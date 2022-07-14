Log in
    ZC   CA9895892052

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

(ZC)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-07-14 am EDT
0.1100 CAD   +4.76%
Zimtu Capital : Announces Agreement with Aeonian Resources

07/14/2022 | 09:44am EDT
July 13, 2022 - Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv: ZC; FSE: ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Aeonian Resources Inc. to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/). Zimtu has received $150,000 for the duration of the one-year contract.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services of this program include the following: Zoom with Zimtu; Zimtu Connect - all major news/events/important updates sent to email distribution list, Lead Generation campaigns; Blog Posts; Digital Awareness campaigns; Influencer Marketing; Social Media Distribution of company news/important updates through Zimtu accounts including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube & Instagram; Rockstone Reports & Distribution; Video News Releases - major news releases will be translated to video format, which will be distributed on all social media platforms and to Zimtu Connect subscribers; and Zimtu Question Period.

About Aeonian Resources

Aeonian Resources is an aspirational exploration company whose goal is to make discoveries whilst leading through change. As society demands more accountability in mineral sourcing, Aeonian is creating a new model of transparent, science-driven, environmentally conscious early-stage mineral exploration and hope to inspire change within the resource development industry and the public eye. Their methods will create a project pipeline that has solid footings in ethical resource management for future development and resource supply. For more information visit: https://aeonianresources.com.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information visit: www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"
David Hodge
President & Director
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Zimtu Capital Corp. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 13:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
