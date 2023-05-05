Advanced search
    ZIMW   ZW0009012189

ZIMPLOW HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ZIMW)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-03
41.00 ZWL   +13.89%
09:22aZimplow : 2022 FY Results & Audit Report
PU
03/27Zimplow : Notice to Shareholders
PU
2022ZIMPLOW HOLDINGS LIMITED : 3rd quarter results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zimplow : 2022 FY Results & Audit Report

05/05/2023 | 09:22am EDT
Abridged Audited Group Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

The Directors report the following abridged audited results in respect of the Group and Company's operations for the year ended 31 December 2022

Chairman's Statement

DEAR STAKEHOLDERS

The financial year 2022 was a challenging year for Zimplow given the difficult trading environment and termination of the caterpillar dealership in September 2022. The discontinuance of Barzem operations resulted in Group profitability swinging from an operating profit position to a loss before tax of ZWL$1bn, caused by provisions recorded of ZWL$7.4bn as listed below;

Stock Write Downs

ZWL$6.4bn

Exchange losses

ZWL$0.5bn

Retrenchment costs

ZWL$0.5bn

The board is following through on protecting shareholder value by acquiring Barloworld's 49% shareholding in Barzem at a discount in line with the remedies provided in Barzem's shareholder agreement.

Overall, the continuing operations recorded a resilient performance which we are now building on going into FY2023.

TRADING ENVIRONMENT

The Group started the year on a positive note, with strong demand being experienced on all our 3 segments. However, as the impact of the drought experienced in the second half of the FY2020/21 season significantly slowed down demand of the agriculture equipment products. The monetary measures and the general reduction in liquidity to tame the import inflationary pressures, caused demand for capital equipment especially the agricultural segment, to dry up.

In the previous years, when the agricultural segment does not perform, the Group has taken advantage of the diversified structure. The mining and construction equipment would perform, and given the strong metal and mineral prices, FY2022 had been projected to be a strong year before the termination of the Caterpillar distributorship by Barloworld.

Whilst there was growth in the logistics and automotive segment, the performance recorded was not enough to cover the gap caused by the termination of the CAT dealership as initially projected.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Agricultural Equipment Cluster

Mealie Brand

Export sales performance anchored the business unit's FY2022 volumes growth. Implements sold in the export market were 36% ahead of prior year with the local market performing at 16% below prior year. The same trend was also observed on hoes and implements spares where sales volumes grew by 23% and 34%, respectively against prior year.

Retooling and capacity expansion continues in earnest as the business unit seeks to expand its product range to cater for small to medium holder farmer mechanisation.

Farmec

Following the peak performance of FY2021, tractor volumes reduced by 15% with a shift towards the higher horsepower range. Tractor implements volumes continued to grow with a 4% increase from prior year. Engagement with key suppliers has been a priority in order to position Farmec's offering to our customer better. In addition, the efforts to have a better response rate and customer experience has seen the service hours growing during the period under review by 32%.

LOGISTICS AND AUTOMOTIVE CLUSTER

Scanlink

Truck and bus volumes grew by 88% and 300% compared to prior year. This was mostly driven by the improved supply chain as the business unit finally delivered on long outstanding orders. As a result of the fleet replacement, there was reduced fleet maintenance business compared to prior year, with parts and hours sold dropping by 11% and 5% respectively. With internal reorganisation complete, as well as improvements in supply chain, the business unit is poised to grow.

Trentyre

Good Year new tyre sales improved by 2% during the year despite the internal reorganisation and supply chain gaps. The business unit is expected to complete the facelifts and branding of its branches towards end of H1 FY2023 to set Trentyre onto a new trajectory. The optimisation of the retreading factory started to bear fruits with a 40% growth in retreads produced. Management will continue to follow through on progress with Logistics and Automotive Cluster to ensure stability in performance in order to reach Group targets, with respect to people, sales volumes and working capital allocation.

MINING AND INFRASTRUCTURE EQUIPMENT

Barzem/ Tractive Power Solutions (TPS)

The Group has evolved from ZEMCO, Barzem and now TPS to cater for Zimbabwe's earth moving requirements. We have the capacity in terms of infrastructure, people and access to capital. Given the experience in CAT, the Group is committed to provide a superior service from single unit owner to large fleet operators.

During the transition from Barzem to TPS, the Group has secured affiliations and accreditations with key suppliers to be able to continue looking after our major customers huge fleet from an earth moving equipment perspective. This has assisted the business unit to secure service level agreements, repair and maintenance contracts with some of the huge fleet operators - amassing the scale in short space of time, required to provide effective supply chain solutions and costs effective maintenance strategies.

Powermec

The instability of the grid has caused demand for alternative power, gensets from Powermec in particular, grow by 16% and service hours by 44% against prior year. The business unit continue to provide solar power Installations to complement the alternative power business for selected customers. During the year, solar power plants installed were 116% more than to prior year.

CT Bolts

During the year, the business matched prior year performance in terms of volumes. However due to pressure on margins, operating profit was down 14% compared to prior year.

Dividend

The Group has consistently paid dividends over the past 5 years. Given the plans to reorganise the Mining and Infrastructure Equipment cluster, the board decided not to declare a dividend for the period under review.

OUTLOOK AND STRATEGY

The Group will follow through on its strategy to position the Group as a one stop shop for equipment, parts and service. Management will follow through on sustaining the key initiatives (as listed below) undertaken during the year under review as we go into 2023;

  • Extracting the efficiencies and synergies in the new structure, to deliver more sustainable results. Significant costs savings are expected after full implementation of the restructuring process and the Group restored to peak business levels.
  • Getting the newly introduced business unit, Tractive Power Solutions (TPS) to gain the targeted market share in earth moving equipment, parts and service supply to customers. TPS is establishing itself as the go to partner for technical solutions such as repair and maintenance contract (or onsite solutions) for huge fleet owners as well as workshop solutions given the Group's expansive back infrastructure.
  • Driving resilience in the two leading tractor brands under Zimplow, Massey Ferguson and Valtra by running them under separate business units, Farmec and Valmec respectively. In addition, there has been a deliberate follow through on the expansion of the product range at Mealie Brand to include small scale mechanisation implement for 20Hp to 50Hp
    Tractors including 2WT range.

The Group's is committed to its strategy of stabilising the Logistics and Automotive cluster, building resilience in the Agriculture Equipment cluster and transform the Mining and Infrastructure Equipment cluster.

The operating environment remains unpredictable. However, with the growth being experienced in the mining and agricultural sectors, our anchor segments, augmented by the team's new look, there is belief that the Group will continue to deliver strong performances which Zimplow's stakeholders have become accustomed to.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS AND DIRECTORSHIP

I would like to thank Tim Johnson who served the Zimplow Board for his immense contribution during his 10 years as a director. I extend my gratitude to the Board, Management and staff for the continued support and commitment to the Zimplow Group.

G.T. Manhambara

Chairman

28 April 2023

Auditor's Statement

These abridged consolidated financial statements have been audited by Ernst & Young Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe) and a qualified audit opinion was issued thereon due to non-compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFS): International Accounting Standard (IAS) 21- The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates, and IAS 8- Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors.

The auditor's report is available for inspection at the Group's registered office. The engagement partner for the audit is Walter Mupanguri (PAAB Practicing Number 367).

Consolidated Group and Company Statement of Profit or Loss and

Other Comprehensive Income

for the year ended 31 December 2022

Inflation adjusted

0121

Group

Company

2022

2021

2022

2021

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

Sales of goods

21,454,248,003

21,654,474,286

14,153,394,753

11,326,873,732

Rendering of services

2,599,479,631

1,069,072,507

993,973,141

546,022,091

Investment property rental income

53,910,506

32,582,139

75,278,034

26,484,459

Revenue

3

24,107,638,140

22,756,128,932

15,222,645,928

11,899,380,282

Cost of sales

(13,508,082,520)

(14,310,098,398)

(9,941,081,176)

(7,640,575,531)

Gross Profit

10,599,555,620

8,446,030,534

5,281,564,752

4,258,804,751

Other operating income

1,728,469,356

518,250,428

1,675,179,592

149,760,981

Selling and distribution expenses

(328,136,254)

(312,399,815)

(236,203,633)

(213,537,187)

Administrative expenses

(7,906,964,949)

(3,925,200,404)

(4,096,726,106)

(2,167,518,057)

Other operating expenses

(7,756,167,281)

(1,443,504,122)

(674,110,171)

(1,186,382,706)

Allowance for expected credit losses

(500,908,412)

(33,164,901)

(117,409,726)

(25,236,200)

Monetary gain

4,057,915,935

87,087,450

1,602,051,230

86,154,802

Operating (loss)/profit

(106,235,985)

3,337,099,170

3,434,345,938

902,046,384

Finance costs

(89,362,379)

(39,991,993)

(41,006,516)

(29,875,693)

Finance income

2,908,292

3,989,409

365,869

2,842,801

(Loss)/profit before tax

(192,690,072)

3,301,096,586

3,393,705,291

875,013,492

Income tax expense

(1,090,000,448)

(1,807,284,220)

(1,495,338,077)

(762,171,179)

(Loss)/profit for the year

(1,282,690,520)

1,493,812,366

1,898,367,214

112,842,313

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income that will

not be reclassified to profit or loss

Revaluation of Plant, Land and Buildings net of tax

5,940,275,704

(1,422,967,157)

1,723,570,776

(211,763,262)

Total other comprehensive income

for the year, net of tax

5,940,275,704

(1,422,967,157)

1,723,570,776

(211,763,262)

Total comprehensive income for the year

4,657,585,184

70,845,209

3,621,937,990

(98,920,949)

(Loss)/profit for the year attributed to:

Owners of the parent

(205,066,128)

916,601,185

1,898,367,214

112,842,315

Non controlling interests

(1,077,624,392)

577,211,180

-

-

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for

(1,282,690,520)

1,493,812,366

1,898,367,214

112,842,313

the year attributable to:

Owners of the parent

5,229,398,254

(385,560,260)

3,621,937,990

(98,920,947)

Non controlling interests

(571,813,070)

456,405,468

-

-

Earnings per share

4,657,585,184

70,845,209

3,621,937,990

(98,920,949)

Basic earnings per share

(0.60)

3.85

5.51

0.47

Diluted earnings per share

(0.60)

3.85

5.51

0.47

Headline Earnings per Share

(0.63)

3.90

5.49

0.52

Diluted Headline Earnings per Share

(0.63)

3.90

5.49

0.52

Consolidated Group and Company Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2022

Inflation adjusted

Group

Company

2022

2021

2022

2021

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

12,604,295,801

6,292,428,835

3,912,941,991

2,017,552,047

Intangible assets

8,561,219

10,363,563

8,561,219

10,363,563

Investment property

717,000,000

484,070,641

1,480,000,000

559,744,208

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

4,945,988,187

5,130,451,602

Right of use assets

-

-

1,444,924

16,702,918

Long term receivables

406,133,376

707,184,710

406,133,376

613,797,183

Goodwill

2,437,203,437

2,751,993,172

-

-

Total non-current assets

16,173,193,833

10,246,040,921

10,755,069,697

8,348,611,521

Current assets

Inventories

9,132,036,537

8,284,443,615

5,632,423,219

4,085,070,023

Inter company receivables

-

-

149,660,076

131,430,690

Trade and other receivables

1,816,654,633

2,574,660,085

1,163,885,313

451,658,210

Prepayments

3,272,017,898

1,696,536,396

1,702,921,482

1,126,059,970

Investment in financial assets

79,913

274,709

79,913

274,709

Cash and bank balances

1,644,255,222

4,882,681,659

849,952,580

1,062,663,021

Total current assets

15,865,044,203

17,438,596,464

9,498,922,583

6,857,156,623

Total assets

32,038,238,036

27,684,637,385

20,253,992,280

15,205,768,144

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Issued share capital

13,444,421

13,444,421

13,444,421

13,444,421

Share premium

7,552,945,490

7,552,945,490

7,552,945,490

7,552,945,490

Revaluation reserve

6,959,343,592

1,524,879,211

2,535,952,055

812,381,279

Capital reserve

(27,019,547)

(27,019,547)

(27,019,547)

(27,019,547)

Change in ownership reserve

(125,642,922)

(125,642,922)

-

-

Accumulated profit

4,038,284,710

4,394,704,264

4,854,543,064

3,107,529,276

Attributable to holders of the parent

18,411,355,744

13,333,310,917

14,929,865,483

11,459,280,919

Non-controlling interests

1,520,451,361

2,092,264,431

-

-

Total equity

19,931,807,105

15,425,575,348

14,929,865,483

11,459,280,919

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

3,178,963,488

2,323,080,711

1,962,741,926

1,006,411,599

Total non-current liabilities

3,178,963,488

2,323,080,711

1,962,741,926

1,006,411,599

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

3,753,903,994

6,716,554,591

1,267,054,226

484,016,066

Provisions

653,134,508

75,126,342

80,602,283

33,113,763

Short term borrowings

793,203,542

529,899,553

435,875,569

296,307,023

Customer deposits

2,530,983,320

1,624,758,598

372,117,900

1,159,355,817

Lease liabilities

-

-

1,464,388

5,216,419

Current tax liabilities

1,196,242,079

989,642,242

1,204,270,505

762,066,538

Total current liabilities

8,927,467,443

9,935,981,326

3,361,384,871

2,740,075,626

Total equity and liabilities

32,038,238,036

27,684,637,385

20,253,992,280

15,205,768,144

DIRECTORS: G.T. Manhambara (Chairman), T. Johnson, V. Nyakudya*, L. Kennedy, B.N. Kumalo, K. Patel, G. Pio, M. Davis

1

Abridged Audited Group Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

The Directors report the following abridged audited results in respect of the Group and Company's operations for the year ended 31 December 2022

Consolidated Group and Company Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 31 December 2022

Inflation adjusted

Group

Company

2022

2021

2022

2021

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

Cash flows from operating activities

Operating (loss)/profit before tax

(192,690,072)

3,301,096,586

3,393,705,291

875,013,492

Adjusted to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows:

Depreciation of property plant and

equipment and amortisation of intangible assets

468,464,392

412,930,050

416,371,593

351,985,361

Net fair value adjustments

(232,415,820)

(27,101,090)

(920,255,791)

712,550,344

Net unrealised foreign exchange differences

265,744,156

(331,730,158)

(224,591,586)

36,759,292

Interest income

(2,908,292)

(3,989,409)

(365,869)

(2,842,801)

Interest payable

89,362,379

39,991,993

41,006,516

29,875,693

Movement in provisions

578,008,166

(12,513,052)

164,898,246

2,237,543

(Profit)/loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment

(13,726,208)

16,196,260

(8,965,611)

16,126,082

Working capital changes

959,838,701

3,394,881,180

2,861,802,789

2,021,705,006

(Increase) in inventories

(847,592,922)

(3,782,162,635)

(1,547,353,196)

(1,168,478,966)

Increase/(decrease) in trade and other receivables

758,005,452

(1,493,878,233)

(712,227,103)

(100,707,529)

(Increase)/decrease in prepayments

(1,575,481,502)

154,035,356

(576,861,512)

637,311,166

Increase/(decrease) in customer deposits

906,224,722

1,170,114,507

(787,237,917)

759,308,566

(Increase) in intergroup receivables

-

-

(18,229,386)

(32,827,982)

(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables

(2,962,650,597)

5,371,795,770

783,038,160

(7,323,588)

(2,761,656,146)

4,814,785,945

2,931,835

2,108,986,673

Interest received

2,908,292

3,989,409

365,869

2,842,801

Interest paid

(89,362,379)

(39,991,993)

(41,006,516)

(29,875,693)

Income tax paid

(75,930,508)

(736,709,582)

(16,606,773)

(344,315,515)

Dividend paid

(151,353,426)

(260,591,087)

(151,353,426)

(260,591,087)

Net cash flow (used)/from in operating activities

(3,075,394,167)

3,781,482,692

(205,669,011)

1,477,047,179

Investing activities

Acquisition of subsidiaries-cash acquired

-

218,788,391

-

-

Proceeds from release of long term receivable

29,217,454

-

-

-

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

55,231,670

2,166,107

1,932,880

2,166,107

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(217,653,173)

(521,834,802)

(171,716,965)

(275,295,216)

Proceeds from sale of financial assets

-

244,155

-

244,155

Net cash flows (used) in investing activities

(133,204,049)

(300,636,149)

(169,784,085)

(272,884,954)

Financing activities

Lease liability principal repaid

-

-

(3,306,068)

(8,440,058)

Repayments of borrowings

(121,520,245)

(97,413,581)

(121,520,245)

(120,058,381)

Proceeds from borrowings

471,199,884

650,309,085

471,199,884

417,919,783

Net cash flows from in financing activities

349,679,639

552,895,504

346,373,571

289,421,344

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash Equivalents

(2,858,918,577)

4,033,742,047

(29,079,525)

1,493,583,569

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash

and cash equivalents

287,595,680

80,447,928

264,610,712

75,637,486

Effects of IAS29

(667,103,540)

(87,666,505)

(448,241,628)

(229,136,952)

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

4,882,681,659

856,158,189

1,062,663,021

435,129,259

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December

1,644,255,222

4,882,681,659

849,952,580

1,062,663,021

Comprising of

Cash and cash balances

1,644,255,222

4,882,681,659

849,952,580

1,062,663,021

Consolidated Group Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31 December 2022

Change in

Attributable

Non-

Share

Capital

Share

Revaluation

Ownership

Retained

to Owners

Controlling

Inflation Adjusted

Capital

Reserve

Premium

Reserve

reserve

earnings

of the parent

Interest

Total

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

Balance as

at 1 Jan 2021

13,249,441

(27,019,547)

2,743,094,872

2,827,040,656

(125,642,922)

3,738,694,162

9,169,416,662

1,635,858,962

10,805,275,624

Share Issue

194,980

-

4,809,850,618

-

-

-

4,810,045,598

-

4,810,045,598

Dividend Paid

-

-

-

-

-

(260,591,083)

(260,591,083)

-

(260,591,083)

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

-

916,601,185

916,601,185

577,211,180

1,493,812,365

Other comprehensive

income/(loss) net of tax

-

-

-

(1,302,161,445)

-

-

(1,302,161,445)

(120,805,712)

(1,422,967,157)

Balance as

at 31 Dec 2021

13,444,421

(27,019,547)

7,552,945,490

1,524,879,211

(125,642,922)

4,394,704,264

13,333,310,917

2,092,264,430

15,425,575,348

Dividend Paid

-

-

-

-

-

(151,353,426)

(151,353,426)

-

(151,353,426)

Loss for the year

-

-

-

-

-

(205,066,129)

(205,066,129)

(1,077,624,392)

(1,282,690,521)

Other comprehensive

income net of tax

-

-

-

5,434,464,381

-

5,434,464,381

505,811,323

5,940,275,704

Balance as

at 31 Dec 2022

13,444,421

(27,019,547)

7,552,945,490

6,959,343,592

(125,642,922)

4,038,284,709

18,411,355,743

1,520,451,361

19,931,807,105

Company Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31 December 2022

Attributable

Share

Capital

Share

Revaluation

Retained

to Owners

Capital

Reserve

Premium

Reserve

earnings

of the parent

Inflation Adjusted

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

Balance at 1 Jan 2021

13,249,441

(27,019,547)

2,743,094,872

1,024,144,538

3,255,278,048

7,008,747,352

Dividend Paid

-

-

-

-

(260,591,087)

(260,591,087)

Share issue

194,980

-

4,809,850,618

-

-

4,810,045,598

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

112,842,315

112,842,315

Other comprehensive

income/ (loss) net of tax

-

-

-

(211,763,259)

-

(211,763,259)

Balance at 31 Dec 2021

13,444,421

(27,019,547)

7,552,945,490

812,381,279

3,107,529,276

11,459,280,919

Dividend Paid

-

-

-

-

(151,353,426)

(151,353,426)

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

1,898,367,214

1,898,367,214

Other comprehensive

income net of tax

-

-

-

1,723,570,776

-

1,723,570,776

Balance at 31 Dec 2022

13,444,421

(27,019,547)

7,552,945,490

2,535,952,055

4,854,543,064

14,929,865,483

Supplementary Information

Inflation Adjusted

Group

Company

2022

2021

2022

2021

No. of shares

No. of shares

No. of shares

No. of shares

Shares in issue

344,580,486

238,380,780

344,580,486

238,380,780

For the purpose of Basic EPS

344,580,486

238,380,780

344,580,486

238,380,780

For the purpose of Diluted EPS

344,580,486

238,380,780

344,580,486

238,380,780

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

Headline Earnings

(215,399,217)

928,846,560

1,891,710,248

124,815,931

(Loss)/profit for the year

(1,282,690,520)

1,493,812,366

1,898,367,214

112,842,315

Headline earnings per share

(0.63)

3.90

5.49

0.52

Basic (loss)/profit per share

(0.60)

3.85

5.51

0.47

Diluted (loss)/profit per share

(0.60)

3.85

5.51

0.47

Depreciation

468,464,392

412,930,050

416,371,593

351,985,361

Taxation:

Current tax expense

923,675,719

998,415,489

946,907,676

654,000,251

Deferred tax movement

166,324,729

808,868,731

548,430,401

108,170,928

Notes to the financial statements

1. Presentation and statement of compliance

Basis of preparation

The Group's financial results have been prepared under policies consistent with the requirements of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24.31). The financial results have been prepared under the current cost convention in accordance with IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies.

The consolidated inflation adjusted financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and interpretations developed and issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) with the exception to IAS 21, Effects of Changes in Exchange Rates on accounting for change in functional currency in prior year and IAS 29 -" Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" and IAS 8, Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors for non-correction of the prior year non- compliance with IAS 21. This is because it has been impracticable to fully comply with IFRS in the current and prior year, due to the need to comply with local legislation, specifically Statutory Instrument 33 of 2019. The Directors are of the view that the requirement to comply with the Statutory Instrument has created inconsistencies with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 21 (The effects of changes foreign exchange rates) as well as with the principles embedded in the IFRS Conceptual Framework. This has resulted in the accounting treatment adopted in the prior year and current period financial Statements being different from that which the Directors would have adopted if the Group had been able to fully comply with IFRS. These exceptions have also made full compliance with the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24.31) not possible.

The accounting policies are applied consistently throughout the Group. The consolidated financial statements are presented in Zimbabwean dollars (ZWL$) and all values are rounded to the nearest dollar except where otherwise stated. The consolidated inflation adjusted financial statements are initially prepared under the historical cost convention and restated for the changes in the general purchasing power of the functional currency for the purposes of fair presentation in accordance with IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies). This historical cost information has been restated for changes in the general purchasing power of the Zimbabwe dollar and as a result, is stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. Accordingly, the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements represent the primary financial statements of the Group.

Change in functional currency

In February 2019, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe announced a monetary policy statement whose highlights among other issues were:

  • Denomination of real time gross settlement (RTGS) balances, bond notes and coins collectively as RTGS dollars. RTGS dollars became part of the multi-currency system.
  • Promulgated that RTGS dollars were to be used by all entities (including the Government) and individuals in Zimbabwe for purposes of pricing of goods and services, record debts, accounting and settlement of domestic transactions.
  • Establishment of an inter-bank foreign exchange market where the exchange rate would be determined on a willing buyer willing seller basis.

The monetary policy announcement was followed by the publication of Statutory Instrument (S.I.) 33 of 2019 on 22 February 2019. The statutory instrument gave legal effect to the introduction of the RTGS dollar as legal tender and prescribed that for accounting and other purposes, certain assets and liabilities on the effective date would be deemed to be RTGS dollars at a rate of 1:1 to the US dollar and would become opening RTGS dollar values from the effective date. As a result of the currency changes announced by the monetary authorities, the Directors assessed as required by International Accounting Standard (IAS) 21, The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates and consistent with the guidance issued by the Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) whether use of the United States dollar as the functional and reporting currency remained appropriate. Based on the assessment, the Directors concluded that the Group's transactional and functional currency had changed to the RTGS dollar. The Group adopted the RTGS dollar as the new functional and reporting currency with effect from 22 February 2019 using the interbank midrate of US$1: ZWL$2.5.

Further, on 24 June 2019, Statutory Instrument 142 of 2019 introduced the Zimbabwean Dollar (ZWL$) which is at par with the bond notes and RTGS dollars, that is to say each bond note unit and each RTGS dollar is equivalent to a Zimbabwe Dollar, and each hundredth part of a bond note unit and each hundredth part of a RTGS dollar is equivalent to a Zimbabwean cent.

On the 17th of June 2020, an RBZ Exchange Control Directive RV175/2020 was issued on the introduction of a Foreign Exchange Auction System. Foreign exchange auction trading system was operationalised with effect from 23 June 2020, foreign currency trading was conducted through the Foreign Exchange Auction Trading System (Auction) through a bidding system.

On the 24th of July 2020, Statutory Instrument 185 of 2020 the Exchange Control amended the exclusive Use of Zimbabwe Dollar for Domestic Transactions by allowing dual pricing and displaying, quoting and offering of prices for domestic goods and services. The SI all permitted any person who provides goods or services in Zimbabwe to display, quote or offer the price for such goods or services in both Zimbabwe dollar and foreign currency at the ruling exchange rate. In this regard, these financial statements are therefore presented in ZWL$ being the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates, and all values are rounded to the nearest ZWL$ except when otherwise indicated.

Application of IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies)

In 2019, the high year-on-year inflation amongst other indicators outlined in IAS 29 resulted in a broad market consensus within the accounting and auditing profession that the Zimbabwe economy had met the characteristics of a hyperinflationary economy. The PAAB confirmed this market consensus and issued a pronouncement in October 2019 prescribing application of inflation accounting for reporting periods ended on or after 1 July 2019.

These results have been prepared in accordance with IAS 29 as if the economy had been hyperinflationary from 1 January 2019 being the commencement date of the prior financial year, however given that change in functional currency, 22 February 2019 has been treated as the last revaluation date for non-monetary items. IAS 29 requires that the financial statements prepared in the currency of a hyperinflationary economy be stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the reporting date and that corresponding figures for the previous period also be restated in terms of the same measuring unit.

The Company adopted the Zimbabwe consumer price index (CPI) compiled by Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) as the general price index to restate transactions and balances as appropriate. The indices and conversion factors used to restate these financials are given below.

Dates

Indices

Conversion Factors

31 December 2022

13,672.91

1.00

31 December 2021

3,977.46

3.4376

31 December 2020

2,474.51

5.5255

The procedures applied in the above restatement of transactions and balances are as follows:

Comparative financial information

Comparative financial information as per IAS 29 was restated using relevant adjusting factor 3.4376 based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Current period information

Monetary assets and liabilities were not restated because they are already stated in terms of the measuring unit current at balance sheet date. Non-monetary assets and liabilities that are not carried at amounts current at statement of financial position and components of shareholders' equity were restated by applying the change in the index from the more recent of the date of the transaction and the date of their most recent revaluation to 31 December 2020.

Items recognised in the income statement have been restated by applying the change in the general price index from the dates when the transactions were initially earned or incurred by applying the monthly index for the year ended 31 December 2020. Depreciation and amortisation amounts are based on the restated amounts. Gains and losses arising from the net monetary position are included in the income statement;

All items in the statement of cash flows are expressed in terms of the general price index at the end of the reporting period.

Hyper Inflation

The historical amounts were restated at the end of the reporting period to reflect the general change in purchasing power of the reporting currency (ZWL$). Professional judgement was used and appropriate adjustments in preparing financial statements according to IAS 29. The indices used were obtained from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency for the period.

Statement of compliance

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared with the aim of complying with International Financial Reporting Standards and presented in ZWL$ (ZIMBABWE Dollars, rounded to the dollar), which is the Group's functional and presentation currency. Full compliance with IFRS has not been possible in both 2021 and 2022, as only partial compliance has been achieved because it has not been possible to comply with International Accounting Standard 21 "The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates" (IAS21) and IAS 8, Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors for non-correction of the prior year non- compliance with IAS 21. These exceptions have also made full compliance with the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24.31) impracticable.

  1. Leases
    The Group acquired a short-term loan of ZWl$471,199,884 from facility of ZWL$984,000,000 secured against buildings valued at ZWL$2,590,000,000. The average cost of the borrowings was at 12%.
  2. Borrowings
    The Group acquired term loan facility of ZWL$189,175,389 secured against buildings valued at ZWL$255,351,000. The average cost of the borrowings was at 40%.
  3. Revenue
    An analysis of Group revenue and results for the year:

Inflation adjusted

Group

Company

2022

2021

2022

2021

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

Sale of goods: Domestic

19,921,478,420

20,915,679,411

12,620,625,170

11,163,783,195

Sale of goods: Export

1,532,769,583

738,794,875

1,532,769,583

163,090,537

Sale of services: Domestic

2,599,479,631

1,069,072,507

993,973,141

546,022,091

Investment property rental income

53,910,506

32,582,139

75,278,034

26,484,459

Total revenue from contracts with customers

24,107,638,140

22,756,128,932

15,222,645,928

11,899,380,282

0121

DIRECTORS: G.T. Manhambara (Chairman), T. Johnson, V. Nyakudya*, L. Kennedy, B.N. Kumalo, K. Patel, G. Pio, M. Davis

2

Abridged Audited Group Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

The Directors report the following abridged audited results in respect of the Group and Company's operations for the year ended 31 December 2022

5. Segment information

Mining and

Logistics and

Other

Total

Mining and

Logistics and

Other

Total

Inflation Adjusted

Agriculture Infrastructure

Automative

Property

Segments

Segments

Adjustments

Consolidated

Inflation Adjusted

Agriculture Infrastructure

Automative

Property

Segments

Segments

Adjustments

Consolidated

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

ZWL$

31 December 2022

31 December 2021

Revenue

11,957,244,135

6,580,629,084

5,659,534,895

53,910,506

75,278,034

24,326,596,654

(218,958,514)

24,107,638,140

Revenue

10,088,125,991

10,386,544,435

2,298,813,704

185,322,689

26,484,459

22,985,291,278

(229,162,346)

22,756,128,932

Segment

Segment

operating profit

1,558,849,105

(1,820,968,009)

401,484,898

2,336,132,462

(878,534,516)

1,596,963,940

(1,703,199,925)

(106,235,985)

operating profit

2,036,271,461

1,660,322,978

324,198,211

(582,663,143)

(228,473,746)

3,209,655,761

127,443,409

3,337,099,170

Other items

Other items

Finance income

166,574

327,678

-

-

218,155

712,407

2,195,885

2,908,292

Finance income

2,283,549

1,705,860

-

-

-

3,989,409

-

3,989,409

Finance costs

(38,458,872)

-

(49,740,409)

-

-

(88,199,281)

(1,163,098)

(89,362,379)

Finance costs

(22,727,488)

-

(15,472,763)

-

-

(38,200,251)

(1,791,742)

(39,991,993)

Income taxes

(1,081,433,463)

(242,614,958)

(349,380,083)

(152,839,982)

(218,231,063)

(2,044,499,549)

954,499,101

(1,090,000,448)

Income taxes

(585,892,637)

(777,700,957)

(194,033,310)

(96,126,932)

(83,812,690)

(1,737,566,526)

(69,717,694)

(1,807,284,220)

GROUP PROFIT AFTER TAX

439,123,344

(2,063,255,289)

2,364,406

2,183,292,480

(1,096,547,424)

(535,022,483)

(747,668,037)

(1,282,690,520)

GROUP PROFIT AFTER TAX

1,429,934,885

884,327,881

114,692,138

(678,790,075)

(312,286,436)

1,437,878,393

55,933,973

1,493,812,366

Segment assets

12,302,825,797

5,755,399,041

6,069,044,881

5,941,000,000

7,925,069,217

37,993,338,936

(5,955,100,900)

32,038,238,036

Segment assets

9,131,040,428

9,530,512,241

4,438,248,759

1,795,495,652

6,825,342,361

31,720,639,441

(4,081,400,718)

27,684,637,385

Segment liabilities

(3,339,436,622)

(1,400,831,464)

(5,003,403,637)

(243,952,812)

(810,057,384)

(10,797,681,919)

(1,308,749,012)

(12,106,430,931)

Segment liabilities

(3,302,445,764)

(4,285,952,508)

(2,906,200,965)

8,803,914

(780,544,563)

(11,266,339,886)

(992,722,151)

(12,259,062,037)

Other segment

Other segment

information

information

Depreciation and

Depreciation

292,288,879

29,335,925

19,102,252

38,212,719

21,273,955

400,213,730

12,716,320

412,930,050

amortisation

354,546,281

77,552,115

8,450,740

34,853,195

26,112,903

501,515,234

(33,050,842)

468,464,392

Additions to

Additions to

non-current assets

148,370,757

73,141,497

21,614,287

193,060,057

85,648,204

521,834,802

-

521,834,802

non-current assets

148,293,798

33,450,793

27,373,096

-

8,535,486

217,653,173

-

217,653,173

Impairment loss

Inventory provision

352,766,670

6,423,584,547

50,185,368

-

-

6,826,536,585

-

6,826,536,585

recognized on receivables

128,770,284

617,702,704

49,704,117

-

-

796,177,105

-

796,177,105

Impairment loss

recognized on receivables

127,301,281

280,922,869

92,684,262

-

-

500,908,412

-

500,908,412

6. Events after the reporting period

Following the notice issued to Barzem Enterprises on 30 March 2022 by Barloworld Equipment the distributors of the Caterpillar (CAT) franchise, to terminate the distribution agreement entered into between Barloworld and Barzem Enterprises on 30 September 2022, an arbitration process was triggered as Zimplow Holdings was of the opinion that this was a pervasive breach of the Barzems' shareholder agreement. An arbitral award was handed down in favour of Zimplow Holdings, therefore giving Zimplow Holdings the right to exercise a call option on Barloworld UK's 49% stake in Barzem and as per the shareholders' agreement the arbitral award is binding and not subject to appeal. Business valuation of Barzem was underway and the transaction is expected to be concluded during the first half of 2023.

0121

Management commenced renovations of the property at 65 Birmingham Road, Southerton, Harare in January 2023 which are projected to be worth US$195,000 with the intention of changing use of the property from an investment property to be owner occupied where the new business's, Tractive Power Solutions and Valmec, will operate from. The renovations are expected to be completed by end of Quarter 2 of FY2023. This is a non adjusting event.

DIRECTORS: G.T. Manhambara (Chairman), T. Johnson, V. Nyakudya*, L. Kennedy, B.N. Kumalo, K. Patel, G. Pio, M. Davis

3

Disclaimer

Zimplow Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 13:20:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
