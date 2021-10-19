Log in
Zimtu Capital : Arctic Star Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

10/19/2021 | 10:31am EDT
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

October 18, 2021 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 8,571,430 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.07 per Share, for gross proceeds of up to $600,000.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain customary conditions, including, without limitation, approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The securities to be issued under the Private Placement will be offered by way of private placement in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and such other provinces or territories of Canada as may be determined by the Company, in each case, pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. Securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period which will expire four months and one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for Helicopter borne magnetic and Frequency domain "Resolve" EM survey on the Diagras Diamond Project.

The Private Placement replaces and supercedes the unit private placement the Company announced on September 10, 2021.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP.

"Patrick Power"
Patrick Power, President & CEO
+1 (604) 218-8772
ppower@arcticstar.ca

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to Arctic Star's plans, the Private Placement and the use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the completion of our planned Private Placement and our plan to use all or some portion of the proceeds for exploration on the Diagras Diamond Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could affect our plans include the possibility that we can't get TSXV approval or we are unable to raise all of the funds we are seeking to raise, in which event we may require all funds raised, if any, to be used for working capital rather than for exploration on the Diagras Diamond Project; and our proposed use of proceeds is subject to receipt of TSXV approval. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Arctic Star undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Zimtu Capital Corp. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 14:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
