Zimplow : June 01, 2023Board Appointment

Board Appointment

Mrs Angeline Vere

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Angeline Vere as an independent Non-Executive Director of Zimplow Holdings Limited eective 1 June 2023. Mrs Vere is a registered legal practitioner with a wealth of working experience in the areas of corporate governance, compliance, legal risk management and business management, attained over twenty (20) years working for the Ministry of Justice, insurance and the telecommunications industry. She is currently the Chief Executive Oicer of Telecel Zimbabwe (Private) Limited, a Zimbabwean based mobile telecommunications network operator.

She has held this position since 2015 following her promotion from the position of Company Secretary and Legal Director of the organisation.

She is a holder of a Masters in Corporate Law (LLM) attained from the University of South Africa (UNISA), a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) Degree (LLB) attained from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ), a Diploma in Finance and Accounting and an Executive Diploma in Business Administration.

The Board of Directors, Management, and Sta warmly welcome Angeline to the team and wish her success in this new role.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Sharon Manangazira

Group Company Secretary

REGISTERED HEAD OFFICE

No. 36 Birmingham Road

Southerton

31 May 2023