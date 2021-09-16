Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Zimtu Capital Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZC   CA9895892052

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

(ZC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zimtu Capital : Aduro Clean Technologies Obtains DTC Eligibility for its Common Shares in the U.S.

09/16/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sarnia, ON, September 16, 2021 - Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE: ACT) (OTCQB: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50) (the 'Company' or 'Aduro Clean Technologies'), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol 'ACTHF', are now Depository Trust Company ('DTC') eligible. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.

'We are pleased to have gained DTC eligibility for Aduro's Common Shares in the U.S.', said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro Clean Technologies. 'We expect DTC eligibility will enhance our liquidity and exposure to U.S. investors and are excited about the prospect of spreading the Aduro story to the U.S. capital markets as we continue on our path towards proving and validating our Hydrochemolytic™ technology platform.'

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies that must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. DTC eligibility allows Aduro's shares to be more easily and economically transferred between brokerage accounts electronically within the United States. DTC is the largest securities depository in the world, providing clearing and settlement efficiencies for brokers, as well as various other services.

In addition to the OTCQB, shares of Aduro will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol 'ACT'.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost - a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the Company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil. Additional information on Aduro Clean Technologies is available on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO
ovicus@adurocleantech.com

Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
604-362-7011

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

Disclaimer

Zimtu Capital Corp. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 19:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.
03:12pZIMTU CAPITAL : Aduro Clean Technologies Obtains DTC Eligibility for its Common ..
PU
03:12pZIMTU CAPITAL : Aduro Clean Technologies to Host Investor Update Webinar on Wedn..
PU
09/13ZIMTU CAPITAL : Core Assets Completes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property..
PU
09/10ZIMTU CAPITAL : Arctic Star Announces Helicopter Borne Magnetic and Frequency Do..
PU
09/09ZIMTU CAPITAL : Sequoia Kimberlite Complex's Indicator Mineral Chemistry Points ..
PU
09/09ZIMTU CAPITAL : Ares Announces the Submission of NI 43-101 Compliant Technical R..
PU
09/02ZIMTU CAPITAL : Core Assets Completes VTEM Survey and Mobilizes Phase Two Explor..
PU
09/02ZIMTU CAPITAL : Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial R..
PU
08/31Zimtu Capital Announces Battery Metals-Focused Report and Investor Presentati..
AQ
08/30ZIMTU CAPITAL : Announces Battery Metals-Focused Report and Investor Presentatio..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,39 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
Net income 2020 3,70 M 2,92 M 2,92 M
Net cash 2020 8,83 M 6,96 M 6,96 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,95 M 3,11 M 3,11 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,53x
EV / Sales 2020 -4,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Zimtu Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,25 CAD
Average target price 0,69 CAD
Spread / Average Target 182%
Managers and Directors
David Ian Hodge President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jody Bellefleur Chief Financial Officer
Kevin James Bottomley Independent Director
John Christopher Grove Secretary & Independent Director
Sean Charland Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.25.64%3
BLACKROCK, INC.25.00%138 445
BLACKSTONE INC.107.68%88 374
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.33.05%86 978
UBS GROUP AG23.14%58 035
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.40.62%48 816