  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Zimtu Capital Corp.
  News
  Summary
    ZC   CA9895892052

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

(ZC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/14 01:25:20 pm EDT
0.2950 CAD   +18.00%
Zimtu Capital : Announces Agreement with Gratomic

04/14/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Gratomic Inc. to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/). Zimtu shall receive $16,666.67 per month for a period of 12 months for the duration of the contract.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance and special group pricing provided by Zimtu's network of public company professionals. The program, which has been revised to enhance its digital communications and marketing opportunities, provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc. (TSXv: GRAT; OTCQX: CBULF; FSE: CB82) is focused on introducing an exceptional anode material to the global electric vehicle and energy storage supply chains. True to its roots as an exploration and mining company, Gratomic aims to achieve full operational capabilities in 2022 on its Aukam Graphite Project and continues to diversify its assets into a multi-national company with various projects globally. Large quantities of its naturally high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. Gratomic's recent collaboration agreement with Forge Nano has advanced the developments on its graphite finalization phase for the micronization, spheronization, and the patented ALD coating of its Aukam vein graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries. Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer Deposition. For more information visit Gratomic's website at www.gratomic.ca or contact Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561-4095.

About Zimtu Capital Corp

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit www.zimtu.com/.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"
David Hodge
President & Director
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697533/Zimtu-Capital-Announces-Agreement-with-Gratomic

Disclaimer

Zimtu Capital Corp. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 17:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
