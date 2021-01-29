Zimplats : Report for The Quarter Ended 31 December 2020

Zimplats Holdings
Limited
REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
KEY FEATURES
Four employees tested positive for COVID-19, three of them had since recovered while one was still under management at the company's medical facility as at the end of the quarter
There were no lost-time injuries recorded
Attained 3.3 million fatality free shifts
Tonnes mined decreased 3% from the previous quarter and tonnes milled increased 1% from the previous quarter
Six elements (6E), (platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium and gold) production increased 3% from previous quarter
Cash cost per 6E ounce produced increased 2% from the previous quarter
SAFETY
Safety performance remained good with no lost time injury reported, same as the previous quarter.
The Group achieved 3.3 million fatality free shifts.
PRODUCTION
|
|
|
December
|
September
|
%
|
December
|
%
|
|
|
quarter
|
quarter
|
quarter
|
|
|
change
|
change
|
|
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ore mined
|
Tonnes (000)
|
1 810
|
1 864
|
(3)
|
1 803
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6E head grade
|
g/t
|
3.48
|
3.49
|
-
|
3.48
|
-
|
Processing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ore milled
|
Tonnes (000)
|
1 684
|
1 670
|
1
|
1 669
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6E recovery
|
%
|
79.2
|
78.8
|
1
|
79.1
|
-
|
Metal in final product
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Platinum
|
Ounces
|
66 965
|
65 069
|
3
|
53 107
|
26
|
Palladium
|
Ounces
|
57 553
|
56 016
|
3
|
45 367
|
27
|
Gold
|
Ounces
|
7 839
|
7 396
|
6
|
6 705
|
17
|
Rhodium
|
Ounces
|
5 968
|
5 828
|
2
|
4 837
|
23
|
Ruthenium
|
Ounces
|
5 400
|
5 262
|
3
|
3 883
|
39
|
Iridium
|
Ounces
|
2 562
|
2 453
|
4
|
2 008
|
28
|
6E total
|
|
146 287
|
142 023
|
3
|
115 908
|
26
|
Silver
|
Ounces
|
11 617
|
11 316
|
3
|
12 836
|
(9)
|
Nickel
|
Tonnes
|
1 200
|
1 111
|
8
|
916
|
31
|
Copper
|
Tonnes
|
947
|
872
|
9
|
620
|
53
|
Cobalt
|
Tonnes
|
15
|
13
|
15
|
12
|
25
Ore mined decreased by 3% from the previous quarter mainly due to a production fleet transferred from Rukodzi Mine, a higher productivity mine, to the lower productivity Mupani Mine which is under development.
6E metal production in final product increased by 3% from previous quarter due to 1% increase in milled throughput and 1% increase in concentrators recovery rate. 6E metal production in final product increased by 26% from the quarter ended
31 December 2019. 6E metal production in final product for the quarter ended 31 December 2019 was affected by an increase in concentrate stocks and the build-up of inventory in the furnace on start-up after the 122-day major rebuild shutdown.
FINANCIAL
|
|
December
|
September
|
|
December
|
|
|
quarter
|
quarter
|
% change
|
quarter
|
% change
|
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Total operating cash costs (US$000)
|
96 542
|
95 631
|
(1)
|
93 108
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer to closing stocks (US$000)
|
(1 779)
|
(5 623)
|
(68)
|
(6 884)
|
(74)
|
Cash cost of metal produced (US$000)
|
94 763
|
90 008
|
(5)
|
86 224
|
(10)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating cash costs per 6E ounce (US$)
|
648
|
634
|
(2)
|
744
|
12
Total operating cash costs increased by 1% from the previous quarter mainly due to local government rates and computer software licence fees which are paid bi-annually. A total of US$1.8 million was transferred from operating costs to closing stocks during the quarter compared to US$5.6 million in the previous quarter. This was due to the 3% decrease in tonnes of ore mined and 1% increase in the volume of ore milled. There was no build-up of concentrate stocks in the quarter. Consequently, operating cash costs per 6E ounce increased by 2% from the previous quarter.
EXPLORATION
A total of US$0.5 million was spent on exploration projects and US$0.9 million was committed.
COVID-19 UPDATE
The Group recorded four positive COVID-19 cases during the quarter taking the cumulative number of confirmed cases since the inception of the pandemic to seven. Six employees had fully recovered by the end of the quarter and one employee was recovering well at the Group's medical facility. The four cases recorded were managed in line with the Group's COVID-19 code of practice which incorporates Zimbabwe Ministry of Health and Child Care and World Health Organisation guidelines resulting in no disruption to operations.
An increase in the country infection rate was witnessed towards the end of the quarter and management has responded by intensifying prevention measures in the Group. The workforce is adapting well to the current COVID-19 environment as the new normal.
SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION
Shareholder enquiries
Matters relating to shareholdings should be directed to the share registry at: Computershare Registry Services Pty Ltd, GPO Box 7054,
Sydney NSW 1115, Australia. Tel: +61 3 9415 4000, Fax: +61 3 9473 2500.
|
Contact - Guernsey
|
Contact - Australia
|
Contact - Zimbabwe
|
Mrs. Jane de Jersey
|
Ms. Kathrine Brown
|
Mrs. Patricia Zvandasara
|
Tel:
|
+44 1481 737 245
|
Tel:
|
+61 2 8920 1031
|
Tel:
|
+263 4 886 888
|
Fax:
|
+44 1481 711 220
|
Fax:
|
+61 2 8920 2956
|
Fax:
|
+263 4 886 877
|
Email:
|
jane.dejersey@wearecarey.com
|
Email: kathrine.brown@zimplats.com.au
|
Email:
|
patricia.zvandasara@zimplats.com
Website: www.zimplats.com
|
December 2020 Quarterly Report
|
2
