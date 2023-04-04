Zimre : 2023 FY Financials & Audit Report

ABRIDGED AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
31 December
31 December
2022 Audited
2022 Audited
ZWL (m)
% Change
ZWL (m)
% Change
Net premium written
15 410
Total income
39 530
Total comprehensive income
10 702
Total assets
122 189
Total equity
50 884
Cash generated from operations
8 915
Basic earnings per share (zwl cents)
255.21
Headline earnings per share (zwl cents)
254.04
12%
12 991
9%
68 955
8%
36 135
51%
119 801
32%
48 489
291%
11 750
-50%
1 255.11
-49%
1 254.17
269%
417%
502%
424%
352%
033%
339%
344%
Dividend
Notwithstanding the difﬁcult operating environment, the Board of Directors have found it prudent to declare a ﬁnal dividend payable of ZWL250,269,677 or ZWL13.76 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2022. The dividend is in acknowledgement of the Group's philosophy to pass subsidiary dividends to the ultimate shareholder. This brings the total dividend for the year to ZWL405,652,702 or ZWL22.31 cents per share. A separate dividend notice will be published to this effect in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Listing Requirements.
Auditor's Statement
This short form ﬁnancial announcement derived from the audited inﬂation adjusted consolidated ﬁnancial statements of Zimre Holdings Limited "the Group" for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2022, should be read together with the complete set of audited inﬂation adjusted consolidated ﬁnancial statements, for the year ended 31 December 2022, which have been audited by Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe) and the auditor's report signed by Edmore Chimhowa, Registered Public Auditor 0470.
An adverse opinion has been issued on the audited inﬂation adjusted consolidated ﬁnancial statements, for the year then ended. The adverse opinion was issued regarding non- compliance with IAS 21- The Effects of Changes in
Foreign Exchange Rates, and inclusion of the unaudited ﬁnancial statements of Vanguard Life Assurance Limited in the consolidated ﬁnancial statements of Fidelity Life Assurance of Zimbabwe Limited, a signiﬁcant component of Zimre Holdings Limited.
The auditor's report includes a section on key audit matters outlining matters that in the auditor's professional judgement, were of most signiﬁcance in the audit of the inﬂation adjusted consolidated ﬁnancial statements. These include gross premiums recognition, adequacy of allowance for credit losses on trade and other receivables and valuation of insurance/reassurance contract liabilities.
The auditor's report on the inﬂation adjusted consolidated ﬁnancial statements and the full set of the audited inﬂation adjusted consolidated ﬁnancial statements, is available for inspection at the Company's registered ofﬁce and the auditor's report has been lodged with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.
MATETE CHAIRMAN
31 MARCH 2023
ABRIDGED AUDITED
CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31
DECEMBER 2022
Chairman's Statement for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2022
Dear Members
It is my pleasure to present the Zimre Holdings Limited (ZHL) Group Financial
Results for the year ended 31 December 2022.
BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
The trading year 2022, was characterised by a slow global economy, a result of the Russia-Ukraine War and latent effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sub-Saharan Africa was not spared from economic shocks which included rising inﬂation, currency ﬂuctuations, geopolitical tensions and weather shocks. Economic growth in the Southern African region has also been crippled by electricity shortages which either reduced production or escalated the cost of production in various industries.
In the ﬁrst half of 2022, the Zimbabwean economy saw marked increases in various commodity prices largely driven by fuel price hikes as a result of the Russia -Ukraine War. The second half was characterised by increasing inﬂation and currency instability. Like most central banks across the world, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) employed tight monetary policies in order to curb the high levels of inﬂation. Consumers were on the receiving end as the cost of living increased and demand in various sectors of the economy reduced. The RBZ also introduced the Mosi oa Tunya Gold Coins (Gold Coins), which proved to be a valuable alternative and stable investment product for industry players. Additionally, the Gold Coins addressed the economy's excess liquidity thereby bringing exchange rate stability at the tail end of 2022.
Despite extreme weather shocks and terrorist attacks in the North, Mozambique saw some signs of positive change as the country received International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and European Union (EU) funding for various national projects. The economy is set to rebound following opportunities in and resumption of the gas projects.
Malawi like Mozambique was hit by tropical storms and cyclones, the effects of which were further exacerbated by electricity shortages, subsequent fuel price increases and shortages. The economy was also dealt blows as exports and production declined, foreign currency became increasingly scarce, and this was worsened by the blight of high inﬂation and exchange rate instability.
The Zambian economy experienced relative economic stability managing to keep inﬂation in the single digits, down from 16.4% in December 2021 to close 2022 at 9.9%. However, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth slowed down in 2022 as government consumption stagnated and drought dampened farmers expectations.
Botswana's economic growth rate for 2022 was estimated to be 6.7% down from 11.8% in 2021. This was a result of declining diamond production attributed to the rise in demand for lab grown diamonds and the late institution of monetary policy measures to curb inﬂation.
OVERALL GROUP FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
In spite of the signiﬁcant challenges in the Group's operating jurisdictions, the Group delivered positive results, beneﬁtting from the resilient performances of its underlying businesses.
Inﬂation adjusted Group total income was ZWL39.5 billion, a 9% increase from ZWL36.3 billion achieved in
2021. On a historical cost basis, total income increased by 417% from ZWL13.3 billion in 2021 to ZWL69.0 billion in 2022. The growth was driven by overall positive investment returns, strong top-line growth in premium income particularly in Botswana and Zambia and growth in the life and pensions business domiciled in Zimbabwe. Investment income growth was underpinned by fair value gains on investment properties largely driven by the exchange rate movements.
Gross Premium Written (GPW) was ZWL20.4 billion, a 13% increase in inﬂation adjusted terms. In historical terms, GPW was ZWL17.3 billion, a 272% increase from same period prior year on the back of real business growth in the region and from domestic operations. The regional operations contributed 43% to GPW in 2022 compared to 41% in 2021 and thus remain key strategic investments which provide diversiﬁcation value to the Group.
Inﬂation adjusted Group total expenses grew by 36% from ZWL22.1 billion recorded in prior year to ZWL30.1 billion in the current year and in historical cost terms, expenses grew by 457% from ZWL7.6 billion in 2021 to ZWL42.3 billion in 2022. The spike in expenses was on account of unprecedented high claims experience in the non-life reinsurance entities as a result of climate change effects. Going forward, the Group will be improving its underwriting practices using innovative technologies to counteract climate change effects on its key reinsurance business lines. Local non-life reinsurance operations were hit the most by high agriculture claims resulting in a claims ratio of 71%. Operating and administration expenses spiked due to exchange rate driven inﬂationary pressures experienced primarily in Zimbabwe.
The Group sustained proﬁtability in inﬂation adjusted terms, recording proﬁt after tax of ZWL4.1 billion. In historical cost terms, proﬁt after tax increased by 330% from ZWL5.4 billion in 2021 to ZWL23.2 billion in 2022. The growth is on account of fair value gains on ﬁnancial assets and investment properties as well as strong top- line growth in some business units.
The Group's total assets increased by 51% in real terms from ZWL80.7 billion as at 31 December 2021 to ZWL122.2 billion as at 31 December 2022. The asset growth was driven by investment properties and equity investments which account for 67% (2021: 63%) of the Group's total assets. The Group's healthy balance sheet position is evidence of its resilience and commitment to provide its stakeholders with "Security, Growth and Proﬁtability".
COMMITMENT TO ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) FACTORS
It is the Group's commitment to implement ESG practices that promote inclusive growth, diversity in communities we operate in, promoting equity, strengthening governance as anchor pillars for overall sustainability whilst outwardly championing wellness and healthy lifestyles in customer communities. This commitment informs every aspect of our business, especially our processes, investment appraisals, business practices, a participatory approach and strong collaboration with stakeholders.
DIRECTORATE
As was advised in the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the half year ended 30 June 2022, Mr. Benjamin N. Kumalo stepped down as a member and Chairman of the Board. His over 20 years of service to the ZHL Group has indelibly shaped the DNA of the Group. Desmond Matete, was subsequently appointed as Chairman.
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
Notwithstanding the difﬁcult operating environment, the Board of Directors have found it prudent to declare a ﬁnal dividend payable of ZWL250,269,677 or ZWL13.76 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2022. The dividend is in acknowledgement of the Group's philosophy to pass subsidiary dividends to the ultimate shareholder. This brings the total dividend for the year to ZWL405,652,702 or ZWL22.31 cents per share. A separate dividend notice will be published to this effect in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Listing Requirements.
OUTLOOK AND STRATEGY
As the Group celebrates a 40-year legacy in 2023, we are proud of its rich history that has showcased Zimbabwean excellence and left a footprint across Zimbabwe and the Southern Africa sub-region. Looking forward, and given its proven resilience over the years, the ZHL Group is focused on growing sustainable value for its stakeholders in a turbulent global economy. The strategy is set to harness the various strengths of its new structure and strategic partnerships to drive capacitation of its regional units and to expand its footprint further into the African continent.
The Group will be embarking on a new investment focus towards infrastructure and landmark development with an emphasis on sustainability. These activities will be undertaken through its Eagle Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to enable both local and international investor participation.
Since 2021, the Group has been going through a culture transformation to align the organisational purpose, strategic values and leadership behaviours. The renewed energy, including the various initiatives the Group is embarking on, are set to bring value realization to the shareholder and the community at large.
APPRECIATION
On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our shareholders and the investing community for their continued support. I would like to extend my gratitude to my fellow Board members, Management and staff for their efforts in sustaining the business through a difﬁcult operating environment.
MATETE CHAIRMAN
31 MARCH 2023
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited
ASSETS
31 December 2022
31 December 2021
31 December 2022
31 December 2021
Note
ZWL
ZWL
ZWL
ZWL
Property and equipment
4
7 300 065 929
4 569 604 740
6 935 249 862
1 234 202 897
Right of use of assets
169 781 982
123 054 534
141 614 825
35 655 046
Investment properties
5
68 246 210 551
45 706 873 341
68 246 210 551
13 296 162 925
Intangible assets
6
419 157 080
379 774 197
280 131 846
94 635 809
Investment in associates
3 128 627 220
4 818 499 486
2 273 541 148
1 156 317 343
Deferred tax assets
1 533 604 611
181 650 509
1 125 983 431
32 384 017
Other non-current assets
111 365 906
-
111 365 906
-
Inventories
484 845 065
511 216 609
19 106 790
8 987 278
Trade and other receivables
7
17 160 094 820
7 781 833 285
17 173 762 109
2 228 652 160
Life reassurance contract asset
87 876 000
89 728 203
87 876 000
26 102 000
Current income tax assets
462 500 152
255 293 812
459 635 744
74 265 157
Deferred acquisition costs
919 546 590
834 467 521
780 755 749
176 792 016
Financial assets:
- at amortised cost
8.1
1 002 923 679
3 005 011 982
1 002 923 679
874 160 186
- at fair value through proﬁt or loss
8.2
6 142 794 997
4 536 663 640
6 142 794 997
1 319 718 775
- at fair value through other comprehensive income
8.3
4 093 119 281
2 252 820 108
4 093 119 281
655 347 019
Cash and cash equivalents
10 926 482 280
5 607 692 921
10 926 482 280
1 631 281 977
Total assets
122 188 996 143
80 654 184 888
119 800 554 198
22 844 664 605
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
EQUITY
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Share capital
2 825 677 150
2 825 677 150
18 175 447
18 175 447
Share premium
6 383 816 866
6 383 816 866
787 722 112
787 722 112
Treasury shares
(10 392 855)
(10 392 855)
(1 412 619)
(1 412 619)
Revaluation reserve
5 316 807 902
2 891 907 646
7 672 416 450
903 666 649
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income reserve
1 033 510 585
793 731 343
594 340 639
147 739 785
Foreign currency translation reserve
7 186 606 196
4 594 326 207
4 057 343 133
583 552 452
Change in ownership reserve
2 476 382 924
2 476 382 924
334 501 014
334 501 014
Retained earnings
20 152 290 046
15 835 055 133
29 668 215 556
7 105 586 920
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
45 364 698 814
35 790 504 414
43 131 301 732
9 879 531 760
Non-controlling interest
5 519 534 059
2 813 023 053
5 358 109 167
853 922 596
Total equity
50 884 232 873
38 603 527 467
48 489 410 899
10 733 454 356
LIABILITIES
Deferred tax liabilities
3 551 778 899
2 238 825 825
4 190 804 531
702 008 883
Short term insurance contract liabilities
11
7 820 258 539
4 755 871 909
7 187 612 936
1 211 397 022
Insurance contract liabilities with discretionary participation
features
12.1
24 458 354 615
20 603 880 912
24 458 354 615
5 993 684 045
Investment contract liabilities with discretionary
participation features
12.2
12 461 018 797
2 977 660 658
12 461 018 797
866 203 666
Investment contracts without discretionary participation
features
12.3
5 589 813 223
3 269 671 498
5 589 813 223
951 149 833
Life reassurance contract liabilities
648 465 000
480 885 692
648 465 000
139 890 000
Borrowings
9
477 437 553
432 222 418
477 437 553
125 733 818
Lease liabilities
102 677 437
112 477 809
102 677 437
32 719 877
Other provisions
303 504 699
219 176 568
303 504 699
63 758 624
Trade and other payables
10
15 442 068 200
6 420 995 080
15 442 068 200
1 867 872 172
Current income tax payable
449 386 308
538 989 052
449 386 308
156 792 309
Total liabilities
71 304 763 270
42 050 657 421
71 311 143 299
12 111 210 249
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
122 188 996 143
80 654 184 888
119 800 554 198
22 844 664 605
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited
31 December 2022
31 December 2021
31 December 2022
31 December 2021
Note
ZWL
ZWL
ZWL
ZWL
INCOME
Gross written premium
20 390 246 091
18 001 781 109
17 265 859 934
4 636 790 891
Retrocession premium
(4 980 602 983)
(4 209 664 498)
(4 274 844 423)
(1 113 239 489)
Net premium written
15 409 643 108
13 792 116 611
12 991 015 511
3 523 551 402
Change in unearned premium reserve
(1 840 133 051)
(692 596 802)
(1 449 187 000)
(174 597 449)
Net premium earned
13 569 510 057
13 099 519 809
11 541 828 511
3 348 953 953
Brokerage, commission and fees
1 611 879 120
1 490 838 107
1 274 828 272
401 101 209
Total insurance income
15 181 389 177
14 590 357 916
12 816 656 783
3 750 055 162
Rental income from investment property
1 479 455 498
1 069 121 812
1 089 753 298
253 330 511
Fair value adjustments on investment property
17 929 819 393
13 055 776 107
49 352 586 685
7 352 760 127
Revenue from sale of inventory property
253 291 086
129 307 485
153 472 436
(295 216)
Property operating cost recoveries
-
1 608 467 632
-
409 565 344
Investment income
873 732 622
590 028 329
861 789 130
169 606 527
Other income
14
3 812 063 103
5 243 499 647
4 680 735 693
1 398 476 467
Total income
39 529 750 879
36 286 558 928
68 954 994 025
13 333 498 922
EXPENDITURE
Insurance beneﬁts and claims:
Non-life insurance claims
(11 934 646 071)
(4 645 927 205)
(10 545 581 850)
(1 008 995 955)
Life reassurance beneﬁts and claims
(1 923 660 536)
(2 606 153 288)
(1 558 575 388)
(664 591 103)
Movement in life reassurance contract liabilities
(651 604 466)
(386 927 091)
(446 801 000)
(90 842 000)
Claims ceded to reinsurers
7 217 756 523
1 394 020 833
6 344 071 281
362 228 893
-
-
(7 292 154 550)
(6 244 986 751)
(6 206 886 957)
(1 402 200 165)
Gross change in insurance contract liabilities with DPF
1 133 233 209
(3 343 686 995)
(8 773 170 400)
(2 366 304 082)
Gross change in investment contract liabilities with DPF
(9 483 358 139)
(157 708 943)
(11 594 815 131)
(111 609 525)
Gross change in investment contract liabilities without DPF
(207 597 250)
(939 928 406)
(3 429 299 258)
(665 180 810)
Net property operating costs
(225 493 539)
(328 442 556)
(375 242 389)
(37 086 916)
Commission and acquisition expenses
(4 575 972 263)
(3 509 127 970)
(3 728 272 489)
(910 349 314)
Operating and administrative expenses
13
(8 567 788 770)
(6 684 387 147)
(7 411 584 575)
(1 836 031 749)
Allowance for expected credit losses on receivables
(608 533 615)
(739 261 549)
(548 225 567)
(182 353 895)
Finance costs
(234 479 249)
(194 848 392)
(198 308 629)
(48 042 338)
Total expenses
(30 062 144 166)
(22 142 378 709)
(42 265 805 395)
(7 559 158 794)
Loss on net monetary position
(3 643 575 157)
(2 973 743 006)
-
-
Proﬁt before share of proﬁt of associate
accounted for using the equity method
5 824 031 556
11 170 437 213
26 689 188 630
5 774 340 128
Share of (losses)/proﬁt of associates
(1 735 248 672)
(502 614 146)
(2 049 610 212)
92 517 053
Proﬁt before income tax
4 088 782 884
10 667 823 067
24 639 578 418
5 866 857 181
Income tax credit/(expense)
25 465 370
(994 337 129)
(1 465 256 507)
(471 305 890)
Proﬁt for the period
4 114 248 254
9 673 485 938
23 174 321 911
5 395 551 291
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Items that will not be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss:
Property revaluation surplus
2 614 721 143
722 809 938
4 194 365 387
477 386 819
Share of other comprehensive income of associates
408 933 555
126 772 575
2 866 677 488
352 551 093
Gross change in insurance liabilities through other
comprehensive income
-
(594 878 252)
-
(339 097 687)
Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive
income
(598 754 442)
(1 302 558)
(292 293 075)
(10 108 415)
2 424 900 256
253 401 703
6 768 749 800
480 731 810
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 (continued)
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited
31 December 2022
31 December 2021
31 December 2022
31 December 2021
Note
ZWL
ZWL
ZWL
ZWL
Items that may be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss:
Exchange gains on translation of foreign operations
3 922 682 340
(142 594 498)
5 745 293 693
70 376 162
Changes in fair value of ﬁnancial assets at fair value through
other comprehensive income
242 201 254
152 787 144
451 111 974
60 035 752
Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive
income
(2 422 013)
(1 527 872)
(4 511 120)
(600 358)
4 162 461 581
8 664 774
6 191 894 547
129 811 556
Other comprehensive income for the period net of tax
6 587 361 837
262 066 477
12 960 644 347
610 543 366
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
10 701 610 091
9 935 552 415
36 134 966 258
6 006 094 658
Proﬁt for the period attributable to:
Equity holders of Zimre Holdings Limited
4 640 302 587
9 231 759 628
22 820 581 019
5 193 182 571
Non-controlling interests
(526 054 333)
441 726 310
353 740 892
202 368 720
4 114 248 254
9 673 485 938
23 174 321 911
5 395 551 291
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of Zimre Holdings Limited
9 897 262 075
9 474 558 322
33 509 722 354
5 745 892 660
Non-controlling interests
804 348 016
460 994 096
2 625 243 904
260 201 998
10 701 610 091
9 935 552 415
36 134 966 258
6 006 094 658
Earnings per share from proﬁt on continuing operations
attributable to owners of Zimre Holdings Limited
Basic and diluted earnings per share (ZWL cents):
16
255.21
507.74
1 255.11
285.62
