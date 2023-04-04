Advanced search
    ZIMR   ZW0009011611

ZIMRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ZIMR)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-02
12.00 ZWL    0.00%
04:07aZimre : 2023 FY Financials & Audit Report
PU
2022Zimre : Q3 Trading Update
PU
2022ZIMRE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Dividends
CO
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zimre : 2023 FY Financials & Audit Report

04/04/2023 | 04:07am EDT
ABRIDGED AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

SHORT-FORM FINANCIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Issued in terms of practice Note 13 of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)

This Short-Form Financial Announcement is the responsibility oftheDirectorsofZHLandisonlyasummaryoftheinformation contained in the full announcement and does not contain full or complete details. Any investment decisions by investors or shareholders should be based on consideration of the full announcement.

The full announcement is available on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Website: www.zse.co.zw and the Company website: www.zhl.co.zw.

A copy of the full announcement will also be available for inspection at the Company's registered ofﬁce at 2nd Floor, Block D, Smatsatsa Ofﬁce Complex, Borrowdale, Harare or via email request to: zhl@zimre.co.zw or the ofﬁce of its transfer secretaries, ZB Transfer Secretaries, 21 Natal Road, Avondale or via email at PMberikwazvo@zb.co.zw.

AUDITED

AUDITED

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

31 December

31 December

2022 Audited

2022 Audited

ZWL (m)

% Change

ZWL (m)

% Change

Net premium written

15 410

Total income

39 530

Total comprehensive income

10 702

Total assets

122 189

Total equity

50 884

Cash generated from operations

8 915

Basic earnings per share (zwl cents)

255.21

Headline earnings per share (zwl cents)

254.04

12%

12 991

9%

68 955

8%

36 135

51%

119 801

32%

48 489

291%

11 750

-50%

1 255.11

-49%

1 254.17

269%

417%

502%

424%

352%

  • 033%
    339%
    344%

Dividend

Notwithstanding the difﬁcult operating environment, the Board of Directors have found it prudent to declare a ﬁnal dividend payable of ZWL250,269,677 or ZWL13.76 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2022. The dividend is in acknowledgement of the Group's philosophy to pass subsidiary dividends to the ultimate shareholder. This brings the total dividend for the year to ZWL405,652,702 or ZWL22.31 cents per share. A separate dividend notice will be published to this effect in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Listing Requirements.

Auditor's Statement

This short form ﬁnancial announcement derived from the audited inﬂation adjusted consolidated ﬁnancial statements of Zimre Holdings Limited "the Group" for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2022, should be read together with the complete set of audited inﬂation adjusted consolidated ﬁnancial statements, for the year ended 31 December 2022, which have been audited by Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe) and the auditor's report signed by Edmore Chimhowa, Registered Public Auditor 0470.

An adverse opinion has been issued on the audited inﬂation adjusted consolidated ﬁnancial statements, for the year then ended. The adverse opinion was issued regarding non- compliance with IAS 21- The Effects of Changes in

Foreign Exchange Rates, and inclusion of the unaudited ﬁnancial statements of Vanguard Life Assurance Limited in the consolidated ﬁnancial statements of Fidelity Life Assurance of Zimbabwe Limited, a signiﬁcant component of Zimre Holdings Limited.

The auditor's report includes a section on key audit matters outlining matters that in the auditor's professional judgement, were of most signiﬁcance in the audit of the inﬂation adjusted consolidated ﬁnancial statements. These include gross premiums recognition, adequacy of allowance for credit losses on trade and other receivables and valuation of insurance/reassurance contract liabilities.

The auditor's report on the inﬂation adjusted consolidated ﬁnancial statements and the full set of the audited inﬂation adjusted consolidated ﬁnancial statements, is available for inspection at the Company's registered ofﬁce and the auditor's report has been lodged with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

  1. MATETE CHAIRMAN

31 MARCH 2023

ABRIDGED AUDITED

CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31

DECEMBER 2022

Chairman's Statement for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2022

Dear Members

It is my pleasure to present the Zimre Holdings Limited (ZHL) Group Financial

Results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

The trading year 2022, was characterised by a slow global economy, a result of the Russia-Ukraine War and latent effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sub-Saharan Africa was not spared from economic shocks which included rising inﬂation, currency ﬂuctuations, geopolitical tensions and weather shocks. Economic growth in the Southern African region has also been crippled by electricity shortages which either reduced production or escalated the cost of production in various industries.

In the ﬁrst half of 2022, the Zimbabwean economy saw marked increases in various commodity prices largely driven by fuel price hikes as a result of the Russia -Ukraine War. The second half was characterised by increasing inﬂation and currency instability. Like most central banks across the world, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) employed tight monetary policies in order to curb the high levels of inﬂation. Consumers were on the receiving end as the cost of living increased and demand in various sectors of the economy reduced. The RBZ also introduced the Mosi oa Tunya Gold Coins (Gold Coins), which proved to be a valuable alternative and stable investment product for industry players. Additionally, the Gold Coins addressed the economy's excess liquidity thereby bringing exchange rate stability at the tail end of 2022.

Despite extreme weather shocks and terrorist attacks in the North, Mozambique saw some signs of positive change as the country received International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and European Union (EU) funding for various national projects. The economy is set to rebound following opportunities in and resumption of the gas projects.

Malawi like Mozambique was hit by tropical storms and cyclones, the effects of which were further exacerbated by electricity shortages, subsequent fuel price increases and shortages. The economy was also dealt blows as exports and production declined, foreign currency became increasingly scarce, and this was worsened by the blight of high inﬂation and exchange rate instability.

The Zambian economy experienced relative economic stability managing to keep inﬂation in the single digits, down from 16.4% in December 2021 to close 2022 at 9.9%. However, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth slowed down in 2022 as government consumption stagnated and drought dampened farmers expectations.

Botswana's economic growth rate for 2022 was estimated to be 6.7% down from 11.8% in 2021. This was a result of declining diamond production attributed to the rise in demand for lab grown diamonds and the late institution of monetary policy measures to curb inﬂation.

OVERALL GROUP FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

In spite of the signiﬁcant challenges in the Group's operating jurisdictions, the Group delivered positive results, beneﬁtting from the resilient performances of its underlying businesses.

Inﬂation adjusted Group total income was ZWL39.5 billion, a 9% increase from ZWL36.3 billion achieved in

2021. On a historical cost basis, total income increased by 417% from ZWL13.3 billion in 2021 to ZWL69.0 billion in 2022. The growth was driven by overall positive investment returns, strong top-line growth in premium income particularly in Botswana and Zambia and growth in the life and pensions business domiciled in Zimbabwe. Investment income growth was underpinned by fair value gains on investment properties largely driven by the exchange rate movements.

Gross Premium Written (GPW) was ZWL20.4 billion, a 13% increase in inﬂation adjusted terms. In historical terms, GPW was ZWL17.3 billion, a 272% increase from same period prior year on the back of real business growth in the region and from domestic operations. The regional operations contributed 43% to GPW in 2022 compared to 41% in 2021 and thus remain key strategic investments which provide diversiﬁcation value to the Group.

Inﬂation adjusted Group total expenses grew by 36% from ZWL22.1 billion recorded in prior year to ZWL30.1 billion in the current year and in historical cost terms, expenses grew by 457% from ZWL7.6 billion in 2021 to ZWL42.3 billion in 2022. The spike in expenses was on account of unprecedented high claims experience in the non-life reinsurance entities as a result of climate change effects. Going forward, the Group will be improving its underwriting practices using innovative technologies to counteract climate change effects on its key reinsurance business lines. Local non-life reinsurance operations were hit the most by high agriculture claims resulting in a claims ratio of 71%. Operating and administration expenses spiked due to exchange rate driven inﬂationary pressures experienced primarily in Zimbabwe.

The Group sustained proﬁtability in inﬂation adjusted terms, recording proﬁt after tax of ZWL4.1 billion. In historical cost terms, proﬁt after tax increased by 330% from ZWL5.4 billion in 2021 to ZWL23.2 billion in 2022. The growth is on account of fair value gains on ﬁnancial assets and investment properties as well as strong top- line growth in some business units.

The Group's total assets increased by 51% in real terms from ZWL80.7 billion as at 31 December 2021 to ZWL122.2 billion as at 31 December 2022. The asset growth was driven by investment properties and equity investments which account for 67% (2021: 63%) of the Group's total assets. The Group's healthy balance sheet position is evidence of its resilience and commitment to provide its stakeholders with "Security, Growth and Proﬁtability".

COMMITMENT TO ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) FACTORS

It is the Group's commitment to implement ESG practices that promote inclusive growth, diversity in communities we operate in, promoting equity, strengthening governance as anchor pillars for overall sustainability whilst outwardly championing wellness and healthy lifestyles in customer communities. This commitment informs every aspect of our business, especially our processes, investment appraisals, business practices, a participatory approach and strong collaboration with stakeholders.

DIRECTORATE

As was advised in the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the half year ended 30 June 2022, Mr. Benjamin N. Kumalo stepped down as a member and Chairman of the Board. His over 20 years of service to the ZHL Group has indelibly shaped the DNA of the Group. Desmond Matete, was subsequently appointed as Chairman.

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Notwithstanding the difﬁcult operating environment, the Board of Directors have found it prudent to declare a ﬁnal dividend payable of ZWL250,269,677 or ZWL13.76 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2022. The dividend is in acknowledgement of the Group's philosophy to pass subsidiary dividends to the ultimate shareholder. This brings the total dividend for the year to ZWL405,652,702 or ZWL22.31 cents per share. A separate dividend notice will be published to this effect in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Listing Requirements.

OUTLOOK AND STRATEGY

As the Group celebrates a 40-year legacy in 2023, we are proud of its rich history that has showcased Zimbabwean excellence and left a footprint across Zimbabwe and the Southern Africa sub-region. Looking forward, and given its proven resilience over the years, the ZHL Group is focused on growing sustainable value for its stakeholders in a turbulent global economy. The strategy is set to harness the various strengths of its new structure and strategic partnerships to drive capacitation of its regional units and to expand its footprint further into the African continent.

The Group will be embarking on a new investment focus towards infrastructure and landmark development with an emphasis on sustainability. These activities will be undertaken through its Eagle Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to enable both local and international investor participation.

Since 2021, the Group has been going through a culture transformation to align the organisational purpose, strategic values and leadership behaviours. The renewed energy, including the various initiatives the Group is embarking on, are set to bring value realization to the shareholder and the community at large.

APPRECIATION

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our shareholders and the investing community for their continued support. I would like to extend my gratitude to my fellow Board members, Management and staff for their efforts in sustaining the business through a difﬁcult operating environment.

  1. MATETE CHAIRMAN
    31 MARCH 2023

Board Of Directors: Desmond Matete (Chairperson), Mark Haken, Jean Maguranyanga, Ignatius Mvere, Hamish BW Rudland, Cron von Seidel, Edwin Zvandasara, Stanley Kudenga (Group Chief Executive).

1

ABRIDGED AUDITED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR

ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

ASSETS

31 December 2022

31 December 2021

31 December 2022

31 December 2021

Note

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

Property and equipment

4

7 300 065 929

4 569 604 740

6 935 249 862

1 234 202 897

Right of use of assets

169 781 982

123 054 534

141 614 825

35 655 046

Investment properties

5

68 246 210 551

45 706 873 341

68 246 210 551

13 296 162 925

Intangible assets

6

419 157 080

379 774 197

280 131 846

94 635 809

Investment in associates

3 128 627 220

4 818 499 486

2 273 541 148

1 156 317 343

Deferred tax assets

1 533 604 611

181 650 509

1 125 983 431

32 384 017

Other non-current assets

111 365 906

-

111 365 906

-

Inventories

484 845 065

511 216 609

19 106 790

8 987 278

Trade and other receivables

7

17 160 094 820

7 781 833 285

17 173 762 109

2 228 652 160

Life reassurance contract asset

87 876 000

89 728 203

87 876 000

26 102 000

Current income tax assets

462 500 152

255 293 812

459 635 744

74 265 157

Deferred acquisition costs

919 546 590

834 467 521

780 755 749

176 792 016

Financial assets:

- at amortised cost

8.1

1 002 923 679

3 005 011 982

1 002 923 679

874 160 186

- at fair value through proﬁt or loss

8.2

6 142 794 997

4 536 663 640

6 142 794 997

1 319 718 775

- at fair value through other comprehensive income

8.3

4 093 119 281

2 252 820 108

4 093 119 281

655 347 019

Cash and cash equivalents

10 926 482 280

5 607 692 921

10 926 482 280

1 631 281 977

Total assets

122 188 996 143

80 654 184 888

119 800 554 198

22 844 664 605

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

EQUITY

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

Share capital

2 825 677 150

2 825 677 150

18 175 447

18 175 447

Share premium

6 383 816 866

6 383 816 866

787 722 112

787 722 112

Treasury shares

(10 392 855)

(10 392 855)

(1 412 619)

(1 412 619)

Revaluation reserve

5 316 807 902

2 891 907 646

7 672 416 450

903 666 649

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive

income reserve

1 033 510 585

793 731 343

594 340 639

147 739 785

Foreign currency translation reserve

7 186 606 196

4 594 326 207

4 057 343 133

583 552 452

Change in ownership reserve

2 476 382 924

2 476 382 924

334 501 014

334 501 014

Retained earnings

20 152 290 046

15 835 055 133

29 668 215 556

7 105 586 920

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

45 364 698 814

35 790 504 414

43 131 301 732

9 879 531 760

Non-controlling interest

5 519 534 059

2 813 023 053

5 358 109 167

853 922 596

Total equity

50 884 232 873

38 603 527 467

48 489 410 899

10 733 454 356

LIABILITIES

Deferred tax liabilities

3 551 778 899

2 238 825 825

4 190 804 531

702 008 883

Short term insurance contract liabilities

11

7 820 258 539

4 755 871 909

7 187 612 936

1 211 397 022

Insurance contract liabilities with discretionary participation

features

12.1

24 458 354 615

20 603 880 912

24 458 354 615

5 993 684 045

Investment contract liabilities with discretionary

participation features

12.2

12 461 018 797

2 977 660 658

12 461 018 797

866 203 666

Investment contracts without discretionary participation

features

12.3

5 589 813 223

3 269 671 498

5 589 813 223

951 149 833

Life reassurance contract liabilities

648 465 000

480 885 692

648 465 000

139 890 000

Borrowings

9

477 437 553

432 222 418

477 437 553

125 733 818

Lease liabilities

102 677 437

112 477 809

102 677 437

32 719 877

Other provisions

303 504 699

219 176 568

303 504 699

63 758 624

Trade and other payables

10

15 442 068 200

6 420 995 080

15 442 068 200

1 867 872 172

Current income tax payable

449 386 308

538 989 052

449 386 308

156 792 309

Total liabilities

71 304 763 270

42 050 657 421

71 311 143 299

12 111 210 249

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

122 188 996 143

80 654 184 888

119 800 554 198

22 844 664 605

Board Of Directors: Desmond Matete (Chairperson), Mark Haken, Jean Maguranyanga, Ignatius Mvere, Hamish BW Rudland, Cron von Seidel, Edwin Zvandasara, Stanley Kudenga (Group Chief Executive).

2

ABRIDGED AUDITED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR

ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

31 December 2022

31 December 2021

31 December 2022

31 December 2021

Note

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

INCOME

Gross written premium

20 390 246 091

18 001 781 109

17 265 859 934

4 636 790 891

Retrocession premium

(4 980 602 983)

(4 209 664 498)

(4 274 844 423)

(1 113 239 489)

Net premium written

15 409 643 108

13 792 116 611

12 991 015 511

3 523 551 402

Change in unearned premium reserve

(1 840 133 051)

(692 596 802)

(1 449 187 000)

(174 597 449)

Net premium earned

13 569 510 057

13 099 519 809

11 541 828 511

3 348 953 953

Brokerage, commission and fees

1 611 879 120

1 490 838 107

1 274 828 272

401 101 209

Total insurance income

15 181 389 177

14 590 357 916

12 816 656 783

3 750 055 162

Rental income from investment property

1 479 455 498

1 069 121 812

1 089 753 298

253 330 511

Fair value adjustments on investment property

17 929 819 393

13 055 776 107

49 352 586 685

7 352 760 127

Revenue from sale of inventory property

253 291 086

129 307 485

153 472 436

(295 216)

Property operating cost recoveries

-

1 608 467 632

-

409 565 344

Investment income

873 732 622

590 028 329

861 789 130

169 606 527

Other income

14

3 812 063 103

5 243 499 647

4 680 735 693

1 398 476 467

Total income

39 529 750 879

36 286 558 928

68 954 994 025

13 333 498 922

EXPENDITURE

Insurance beneﬁts and claims:

Non-life insurance claims

(11 934 646 071)

(4 645 927 205)

(10 545 581 850)

(1 008 995 955)

Life reassurance beneﬁts and claims

(1 923 660 536)

(2 606 153 288)

(1 558 575 388)

(664 591 103)

Movement in life reassurance contract liabilities

(651 604 466)

(386 927 091)

(446 801 000)

(90 842 000)

Claims ceded to reinsurers

7 217 756 523

1 394 020 833

6 344 071 281

362 228 893

-

-

(7 292 154 550)

(6 244 986 751)

(6 206 886 957)

(1 402 200 165)

Gross change in insurance contract liabilities with DPF

1 133 233 209

(3 343 686 995)

(8 773 170 400)

(2 366 304 082)

Gross change in investment contract liabilities with DPF

(9 483 358 139)

(157 708 943)

(11 594 815 131)

(111 609 525)

Gross change in investment contract liabilities without DPF

(207 597 250)

(939 928 406)

(3 429 299 258)

(665 180 810)

Net property operating costs

(225 493 539)

(328 442 556)

(375 242 389)

(37 086 916)

Commission and acquisition expenses

(4 575 972 263)

(3 509 127 970)

(3 728 272 489)

(910 349 314)

Operating and administrative expenses

13

(8 567 788 770)

(6 684 387 147)

(7 411 584 575)

(1 836 031 749)

Allowance for expected credit losses on receivables

(608 533 615)

(739 261 549)

(548 225 567)

(182 353 895)

Finance costs

(234 479 249)

(194 848 392)

(198 308 629)

(48 042 338)

Total expenses

(30 062 144 166)

(22 142 378 709)

(42 265 805 395)

(7 559 158 794)

Loss on net monetary position

(3 643 575 157)

(2 973 743 006)

-

-

Proﬁt before share of proﬁt of associate

accounted for using the equity method

5 824 031 556

11 170 437 213

26 689 188 630

5 774 340 128

Share of (losses)/proﬁt of associates

(1 735 248 672)

(502 614 146)

(2 049 610 212)

92 517 053

Proﬁt before income tax

4 088 782 884

10 667 823 067

24 639 578 418

5 866 857 181

Income tax credit/(expense)

25 465 370

(994 337 129)

(1 465 256 507)

(471 305 890)

Proﬁt for the period

4 114 248 254

9 673 485 938

23 174 321 911

5 395 551 291

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Items that will not be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss:

Property revaluation surplus

2 614 721 143

722 809 938

4 194 365 387

477 386 819

Share of other comprehensive income of associates

408 933 555

126 772 575

2 866 677 488

352 551 093

Gross change in insurance liabilities through other

comprehensive income

-

(594 878 252)

-

(339 097 687)

Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive

income

(598 754 442)

(1 302 558)

(292 293 075)

(10 108 415)

2 424 900 256

253 401 703

6 768 749 800

480 731 810

Board Of Directors: Desmond Matete (Chairperson), Mark Haken, Jean Maguranyanga, Ignatius Mvere, Hamish BW Rudland, Cron von Seidel, Edwin Zvandasara, Stanley Kudenga (Group Chief Executive).

3

ABRIDGED AUDITED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR

ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 (continued)

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

31 December 2022

31 December 2021

31 December 2022

31 December 2021

Note

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

Items that may be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss:

Exchange gains on translation of foreign operations

3 922 682 340

(142 594 498)

5 745 293 693

70 376 162

Changes in fair value of ﬁnancial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

242 201 254

152 787 144

451 111 974

60 035 752

Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive

income

(2 422 013)

(1 527 872)

(4 511 120)

(600 358)

4 162 461 581

8 664 774

6 191 894 547

129 811 556

Other comprehensive income for the period net of tax

6 587 361 837

262 066 477

12 960 644 347

610 543 366

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

10 701 610 091

9 935 552 415

36 134 966 258

6 006 094 658

Proﬁt for the period attributable to:

Equity holders of Zimre Holdings Limited

4 640 302 587

9 231 759 628

22 820 581 019

5 193 182 571

Non-controlling interests

(526 054 333)

441 726 310

353 740 892

202 368 720

4 114 248 254

9 673 485 938

23 174 321 911

5 395 551 291

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of Zimre Holdings Limited

9 897 262 075

9 474 558 322

33 509 722 354

5 745 892 660

Non-controlling interests

804 348 016

460 994 096

2 625 243 904

260 201 998

10 701 610 091

9 935 552 415

36 134 966 258

6 006 094 658

Earnings per share from proﬁt on continuing operations

attributable to owners of Zimre Holdings Limited

Basic and diluted earnings per share (ZWL cents):

16

255.21

507.74

1 255.11

285.62

A NEW

ERA

A REBIRTH

BLOCK D, 2ND FLOOR, SMATSATSA OFFICE PARK, STAND NUMBER 10667, BORROWDALE, HARARE, ZIMBABWE

+263 24 2870 762-8ZHL@ZIMRE.CO.ZW WWW.ZHL.CO.ZW

GERZHL007

Board Of Directors: Desmond Matete (Chairperson), Mark Haken, Jean Maguranyanga, Ignatius Mvere, Hamish BW Rudland, Cron von Seidel, Edwin Zvandasara, Stanley Kudenga (Group Chief Executive).

4

