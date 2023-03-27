Zimplow : Notice to Shareholders

Delay in publication of Full Year 2022

Financial Results

The Board of Directors of Zimplow Holdings Limited ("the Board") notiﬁes shareholders that Zimplow Holdings Limited ("the Company")

will not be able to publish the Abridged Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 by 31 March 2023.

The delay is due to the extensive work necessary to conform to the requirement that Financial Statements are adjusted for hyper-inﬂation so as to comply with International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinﬂationary Economies.

The Board anticipates that the Abridged Audited Financial Statements will be published by 28 April 2023.

By Order of the Board

210323

Sharon Manangazira (Mrs)

Group Company Secretary 24 March 2023