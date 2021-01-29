Zimplats : Report for The Quarter Ended 31 December 2020

31 December 2019. 6E metal production in final product for the quarter ended 31 December 2019 was affected by an increase in concentrate stocks and the build-up of inventory in the furnace on start-up after the 122-day major rebuild shutdown.

FINANCIAL

December September December quarter quarter % change quarter % change 2020 2020 2019 Total operating cash costs (US$000) 96 542 95 631 (1) 93 108 (4) Transfer to closing stocks (US$000) (1 779) (5 623) (68) (6 884) (74) Cash cost of metal produced (US$000) 94 763 90 008 (5) 86 224 (10) Operating cash costs per 6E ounce (US$) 648 634 (2) 744 12

Total operating cash costs increased by 1% from the previous quarter mainly due to local government rates and computer software licence fees which are paid bi-annually. A total of US$1.8 million was transferred from operating costs to closing stocks during the quarter compared to US$5.6 million in the previous quarter. This was due to the 3% decrease in tonnes of ore mined and 1% increase in the volume of ore milled. There was no build-up of concentrate stocks in the quarter. Consequently, operating cash costs per 6E ounce increased by 2% from the previous quarter.

EXPLORATION

A total of US$0.5 million was spent on exploration projects and US$0.9 million was committed.

COVID-19 UPDATE

The Group recorded four positive COVID-19 cases during the quarter taking the cumulative number of confirmed cases since the inception of the pandemic to seven. Six employees had fully recovered by the end of the quarter and one employee was recovering well at the Group's medical facility. The four cases recorded were managed in line with the Group's COVID-19 code of practice which incorporates Zimbabwe Ministry of Health and Child Care and World Health Organisation guidelines resulting in no disruption to operations.

An increase in the country infection rate was witnessed towards the end of the quarter and management has responded by intensifying prevention measures in the Group. The workforce is adapting well to the current COVID-19 environment as the new normal.

