  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  5. Zimplow Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZIMW   ZW0009012189

ZIMPLOW HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ZIMW)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
35.10 ZWL   -2.60%
Zimplow : Notice to Shareholders
PU
Zimplow : HY22 Results & Audit Review
PU
Zimplow : 2021 Annual Report
PU
Zimplow : Notice to Shareholders

03/27/2023 | 03:08am EDT
Delay in publication of Full Year 2022

Financial Results

The Board of Directors of Zimplow Holdings Limited ("the Board") notiﬁes shareholders that Zimplow Holdings Limited ("the Company")

will not be able to publish the Abridged Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 by 31 March 2023.

The delay is due to the extensive work necessary to conform to the requirement that Financial Statements are adjusted for hyper-inﬂation so as to comply with International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinﬂationary Economies.

The Board anticipates that the Abridged Audited Financial Statements will be published by 28 April 2023.

By Order of the Board

210323

Sharon Manangazira (Mrs)

Group Company Secretary 24 March 2023

Disclaimer

Zimplow Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 07:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
