Mrs. Jane de Jersey

Ms. Kathrine Brown

Mrs. Patricia Zvandasara

Tel:

+44 1481 737 245

Tel:

+61 2 8920 1031

Tel:

+263 4 886 888

Fax:

+44 1481 711 220

Fax:

+61 2 8920 2956

Fax:

+263 4 886 877

Email:

jane.dejersey@wearecarey.com

Email: kathrine.brown@zimplats.com.au

Email:

patricia.zvandasara@zimplats.com

Website: www.zimplats.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zimplats Holdings Limited published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 10:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
