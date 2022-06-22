Zimplow : June 22, 2022Dividend Announcement

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of Zimplow Holdings Limited has declared a ﬁnal dividend of 35.40 cents (ZWL) per share payable in respect of all issued ordinary shares of the Company. This dividend is in respect of the year ended 31 December 2021 and will be payable in full to all shareholders of the Company registered at the close of business on 8 July 2022.

The payment of dividend will take place on or about 15 July 2022.

The Company's shares will be traded cum-dividend on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange up to the market day of 5 July 2022 and ex-dividend as from 6 July 2022.

Shareholders are requested to submit their banking details to the Company's Transfer Secretaries, Corpserve, 2nd Floor, ZB Centre, Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare, or P. O. Box 2208, Harare, Zimbabwe.

By Order of the Board

SHARON F. MANANGAZIRA (MRS)

Group Company Secretary

23 June 2022