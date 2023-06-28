News Release - Vancouver, BC, June 28, 2023 - Eagle Bay Resources Corp. (CSE : EBR) ("Eagle Bay" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce is has completed a compilation of the extensive historical exploration database of diamond drilling, geophysics, soil geochemistry, and geological mapping of Eagle Bay's Cap and Carbo Rare Earth Element ("REE") projects.

The Carbo Property is contiguous to Defense Metals Corp (TSXV-DEFN) Wicheeda Rare Earths Property to the north and west (Figure 1). The Wicheeda Property has an indicated resource of 5.0 million tonnes (Mt) at 2.95% rare earth oxide (REO) and inferred resource 29.5 Mt at 1.83% REO (SRK 2021), and a positive preliminary economic assessment completed by Defense Metals in 2022 (SRK PEA 2022). Further drilling has yet to be incorporated in a new resource model and Defense has commenced a Phase II Hydrometallurgical Pilot Plant Test as part of its preliminary feasibility study of the Wicheeda rare earths deposit.

Since the Eagle Bay's listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange March 15, 2023, it has been focused on compiling the extensive data bases of previous operators in preparation for the 2023 summer exploration season. The Cap and Carbo projects saw extensive exploration during 2009 - 2011 which was successful in taking the early-stage projects to first and second stage diamond drill programs.

The most significant results from the historical 2010 diamond drill hole (DDH) program were intercepted in hole CA-10-006 on the Carbo Property (Figure 2). This hole returned three (3) distinct intervals of 37.3 m of 1.43% of REO, 6.6 m of 1.77% REO, and 11.6 m of 1.33% REO (Bruland 2010). Approximately 750 m to the southwest of hole CA-10-006, Defense Metals Corp intersected significant REE mineralization, including 89 m of 3.01% REO in hole WI19-29, 130.8 m of 2.59% REO within hole WI19-30, and 82.9 m of 5.47% REO within hole WI19-31 (Raffle 2022).

The company has reconfigured its Cap and Carbo properties for a more efficient exploration program to focus on the high potential areas where previous drilling, surface work, or airborne surveys have been conducted. The Company's combined properties consist of 31 claims totaling 6,768.87 hectares.

Figure 1: Eagle Bay Property Map

Figure 2: Eagle Bay North West Area Historical Drilling at Carbo, & Defense Properties

At the Carbo claims, several outcrop occurrences identified by previous operators, including Teck Resources Limited have only been followed up by reconnaissance stage surface work and drilling. These occurrences will be reevaluated.

A report by Campbell & Walker Geophysics Ltd on previously flown magnetic, EM and radiometric survey of the Carbo Property and immediate area was completed in April 2019. Targets from that report will be examined in the field.

The Company has updated its website to include these maps along with several other relevant figures prepared by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Inc. (link to website)

The Cap and Carbo REE Project is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert, the closest major North American port to Asia.

Jody Dahrouge, Director and President of Dahrouge Geology comments "We are very excited to follow up on the historical results obtained by past operators of the CAP and Carbo properties. The historical work has demonstrated clear potential for the extensive carbonatite outcroppings to host a large mineralized system that includes REE's and/or niobium."

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on adjacent properties (i.e., Wicheeda) may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties (i.e., Cap, Carbo).

Additional information about the Company can be found in the Company's final Non-offering Prospectus dated February 28, 2023, as filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Company's website is www.eaglebayresources.com.

Qualified Person

Jody Dahrouge, B.Sc., P.Geo. of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., is a professional licensee with the Engineers & Geoscientists of British Columbia, and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the technical information in this News Release. Mr. Dahrouge is a director of Eagle Bay.

About Eagle Bay Resources Corp.

Eagle Bay Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of high potential rare earth elements (REE's) and niobium properties, including the Cap & Carbo Carbonatite Complex's. The 100% owned properties are located 85 km northeast of Prince George, British Columbia and are comprised of 31 mineral tenures covering 6,768.87 hectares. Eagle Bay Resources is publicly listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under trading symbol "EBR".

