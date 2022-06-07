Zimre : June 7, 20222021 FY Financial Results & Audit Report

Log in
AUDITED ABRIDGED GROUP

FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

SHORT-FORM FINANCIALANNOUNCEMENT

Issued in terms of pracce Note 13 of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)

This Short-Form Financial Announcement is the responsibility of the Directors of ZHL and is only a summary of the informaon contained in the full announcement and does not contain full or complete details. Any investment decisions by investors or shareholders should be based on consideraon of the full announcement.

The full announcement is available on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Website: www.zse.co.zw and the Company

website: www.zhl.co.zw

A copy of the full announcement will also be available for inspec‰on at the Company's registered oﬃce at 2nd Floor, Block D, Smatsatsa Oﬃce Complex, Borrowdale, Harare or via email request to: zhl@zimre.co.zw or the oﬃce of its transfer secretaries, ZB Transfer Secretaries 21 Natal Road, Avondale or via email at: rmutakwa@zb.co.zw

Dividend

In line with the Group's dividend policy and aer careful consideraon of the Group's level of proﬁtability and reserves, economic downturn as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic and associated risks to business growth, the Directors have found it prudent to declare a total dividend payable of ZWL102.6million or 5.64 Zimbabwe cents per share (2020: ZWL30 million). Although the dividend is below the Group's expected dividend policy of two and half mes cover, the Directors recognize the need for frequent dividend distribuons as a culture of mutual support and conﬁdence between the Company and its shareholders.

Independent Auditor's Statement

This short-form ﬁnancial announcement should be read in conjuncon with the full set of the audited consolidated ﬁnancial statements of Zimre Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2021, which have been audited by Independent External Auditors, Messrs Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe). The audit opinion on the Group Financial Statements is an adverse opinion because of noncompliance with Internaonal Accounng Standard (IAS) 21 - The Eﬀects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates, non-compliance with Internaonal Accounng Standard (IAS) 29 - Financial Reporng in Hyper-inﬂaonary Economies and inclusion of the unaudited ﬁnancial statements of Fidelity Life Assurance of Zimbabwe Limited. The Independent External Auditor's report on the Group Financial Statements is available for inspec‰on at the company's registered oﬃce.

B. N. Kumalo

Independent Non-Executive Chairman 13 May 2022.

AUDITED ABRIDGED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

A vision with action makes a powerful reality

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR

ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Dear Members

It is my pleasure to present the Zimre Holdings Limited (ZHL) Group Financial Results for the year ended 31 December 2021. In 2020 we spoke of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic unaware of the depth and length of the resultant economic downturn. Although, ZHL successfully consolidated its heartland investments in 2020, it was

not immune to the grim global outlook of 2021. Accordingly, ZHL took

2021 as a reflective year to ensure that its new consolidated Group structure could withstand and respond to the new normal being forged by the pandemic.

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Following the easing of lockdown restrictions and the increase in vaccine uptake, especially in the 2nd Half of 2021, the operating environment in Zimbabwe was fairly stable, registering economic growthof7.8%largelyanchoredbyAgriculture,Mining,Manufacturing,

Construction, Accommodation and Food Services. The growth was also supported by a sustained reduction in year-on-year inflation with consumer inflation closing the year at 60.7% compared to 348.6% as

at 31 December 2020. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Foreign Exchange Auction Trading System recorded a 33% depreciation of the local currency, closing the year at USD1:ZWL108.7.

The Botswana economy grew by 9% in 2021 despite being faced with rising inflation like its regional neighbours. The country's economy

remains heavily reliant on the sale diamonds which rebounded in 2021 whilst the tourism sector remained depressed due to travel restrictions.

The Malawi Government outlined that the economy remained depressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has put in place a 10 year plan in order to revive the economy with the main pillar being Agriculture. The economy grew by 3% in 2021.

The new government of Zambia which was ushered in 2021, projected a 3.3% GDP growth in 2021 due to favourable performance in the Agriculture, Energy, Construction, and Information and Communication

Technology sectors. The country recorded reduced Copper earnings by the end of December 2021 which remains the country's main foreign

exchange earner.

Following an economic contraction like its regional counterparts in

2020, Mozambique resumed its economic growth to 2.2% in 2021.

The government's fight against jihadists in the gas-rich Cabo Delgado province posed as downside risk to exploration projects and prospects slowed down in 2021.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY

The Directors of ZHL are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with

International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), except for non- compliance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS")21, 'The

Effects of changes in Foreign Exchange rates and consequently IAS 29, 'Financial Reporting In Hyper-Inflationary Economies'.

Notwithstanding, the ZHL Financial Statements are compliant with the Companies and Other Business Entities Act [Chapter 24:31] and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange ("ZSE") Listing Requirements. There

were no changes to the principal accounting policies of the Group compared to those applied in the previous years. The Board, therefore,

advises users to exercise caution in the interpretation of these financial statements.

Inflation adjusted financial performance

As a result of the new Group structure, the ZHL Group was able to generate ZWL10.6 billion in total income, a 137% growth from the prior year. Gross Premium Written (GPW) increased from ZWL3.4

billion to ZWL5.2 billion, a 53% growth from prior year. Rental income contributed 3% of the Group's total income at ZWL294 million from ZWL144.1 million in the prior year. The increase was in spite of

disparities in growth of investment property values and rental income as well as a direct consequence of the anticipated cost saving from de-listingthe Group's property arm.

In its year of reflection, concerted effort was given to implementing

appropriate responses to the pandemic. These responses included

robust initiatives to investments, resulting in notable growth in investment income of 269% to ZWL171.6 million. Also among the key

responses was prudent and tough decisions on costs given both the pandemic and inflation in Zimbabwe. Total Expenses were therefore ZWL6.44 billion being a 186% increase from prior year and the cost to income ratio dropped from 50% to 41%, a creditable performance

given the circumstances.

The Group recorded a profit of ZWL2.8 billion (2020:ZWL1.6 billion) despite insurance benefits and claims increasing by 107%

and operating and administrative expenses growing by 502%,

a demonstration of the resilience of the Group's strategy and

resourcefulness of its team.

Review of Operations

The year 2021 saw the ZHL Group begin the process of restructuring and repositioning itself to include wealth creation and management both for its shareholders and the communities within which it operates. This included the integration and reorganisation of Fidelity

Life Assurance of Zimbabwe Limited to ensure the business focuses on core business, business acquisition and innovation. The Group also

embarked on restructuring its property portfolio and initiating new strategies to ensure portfolio optimisation.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

2 years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group has maintained a zero fatality record through a comprehensive business continuity plan, adherence to safety protocols and practices as issued by the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare and World Health Organization ("WHO"). In addition, locally, through Fidelity Life Medical Aid Society

(FLIMAS), the Group rolled out an effective vaccination programme.

As at 31 December 2021, 90% of Group employees were vaccinated.

Nevertheless the Group's thoughts and prayers were and continue to be with those that have suffered more significantly and/or personally

as a result of the pandemic. Going forward, the Group intends to be more proactive as opposed to reactive to the effects of COVID-19,to ensure the Group's financial health for the benefit of all its

stakeholders.

DIRECTORATE

During the year under review, there were no changes to the ZHL Board of Directors.

DIVIDEND

In line with the Group's dividend policy and after careful consideration of the Group's level of profitability and reserves, economic down

turn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated risks to

business growth, the Directors have found it prudent to declare a total dividend payable of ZWL102.6 million or ZWL5.64 cents per share (2020: ZWL30 million). Although the dividend of ZWL102.6 is below the Group's expected dividend policy of two and half times cover, the Directors' recognise the need for frequent dividend distributions as a culture of mutual support and confidence between the Company and

its shareholders. A separate dividend notice was published on 1 June

2022 in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and the ZSE Listing Requirements.

OUTLOOK AND STRATEGY

The Group acknowledges the difficult operating environment. Notwithstanding, the Group will continue to pursue its new DNA of being a Financial Services Group with core competencies in Insurance, Property and Wealth Management. The strategy will be anchored by robust investment initiatives, continued consolidation of operations to capitalise on economies of scale while eliminating duplication of costs, and exploring strategic partnerships both locally and regionally to enhance its market presence.

Following the consolidation of the Group's heartland investments, the Group will be developing an over arching and formalised policy to Environmental, Social Responsibility and Corporate Governance. The policy will encourage the sharing of ideas to ensure that best practices are implemented in a coordinated manner across all the operations to create sustainable economic value.

The new consolidated structure has also made culture a real focus of the Group. The Group, has therefore adopted a uniform culture that builds on the opportunities of 2020, to align the organisational

purpose, strategic values and leadership behaviours. The culture transformation is expected to result in a positive effect on the Group

employees and in turn its success.

APPRECIATION

Having reflected on the 2021 financial performance of ZHL, it is evident that the positive performance is as a result of the adaptability, effort

and hard work of the ZHL teams across the Group, which I appreciate.

I wish to extend my thanks and gratitude to the Group's shareholders and investor community for their continued support and confidence

evidenced by the accolades received by the various Group companies and employees.

Finally, I wish to thank my fellow Board Members for their invaluable contributions and commitment to the business.

B. N. Kumalo

CHAIRMAN

13 May, 2022

BOARD OF DIRECTORS: Benjamin N Kumalo (Chairperson), Mark Haken, Jean Maguranyanga, Desmond Matete, Ignatius Mvere,

1

Hamish BW Rudland, Cron von Seidel, Edwin Zvandasara, Stanley Kudenga (Group Chief Executive)

AUDITED ABRIDGED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

Group

Group

Group

Group

2021

2020

2021

2020

ASSETS

Notes

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

Property and equipment

4

1 329 301 365

1 191 741 863

1 234 202 897

664 736 728

Right of use assets

35 796 654

74 378 837

35 655 046

40 192 019

Investment properties

5

13 296 162 925

9 961 829 594

13 296 162 925

6 197 588 803

Intangible assets

6

110 476 592

217 037 492

94 635 809

200 907 041

Investment in associates

1 401 705 029

1 571 721 593

1 156 317 343

693 976 146

Deferred tax assets

52 842 266

138 659 401

32 384 017

79 871 904

Inventories

148 713 286

243 995 791

8 987 278

6 707 535

Trade and other receivables

7

2 263 741 001

2 008 719 017

2 228 652 160

1 245 214 247

Life reassurance contract asset

26 102 000

20 948 877

26 102 000

13 033 000

Current income tax assets

74 265 157

75 822 053

74 265 157

47 171 446

Deferred acquisition costs

242 747 213

167 325 455

176 792 016

85 927 557

Financial assets:

- at amortised cost

8.1

874 160 186

712 122 276

874 160 186

443 035 188

- at fair value through profit or loss

8.2

1 319 718 775

1 184 303 083

1 319 718 775

736 794 728

- at fair value through other comprehensive income

8.3

655 347 019

581 334 514

655 347 019

361 667 728

Cash and cash equivalents

1 631 281 977

1 902 615 895

1 631 281 977

1 183 681 256

Total assets

23 462 361 445

20 052 555 741

22 844 664 605

12 000 505 326

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

EQUITY

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

Share capital

821 991 552

821 991 552

18 175 447

18 175 447

Share premium

1 857 057 001

1 857 057 001

787 722 112

787 722 112

Treasury shares

(3 023 289)

(2 504 488)

(1 412 619)

(1 023 081)

Revaluation reserve

841 258 052

757 610 666

903 666 649

465 230 460

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive

186 895 596

147 739 785

88 304 391

income reserve

230 897 029

Foreign currency translation reserve

1 336 492 858

1 393 511 358

583 552 452

528 713 948

Change in ownership reserve

720 381 606

720 381 606

334 501 014

334 501 014

Retained earnings

4 606 429 134

2 425 203 471

7 105 586 920

2 351 969 692

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

10 411 483 943

8 160 146 762

9 879 531 760

4 573 593 983

Non-controlling interest

818 310 466

1 084 893 294

853 922 597

803 620 028

Total equity

11 229 794 409

9 245 040 056

10 733 454 357

5 377 214 011

LIABILITIES

Deferred tax liabilities

651 276 072

385 117 603

702 008 883

192 647 632

Short term insurance contract liabilities

12

1 383 486 621

1 143 379 350

1 211 397 022

657 854 452

Insurance contract liabilities and investment contract

6 859 887 711

6 859 887 711

3 722 269 955

liabilities with discretionary participation features

5 983 071 832

Investment contracts without discretionary participation

951 149 833

638 880 441

951 149 833

397 468 982

features

Life reassurance contract liabilities

139 890 000

57 831 631

139 890 000

35 979 000

Borrowings

9

125 733 818

119 692 444

125 733 818

74 464 690

Lease liabilities

32 719 877

69 692 363

32 719 877

43 357 960

Other provisions

63 758 624

83 127 818

63 758 624

51 716 608

Trade and other payables

11

1 867 872 170

2 275 747 198

1 867 872 170

1 415 818 773

Current income tax payable

156 792 310

50 505 760

156 792 310

31 421 330

Bank overdraft

-

469 245

-

291 933

Total liabilities

12 232 567 036

10 807 515 685

12 111 210 248

6 623 291 315

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

23 462 361 445

20 052 555 741

22 844 664 605

12 000 505 326

B. N. Kumalo

S.Kudenga

Chairman

Group Chief Executive

Balanced

risk taking for

strength and stability.

Through industry leading expertise and innovative approaches, we transform your risks into opportunities for your business to grow.

Block D, 2nd Floor, Smatsatsa Oﬃce Park

Stand Number 10667, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe

Tel: +263 24 2870 762-8 | Website: www.emeritus.com

AUDITED ABRIDGED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

GROUP STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

Group

Group

Group

Group

2021

2020

2021

2020

INCOME

Notes

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

Gross written premium

5 236 731 307

3 423 112 425

4 636 790 891

1 767 071 823

Retrocession premium

(1 224 594 485)

(969 845 276)

(1 113 239 489)

(578 231 795)

Net premium written

4 012 136 822

2 453 267 149

3 523 551 402

1 188 840 028

Change in unearned premium reserve

(201 476 917)

(193 491 051)

(174 597 449)

(74 718 917)

Net premium earned

3 810 659 905

2 259 776 098

3 348 953 953

1 114 121 111

Brokerage commission and fees

433 685 897

205 323 366

401 101 209

129 505 241

Total insurance income

4 244 345 802

2 465 099 464

3 750 055 162

1 243 626 352

Rental income from investment property

294 311 561

144 079 567

253 330 511

73 977 410

Fair value adjustments on investment property

5

3 797 934 830

1 307 014 578

7 352 760 127

2 671 608 387

Net property income

37 615 642

47 109 633

(295 216)

36 088 998

Bargain on purchase

467 904 412

-

409 565 344

-

Investments income

171 639 673

46 348 872

169 606 527

26 660 775

Other income

14

1 525 337 887

448 657 716

1 398 476 467

313 865 556

Total income

10 555 786 564

4 458 309 830

13 333 498 922

4 365 827 478

EXPENDITURE

Insurance benefits and claims

Non-life insurance claims

(1 351 503 626)

(1 302 098 136)

(1 008 995 955)

(602 672 890)

Life reassurance benefits and claims

(758 131 900)

(121 347 637)

(664 591 103)

(65 767 717)

Movement in life reassurance contract liabilities

(112 557 374)

(45 070 114)

(90 842 000)

(17 893 300)

Claims ceded to reinsurers

405 521 681

591 805 291

362 228 893

301 004 582

(1 816 671 219)

(876 710 596)

(1 402 200 165)

(385 329 325)

Gross change in insurance and investment contract liabilities

(1 291 984 504)

(78 581 354)

(3 143 094 417)

(163 125 389)

Net property operating costs

(95 544 180)

(16 344 491)

(37 086 916)

(18 226 772)

Commission and acquisition expenses

(1 020 807 896)

(733 608 135)

(910 349 314)

(391 603 684)

Operating and administrative expenses

13

(1 944 493 116)

(323 144 177)

(1 836 031 749)

(403 859 485)

Allowance for expected credit losses on receivables

(215 051 726)

(202 615 356)

(182 353 895)

(146 541 931)

Finance costs

(56 681 540)

(19 271 517)

(48 042 338)

(9 509 571)

Total expenses

(6 441 234 181)

(2 250 275 626)

(7 559 158 794)

(1 518 196 157)

Net monetary loss

(865 064 018)

(680 579 464)

-

-

Profit before share of profit of associates accounted for using

the equity method

3 249 488 365

1 527 454 740

5 774 340 128

2 847 631 321

Share of (loss)/profit of associates

(146 210 823)

157 605 755

92 517 053

121 600 187

Profit before income tax

3 103 277 542

1 685 060 495

5 866 857 181

2 969 231 508

Income tax expense

(289 253 399)

(104 764 932)

(471 305 890)

(97 592 579)

Profit for the year

2 814 024 143

1 580 295 563

5 395 551 291

2 871 638 929

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

-

-

Property revaluation surplus/(loss)

4

210 265 940

(10 124 076)

477 386 819

115 915 441

Share of other comprehensive income of associates

accounted for using the equity method

36 878 235

5 936 696

352 551 093

482 915 734

Gross change in insurance liabilities through other

(5 367 386)

(339 097 687)

(20 785 361)

comprehensive income

(173 050 519)

Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive

(2 507 645)

(10 108 415)

(1 560 090)

income

(378 915)

73 714 741

(12 062 411)

480 731 810

576 485 724

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange gains on translation of foreign operations

(41 480 844)

716 071 273

70 376 161

455 178 868

Changes in fair value of financial assets at FVOCI

44 445 892

(101 751 907)

60 035 752

36 659 604

Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive

(444 459)

4 350 188

(600 358)

(5 613 328)

income

2 520 590

618 669 554

129 811 555

486 225 144

Other comprehensive income for the year net of tax

76 235 332

606 607 143

610 543 365

1 062 710 868

Total comprehensive income for the year

2 890 259 475

2 186 902 706

6 006 094 657

3 934 349 797

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of Zimre Holdings Limited

2 685 525 636

897 316 129

5 193 182 572

2 015 543 197

Non-controlling interests

128 498 507

682 979 434

202 368 720

856 095 732

2 814 024 143

1 580 295 563

5 395 551 292

2 871 638 929

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of Zimre Holdings Limited

2 756 155 954

1 452 450 802

5 745 892 659

2 888 641 224

Non-controlling interests

134 103 521

734 451 904

260 201 998

1 045 708 573

2 890 259 475

2 186 902 706

6 006 094 657

3 934 349 797

Earnings per share attributable to owners of Zimre Holdings Limited

Basic and diluted earnings per share (ZWL cents):

147.70

57.63

285.62

129.44

Headline earnings per share (ZWL cents):

115.26

50.29

257.07

123.21

AUDITED ABRIDGED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

INFLATION ADJUSTED

Financial

assets at fair

Foreign

value through

other

currency

Change in

Attributable

Non-

Share

Share

Treasury

Revaluation

comprehensive

translation

ownership

Retained

equity holders

controlling

capital

premium

shares

reserve

income reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

of parent

interest

Total equity

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

Year ended 31 December 2020

Balance as at 1 January 2020

Total comprehensive income for the year

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income for the year net of tax

Write back of impairment associate

No-controlling interests on acquisition of

subsidiary

Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners

Dividend declared and paid

Issue of shares

Issue of shares transaction costs Share buy-back

Change in ownership percentage

Balance as at 31 December 2020

Year ended 31 December 2021 Balance as at 1 January 2021

Total comprehensive income for the year

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income for the year net of tax

Bargain on purchase

Non-controlling interests on acquisition of subsidiary

Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners

Divident declared and paid

Share buy-back

Balance as at 31 December 2021

Year ended 31 December 2020 Balance as at 1 January 2020

Total comprehensive income for the year

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income for the year net of tax

Write back of impairement associate

Non-controlling interests on acquisition

of subsidiary

Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners

Dividend declared and paid

Issue of shares

Issue of shares transaction costs Share buy-back

Change in ownership percentage

Balance as at 31 December 2020

Year ended 31 December 2021 Balance as at 1 January 2021

Total comprehensive income for the year

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income for the year net of tax

Burgain on purchase

Non-controlling interests on acquisition

of subsidiary

Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners

Dividend declared and paid

Share buy-back

817 412 473

609 262 169

(834 429)

768 703 301

284 297 313

729 882 332

36 458 605

881 490 618

4 126 672 383

1 169 789 785

5 296 462 168

-

-

-

(11 092 635)

(97 401 717)

663 629 026

-

897 316 129

1 452 450 802

734 451 904

2 186 902 706

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

897 316 129

897 316 129

682 979 434

1 580 295 563

-

-

-

(11 092 635)

(97 401 717)

663 629 026

-

-

555 134 673

51 472 470

606 607 143

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

654 928 433

654 928 433

-

654 928 433

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

864 705 379

864 705 379

4 579 078

1247 794 832

(1 670 059)

-

-

-

683 923 001

(8 531 708)

1 926 095 144

(1 684 053 774)

242 041 370

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(8 531 708)

(8 531 708)

(2 350 885)

(10 882 593)

4 579 078

1 289 010 574

-

-

-

-

-

-

1 293 589 652

-

1 293 589 652

-

(41 215 742)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(41 215 742)

-

(41 215 742)

-

-

(1 670 059)

-

-

-

-

-

(1 670 059)

-

(1 670 059)

-

-

-

-

-

-

683 923 001

-

683 923 001

(1 681 702 889)

(997 779 888)

821 991 552

1 857 057 001

(2 504 488)

757 610 666

186 895 596

1 393 511 358

720 381 606

2 425 203 471

8 160 146 762

1 084 893 294

9 245 040 056

821 991 552

1857 057 001

(2 504 488)

757 610 666

186 895 596

1 393 511 358

720 381 606

2 425 203 471

8 160 146 762

1 084 893 294

9 245 040 056

-

-

-

83 647 386

44 001 433

(57 018 500)

-

2 685 525 636

2 756 155 955

134 103 520

2 890 259 475

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2 685 525 636

2 685 525 636

128 498 507

2 814 024 143

-

-

-

83 647 386

44 001 433

(57 018 500)

-

-

70 630 319

5 605 013

76 235 332

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(465 342 643)

(465 342 643)

-

(465 342 643)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(400 686 348)

(400 686 348)

-

-

(518 801)

-

-

-

-

(38 957 330)

(39 476 131)

-

(39 476 131)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(38 957 330)

(38 957 330)

-

(38 957 330)

-

-

(518 801)

-

-

-

-

-

(518 801)

-

(518 801)

821 991 552

1 857 057 001

(3 023 289)

841 258 052

230 897 029

1 336 492 858

720 381 606

4 606 429 134

10 411 483 943

818 310 466

11 229 794 409

HISTORICAL COST

Financial

assets at fair

value through

Foreign

other

currency

Change in

Attributable

Non-

Share

Treasury

Revaluation

comprehensive

translation

ownership

Retained

equity holders

controlling

Share capital

premium

shares

reserve

income reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

of parent

interest

Total equity

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

ZWL

15 326 649

11 427 034

(25 932)

46 318 339

57 258 115

105 574 318

814 869

290 497 468

527 190 860

179 612 441

706 803 301

-

-

-

418 912 121

31 046 276

423 139 630

-

2 015 543 197

2 888 641 224

1 045 708 573

3 934 349 797

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2 015 543 197

2 015 543 197

856 095 732

2 871 638 929

-

-

-

418 912 121

31 046 276

423 139 630

-

-

873 098 027

189 612 841

1 062 710 868

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

49 029 027

49 029 027

-

49 029 027

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

533 591 839

533 591 839

2 848 798

776 295 078

(997 149)

-

-

-

333 686 145

(3 100 000)

1 108 732 873

(955 292 825)

153 440 047

-

(3 100 000)

(3 100 000)

(854 296)

(3 954 296)

2 848 798

801 936 775

-

-

-

-

-

-

804 785 573

804 785 573

-

(25 641 697)

(25 641 697)

(25 641 697)

-

-

(997 149)

-

-

-

-

-

(997 149)

-

(997 149)

-

-

-

-

-

-

333 686 145

-

333 686 145

(954 438 529)

(620 752 384)

18 175 447

787 722 112

(1 023 081)

465 230 460

88 304 391

528 713 948

334 501 014

2 351 969 692

4 573 593 983

803 620 028

5 377 214 011

18 175 447

787 722 112

(1 023 081)

465 230 460

88 304 391

528 713 948

334 501 014

2 351 969 692

4 573 593 983

803 620 028

5 377 214 011

-

-

-

438 436 189

59 435 394

54 838 504

-

5 193 182 572

5 745 892 659

260 201 998

6 006 094 657

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5 193 182 572

5 193 182 572

202 368 720

5 395 551 292

-

-

-

438 436 189

59 435 394

54 838 504

-

-

552 710 087

57 833 278

610 543 365

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(409 565 344)

(409 565 344)

-

(409 565 344)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(209 899 429)

(209 899 429)

-

-

(389 538)

-

-

-

-

(30 000 000)

(30 389 538)

-

(30 389 538)

-

(30 000 000)

(30 000 000)

-

(30 000 000)

-

-

(389 538)

-

-

-

-

-

(389 538)

-

(389 538)

Balance as at 31 December 2021

18 175 447

787 722 112

(1 412 619)

903 666 649

147 739 785

583 552 452

334 501 014

7 105 586 920

9 879 531 760

853 922 597 10 733 454 357

