  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  5. Zimplow Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZIMW   ZW0009012189

ZIMPLOW HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ZIMW)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-30
75.01 ZWL   -10.35%
03:30aZimplow : June 01, 2023Board Appointment
PU
05/05Zimplow : 2022 FY Results & Audit Report
PU
03/27Zimplow : Notice to Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zimplow : June 01, 2023Board Appointment

06/01/2023 | 03:30am EDT
Board Appointment

Mrs Angeline Vere

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Angeline Vere as an independent Non-Executive Director of Zimplow Holdings Limited eective 1 June 2023. Mrs Vere is a registered legal practitioner with a wealth of working experience in the areas of corporate governance, compliance, legal risk management and business management, attained over twenty (20) years working for the Ministry of Justice, insurance and the telecommunications industry. She is currently the Chief Executive Oicer of Telecel Zimbabwe (Private) Limited, a Zimbabwean based mobile telecommunications network operator.

She has held this position since 2015 following her promotion from the position of Company Secretary and Legal Director of the organisation.

She is a holder of a Masters in Corporate Law (LLM) attained from the University of South Africa (UNISA), a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) Degree (LLB) attained from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ), a Diploma in Finance and Accounting and an Executive Diploma in Business Administration.

The Board of Directors, Management, and Sta warmly welcome Angeline to the team and wish her success in this new role.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Sharon Manangazira

Group Company Secretary

REGISTERED HEAD OFFICE

No. 36 Birmingham Road

Southerton

31 May 2023

36 Birmingham Road Southerton, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Tel: 08677 007182, Email: info@zimplow.co.zw, Website: www.zimplow.com

Disclaimer

Zimplow Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 07:29:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Vimbayi Nyakudya Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles L. Chaibva Group Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Godfrey Tsikayi Manhambara Chairman
Willem H. Swanepoel Group Operations Executive
Timothy Michael Johnson Non-Executive Director
