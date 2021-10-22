Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Zimtu Capital Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZC   CA9895892052

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

(ZC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zimtu Capital : Aduro Clean Technologies is expanding scope of pilot plant engineering by Exergy Solutions to include chemical recycling of polyethylene

10/22/2021 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sarnia, ON, October 21, 2021 - Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE: ACT) (OTCQB: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50) (the "Company," "Aduro Clean Technologies") a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is directing Exergy Solutions ("Exergy") to extend its process design and engineering work on Hydrochemolytic™ Bitumen Upgrading (HBU) to polyethylene upcycling.

As the Company advances toward its Hydrochemolytic™ Bitumen Upgrading (HBU) milestone, work with Exergy to design and engineer the "R3" pilot-scale HBU reactor revealed commonalities for the application of Hydrochemolytic™ Plastic Upcycling (HPU) to polyethylene (PE).

According to Matt McCulloch, Exergy VP of Clean Technology and Innovation, "Aduro Clean Technologies has a firm grip on the core Hydrochemolytic technology (HCT), which is very similar between the bitumen upgrading and PE upcycling applications. We therefore can move to process design and engineering very efficiently, beginning with the 10-tonne-per-day R3-scale pilot reactor for HBU and continuing with R3 for PE, which are the stepping-stones to even larger pre-commercial 'R4' plants and beyond."

The ability to extend the HBU process engineering efforts directly to the PE application offers important efficiency gains for Exergy work and Aduro commercialization efforts. According to Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro Clean Technologies, "We established the underlying science of Hydrochemolytic technology (HCT) several years ago, so the critical path to commercialization does not depend on research and discovery, but on the well-established chemical engineering practices. We're very pleased to have the benefit of Exergy engineering expertise needed to take our scientifically-grounded HCT and scale it up."

Vicus explained further that "Achieving the First Milestone really is more of a formality that simply shows the same chemistry we've done a hundred times in small laboratory batch reactors also works in the regime of continuous-flow commercial systems. The nice thing is, our experience tells us it always works better, giving us great confidence as we move to R3-scale projects to process both bitumen and PE."

About Exergy Solutions

Exergy Solutions Inc. (Exergy) is a leading supplier of engineering solutions and services that enable industry transition to a low carbon future. Exergy accelerates its clients' development and deployment of clean-energy process technology through unique integration of rapid prototyping, field-scale piloting, digital solutions, and advanced manufacturing. Based in Calgary, Alberta, Exergy has a state-of-the-art additive manufacturing facility in the University of Calgary Life Science Innovation Hub with industrial 3D printers, post-processing solutions, and a wireless augmented & virtual reality studio. For more information, visit exergysolutions.com or follow @exergysolution on Twitter.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost - a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the Company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil. Additional information on Aduro Clean Technologies is available on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO
ovicus@adurocleantech.com

Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com

Scott Hunter, Digital Solutions / Marketing Manager
shunter@exergysolutions.com
587-317-0023

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

Disclaimer

Zimtu Capital Corp. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 15:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.
11:44aZIMTU CAPITAL : Ares Mining to Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) ..
PU
11:44aZIMTU CAPITAL : Aduro Clean Technologies is expanding scope of pilot plant engineering by ..
PU
11:44aZIMTU CAPITAL : Zinc8 Energy Solutions Provides Progress Update
PU
11:44aZIMTU CAPITAL : Commerce Resources Corp. Completes Summer/Fall Field Campaign at the Ashra..
PU
10/20Zimtu Capital Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
10/19ZIMTU CAPITAL : Arctic Star Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
10/14ZIMTU CAPITAL : Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
PU
10/14ZIMTU CAPITAL : Aduro Clean Technologies Returns to the Mexican Petroleum Congress as One ..
PU
10/07ZIMTU CAPITAL : Announces Contract with Core Assets
PU
10/07ZIMTU CAPITAL : Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at Upcoming Bitumen Industry Summit
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,39 M 1,12 M 1,12 M
Net income 2020 3,70 M 3,00 M 3,00 M
Net cash 2020 8,83 M 7,16 M 7,16 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,38 M 2,74 M 2,74 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,53x
EV / Sales 2020 -4,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Zimtu Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,21 CAD
Average target price 0,69 CAD
Spread / Average Target 229%
Managers and Directors
David Ian Hodge President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jody Bellefleur Chief Financial Officer
Kevin James Bottomley Independent Director
John Christopher Grove Secretary & Independent Director
Sean Charland Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.7.69%3
BLACKROCK, INC.25.14%137 542
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.39.83%95 032
BLACKSTONE INC.104.47%87 008
UBS GROUP AG27.79%60 363
EQT AB (PUBL)107.22%50 028