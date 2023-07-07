Zimplow Holdings Limited specializes in manufacturing and marketing equipments and products for the mining opertation, agriculture, automotive, construction and manufacturing industry. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows: - agricultural materials and equipments (52.2%): tillers, cultivators, harrows, shellers, planters, ridgers and hoes; - mining extraction and infrastructure construction equipments (47.6%): loaders, excavators, conveyors, etc. The group also provides fixing elements (bolts, screws, rivets, nails, pins, etc.). The remaining sales (0.2%) are from the property management activity. All sales are in Zimbabwe.