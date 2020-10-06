Zimtu Capital : Announces Contract with Belmont Resources Inc.

October 6, 2020 - Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv: ZC; FSE: ZCT1) (the 'Company' or 'Zimtu') announces it has signed an agreement with Belmont Resources Inc. (TSXv: BEA; FSE: L3L2) to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program. Zimtu shall receive $6,000 per month for a period of 24 months, with the entire 24 months payable at the beginning of the contract.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance and special group pricing provided by Zimtu's network of public company professionals. The program provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the highly prospective Greenwood-Republic mining camps. The company has over a short period of time systematically acquired six past producing gold-silver and copper-gold mines: the Athelstan & Jackpot Gold mines (Athelstan-Jackpot property -- 100%); the Bertha & Pathfinder Gold-Silver mines (Pathfinder property -- 100%); the Betts Copper-Gold mine (Come By Chance property -- 100%); and the Lone Star Copper-Gold mine (Lone Star Property -- LOI). Belmont Resources is utilizing new technology and geological modelling in identifying rich and potentially higher grade mineralized feeder systems to these mines. For more information please visit https://belmontresources.com.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that invests with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'ZC' and Frankfurt under symbol 'ZCT1'. For more information please visit http://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

'David Hodge'

David Hodge

President & Director

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.