Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Zimtu Capital Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZC   CA9895892052

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

(ZC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zimtu Capital : Ares Mining to Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on Friday Oct 22, 2021

10/22/2021 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

• Exchange move undertaken to allow for faster execution of company strategy and business arrangements.

• New arrangement will translate to significant ongoing and annual cost savings for Ares.

Vancouver, B.C. October 21st, 2021 - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. ("Ares" or the "Company") (TSXV: ARS) (OTC:ARSMF) (FRA: N8I1), is pleased to is pleased to announce that it has received approval for the listing of its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), under the symbol ARS at the opening of the market on October 22, 2021.

The Company will continue to trade on the OTCQX in the United States, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA) in Germany, and all trading for all Canadian shareholders will also continue unchanged. The CSE has an all-inclusive fee structure as opposed to the TSXV's percentage charges for each transaction, meaning significant savings for highly active companies. Additionally, the CSE does not charge companies to close Private Placements, allowing for greater investment in the project. Ares has significant mining and construction plans and would benefit both expediently and financially from the structure offered by the CSE.

James Walker, President and CEO of the Company said, "We have many significant upcoming undertakings planned for Ares, and the CSE structure will enable us to achieve our ambitions more quickly and inexpensively. Ares is anticipating a busy year, and wants to ensure its trading platform will facilitate these ambitions as efficiently as possible. We are excited about the upcoming work in the Company, and are confident the CSE will form part of the Company's success."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF
DIRECTORS OF ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.

James Walker
Chief Executive Officer and President

For further information, please contact James Walker by phone at 604-345-1576 or by email at jwalker@aresmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer

Zimtu Capital Corp. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 15:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.
11:44aZIMTU CAPITAL : Ares Mining to Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) ..
PU
11:44aZIMTU CAPITAL : Aduro Clean Technologies is expanding scope of pilot plant engineering by ..
PU
11:44aZIMTU CAPITAL : Zinc8 Energy Solutions Provides Progress Update
PU
11:44aZIMTU CAPITAL : Commerce Resources Corp. Completes Summer/Fall Field Campaign at the Ashra..
PU
10/20Zimtu Capital Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
10/19ZIMTU CAPITAL : Arctic Star Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
10/14ZIMTU CAPITAL : Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
PU
10/14ZIMTU CAPITAL : Aduro Clean Technologies Returns to the Mexican Petroleum Congress as One ..
PU
10/07ZIMTU CAPITAL : Announces Contract with Core Assets
PU
10/07ZIMTU CAPITAL : Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at Upcoming Bitumen Industry Summit
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,39 M 1,12 M 1,12 M
Net income 2020 3,70 M 3,00 M 3,00 M
Net cash 2020 8,83 M 7,16 M 7,16 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,38 M 2,74 M 2,74 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,53x
EV / Sales 2020 -4,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Zimtu Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,21 CAD
Average target price 0,69 CAD
Spread / Average Target 229%
Managers and Directors
David Ian Hodge President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jody Bellefleur Chief Financial Officer
Kevin James Bottomley Independent Director
John Christopher Grove Secretary & Independent Director
Sean Charland Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.7.69%3
BLACKROCK, INC.25.14%137 542
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.39.83%95 032
BLACKSTONE INC.104.47%87 008
UBS GROUP AG27.79%60 363
EQT AB (PUBL)107.22%50 028