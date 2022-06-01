Zimre : June 1, 2022Interim Dividend Notice

INTERIM DIVIDEND NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Directors of Zimre Holdings Limited (ZHL) have declared an interim dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021 of ZWL102,569,358, amounng to ZWL5.64 cents per share on ZHL's 1,818,218,786 ordinary shares in issue to be paid out of the proﬁts for the current ﬁnancial year. The consolidated proﬁt before tax for the year is esmated at ZWL5.86 billion in historic cost terms.

The dividend is payable to shareholders registered in the books of the company at the close of business on 17 June 2022. The last day to trade cum-dividend is 14 June 2022 and the ex-dividend date is 15 June 2022.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders on or about the 20th of June 2022.

Shareholders are requested to submit their banking details to our Transfer Secretaries, ZB Transfer Secretaries of 21 Natal Road, First Floor, Avondale, P.O. Box 2540, HARARE.

E-mail addresses: transfersecretaries@zb.co.zw Telephone numbers: 08677002001 / 781361-4

Alternavely, shareholders may submit their banking details at ANY ZB BANK branch.

By order of the Board

Ruvimbo Chidora

Group Company Secretary/Legal Execuve

1st of June2022

BN Kumalo (Chairman), M Haken, J Maguranyanga, D Mateta, I Mvere, HWB Rudland, C von Seidel, E Zvandasara, S Kudenga* (*Execuve)

Head Oﬃce: Block D, 2nd Floor Smatsalsa Oﬃce Park Stand Number 10667, Borrowdale Harare, Email: zhl@zimre.co.zw, Website: www.zhl.co.zw