An Great Interview With Mike Hodge, CEO of Saville Resources (TSX-V:SRE)

Saville Resources Inc. (TSX.V: SRE) is a publicly traded company focused on the global acquisition, exploration, development and mining of mineral properties.

The Company's principal asset is the Niobium Claim Group Property, currently under Earn-In Agreement from Commerce Resources Corp. for up to a 75% interest.

The Property consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, encompassing an area of approximately 1,223 hectares, and is considered highly prospective for niobium and tantalum.

The Property includes portions of the high-priority, and drill ready, Miranna Target where prior boulder sampling in the area has returned 5.9% Nb2O5 and 1,220 ppm Ta2O5, as well as the Northwest and Southeast areas where previous drilling has returned wide intercepts of mineralization, including 0.61% Nb2O5 over 12.0 m (EC08-008) and 0.82% Nb2O5 over 21.9 m (EC10-033), respectively.

We spoke with President & CEO Mike Hodge about his personal background, and the plans for Saville in 2022.

Many of our readers don't know you personally, can you tell us a little about your background?

I started in the field. I had my first cruiser vest, rock hammer and loupe when I was 12 years old. I started staking claims when I was 17, following this I moved over to the geochemistry/geophysics side of things shortly after. I took eco tourism in college because of how much I love the outdoors. I've worked in the field for a while with Commerce Resources, and this has helped me in my current position to have a unique perspective on the operations.

You are the President and CEO of Saville Resources Inc. Can you tell us how the company was created?

The company was created long before me and the primary target was a gold property, which we later sold. I took over a few years later, and when Commerce Resources discovered it's Ashram property, the focus for them moved away from the Niobium claim group. Because of my field work in the area, I knew what was there and I recognized the opportunity. I started following up on the Niobium, Tantalum, fluorspar phosphate targets that we have now which leads us to today.

Although full assays are still pending from the 2021 drill season at Saville's Niobium Claim Group in Quebec, what have you learned so far from your work this past year?

While we experienced delays in receiving assays, as everyone did, we have had promising results so far. We learned that we have two great targets to follow up on and we're extremely excited to get back drilling Mallard and Miranna and see what else we can find.

Regarding Saville, aside from the assay results, what other catalysts can Saville Resources' shareholders expect in the next 12 months?

We will be drilling in the summer to follow up on the exciting results we got from our last program, so investors can keep updated with the assay results expected soon, and shortly after the drills start turning. It's going to be a great 2022 for Saville.

