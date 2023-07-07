NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Board of Directors of Zimplow Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the results of the Seventy Third Annual General Meeting held at its Head Office situated at No. 33 Birmingham Road, Southerton, Harare on Thursday, 29 June 2023 at 1000 hours.
Ordinary Resolutions
Result
1.
To approve the minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 21 July 2022.
Passed
2.
To receive and adopt the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022,
Passed
together with the reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon.
3.
In accordance with the Articles of Association, Mr. Lance Kennedy retires by rotation.
Passed
Being eligible, the Director offers himself for re-election.
4.
In accordance with the Articles of Association, Mr. Grant Pio retires by rotation. Being
Passed
eligible, the Director offers himself for re-election.
5.
Resolution to confirm the appointment of Mrs. Angeline Vere to the Board
Passed
6.
To approve Directors' fees for the year ended 31 December 2022 that amounted to
Passed
ZWL$73 171 462.08
7.
To approve Messrs, Ernst & Young's remuneration for the year ended 31 December
Passed
2022 that amounted to US$150 000.
8.
To Appoint Grant Thornton Zimbabwe as the Company's Auditors for the year ended
Passed
31 December 2023.
Special Resolution
1.
Resolution to purchase the Company's own shares.
Passed
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Sharon Manangazira
Company Secretary
Registered Office
Zimplow Holdings Limited
No.36 Birmingham Road,
Southerton,
Harare,
Zimbabwe
7 July 2023
DIRECTORS: G.T. Manhambara (Chairman), V. Nyakudya*, L. Kennedy, B.N. Kumalo, K. Patel, G. Pio (*Executive)
36 Birmingham Road Southerton, Harare, Zimbabwe.
Tel: 08677 007182, Email: info@zimplow.co.zw, Website: www.zimplow.co.zw
