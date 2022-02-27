Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Zimtu Capital Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZC   CA9895892052

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

(ZC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

An Great Interview With Mike Hodge, CEO of Saville Resources (TSX-V:SRE)

02/27/2022 | 01:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Saville Resources Inc. (TSX.V: SRE)

Saville Resources Inc. (TSX.V: SRE) is a publicly traded company focused on the global acquisition, exploration, development and mining of mineral properties.

The Company's principal asset is the Niobium Claim Group Property, currently under Earn-In Agreement from Commerce Resources Corp. for up to a 75% interest.

The Property consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, encompassing an area of approximately 1,223 hectares, and is considered highly prospective for niobium and tantalum.

The Property includes portions of the high-priority, and drill ready, Miranna Target where prior boulder sampling in the area has returned 5.9% Nb2O5 and 1,220 ppm Ta2O5, as well as the Northwest and Southeast areas where previous drilling has returned wide intercepts of mineralization, including 0.61% Nb2O5 over 12.0 m (EC08-008) and 0.82% Nb2O5 over 21.9 m (EC10-033), respectively.

We spoke with President & CEO Mike Hodge about his personal background, and the plans for Saville in 2022.

  1. Many of our readers don't know you personally, can you tell us a little about your background?

I started in the field. I had my first cruiser vest, rock hammer and loupe when I was 12 years old. I started staking claims when I was 17, following this I moved over to the geochemistry/geophysics side of things shortly after. I took eco tourism in college because of how much I love the outdoors. I've worked in the field for a while with Commerce Resources, and this has helped me in my current position to have a unique perspective on the operations.

  1. You are the President and CEO of Saville Resources Inc. Can you tell us how the company was created?

The company was created long before me and the primary target was a gold property, which we later sold. I took over a few years later, and when Commerce Resources discovered it's Ashram property, the focus for them moved away from the Niobium claim group. Because of my field work in the area, I knew what was there and I recognized the opportunity. I started following up on the Niobium, Tantalum, fluorspar phosphate targets that we have now which leads us to today.

  1. Although full assays are still pending from the 2021 drill season at Saville's Niobium Claim Group in Quebec, what have you learned so far from your work this past year?

While we experienced delays in receiving assays, as everyone did, we have had promising results so far. We learned that we have two great targets to follow up on and we're extremely excited to get back drilling Mallard and Miranna and see what else we can find.

  1. Regarding Saville, aside from the assay results, what other catalysts can Saville Resources' shareholders expect in the next 12 months?

We will be drilling in the summer to follow up on the exciting results we got from our last program, so investors can keep updated with the assay results expected soon, and shortly after the drills start turning. It's going to be a great 2022 for Saville.

You can learn more about Niobium, Saville Resources and how to invest by checking out our previous blog, What Is Niobium.

Disclaimer

Zimtu Capital Corp. published this content on 25 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 06:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.
01:11aAN GREAT INTERVIEW WITH MIKE HODGE, : Sre)
PU
02/24ZIMTU CAPITAL : Aduro Clean Technologies Appoints James E. Scott as an Independent Directo..
PU
02/17ZIMTU CAPITAL : Announces Equity Holding SWMBRD Sports Begins Trading Today on the Canadia..
PU
02/17ZIMTU CAPITAL : Announces Closing of Private Placement
PU
02/17ZIMTU CAPITAL : Gratomic Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Millennium Metals &nda..
PU
02/15Zimtu Capital Corp. announced that it has received CAD 1.9785 million in funding
CI
02/14ZIMTU CAPITAL : Core Assets Reports High Grade Channel Samples of up to 1.0m of 175g/t Ag,..
PU
02/10ZIMTU CAPITAL : Ares Strategic Mining Announces Issuance of Stock Options
PU
02/10ZIMTU CAPITAL : Arctic Star Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units
PU
02/10Grounded Lithium Corp entered into an amalgamation agreement to acquire VAR Resources C..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,39 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
Net income 2020 3,70 M 2,90 M 2,90 M
Net cash 2020 8,83 M 6,93 M 6,93 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,50 M 4,32 M 4,32 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,53x
EV / Sales 2020 -4,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Zimtu Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,21 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
David Ian Hodge President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jody Bellefleur Chief Financial Officer
Kevin James Bottomley Independent Director
John Christopher Grove Secretary & Independent Director
Sean Charland Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.-6.67%4
BLACKROCK, INC.-17.99%113 895
BLACKSTONE INC.-0.47%94 272
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-10.66%85 778
UBS GROUP AG5.82%63 705
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.39%43 721